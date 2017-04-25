Ben Affleck: ‘You have to have a certain thickness of skin in this business’

Do you guys watch Intervention on A&E? While the lead-up to rehab is usually so hard to watch, it’s worth it to see how different the alcoholics/addicts look after being clean for over a month. The people don’t always make it through rehab of course, but it’s inspiring to see the transformations when of the people who get sober. That’s what I’m reminded of when I see these photos of Ben Affleck at the AutFest International Film Festival. He looks like his head is clear and he’s regained some of the hotness. Plus he looks happier for whatever reason, maybe it’s sobriety, it could be that his divorce is moving forward, maybe it’s a little of both.
Anyway this was a film festival sponsored by the Autism Society, where Affleck was honored for his portrayal of a autistic man in The Accountant. During the Q&A session he was asked whether he would want his kids to go into show business and said he didn’t want them to act before they’re 18 due to the pitfalls of being a child actor. As for his longevity in show business, Affleck credited it to his thick skin, which… no.
The star chatted about his kids during a Q&A portion of the event, which honored him for his performance in last fall’s thriller The Accountant as an action hero with autism. Affleck noted that he’s unsure whether he’d want his little ones to take up acting.
“I think it’s a hard thing. I love being an actor, I got into it as a child and I wouldn’t change that. But I also wouldn’t want to take my kids and push them out there before they were 18,” Affleck said. “If they are 18 and they want to make those choices and do that kind of thing, that’s fine. But being a child actor, I just know too much of the downside of what that can be like.”
He added: “I had some great rewards, and I probably wouldn’t have made it as an adult had I not built up that body of work as a kid, so it’s a strange thing. My kids would be good in the school play. If they can handle that, they’re in good shape.”
As for how he’s survived so long in the movie industry, Affleck credited his “thick skin.”
“You know you have to have a certain thickness of skin in this business because success and failure, as a performer, are really two sides of the same coin,” he said.
“You’re putting yourself out there and being evaluated, and it doesn’t go one way, all the way, every time.”
Affleck appeared upbeat at the event, and a source previously told PEOPLE that both he and Garner seemed “happy” about spending Easter Sunday together as a family recently.
This is the guy who had a PBS genealogy show censor the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. This is the guy who complained about for years about the way the tabloids treated him, even getting his friends to complain about it. He doesn’t have a thick skin. His people have worked overtime to control the narrative around his separation and divorce for years. That’s not someone with a thick skin, that’s someone who thinks they can take criticism while doing everything they can to deflect it.
People have been talking about his face for a while now, but it’s the first time I actually see it. WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THOSE CHEEKS? He used to have such a chiselled jawline… Is it only alcohol and old age?
I was wondering about his hands. What is all over them?
Whoah…. that’s not pretty either!
Yes! Noticed that too!
Those marks on the back of his hand look like old track marks actually. I don’t think he looks “well” after a month sober at all. Looks oddly glassy eyed to me.
It kind of looks like he burned himself. I wonder if he self harmed by using his cigarettes because those marks look circular.
Yeah I noticed those too.
Alcohol can make your blood thinner, impacting the clotting and healing, but so do tons of other medications. He could be anxiety picking too
cigarette burns
The angry open wound on his right hand looks like an injury of some kind. The marks on his left hand look old/partially healed. I don’t think they’re burns, healing burns don’t look like that. I don’t know what they are. As hard of a drinker as he is, it wouldn’t surprise me if he had major liver problems or something even at his age.
I don’t think he looks healthier at all. He looks very bloated and scruffy.
I don’t understand how all actors don’t have thick skin. It’s the main thing to have in the bussiness.
Ugh he is so entitled. His attitude is ” I can’t believe that people have criticized me for things I have done.”
He does not look good here. Very bloated and puffy looking. Water retention? He’s probably medicated. He looks off.
+1, he looks unhealthy and so shiny. ITA on meds. And he needs new clothes, his suit is way too tight.
Well, I read it as his thick skin comment applies more to the fact that actors get turned down for roles constantly (more often than they win them, actually), and you have to have thick skin for that. He’s an actual celebrity so he has to deal with tabloids and other stuff but all actors have to deal with rejection (more than most of us, probably).
Wow
He looks terrible. What is happening to him?
One Miss Taylor Swift would disagree.
If you watch the QA, after the thick skin comment, the interviewer asks his, how it is he does not have a wrinkle – to which he says – Botox. I wonder why there was no pick up on that line. I found it refreshingly honest – for Ben.
Wow, great catch Jenfan! I think not many men or women in showbiz have admitted it to use it, so clearly and frankly.
Do you have a link to the Q&A?
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=696754683860784&id=694781174058135&ref=content_filter
I’m shocked that he admitted it. He needs to stop, though. He doesn’t even look like himself anymore. Even pics from a few years ago… it’s so sad.
Same, shocked that he copped to it. What’s next? Does Duckface Garner finally admit that her upper lip isn’t real? I suppose it’s harder for her since she’s on the record claiming that it’s all natural (lol!). Yes, just like her boobs and Ben’s hair. 100% real.
So why is this not making any headlines?
The truth will set you free:). And for him this is the least damaging truth. What did Jen say in her VF interview – ” he is still the only one who knows his truths and I am the only one who knows some of his truths”
It seems like an oversight by the blogs. “Batman uses Botox” seems like the juicy sort of thing they’d enjoy printing. Maybe everyone is just sick to death of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner stories in general? I didn’t watch his Q&A and I’m not going to — I’ll take your word for it. I’ll post on sites like this to pass the time at work but I’m so tired of hearing about Ben, Jen, their divorce, their co-parenting, and his problems. It’s been constant and endless for a little under two years now.
Apart from looking bloated and having Kris Kringle cheeks, he wears dress clothes that are too tight. Time to size up, Ben!
Not directly related with this article but over the weekend I’ve been with people in showbiz, and one noticed that Affleck never worked with Garner in none of his films as director, as an odd thing among Hollywood couples. I wouldn’t go as far as wanting him to take her as his “muse” Jennifer doesn’t have that kind of talent, but he never even put her on a supporting role in his movies. That’s weird and worth mentioning. He’s on his way to yet another reinvention of his image after the divorce and the failure of Live By Night. Many think that this rebirth form the ashes (his nasty new tattoo!!!) is what turns him on: the reinvention of a new, better, more respected Ben Affleck. Connecting this to the bit about never have working with his wife makes me thing he kind of looked down on Jennifer and he probably think he needs a woman who could inspire him and challenge him, on a artistic level, that Jennifer with her “girl next door” perfect cake-baker mom vibe and limited talent as an actress does not. I think hie new woman will be a talented actress, with industry credit and respect.
I think not working together in movies was a deliberate parenting choice. They had a child from the get go – Jen has been quoted in interviews saying the kids were not old enough, for them both to be working on a movie at the same time, due to the long absences from home. (Days are very long even if shot in LA). She also famously said in a jimmy Fallon interview I believe that she basically would rather be married to him than be directed by him. Well since their such “great friends” and now they won’t be married – maybe she can star in his next film – i think there is an audience that would see it for that reason alone. Also, I don’t think he looks down at her as an actress – if you look back to 2003 he really praised her in daredevil . And on his latest or tours he speaks very positively about her talent etc. I honestly don’t think that was one of the problems.
he denies the obvious…the regret is killing him.
Is that why Damon and Affleck use their name recognition to kill any negative press. Ie Casey Affleck, they tried with Effie Brown and a freakin PBS doc
He does look rumpled, heavy-set and very sweaty in these and in other recent pics. The marks on his hands – liver spots? at his age no, the only other explanation would be burns or cuts of some kind. But oddly, he exudes a general overall air of contentment since returning from rehab. Hard to put a finger on it, but he seems happier, his smile reaches his eyes now.
I wonder if he’s on meds and it’s causing him some weight gain and other side effects. Anti-depressants can cause this. Either way am still rooting for him, if only to continue to be present for his kids and keep them happy.
Me too. Medication to support liver function – often prescribed for alcoholics- can also cause weight gain, but it’s speculation.
Thick skin? lmao! He is the weakest of them all. He is obsessed with his image and anything negative sends him into a tailspin. Those reviews of BvS and Live By Night actually hurt him. He’s STILL talking about the tabloid stuff over Bennifer 1.0, and that was like 15 years ago. Please. He is fooling no one but himself. As for those spots on his hands, liver disease can cause those. IDK, he doesn’t look good here. I too thought that he had been looking A LOT better since the filing but here he looks pre-rehab.
He looks better (for him) in those black t-shirt pics as well as the Easter Sunday pap stroll pics. He doesn’t look good here. He looks overheated and sweaty and red-faced. His clothes are way too small. The top button of his shirt isn’t even done. He needs to lose about 20lbs, not worry about getting Botox and other fillers. He’s so gross now. His looks are totally shot.
I think he looks kind of ill. So much so that I am now wondering if Lainey’s blind from awhile ago was true (about using heroin). Maybe that also explains why Jen held off on the divorce for so long. Maybe she was legitimately worried about him and didn’t want to add to his stress while trying to finish rehab. That would make a lot of things make sense.
Lainey did imply that he abused heroin. I don’t know, that’s CRAZY though. I’d never let him around the kids unsupervised ever again if that were the case. He for sure abuses alcohol and probably cocaine. I think he abused pain meds when he hurt himself skiing (and Batman v Superman filming had to be delayed as a result). Putting everything together he is clearly an alcoholic as well as a drug addict. Plus the gambling addiction as well. Insane. His response to how he’s survived in the industry should have been: good handlers/PR and a willing Doormat wife to cover up everything in the press and make him look good.
“good handlers/PR and a willing Doormat wife to cover up everything in the press and make him look good.”
Spot on!
He does not look clean to me at all. Addiction is a hell hole that can’t be fixed in a month of rehab. The man needs some real help and time away.
maybe he like to get S&M and bondage?
I do think that celebs and actors have to deal with a raft of stresses that civilians don’t worry about. However, I cringe everytime one of them tries to get public empathy for it. It doesn’t work.
He wore this suit to The Accountant premiere but he’s put on weight since then. Doesn’t fit him anymore. It was like 80 degrees + in that area that day so I’m not sure what he was thinking by wearing that. His eyes look clear though, and he appears to be happy. Needs to either lose the weight or buy bigger suits.
I decided to look back through pics to determine the last time he ~genuinely looked like himself. No bloating, no weight gain, no weird frozen puffy face — September 2015 and that’s the very latest. His head is so f-cking FAT these days, it’s unbelievable. For every pound he gains, at least half of it settles above his neck. He needs to put down the booze and Botox needles and get serious. Five minutes in rehab isn’t going to be enough for all his problems.
He looks more comfortable in his own skin in recent photos. Rooting for him.
Is anyone else really tired of him, her, them, this? Almost every day, it’s something else. A new set of pap stroll pics, a new rumor, etc. I have noticed that since the filing, the “top tier” rags haven’t really posted about them as much. They need to change the tune of the narrative, IMO. Take their new dating partners public, give Variety’s Dirt Ben’s new house so we can all see. Something different. Bloated Ben and Pap Stroll Jen are so tired.
