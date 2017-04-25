Damian Lewis: ‘As an actor educated at Eton, I’m still always in a minority’

Damian Lewis is a television actor. Instead of trying to make the movie-star thing happen, Damian just leans into TV work and aims to be on the best TV shows he can find. His TV projects have included: Band of Brothers, Life (which was canceled way too soon), Homeland, Wolf Hall, To Appomattox and currently the Showtime series Billions. Damian is absolutely posh in the Benedict Cumberbatch/Tom Hiddleston/Eddie Redmayne school of poshness too – Damian came from a wealthy family and his natural British accent is very posh. Damian, like Hiddles and Redmayne, also went to Eton, the poshest of the posh-boy schools. Amongst British actors, there’s a lot of talk about whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing that their industry is being overrun with posh private-school actors. But according to Damian, he’s in the minority!

Damian Lewis has said that being an actor from Eton puts him in a “minority”, saying it is “statistically not true” that privately educated actors are becoming dominant in acting. Asked in a Guardian live Q&A about whether a lack of funding for the arts was leading to less diversity among British actors, the Wolf Hall and Billions star said that it wasn’t true that privately educated actors were overrepresented. “We have to protect against lack of diversity,” he said. If theatre, film, TV, dance, opera, ballet are going to remain true artforms, they must be reflective of all society. “But that’s a different point from saying that only privately educated actors are becoming dominant in acting, because statistically that’s not true. A handful of actors from privileged backgrounds have done well, very well, and of course that’s high profile news. But whenever I work, wherever I work, as an actor educated at Eton, I’m still always in a minority,” he said. He went on to say that actors have experiences of being in a minority whatever their background. “What is true and always rewarding about the acting profession is that everyone has a similar story about them being in a minority. From whatever background. And that coming into the acting profession is when we all finally find likeminded people. But it goes without saying, I hope, that theatre and the arts generally in my view are a fundamental and important part of any child’s education, and to see any more cuts would be sad.”

[From Radio Times]

I AM OPPRESSED AS A MINORITY TOO, cries the posh white man. Only a expensively educated, posh, privileged white guy would actually believe that he’s “always in a minority” as an Eton-educated actor. I know the point he was trying to make, which is that the “problem of poshness” is not as widespread as people believe, and that Damian rarely works with actors who have a similarly posh background. But let’s be real – this is also dismissive of those real minority actors and dismissive of the big issue within the British acting community, which is: if only Eton-and-Cambridge-educated white actors get consistent work, how is that not a huge problem of representation, storytelling and inclusion?