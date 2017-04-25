Donald Trump will temporarily kill The Wall to avoid government shutdown

We are fast approaching the 100 Days of Bigly landmark. The official 100-day mark is May 1st, next Monday. They said he would never make it this far! No, scratch that. They said he should NOT make it this far. They said he should be impeached by the summer. They said he will get bored and find some way to leave. Well, we’re still waiting. So is Trump. And he’s SO bored. He also doesn’t understand how anything works, which is why this week is full of stories about Emperor Bigly doing various things to look busy. Here are some stories going around:

The government shutdown. It’s very possible we could have a government shutdown over spending in the coming days or weeks or whatever. Bigly was talking big and trying to say that he would shut down the government if Congress didn’t finance his big, beautiful Border Wall. Well, guess who blinked? Bigly blinked. The Bigly White House is now telling Congress that they don’t have to finance the Wall right now, they can wait until autumn.

Bigly’s executive orders. As NY Magazine’s Jonathan Chait says, “Trump Is Writing Fake Executive Orders Because He Doesn’t Know How to Be President.” This too is pretty damning: “If Republicans wish to pretend that Trump is really making America great again by signing pieces of paper asking people who work for him whether they have any ideas how to make America great again, more power to them.” Pretty much.

The corporate tax rate. We still don’t know if Trump pays his taxes or what he pays or anything like that. But we do know that he wants the corporate tax rate to be slashed to 15% or lower. I imagine he’ll make up for the decrease in tax revenue by raising taxes on the middle class, right?

Bigly’s bigly AP interview. I didn’t get a chance to discuss this on Monday because I was dealing with a power outage situation. Over the weekend, Bigly sat down with the Associated Press for an interview and it is insane, unhinged and unintelligible. You can read the full piece here. I could only get through about one page of the transcript. His English is no bueno.

Bigly’s inaugural. Apparently, terrible people paid a lot of money to get access to Bigly at his sad inauguration. Who would have thought?