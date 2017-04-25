Donald Trump will temporarily kill The Wall to avoid government shutdown

We are fast approaching the 100 Days of Bigly landmark. The official 100-day mark is May 1st, next Monday. They said he would never make it this far! No, scratch that. They said he should NOT make it this far. They said he should be impeached by the summer. They said he will get bored and find some way to leave. Well, we’re still waiting. So is Trump. And he’s SO bored. He also doesn’t understand how anything works, which is why this week is full of stories about Emperor Bigly doing various things to look busy. Here are some stories going around:
The government shutdown. It’s very possible we could have a government shutdown over spending in the coming days or weeks or whatever. Bigly was talking big and trying to say that he would shut down the government if Congress didn’t finance his big, beautiful Border Wall. Well, guess who blinked? Bigly blinked. The Bigly White House is now telling Congress that they don’t have to finance the Wall right now, they can wait until autumn.
Bigly’s executive orders. As NY Magazine’s Jonathan Chait says, “Trump Is Writing Fake Executive Orders Because He Doesn’t Know How to Be President.” This too is pretty damning: “If Republicans wish to pretend that Trump is really making America great again by signing pieces of paper asking people who work for him whether they have any ideas how to make America great again, more power to them.” Pretty much.
The corporate tax rate. We still don’t know if Trump pays his taxes or what he pays or anything like that. But we do know that he wants the corporate tax rate to be slashed to 15% or lower. I imagine he’ll make up for the decrease in tax revenue by raising taxes on the middle class, right?
Bigly’s bigly AP interview. I didn’t get a chance to discuss this on Monday because I was dealing with a power outage situation. Over the weekend, Bigly sat down with the Associated Press for an interview and it is insane, unhinged and unintelligible. You can read the full piece here. I could only get through about one page of the transcript. His English is no bueno.
Bigly’s inaugural. Apparently, terrible people paid a lot of money to get access to Bigly at his sad inauguration. Who would have thought?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The picture of Ivanka sitting there just kills me. In what world does the daughter of the president pull up a seat next to the Oval Office desk. Every day at The White House is Take Your Daughter to Work Day.
As for the AP interview, this is my favorite part:
TRUMP: OK. The one thing I’ve learned to do that I never thought I had the ability to do. I don’t watch CNN anymore.
AP: You just said you did.
TRUMP: No. No, I, if I’m passing it, what did I just say (inaudible)?
AP: You just said —
TRUMP: Where? Where?
AP: Two minutes ago.
Facepalm. My 7 year old expresses himself better than Drumpft.
This is hilarious and you win today: “Every day at The White House is Take Your Daughter to Work Day.”
That picture got to me to. She disturbs me to no end. I can’t keep reading these articles, not enough xanax in the world. Dear god how the f*ck are we going to get thru this administration?
This is the first pic I’ve seen where I see the resemblance between her and her father. I can’t explain it, but realizing this makes me feel like bleaching my insides and eyeballs.
If her father is mentally unstable and progressively deteriorating, then keeping him out of the White House would have been the thing to do … not getting herself and the hubby in there to act like closet caregivers. He got the nuclear codes, not them. Nope, they went along for the access to power and money — mostly money. One wonders whether they’re trying to protect him or the brand; given how he IS the brand, I guess that’s the same thing.
I didn’t want to look for signs of cognitive impairment because usually it is unfair to label older adults experiencing normal changes of aging with a neurological disorder, but he’s really seeming more incoherent, suggestible and more tantrum-prone than before. This is one of the scariest aspects of his presidency. It would be scary even in someone of good character if they were president, but now we have these changes appearing in someone of bad character. Ugh.
I’m two years older than trump and I have none of his incoherence, stumbles, forgetfulness, erratic behavior. Unless he was like this at 40, I’d say something is going on.
Right Susanne, exactly. People are a bit too quick to blame older peoples’ normal changes on dementia (or as used to be said, senility), but with him there are so many red flags familiar to people who’ve been caregivers. If he’d stayed in private life (well, private relative to the presidency), his daughter and son-in-law could have continued to postpone public discovery. This is out of their control though. They probably thought they could do more than they can, because they are so deeply morally compromised that the attractions of the White House were irresistible.
My grandfathers alzheimers started in his early 60′s. Now my dad who is 68 is definitely showing signs. Grampy was acting like Trump. Forgetful, strange erratic behavior, and moodiness. Sometimes my grandfather threw violent tantrums. Thankfully they don’t have control to start wars,play with nuclear weapons and tell off and offend everyone in the world with Twitter like Trump does. I feel bad for anyone who has to see a loved one go through this. If a person has dementia, they should definitely not be president
And she’s wearing a sleeveless top! *Clutches pearls*. Let’s see how many have a problem with that, remember the outrage over Michelle O. Showing her arms!
Only white women have the right to bare arms.
Oh shit.
lol I’m so glad I get to live through such an exciting time in this country. AP legit wrote that parts of the interview was unintelligible. Our president can barely string words together. Meanwhile Obama was at an event and was coherent, thoughtful and looked DAMN GOOD.
There’s really no words for how embarrassing it is to be American.
It’s mortifying to be an American these days.
The deterioration of Trump’s mental state over the first 100 days is truly terrifying. Someone that unstable should not have the nuclear codes.
You have to read this article (don’t know how to link it). It is funny as all get out!
SATIRE FROM THE BOROWITZ REPORT
OBAMA’S BARRAGE OF COMPLETE SENTENCES SEEN AS BRUTAL ATTACK ON TRUMP
Here it is:
http://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/obamas-barrage-of-complete-sentences-seen-as-brutal-attack-on-trump
too funnnnnny.
I just read this! Borowitz always gets it right
Thanks SusanneToo. I need to get better at this but at the moment am in the middle of dealing with baseball/softball in my area and don’t have a lot of down time. Next year (retiring from my position) maybe I’ll be better at it!
@swak. You’re welcome. Do you use an ipad? I do and I place my finger lightly over the address bar of the item I want to copy. When “copy” appears, I choose it, then return to CB, press on the comment box until “paste” appears, choose it, and bingo! Hope that helps.😊😊
@SusanneToo – no, mostly my laptop as I go back and forth between rescheduling rainouts right now and answering questions. I flip back and forth because at this point in time I can only take so much of Trump and so much of rescheduling games. My brain is fried most nights. It will calm down, but rain here in April is inevitable and so must get the rescheduling done as quickly as possible.
He’s such a POS!!! Any intelligent conversations when I’m forced to talk about his goes out the window and I see red. He is the worst human being on the planet . He’s morally bankrupt and has no idea how to be a decent human being . He is a big talker, but when it comes to it, nothing . I hate him. I say that without remorse and hesitation .
Tr*mp is America’s Most Wanted, but not it in the way he thinks. Get this idiot and his family behind bars where they belong!
Ivanka seriously looks like her father’s caregiver by the way she is looking at him. Just waiting to intervene if he gets too out of control. Just weird
that’s pretty much what she is. recall the stories about how he acts up when she and Jared aren’t around due to the Sabbath.
He sounds like a brat. “If you don’t pay for the wall, I’m shutting the government down”!!! It’s like a kid saying “I’ll tell mommy if you don’t give me my toy back”!! Holy sh*t. Give this kid some ice cream and get him out of the WH. It blows my mind that people thought this guy actually knew what he was doing. Scary times.
What blows my mind is that people are actually going to believe him. The minute this clown gets what he wants, he’s going to do what he wants, which is that gd wall. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it. Why would anyone especially the Democratic party believe a word he says?
To preserve my piece of mind and keep myself centered and balanced, I have to avoid all news and media sources for days at a time. It’s helped me immensely to cope through these trying and difficult times.
Unfortunately I made the mistake of attempting to read the AP interview transcript and now my chi is likely blown for a month. I have never wished ill will on anyone but (God forgive me) I really wish this man and all his minions would cease to exist. Wishful thinking I know.
How the F–K did we get here??? And it makes me cry when I think there are “human beings” who support this piece of Shit. And there are other apathetic people who don’t care about what’s happening and refuse to get off their asses and get involved by simply going out to vote these clowns out of office. I just can’t anymore.
IlsaLund, I completely agree with you and feel the same way. I feel a constant struggle between wanting to stay informed but sickened beyond belief by the news and the charade that is going on. I find myself repeating over and over “How? How? How?” How can anyone listen to the words coming out of this lunatic’s mouth and not be filled with rage and sorrow?! How deeply can they possibly hate “the liberals” that they will support such a hideous creature?!
Looks like Trump is hitting a proverbial brick wall about how to pay for one of his biggest lies. Stop going to Florida and save taxpayers millions, show everyone your taxes and stop trying to cover up Russian ties, Donald!!!
Seth Meyers bit on Trump last night was both hilarious and so on point! We need to laugh in these crazy times.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/seth-meyers-donald-trump-100-days-failed_us_58febc34e4b018a9ce5e0964
At what point will the GOP put an end to this nonsense? How many years will it take reverse all of the damage that Trump has done to the banks, education, environment, immigrants, women, police force, sanctuary cities, and LBGTQ with these EOs? Trump doesn’t know what he is doing and neither do any of the people he has surrounded himself with. The press keeps on pointing out how the economy is doing well, but they seem to forget that Trump has filled the WH with billionaires who haven’t completely divested from their businesses. Are the Mercers still supporting Trump financially? If they are still buying and selling stock, then couldn’t that give the appearance that the economy is doing well? The press also pats Trump on the back for his foreign policy with China, but what they leave out is that Ivanka is still doing business with China. Dropping bombs doesn’t make Trump presidential. Claiming that the photos of the children in Syria made him feel emotion when he felt no emotion as he was signing EO for the Muslin Ban that kept refugee children from entering the US doesn’t make him presidential.
And he’s attacking Canada– Canada!!– on Twitter. And insisting the wall will happen and magically solve our drug problems. Lord help us all.
Whatever. We can sell our lumber to China and nail him with increased energy costs. When he starts building his precious wall he can throw another one up between us & the US. Keep the American refugees out. Rolling my eyes at this fool. Impeach him!
Someone should explain to Trump that America buys more oil from Canada than any other country. We kind of need that friendship.
Eh ~ says this Canadian
Hes like a bull in a china shop. What a buffoon! Hes just put a 20% tariff on lumber coming out of Canada. Perhaps Canada should put a 40% hike on the hydro we sell him. Buddy talks tough but has no idea of the repercussions that his tough talk entails. I was willing to give this idiot the benefit of the doubt. Now there’s no doubt he is an idiot.
This is Trudeau’s first real test of leadership. it’ll be interesting to see what he does. These aren’t normal, sane people he’s dealing with, and the typical rules of diplomacy maybe won’t work. Also, I believe these sorts of spats are normally settled behind the scenes, amongst the wonks of both governments. With so many positions vacant (on the US side), I’m not sure that sort of diplomacy can even start. I admit to being more worried than normal this time, though I’m sure Canada will ultimately prevail (as we have every. single. time. the US has tried it). But in the meantime, things could get hairy.
