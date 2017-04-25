Who should play the young Madonna in the ‘Blonde Ambition’ bio-pic?

Did you know that Madonna is getting a bio-pic? It’s true. Apparently, there was a script called Blonde Ambition which made last year’s Black List (scripts that are good but haven’t been made for various reasons) and now Universal has bought the script. According to THR, the story follows a young Madonna in New York as she works on her debut, self-titled album.

Universal is getting into the groove for a Madonna biopic. The studio has picked up Blond Ambition, Elyse Hollander’s script that topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays. The story is set in early 1980s New York as Madonna Louise Ciccone works on her first album, struggling in a business that treats women badly, while also dealing with a burgeoning love life and the first hints of fame. Madonna moved to New York from Michigan in 1978 to pursue dance but segued to singing and writing songs. After failing at a rock band, she switched to dance and pop. After achieving some success with a few dance singles, she began work on her debut album, Madonna, which was released in 1983. The album yielded hits “Holiday,” “Borderline” and “Lucky Star,” and set the stage for her ground-breaking Like a Virgin album. Blonde Ambition is the debut script for Hollander, who worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu while he made Birdman, and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Kourtney Kang. She is repped by WME, Bellevue, Ryan Pastorek and Robby Koch of Hansen Jacobson.

[From THR]

I don’t know, am I crazy for thinking that if this is done well, it could actually be good? Like, that was an interesting time in music-history, in the history of New York and those are the years that formed Madonna as an artist. That’s when she began copying and appropriating so much of underground gay culture. That’s when she started hanging out with the artists who would influence her throughout her life, like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

So, obviously, we should figure out who we should dreamcast. I’ve already seen some people say that this role could be the one that puts Paris Jackson on the map. Paris absolutely looks like a young Madonna, but can she act? The thing is… Madonna could never act. So Paris might be perfect. Of course people are suggesting Margot Robbie too, and I wouldn’t hate that at all. Lady Gaga as Madonna would be funny. I imagine Chloe Moretz will probably audition. I’d also like to throw Haley Bennett’s name out there, just because she impressed me in Girl on the Train and I could definitely see her playing Young Madonna.