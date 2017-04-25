Who should play the young Madonna in the ‘Blonde Ambition’ bio-pic?

Did you know that Madonna is getting a bio-pic? It’s true. Apparently, there was a script called Blonde Ambition which made last year’s Black List (scripts that are good but haven’t been made for various reasons) and now Universal has bought the script. According to THR, the story follows a young Madonna in New York as she works on her debut, self-titled album.
Universal is getting into the groove for a Madonna biopic. The studio has picked up Blond Ambition, Elyse Hollander’s script that topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays.
The story is set in early 1980s New York as Madonna Louise Ciccone works on her first album, struggling in a business that treats women badly, while also dealing with a burgeoning love life and the first hints of fame. Madonna moved to New York from Michigan in 1978 to pursue dance but segued to singing and writing songs. After failing at a rock band, she switched to dance and pop. After achieving some success with a few dance singles, she began work on her debut album, Madonna, which was released in 1983. The album yielded hits “Holiday,” “Borderline” and “Lucky Star,” and set the stage for her ground-breaking Like a Virgin album.
Blonde Ambition is the debut script for Hollander, who worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu while he made Birdman, and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Kourtney Kang. She is repped by WME, Bellevue, Ryan Pastorek and Robby Koch of Hansen Jacobson.
I don’t know, am I crazy for thinking that if this is done well, it could actually be good? Like, that was an interesting time in music-history, in the history of New York and those are the years that formed Madonna as an artist. That’s when she began copying and appropriating so much of underground gay culture. That’s when she started hanging out with the artists who would influence her throughout her life, like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
So, obviously, we should figure out who we should dreamcast. I’ve already seen some people say that this role could be the one that puts Paris Jackson on the map. Paris absolutely looks like a young Madonna, but can she act? The thing is… Madonna could never act. So Paris might be perfect. Of course people are suggesting Margot Robbie too, and I wouldn’t hate that at all. Lady Gaga as Madonna would be funny. I imagine Chloe Moretz will probably audition. I’d also like to throw Haley Bennett’s name out there, just because she impressed me in Girl on the Train and I could definitely see her playing Young Madonna.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Too soon for a biopic – can’t we wait till like 2030 or something?
I agree. We don’t need it now.
I disagree. I loved Madonna back in the day. This movie could be a fun trip down memory lane.
Me too.
While I’m not a fan of the current Madonna, I was a HUGE fan back in the 80s when she first hit the scene. If this movie is done right, it could be really great.
I’m going to vote for either Margot Robbie or Paris Jackson to play her. I’d be 100% behind Paris, but who knows if she can act.
Nah. Madonna is a huge icon. I’m surprised there wasn’t one earlier.
There was a TV movie in the mid 90′s. It also covered her early years in New York.
@Megan and Daisy – I agree, she’s had a pretty huge impact on pop culture – but to me it just feels too soon….the woman is still touring and pretending to be 25!
If well done, it might introduce Madonna to a new audience. Madonba of the 80s is a different creature from the iteration of the past 15yrs.
Personally i never truly appreciated Tina Turner until i saw her biopic in 1993 . I was aware of 1980s rock Tina Turner, and no clue about Tina and Ike music, imagery or history. Had no interest in finding out. There were raves to attend and TT was a dinasour with dodgy stage clothes and one good hit from the 80s. Teenagers, as i was, are mean!!!Lol
Every single person in the cinema i was in applauded at the end of the movie, and most of us went to HMV next door to the cinema to buy up every single Tina Turner album we could afford, especially the back catalogue.
I still love TT. And it was that movie that opened my eyes.
Btw, the only reason i saw that movie was because the movie my friends and i wanted to see was sold out and we were persuaded to go into the TT screening.
Paris Jackson
+1
The others don’t look like her at all and Margot is too old for that role I think.
Didn’t Michael dislike Madonna? It would surprise me if Paris played her, but she does bare a resemblance to her. Her own daughter should play her.
Hmmmm…I hadn’t thought of her daughter playing the role. That might be interesting.
Correction: I just saw a photo of Lourdes dressed up in Madonna’s famous ‘Boy Toy’ outfit. Nope. I don’t think it would work, after all.
She’s the only one who looks brazen enough, none of the others pictured here have the right look.
Madonna was tough and scrappy and had a real edge. Paris really suits that to me. No idea if she can act.
The Logo channel re-aired the Truth or Dare documentary a few weeks ago. Did anyone else remember watching that? I was obsessed with Madonna in the early 90s, so I loved seeing all the behinds the scenes. Watching now I realize what a monster she was. It’s still fascinating though.
They also did a follow-up documentary on the the dancers that were a part of her tour, which was also really interesting.
I rewatched it a few years ago with my bff and we share your opinion. I recently read Christopher Ciccone’s bio of her and it was delicious! The writing and grammar were pretty bad but I enjoyed all the bitchery, lol!
She was terrible and she still is, no doubt. Interesting how she pushes such a feminist stance nowadays because the way she treated any woman in Truth or Dare speaks volumes about her true character:
- trying to seduce Antonio Banderas while his wife was there (and her GFs trying to cheer her up instead of calling her out) and acting like a baby when he’s not interested. And trying to embarrass the wife by talking to Antonia and surrounding him with her people while the wife had to sit far away and taunting her like Antonio didn’t peep what Madonna was doing? His face is still hilarious, man was not impressed.
- her make-up artist ‘Mama Makeup’ that got raped and Madonna was laughing and telling other people…oh and the fact she didn’t cut out that part of the tape! No phone number for support, no mentioning of counselling, nothing for maybe the young girls and women who watched and maybe needed that help. Something that would make Madonna humane and sympathetic towards rape victims…but no.
- humiliating her childhood friend who wanted Madonna to be the godmother of her child which was weird and desperate but came from a good place. Madonna humiliated her for the whole world to see by mentioning sexual play between them out of nowhere for no reason?!
- Her comments in between like how she’s ‘annoyed’ when back-up singers Niki Haris and Donna De Lory were having fun (there can be no fun when Madonna isn’t the centre of attention)
- the fact that man or woman, Madonna needs to feel like she wields absolute power and control over those who she deems ‘lower in ranking’ than her and how distraught she gets and in need of a lot of emotional support when she loses that control or never had it in the first place (Antonio seduction) revealed her insane personality which I think is much more truthful than any image overhaul she did in later years. If she really changed than former friend Niki wouldn’t have run for the hills when the last piece of that megalomaniacs resulted in joining Kaballah and she spoke out about how Madonna really didn’t care anymore about previous friends and loyalties.
Then there were the endless feuds that include Mariah Carey, Cyndi, Lauper, Janet… and most recently Lady Gaga which showed how threatened she is with female competition.
I always wondered about “Mama Make-Up”. Did anyone take her the hospital? Did anyone help her at all? What was the follow-up on that?
Nothing it seems. I googled her and she stabbed her sister in 2016 with an umbrella. She continued working as a make-up artist and even worked with Lady Gaga. But no word on the rape.
She exhibited monstrous, anti-feminist behavior in Truth or Dare, absolutely, but I’m also uncomfortable with judging a woman’s present-day feminism based on attitudes or opinions she expressed like 25 years ago.
The idea of me being judged for dumb, ignorant things I said when I was in my early 20s is such a horrible concept. People grow and evolve.
Find a good young unknown, I say.
Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie don’t have to play EVERY twentysomething blonde in Hollywood.
I agree. Someone else please!
Chloe Grace Moretz I think would be a good casting choice.
I’m afraid she’s just not sexy enough.
I’m with you. Chloe would be great.
I almost WANT it to be Chloe Grace Moretz just for the sheer irony of it.
miley cyrus all the way
I actually think Miley would be a good choice.
Wow, yes – Miley would actually do an excellent job.
Yeah, that would be a great choice. Besides some of the similarities in their messages and image, I’ve always thought they looked a little bit alike (although Madonna was prettier). But I think Paris Jackson would be a really good choice too, and that she would draw more viewers to a Madonna biopic because people are curious about her.
love haley bennett, and she’s unknown enough to pull it off. def not margot robbie, she’s giving me exhaustion.
on a different note, i really don’t get madonna’s current hair colour. i know she’s a natural brunette, but there’s literally no way she hasn’t got greys by now, so i don’t get it. does she die her roots dark?? what for?
Maybe she doesn’t have greys? I know women who start going grey in their 70s
On the grey hair statement; I’m 62 (slightly older than Madonna) and I have about a dozen grey hairs. That’s it. The way grey comes in is different for everyone and very much based on genetics.
My mom’s very large family goes to extremes with some people getting greys in their teens and others not finding their first grey hairs until well into their 70s. Pretty sure that my uncle, the Marine lifer, wasn’t coloring his hair.
There are a lot of people of Italian origin of my acquaintance who are my age (early 60s) and who have almost no grey hair. Madonna may be like that. I’m of Irish origin and like my entire family began going grey in my late teens (though it really picked up in my thirties), so I’ve always been a bit jealous!
There are photos where she has grey hair visible (not recently, though, more like a few years ago and older). She dyes her roots dark. I’m not sure if it’s just her visible parting or all her roots. I’m a colorist and it’s something we get asked to do a lot more recently (visible dark roots, either partial or complete depending on hair texture, with a direct contrast to a solid color), so the trend seems to be spreading from celebs. Some people go grey late, but Madonna isn’t one of them. It’s an optical illusion.
Brava to her colorist. A dark roots grow out is not the easiest look to recreate.
My assumption was that she purposely dyed the roots dark to show a lack of grays and remind us of her youthfulness, if you know what I mean…
Bella Thorne might work for this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chloe Moretz is painful to watch. She’s a terrible actress. Don’t have an opinon on the rest. I’d go with young and unknown.
Agreed. Well done, it could be a great movie. As for casting, her daughter Lourdes is probably the only person I can think of. But if it has to be someone else, they should choose an unknown actress.
Not Margot or Chloe please. Gaga would be good, but isn’t she a bit old?
If anyone watches Shameless, I could se Emma Greenwell who plays Mandy in the role.
I could see Emma Greenwell in the role.
This makes me sad… it makes me remember how amazing she was back then.
Why would they choose Margot? She’s in her late twenties. She’s like the new JLaw and I’m getting tired of seeing her pushed for everything.
Jemima Kirke?
Two words: Aubrey Plaza
Frances Bean Cobain.
She’s a Debbie Downer and tiny. If history is correct, Madonna wasn’t thin when she started out and a lot of critics praised her for having a normal sized body. Then she went crazy into her body building. I watched Truth or Dare on my aunt’s VHS! She doesn’t seem like the nicest person in the world. It’s a pet peeve of mine to see people of a certain age trying to cling to youth….ala Ms. Ciccone.
I’d cast a young unknown actress. Maybe she had a gig or two, but relatively not known.
As someone who is a MASSIVE and lifelong fan of Madonna….I really hope that it is done well and not a hot mess which some of these can be. Say what you want about Madonna but she definitely paved the way for a lot of people (male and female). She was unapologetic and got what she wanted while working her ass off. She is an ICON for a reason and I really believe that she deserves a lot more respect for what she does…Most female artists her age have fallen away or resorted to doing more STANDARDS…she is showing what a woman at any age can be….Strong, Independent and fierce.
A young Eliza Dushku…
But would the actress chosen to play her know to turn up three hours late on set every day? Or is it going to be about her earlier life!
They should cast someone who is also an amazing dancer. Madge will play her younger self. Remember the time she played the 15 year old Evita?
Her daughter Lourdes. My oh my has Paris Jackson changed things up. Dad would hardly recognize her without the veil and prim and proper attire. All grown up, not that I’m into her look.
