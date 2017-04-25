Who should play the young Madonna in the ‘Blonde Ambition’ bio-pic?

The Beatles Eight Days A Week World Premiere

Did you know that Madonna is getting a bio-pic? It’s true. Apparently, there was a script called Blonde Ambition which made last year’s Black List (scripts that are good but haven’t been made for various reasons) and now Universal has bought the script. According to THR, the story follows a young Madonna in New York as she works on her debut, self-titled album.

Universal is getting into the groove for a Madonna biopic. The studio has picked up Blond Ambition, Elyse Hollander’s script that topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays.

The story is set in early 1980s New York as Madonna Louise Ciccone works on her first album, struggling in a business that treats women badly, while also dealing with a burgeoning love life and the first hints of fame. Madonna moved to New York from Michigan in 1978 to pursue dance but segued to singing and writing songs. After failing at a rock band, she switched to dance and pop. After achieving some success with a few dance singles, she began work on her debut album, Madonna, which was released in 1983. The album yielded hits “Holiday,” “Borderline” and “Lucky Star,” and set the stage for her ground-breaking Like a Virgin album.

Blonde Ambition is the debut script for Hollander, who worked as an assistant to Alejandro G. Inarritu while he made Birdman, and Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producer Kourtney Kang. She is repped by WME, Bellevue, Ryan Pastorek and Robby Koch of Hansen Jacobson.

[From THR]

I don’t know, am I crazy for thinking that if this is done well, it could actually be good? Like, that was an interesting time in music-history, in the history of New York and those are the years that formed Madonna as an artist. That’s when she began copying and appropriating so much of underground gay culture. That’s when she started hanging out with the artists who would influence her throughout her life, like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

So, obviously, we should figure out who we should dreamcast. I’ve already seen some people say that this role could be the one that puts Paris Jackson on the map. Paris absolutely looks like a young Madonna, but can she act? The thing is… Madonna could never act. So Paris might be perfect. Of course people are suggesting Margot Robbie too, and I wouldn’t hate that at all. Lady Gaga as Madonna would be funny. I imagine Chloe Moretz will probably audition. I’d also like to throw Haley Bennett’s name out there, just because she impressed me in Girl on the Train and I could definitely see her playing Young Madonna.

2016 Toronto International Film Festival - 'Brain On Fire' - Press Conference

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals

Tiffany & Co. 2017 Blue Book Collection Gala - Red Carpet Arrivals

'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

56 Responses to “Who should play the young Madonna in the ‘Blonde Ambition’ bio-pic?”

  1. Clare says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Too soon for a biopic – can’t we wait till like 2030 or something?

    Reply
  2. Originaltessa says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Paris Jackson

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:24 am

    The Logo channel re-aired the Truth or Dare documentary a few weeks ago. Did anyone else remember watching that? I was obsessed with Madonna in the early 90s, so I loved seeing all the behinds the scenes. Watching now I realize what a monster she was. It’s still fascinating though.

    They also did a follow-up documentary on the the dancers that were a part of her tour, which was also really interesting.

    Reply
    • BengalCat2000 says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I rewatched it a few years ago with my bff and we share your opinion. I recently read Christopher Ciccone’s bio of her and it was delicious! The writing and grammar were pretty bad but I enjoyed all the bitchery, lol!

      Reply
    • Artemis says:
      April 25, 2017 at 9:53 am

      She was terrible and she still is, no doubt. Interesting how she pushes such a feminist stance nowadays because the way she treated any woman in Truth or Dare speaks volumes about her true character:

      - trying to seduce Antonio Banderas while his wife was there (and her GFs trying to cheer her up instead of calling her out) and acting like a baby when he’s not interested. And trying to embarrass the wife by talking to Antonia and surrounding him with her people while the wife had to sit far away and taunting her like Antonio didn’t peep what Madonna was doing? His face is still hilarious, man was not impressed.
      - her make-up artist ‘Mama Makeup’ that got raped and Madonna was laughing and telling other people…oh and the fact she didn’t cut out that part of the tape! No phone number for support, no mentioning of counselling, nothing for maybe the young girls and women who watched and maybe needed that help. Something that would make Madonna humane and sympathetic towards rape victims…but no.
      - humiliating her childhood friend who wanted Madonna to be the godmother of her child which was weird and desperate but came from a good place. Madonna humiliated her for the whole world to see by mentioning sexual play between them out of nowhere for no reason?!
      - Her comments in between like how she’s ‘annoyed’ when back-up singers Niki Haris and Donna De Lory were having fun (there can be no fun when Madonna isn’t the centre of attention)
      - the fact that man or woman, Madonna needs to feel like she wields absolute power and control over those who she deems ‘lower in ranking’ than her and how distraught she gets and in need of a lot of emotional support when she loses that control or never had it in the first place (Antonio seduction) revealed her insane personality which I think is much more truthful than any image overhaul she did in later years. If she really changed than former friend Niki wouldn’t have run for the hills when the last piece of that megalomaniacs resulted in joining Kaballah and she spoke out about how Madonna really didn’t care anymore about previous friends and loyalties.

      Then there were the endless feuds that include Mariah Carey, Cyndi, Lauper, Janet… and most recently Lady Gaga which showed how threatened she is with female competition.

      Reply
  4. teacakes says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Find a good young unknown, I say.

    Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie don’t have to play EVERY twentysomething blonde in Hollywood.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Chloe Grace Moretz I think would be a good casting choice.

    Reply
  6. jeannej says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:25 am

    miley cyrus all the way

    Reply
  7. ell says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:29 am

    love haley bennett, and she’s unknown enough to pull it off. def not margot robbie, she’s giving me exhaustion.

    on a different note, i really don’t get madonna’s current hair colour. i know she’s a natural brunette, but there’s literally no way she hasn’t got greys by now, so i don’t get it. does she die her roots dark?? what for?

    Reply
  8. Embee says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Bella Thorne might work for this

    Reply
  9. Zuzus Girl says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Chloe Moretz is painful to watch. She’s a terrible actress. Don’t have an opinon on the rest. I’d go with young and unknown.

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Agreed. Well done, it could be a great movie. As for casting, her daughter Lourdes is probably the only person I can think of. But if it has to be someone else, they should choose an unknown actress.

    Reply
  11. Daisy says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Not Margot or Chloe please. Gaga would be good, but isn’t she a bit old?

    If anyone watches Shameless, I could se Emma Greenwell who plays Mandy in the role.

    Reply
  12. Eleonor says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:40 am

    This makes me sad… it makes me remember how amazing she was back then.

    Reply
  13. Alleycat says:
    April 25, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Why would they choose Margot? She’s in her late twenties. She’s like the new JLaw and I’m getting tired of seeing her pushed for everything.

    Reply
  14. Anne says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Jemima Kirke?

    Reply
  15. Sumodo1 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Two words: Aubrey Plaza

    Reply
  16. Lady D says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Frances Bean Cobain.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      April 25, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      She’s a Debbie Downer and tiny. If history is correct, Madonna wasn’t thin when she started out and a lot of critics praised her for having a normal sized body. Then she went crazy into her body building. I watched Truth or Dare on my aunt’s VHS! She doesn’t seem like the nicest person in the world. It’s a pet peeve of mine to see people of a certain age trying to cling to youth….ala Ms. Ciccone.

      Reply
  17. Madpoe says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I’d cast a young unknown actress. Maybe she had a gig or two, but relatively not known.

    Reply
  18. Dtab says:
    April 25, 2017 at 10:23 am

    As someone who is a MASSIVE and lifelong fan of Madonna….I really hope that it is done well and not a hot mess which some of these can be. Say what you want about Madonna but she definitely paved the way for a lot of people (male and female). She was unapologetic and got what she wanted while working her ass off. She is an ICON for a reason and I really believe that she deserves a lot more respect for what she does…Most female artists her age have fallen away or resorted to doing more STANDARDS…she is showing what a woman at any age can be….Strong, Independent and fierce.

    Reply
  19. talia says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:36 am

    A young Eliza Dushku…

    Reply
  20. spidey says:
    April 25, 2017 at 11:55 am

    But would the actress chosen to play her know to turn up three hours late on set every day? Or is it going to be about her earlier life! :)

    Reply
  21. Adrien says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    They should cast someone who is also an amazing dancer. Madge will play her younger self. Remember the time she played the 15 year old Evita?

    Reply
  22. Nancy says:
    April 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Her daughter Lourdes. My oh my has Paris Jackson changed things up. Dad would hardly recognize her without the veil and prim and proper attire. All grown up, not that I’m into her look.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment