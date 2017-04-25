Emmanuel Macron’s wife was his teacher, she’s 25 years older than him

Since I’m sort of obsessed with the French presidential election, I’ve been reading a lot of the American-media coverage of the candidates and their campaigns. Emmanuel Macron, the independent candidate who is running against fascist Marine le Pen, has already been referred to as a potential “French JFK.” He’s good-looking and photogenic, with a youthful, rigorous and TV-friendly vibe. Which is probably why I was curious to learn anything about his wife. Was she the French Jackie Kennedy? Which is probably why I completely misread this headline as “Emmanuel Macron is married to a high school teacher.” I thought, “wow, that’s so nice, he’s married to a teacher!” No, that wasn’t the headline. The actual headline is “Emmanuel Macron married HIS high school teacher.” Seriously.

On Sunday, the first round of voting in the French presidential race narrowed the candidates down to infamous far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and the front-runner, centrist independent Emmanuel Macron. As Macron moves closer to the presidency, one petit fun fact about him is making the news cycle: He’s married to a woman 25 years his senior, who also happened to be his teacher back in high school.

In a story that would likely sink a candidate’s chances in a more uptight country (uh, here), the 39-year-old Macron first met his 64-year-old wife, Brigitte Trogneux, when he was 15. More specifically, she was a drama teacher and he was playing the lead role in the school’s adaptation of the Milan Kundera play, Jacques and His Master. If you were wondering how this story could possibly get more French, Trogneux is reportedly from a family of “respected chocolatiers in the northern French town of Amiens.”

Trogneux was married at the time, and though there are rumors that they had an affair, it’s unclear when their romance actually began. They wed in 2007 and Macron now has several step-grandchildren. In a recently published book, Macron is reportedly quoted as saying, “Nobody would call it unusual if the age difference was reversed” — and, well, he does have a point.

If it was JUST the age difference – he’s 39 years old, she’s 64 – I would shrug and say “that’s unusual but different strokes, etc.” Like, if they had met when he was in his early 30s, who cares? But the fact that they met when he was 15 and she seemingly left her husband for him, maybe??? I don’t know. If they married in 2007, then he was 29. How long were they together before they married? No one knows. This story reminds me a bit of Aaron Taylor Johnson and Sam Taylor Johnson.

Also: Marine Le Pen has “temporarily stepped aside” as the leader of the National Front. Somebody *taps nose* is trying to look like they aren’t a fascist ahead of the election.

138 Responses to “Emmanuel Macron’s wife was his teacher, she’s 25 years older than him”

  1. Jenni says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:03 am

    And here’s to you, Mrs Robinson
    Jesus loves you more than you will know (Wo, wo, wo)
    God bless you please, Mrs Robinson
    Heaven holds a place for those who pray
    (Hey, hey, hey…hey, hey, hey)… LOL.

    Reply
  2. Susie says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:04 am

    This is frenchier than frenchy French!

    Reply
  3. littlemissnaughty says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Oh Lord. I’m sure someone (a French reader probably) can shed some light on this but do we really think they waited until he was 18? I don’t know, this just seems so wrong. Also, “respected chocolatiers”? Do they mean successful?

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:12 am

    This age gap I can overlook as long as the racist Marine doesn’t get elected.

    Reply
  5. Anitas says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    So they met when he was underage *and* she was his teacher too. That makes her twice as creepy.

    Le Pen’s move is supposed to make her more palatable to third-candidate voters who she needs to win over. Ugh.

    Reply
  6. Honeychurch says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Somebody’s traced origin of this story to 4Chan. https://twitter.com/sturdyAlex/status/856571608374366209

    Reply
  7. Megan says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:17 am

    He’s right. If he was 64 and his wife was 39 no one would be talking about it.

    Reply
    • Anatha says:
      April 25, 2017 at 8:23 am

      If he was a 39 year-old teacher dating the 15 year-old classmate of his son, people would talk. – If it makes them happy (and it certainly seems that way) it is fine, but it isn’t surprising or sexist that people talk about it.

      Reply
    • ell says:
      April 25, 2017 at 8:44 am

      that’s really not true though.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        April 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

        People would absolutely be talking about it because the older woman/younger man combo is still highly stigmatized.

      • Anitas says:
        April 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

        I agree, I think people are going to talk about a significant age gap regardless of who’s younger and who’s older. It’s just that the comments are still mostly derisive about women and less so about men. If she’s younger, she’s a gold-digger, if she’s older, she’s some sort of sex-crazed cradle-robber. Men are often cheered on regardless of their position. Although in my social circle at least, people are becoming much more skeptical towards men in the older man/younger woman pairing, especially when there’s a clear power imbalance.

      • detritus says:
        April 25, 2017 at 9:31 am

        i dunno, look at the Celine thread. Most people are still willing to rewrite grooming as a romance if the age difference is the right direction.

      • Cherise says:
        April 25, 2017 at 9:43 am

        Just to add that there are plenty of similar stories except with the genders reversed and they are hardly a big deal. Celine Dions marriage is treated with great reverence even though it was way creepier than this given how dominant a manager is in an artists life. Sinatra was Mia Farrows dads friend, they first spoke when he once called the house looking for her dad. Elvis and Prisilla and about a dozen directors and their “muses”.

      • tmc says:
        April 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

        It is true that Celine Dion is a good comparison. No one blinked at that for the most part.

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        April 25, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        It does seem like young men (talking 18-25-year-olds) who get with someone older at least get to be judged as sex-loving (albeit immature), experimental young guys with sexual agency. 18-25-year-old women who get with someone older are either judged as damaged, exploited, preyed-upon abuse victims with daddy issues and no agency or hoodwinking, one-track-minded gold-diggers and ‘sluts’ who are setting feminism back. Older parties seem to get criticized for dating/banging 18-25-year-olds no matter what their gender is, but usually the criticism is different. The older women are seen as sleezy as in ‘loose’ instead of rapists, but they’re also seen as doing it only because they want to prove how sexy men find them (because you know, women have no sexual desires or curiosities, just a desire to please males) and labelled as bad mothers to their kids for it. The one little exception recently was Mel B and her 25-year old nanny. Lorraine didn’t get the usual misogynistic golddigger/sl*t/anti-feminist tropes, but people were falling all over themselves to make Mel B out to be a rapist for having consensual sex with an 18-25 year old by using softer words like ‘sexual predator’, ‘abuse’, and ‘lured’, saying she was to blame for any mistreatment Stephen Belafonte may have dealt out toward Lorraine, and erasing Lorraine’s sexual agency by ignoring her willing and eager participation in sex with Mel B throughout her early 20′s.

    • Aren says:
      April 25, 2017 at 11:10 am

      If the roles were reversed she would be in jail. But because he was a boy, people assume he was in a dominant role and not abused.

      Reply
    • Em' says:
      April 25, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      To be fair though most of us do not give a sh!! : he’s the one pushing their couple down our throat with tabloids covers.
      None of the other (ten!!!!!) candidates publicized their significant other during the campaign. (Well we talked a lot about Penelope Fillon but that’s another story :-) :-)
      In France, families and couples don’t hold the same place in a campaign as in the US. It really all started with Sarkozy. And Macron have happily played this game for a few years now.

      Reply
  8. spidey says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Makes me think ‘baby mama or mama baby?’

    Reply
  9. original kay says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:22 am

    It’s all so very creepy and wrong. I don’t care what the age of consent is, she was his teacher and thus in a position of power over him, of influence.

    I don’t know how this influences his job though

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:25 am

    No two bones about it, if this romance happened in the US in the modern day, teacher would end up in jail. In my state, this is illegal even after the student is of age of consent because of the power dynamic of the teacher/student relationship.

    Reply
  11. Myrto says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:26 am

    There are rumours in France that Macron is gay or bisexual because his wife is older than him and he’s so good-looking and young. I mean I know somebody who works in politics who told me that Macron was definitely gay. I mean, maybe he is but I think this has a lot to do with the fact that his wife is older. You know, like when people claim Hugh Jackman must be gay because how could a gorgeous guy be with a older, less attractive wife? Ugh. That said, it would be pretty cool if he was bisexual (not gay, because then his poor wife) although he would probably never come out and say it: even though private life is pretty sacred in France, I don’t think people are ready for a bisexual French president.

    Reply
    • zee says:
      April 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

      Ooh, I do love political gossip alongside my serving of regular politics! I’ve heard those rumours, but don’t really give them much credence other than they make for an interesting garnish to the story. (edit: although reading a few comments below, perhaps I should reset my gossip-baseline-credence threshold?)

      The older wife= husband must be gay is a sexist trope I wish would become a relic. That and the whole “cougar” thing. Reading about this online has also introduced me to some particularly awful turns of phrase regarding her age.

      Reply
      • arbelia says:
        April 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

        They’re totally Fake News. A big newspaper wrote about these rumors, how it came suddenly one week out of nowhere from some people who alleged it without proofs. Then everybody came to talk about it, and they even forgot who started it.
        2 journalists said it was a friend of President Sarkozy ( this guy himself labeled it ” Macron Fake”) who spread the rumor to elected representatives. The same month the hossip grew, Sarkozy gave an interview whe he said that Macron was ” both man and woman, androgynous” ” and that he didn’t force you to make a choice”

      • Zee says:
        April 25, 2017 at 9:40 am

        @arbelia Thanks for the info. So a case of deliberate distortion and innuendo. Political campaigns are always so full of shadiness.

    • Arpeggi says:
      April 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

      And this is what happens whenever a somewhat good-looking guy decides to be with an older or less good-looking women. Hugh Jackman anyone?! This is a sexist and gross stereotype and it needs to stop.

      Besides, French people really DGAF about the marital status/sexual orientation of politicians. All the Presidents have had side pieces, many had “bastard” kids, Hollande was caught bringing croissants to his mistress and no one ever fussed over the fact that he and Ségolène were never married (except for some pretty hardcore christians perhaps but who cares about those?). Sarko is responsible for putting the President’s love life in the spotlight (though it backfired when Cecilia dumped him in the middle of the campaign) and his entourage is responsible for this rumor. It’s just ridiculous.

      Yes Macron is with his high school teacher and it seems odd. But they’ve been together for 2 decades and he is a grown-up man who doesn’t seem traumatized or brainwashed so I’ll give them a pass. I still hate his work in the Hollande govt and wished some better candidates (Taubira?!) had ran, but hey! He’s still better than Le Pen

      Reply
    • Ann says:
      April 25, 2017 at 10:24 am

      A 39 year old man is neither “young” nor is he good looking!

      Reply
    • Chinoiserie says:
      April 25, 2017 at 11:48 am

      If he was bisexual and having an affair it would be bad for his “poor wife” too. But I really would not have that much sympoathy for her in this case considering how they became a couple.

      Reply
  12. Margo S. says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I’m sorry but NO. NO NO NO NO NO NO. That just is wrong. She’s 64?! He’s 39. They met when he was 15?! She was his teacher?! So weird.

    Reply
  13. Char says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I don’t know how someone could consider this creepy, but be ok with Celine Dion & her husband. I find both to be incredibly inappropriate. If, in either case, they had met when the younger party was of legal age, then I would feel differently, even though the age gaps seem extreme. But in any case where the older party is in a position of power over the younger party, I can’t agree that it’s “ok” because they are in love. Mary Kay Letourneau & Vili Fualaau are married now & in love, so that should be ok then?

    Reply
  14. Originaltessa says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Ewwwww…. Seriously? Her student? That’s just all kinds of scandal.

    Reply
  15. Barbs441 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I’m ok with it as long as Le Pen doesn’t get elected.

    Reply
  16. SaraInAToga says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Frenchie here. The media have been chomping at the bit to out him. They outed a young broadcasting boss (Mathieu Gallet, who heads Radio France) in the process…
    The next two weeks should be interesting…

    Reply
  17. Jessica says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:48 am

    The more I read about this guy the more I realize he would only be elected in France running against a Nazi like Le Pen.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:08 am

      +1 Normally I’d be outraged (a la Mary Kay LeTorneau) but I’m afraid all my outrage must be directed toward Le Pen and her ilk.

      Reply
    • M says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:59 am

      Disagree. Please don’t forget that he won the first round of the presidential elections with 24% (vs. 21.7% for Le Pen, 19,x for Fillon and Melenchon career politicians with way more experience and in Fillon’s case money than Macron).

      I personally voted for this man based on his platform (central with social influences), European ideals, strong support for science and what I gleaned of his character. His personal life played no role in my choice as I believe what he does behind closed doors is his business and unless there is a sex tape out there of prostitutes peeing on him that may end up in the hands of the Russians, I don’t think his personal life will have any bearing on his presidency. The only thing playing against him is his inexperience, but our last 4 presidents were highly accomplished politicians who accomplished very little imho.

      Reply
  18. Dids says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I feel like there is such a polar opposite between politicians these days… Extremist and angry on one side and cute and empty on the other. (Dont get me wrong, I like my cute and empty canadian PM, but smart and true would be nice too.)

    Reply
  19. Eleonor says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Celebitcher living in France here !

    Alors les filles:
    If I got it right: she was his school teacher yes. He fell for her at the age of 15, he decided he would marry her. They started a relationship, then at a certain point (I haven’t menaged to have a clearer idea of this thing, some ruomors say his family sent him away, hoping distance would have stopped the relationship) he went to Paris to complete his education, and once he finished he wanted her back, and married her aged 29. Emmanuel homewrecked Brigitte mariage.
    The end.

    Reply
  20. Linabear says:
    April 25, 2017 at 8:56 am

    “Nobody would call it unusual if the age difference was reversed.” Actually, I think critics would be more rabid if a male drama teacher ended marrying his 15 year old pupil. That’s so rapey.

    Reply
  21. Ina says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

    It must be cultural but it is a non story in France. People have other problems to deal with than Lady Macron.

    Reply
    • Elisa the I. says:
      April 25, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      right? it wasn’t even on the news when the French elections were covered in my country. As long as politicians don’t mess up completely in their private life, no one really cares. The same goes for the partners/wifes/husbands of politicians. E.g I have never even seen a pic of our chancellor’s wife.

      Reply
  22. Veronica says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:03 am

    That has quite the touch of unsettling to it, doesn’t it?

    Reply
  23. Syko says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:05 am

    John Oliver told us this last week. I don’t see it as a big deal, but then I dated men in their 20s and 30s when I was in my 50s. The French have a much more accepting view of sexual quirks anyway.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      April 25, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      There is a world of difference between a 50 year old dating a 30 year old than an older woman in a position of power getting involved with a teenager who is subordinate to her. If he married her at 29, nobody would do more than blink and move on. It’s the teacher-student relationship that potentially began when he was only 15 that’s offputting.

      Reply
  24. Faun says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Kaiser if you’re obsessed with the election why not tune into France 24 or the other European news channels? If you have a Roku they’re all available (and in English).

    Reply
  25. Apples says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

    If he was 64 and his wife 39 NO ONE would say anything about it.

    Reply
  26. Mel says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Meh…maybe she’s his beard, maybe they have an open marriage, maybe they have a traditional relationship…
    A president’s relationship status really has no bearing for us. Case in point: when Sarkozy “reunited” with his former wife Cecilia just for the end of the campaign, only for us to get the divorce announcement a few months into the presidency. We all knew he had managed to get her back to be elected but it would not last and he looked like a fool when she left him. Not only that, the manipulation (and the assumption that we were stupid) was a tough pill to swallow. Be married, don’t be, get divorced. Who cares?!
    You know what is usually the deal breaker for us (hence why they keep it under wraps and we learn about it later)? when the TAX PAYER’s money is used even just a tiny bit for the president’s love life. What did we learn afterwards? well, what didn’t we learn, really? secret children: check, mistresses: big check, secret affairs…yawn, boring…just NOT with MY money!

    Reply
  27. slowsnow says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:27 am

    And today in this thread CB presents the cultural clash between the USA and France!
    One thing about the French culture, but also many other countries around here, I find precious: to separate private life from politics (unless the person is committing a crime or has committed a crime while in power).
    As an aside, this teacher-student thing is quite traditional. In my school there was a maths teacher who dated a 17 year old student and I think the school knew. My husband had a thing with one of his teachers. I think he was 18 and she was married… It irks me, for sure. I did wonder, and I was a kid, how it could be possible for the maths teacher to be allowed to date an underage kid. And then I went on to date a 20 year old when I was 15…

    Reply
  28. Monsi says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:46 am

    To the journalist/person that wrote that line about how that would sink the candidate’s chances in a more uptight country, like the US…. Has she/he been living under a rock for the past year?

    Trump bragged on tape about sexually assaulting women and he got elected anyway!

    This is nothing compared to what we already know about Trump..

    If they are happy, good for them, and I hope he wins in the second round of the French election

    Reply
    • robyn says:
      April 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

      Sadly and inexplicably, Trump is a rare bird who can get away with what no one else could. It is a bit disconcerting about his wife being involved with Macron when he was so young. I don’t like it but at least she is a supposedly wiser “older” woman behind a young man who finds himself in a strange position. The European Union will hang by a thread if France doesn’t vote for him so undoubtedly Russia is actively looking for ways to highlight anything that will disgrace him. It’s worrying. I hope he wins!!!

      Reply
      • JaneFr says:
        April 25, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        The good thing is, as many as said, we do not really care about our politicians private life. Private life is in our constitution more or less the way freedom of speech is in yours ( US).
        “C’est leurs histoires de fesses”. I do not know of a good equivalent in english. It means that’s just sex, and we have more to worry about. While it might make delightful gossip, we do understand that, as long as it does not impact his work, it’s none of our concern.

        She’s not the one going for president, he is, and whether or not they started their relationship while she was his teacher, he did not do anything illegal or wrong there. So it is a non story.
        Plus they seems happy, stable, he’s very proud of her. In fact he is really “that my wife, the woman I love and I do not give a F*ck about your opinion” which looks romantic and please a lot of women.

  29. aqdgsbh says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:06 am

    If a teenager came on to me I would feel mildly nauseous. They are children, FFS.

    Reply
  30. Chelly says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:10 am

    If he’s a man of his word & good politician, then by all means, run.
    But as far as this story goes, I just find it gross. More so on his wife’s part. I always find those (whether male or female like let’s say Woody Allen) who take advantage of their positions over these children should be in jail. Not to mention they robbed them of experiences….they lived their teen lives, they could have said NO & let those kids live theirs as well. To hear he came on to her & she couldn’t resist, give me a break. This story is not cute, not romantic, & shouldn’t be bragged about. I just can’t.

    Reply
  31. Amelie says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I was wondering when the American media would cover this story because I knew they would have a field day with this. I found this out last fall when I was Wikipedia-ing the candidates and trying to figure out who I would vote for. I was kind of “EH?” when I first read it but it does seem that Macron’s family tried to separate them by sending him to Paris to finish up high school. Whether they were intimate before he was 18 is the gray area that is foggy to everyone. Honestly this does not bother me that much. Celine Dion met her manager husband when she was 12–she supposedly didn’t become involved with Rene until she was 18 and everyone seems to give that a pass and portray it as this grand fairytale romance.

    A bit different but Melania is about 24 years younger than Trump. Yes I realize it’s different because she met Trump when she was in her 20s but this hardly gets covered in the American media. It is more acceptable for a man to marry a younger man than the other way around. In any case, Macron’s love life, while colorful, does not affect the way I will vote in the final round. He has been very open about his wife and does not hide her, which is why this isn’t really a skeleton in his closet.

    Reply
    • Ana says:
      April 25, 2017 at 11:26 am

      It’s the same in Spain, Macron’s love live goes in the gossip sites but that has nothing to do wiht the elections, which are covered as regular news and his wife is not commented there.

      As a general rule, romance and sex have nothing to do with politics and are covered separately.

      Reply
      • Amelie says:
        April 25, 2017 at 11:30 am

        Yeah I actually lived in Spain for awhile and noticed the same thing. I was there right at the end of Zapatero’s term and I discovered the story about the time his two daughters were photographed in the US while Zapatero was visiting at the White House while Obama was president. Apparently that was the first time his daughters had ever been photographed publicly and the fact that they were both dressed in a punk/gothic way made huge waves in Spain since the Spanish public had never seen them before. It IS a pretty hilarious picture and I laughed for a good 5 minutes the first time I saw it.

      • TiredOwl says:
        April 25, 2017 at 11:34 am

        That is so refreshing. I wish we could unbind politics from celebrity.

  32. Frigga says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Sorry, I don’t care if they’re in France. She abused her power as his teacher the moment she decided she wanted to have him…at 15. It’s disgusting. But he is more than grown enough to make his own decisions and was when they married, so whatever…he’s still a million times more preferable to La Pen. France, DO THE RIGHT THING.

    Reply
  33. Scarlet Pimpernel says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Just looked up a cross-section of the age of consent across Europe:
    In Austria, Italy and Germany the age of consent is 14; in Sweden, France and Denmark it is 15 – and Spain recently raised its age of consent from 13 to 16. Meanwhile in Turkey and Malta, teenagers have to wait until they are 18 for sex to be legal.

    Reply
  34. Minxx says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Interesting story. A bit odd but then they are together 20 years, 10 years married. Different strokes, I suppose. I’m sure it would be a huge scandal in the US though.

    Reply
  35. DiamondGirl says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I don’t see Celine as having the fairytale romance. Age does matter, because biology doesn’t discriminate. Now she’s alone with three children, two of whom are very young.

    Reply
  36. Who says says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Would we be having this conversation if he was. 64 and she was 39. No.

    Reply
    • Ama says:
      April 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      EXACTLY ! Thank you!
      It just says they met when he was 15!
      I know a woman who “met” her future husband when she was 12 or so and he was 30 years her senior, the family stayed in contact, but lived in different countries. They fell in love when she was 24.
      They are still married and have 2 kids now. And no, he didn’t leave his wife for her…

      Reply
  37. Babs says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Hahaha the french JFK yeah right. He wishes. He is not even good looking, he is just not old.
    And he sucks at what he does.
    All politics aside, Jacques Chirac in his heydays was the sexiest politic man we ever had. Handsomeness, style and panache.

    Reply

