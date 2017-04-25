Ben Affleck: ‘You have to have a certain thickness of skin in this business’

Do you guys watch Intervention on A&E? While the lead-up to rehab is usually so hard to watch, it’s worth it to see how different the alcoholics/addicts look after being clean for over a month. The people don’t always make it through rehab of course, but it’s inspiring to see the transformations when of the people who get sober. That’s what I’m reminded of when I see these photos of Ben Affleck at the AutFest International Film Festival. He looks like his head is clear and he’s regained some of the hotness. Plus he looks happier for whatever reason, maybe it’s sobriety, it could be that his divorce is moving forward, maybe it’s a little of both.

Anyway this was a film festival sponsored by the Autism Society, where Affleck was honored for his portrayal of a autistic man in The Accountant. During the Q&A session he was asked whether he would want his kids to go into show business and said he didn’t want them to act before they’re 18 due to the pitfalls of being a child actor. As for his longevity in show business, Affleck credited it to his thick skin, which… no.

The star chatted about his kids during a Q&A portion of the event, which honored him for his performance in last fall’s thriller The Accountant as an action hero with autism. Affleck noted that he’s unsure whether he’d want his little ones to take up acting. “I think it’s a hard thing. I love being an actor, I got into it as a child and I wouldn’t change that. But I also wouldn’t want to take my kids and push them out there before they were 18,” Affleck said. “If they are 18 and they want to make those choices and do that kind of thing, that’s fine. But being a child actor, I just know too much of the downside of what that can be like.” He added: “I had some great rewards, and I probably wouldn’t have made it as an adult had I not built up that body of work as a kid, so it’s a strange thing. My kids would be good in the school play. If they can handle that, they’re in good shape.” As for how he’s survived so long in the movie industry, Affleck credited his “thick skin.” “You know you have to have a certain thickness of skin in this business because success and failure, as a performer, are really two sides of the same coin,” he said. “You’re putting yourself out there and being evaluated, and it doesn’t go one way, all the way, every time.” Affleck appeared upbeat at the event, and a source previously told PEOPLE that both he and Garner seemed “happy” about spending Easter Sunday together as a family recently.

[From People]

This is the guy who had a PBS genealogy show censor the fact that he had a slave-owning ancestor. This is the guy who complained about for years about the way the tabloids treated him, even getting his friends to complain about it. He doesn’t have a thick skin. His people have worked overtime to control the narrative around his separation and divorce for years. That’s not someone with a thick skin, that’s someone who thinks they can take criticism while doing everything they can to deflect it.