Chris Pratt’s ‘one diva thing’ is smoking cigars on set in violation of the law

Did you know Chris Pratt smokes cigars? I did not know that. Apparently, he smokes cigars a lot while he’s filming, and he doesn’t even care if he’s indoors where smoking is not allowed. He calls it his “one diva thing” which… I wonder. I suspect Pratt is not a diva in the sense of “WAAH, I will not work until someone brings me a bottle of Evian!” But then again, he’s also the guy who operates with an enormous amount of privilege in Hollywood and he barely even realizes it or acknowledges it. Here are some highlights from his Cigar Aficionado cover story:
Smoking cigars while filming ‘Guardians’ in England: “The Brits are so polite. There I am, smoking these little cigars on the set and it is, in fact, illegal. But they were so reluctant to finally say, ‘I’m very sorry, but I’m afraid it’s against the law.’ And I said, ‘No, no, that’s cool—just tell me when the cops come.’ Hey, I show up on time, I know my stuff. It’s like, my one diva thing.”
He doesn’t take photos with fans: “I’ve always been a pretty deferential, go-with-the-flow guy. But now I have to be economical with my time. If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to brag about later. So, I say, ‘Would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.”
He misses interacting with regular people: “It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do on things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me, so we can discover each other. I’d say the majority of people I meet have an idea about me before they meet me. There’s something nice to being able to surprise somebody.”
Getting ripped for Zero Dark Thirty: “I’ve learned not to overestimate how deep the audience is — that, as an actor, a big part of it is looking as good as you can.”
Being famous: “There was this moment when I was at a party and Barbra Streisand and Jim Carrey both came up to me to tell me they loved what I’d done. Streisand asked me, ‘How does it feel? You’re this year’s big thing.’ Jim Carrey told me the same thing. That was when those people stopped being my icons and became my peers.”
“And I said, ‘No, no, that’s cool—just tell me when the cops come.’” Yeah, that’s not the way it works. Am I the only one who thought that came across poorly? There are building-code and workplace-regulations for a reason. I imagine those polite British people were actually quite irritated that Pratt was stinking up their studio with his cigar smoke, and of course a lowly PA or key grip isn’t going to “call the cops” on the big movie star. As I said, he doesn’t understand his own privilege and it’s a huge problem. As for not posing for photos with fans… eh. I can’t believe how many celebrities are talking about that these days. It’s like the latest celebrity cause du jour. Is that all they have to talk about?
This man is such a twit.
‘Dudes, I only do one bad thing, that bad thing just happens to be making everyone else breathe in my second hand smoke’
They probably told you it was illegal because they didn’t want to smell your stale cigar smoke all day.
he is such a twit.
No, they told him it was illegal because it is in fact illegal to smoke in the workplace in the U.K.
Yes, as it is many places. Two things can be true simultaneously. Most people don’t care for bylaw enforcement, unless it is impacting them personally. So telling him its against the law is also telling him its against social norms.
Guess what- I do my job well also. It doesn’t mean I get to piss on my coworkers.
Yes, I like him less and less with every passing interview. He needs to just shut up and be starlord
Agree!
Breathing must be difficult for him with his face so far up his own a%se.
I thought I liked him in the Avengers film (I think that’s the only thing I’ve seen him in?) but his recent interviews/shenanigans have killed him for me. I mean ,also the dog thing, but dude needs new representation/publicist.
I loooooved him in Parks and Rec. Like – adored the guy. But he’s such an idiot that I’ve lost pretty much all good feelings I had towards him. The whole giving their pets away to rando’s on Twitter, the thing where his wife broke a contract and gave away a dog she was supposed to return if she didn’t want it any longer then the dog was found starving and on the streets. I really think once he started getting bigger roles he REALLY started believing his own hype, and thinking he’s untouchable and doesn’t filter himself. In a lot of ways he’s an ‘every day guy’ as others said, but he’s got major douchey leanings on top of that.
He certainly doesneed a better publicist, because he wasn’t in the Avengers movie LOL!!
He sounded like a douche and yes very privileged. Like hey call the cops haha. No black person would EVER think they can just deal with the cops
And my guess is all the talk about photos with fans is because of the social media culture where people will outright stalk celebs and verbally abuse them while out with families. Just for a photo that means nothing in the long run.
Those laws are there for a reason. Your diva ass is not cute for flagrantly poisoning protected buildings. I don’t care how on time you are or how much you know your stuff, this arrogance is disgusting.
Yes and it’s also about common courtesy to the people around you. Most people do NOT want the stink of cigar smoke polluting their environment. It’s bad enough to be near a cigar outside, I can’t imagine being stuck inside with someone who is smoking one. Vile.
I also was not a fan of his comment insulting his audience’s “depth” and intelligence when talking about how ripped he got for his role. Dude, get over yourself.
And can’t the “building” get fined? When I worked there a year ago the place where I worked were so strict about health and safety laws because I think even a minor breach could have landed a huge fine.
Actually the police would not be interested (unless a fight broke out!) It is a public health matter in the UK and the person in charge of the building would be charged with not enforcing the ban – i.e a landlord of a pub who would be entitled to evict someone who was smoking on his premises. So I guess whoever was in charge of the filming could have told him to go outside.
He refuses to take pics with fans but he miss interacting with unknowns ?! Logic !
At least the persons are rude or you are with your family,take a pic or sign autograph is minimal
He certainly lives up to his name.
I think the reason more celebs talk about the picture thing is because now more than ever it’s more rampant and the fan immediately posts it on social media which gives away the location of said celeb and then suddenly you have a bunch of people wanting to take your picture. I don’t fault celebs for having that kind of attitude now especially if they’re out with their family and suddenly the location of where they’re at is on the internet.
His Cigar thing….yea umm there are laws for a reason and it more than likely has to do with a fire hazard than anything else. So this is one of those times where I’m side eyeing his diva behavior.
The laws are there to protect the health of people in the work place and public areas.
This guy… I love him so much in Parcs & Rec. He’s ruining it for me very soon if he goes on with this white bro douchery.
I mean, come on. SMOKING. It could have been anything else. But a whole generation of people (I’m that generation) recognized that smoking is an awful habit to inflict on others in closed space.
What if he starts some black bro douchery
What IS this comment, @Ruth??
He sounds like such a douchebag, everything he says
As an English person I can tell you that complaining does not come easily and I would have been annoyed if I had overcome my embarrassment, only to be brushed off. Or rather, I would have been annoyed when I was younger, now I am more inclined to say exactly what I think and, since a close relative is dying from an illness which was most likely caused by passive smoking, I think I would have verbally eviscerated the pr*ck.
As a Brit, that behaviour sounds obnoxious. He would have been politely informed about the law for a reason – that’s our way of telling him to put the cigar out.
However, I do understand why celebrities need to tell people about the ‘no pictures’ rule. It probably pisses fans off massively that they can’t take a selfie, but it is very intrusive – and when uploaded on social media can go viral very quickly.
Seems this would the logic in most countries! What if there were children on set? What if a crew memeber was a lung cancer survivor? Too many what if s. I hate smoking and to have an entitled bastard sit there and be completely self absorbed- Urgh! Barbara Streisland is still your icon- she’s NOT your peer.
What a jerk. Another celebrity I wouldn’t notice if he walked right by me. I wouldn’t want my picture taken with him if he’s smoking a cigar anyways. Yuck. Gross
That’s not a reach at all. Everyone shouldn’t have to smell/be affected by his bad habit. It’s against the law for a reason.
This just makes him look even more like a selfish prick.
It”s a shame he’s turned out to be so obnoxious.
i know he’s not well liked here… but he is such an every day guy. he’s always talkative and kind towards paparazzi, and the cigar comment is definitely his mischief coming out, but i get the impression that he’s genuinely kind and down to earth towards people.
denzel washinton said chris pratt, along with tom hanks, are the only two actors he’s ever worked with who have that *it* factor to them that make them easy to like and come across as genuine. i believe that, for the most part.
You can be a “nice guy” and still be a massive douchebag. If his recent behavior/comments haven’t shown that to you, you’ll never get it.
His “mischief coming out”? Really? Ruining the work environment for everyone is just mischief? If a guy sat across from you at work smoked cigars you’d be ok with it? Tee hee. Just a little mischief! Right?
I think of him as an amiable douchebag: he’s not truly malevolent, and if you’re not really paying attention to he’ll seem like an occasionally clueless, but still pretty nice, guy.
He’s a sport hunter, that killed any crush I would have had for him.
He’s the goofy, loveable everyman character in the movies. Unfortunately for him, he lives in an era in which social media makes it impossible for stars to be distant icons. We know far too much about them. This will in no way interfere with massive box office whenever he plays opposite aliens or dinosaurs.
As someone who is allergic to tobacco and tobacco smoke, I would not have been polite. And the police would have been coming to deal with me for battering him with his own tobacco ashes, not for him for smoking. Laws against smoking in workplaces exist for a reason – public health, you selfish prat.
I’m not allergic, but I totally agree with you. Cigarette and cigar smoke is disgusting and there’s plenty of people with health problems affected by it. No reason to be polite with Chris and his attitude. Thank goodness there’s laws about smoking. It was terrible when smoking was allowed in restaurants and clubs
Yes, I definitely agree with you and I would help you hit him. This guy wants to prove his name correctly.
I’m also allergic to smoke and tobacco smoke in general, and this kills any lingering good will I had for Pratt (he was one of my favorite parts of Parks and Rec). In my experience, smokers who flaunt the law tend to be assholes about it and turn it on me for being difficult.
Also, as Kaiser says, no way a PA could say something without being worried about his / her job.
Sadly, this will only endear Pratt to a certain segment of the population.
Maybe Chris Pratt should just stop talking. Everything he says lately is a whole lot of nope.
Or maybe he should give up acting, go live a private life and then we won’t have to hear from him and he can talk to lots and lots of regular folks.
I work for an airline and my one claim to fame was making sure the cops..or police in fact attended the arrival of the Concorde from NYC where a certain movie magnet famous for winning oscars for his movies had been caught in the toilet smoking cigars..He of course thought it mildly amusing not dangerous and did not attend magistrates court but was hit with a fine..so in fact it probably was nothing in terms of his earnings..like the super rich in London parking illegally and fines just nothing…I wish they could serve prison time ..
Still it is illuminating how untouched these people are by their actions and no consequences to speak of..of course if I said who etc and found by my company I could be fired easily
Another guy who wishes it was the 50s when you could smile in your office, white men were white men (and ruled), and you knew that if the cops came you’d have a chuckle together and then they’d make the black guy or the woman pick up your ashtray to clean it. He is turning GOTG for me, someone needs to make him shut up.
OTOH yes, I totally agree about not taking pics with everyone. i understand that every person only wants a minute but if you are out with your family as a private person and the next 30 strangers all want a photo and a few words all of a sudden you are working and not being private anymore. And I also hear what he says about people having a pre-dertmined opinion about him before they meet – he is so right. For example I know that Pratt is an entitled bro douche that I would not care to talk about so I would avoid him.
Not to pile-on, but I HATE people who smoke around me.
Detest them.
Can’t police them of course, but being considerate of others shouldn’t be too much to ask.
My teenage son and I never realized how many smokers there were in downtown Chicago until once when we walked about a mile from the train to our destination. They were everywhere, freezing and smoking outside in the cold. My son hates the smell and his response is to very obviously hold his breath in front of them and scowl menacingly. Lol.
Yes, the worst is the ones who do it at the beach! UGH…go find a fecking corner and do your dirty deed. Nothing like setting up your spot and have someone come and plop down and light up. So rude. Actually cigar smoke is even worse!
Wake up, Chris. You will never, ever be a peer of Barbra Streisand and Jim Carrey.
That comment was more offensive to me than anything else he said! He thinks THOSE are his peers? They’ve been nominated for and won huge industry acting awards. His peers are like The Rock and Vin Diesel.
This guy is such a douche bag…
Just when I thought I couldn’t like him less…
He keeps sounding more and more obnoxious, can’t wait till he fades back into obscurity.
Total d-bag. “It’s like, my one diva thing” to make my work environment physically dangerous and uncomfortable for all my coworkers. I used to work in a law office (like 4 years ago) where one of the letterhead partners smoked in his office and I was right next door. HR told me to tell them if he ever smoked and I did b/c mama don’t play with second-hand smoke. He tried pulling the “why didn’t you come to me to ask me to stop” card and sorry it’s not my job to cover for you when you are giving me a f–king migraine chainsmoking in your office.
I was going to give Pratt a pass if the rest of his story was “and then I put it out once they told me it’s illegal” but the fact he waved them off AND in such a dismissive d–kish way shows his true personality and privilege. Also, calling Jim Carrey and Streisand his peers because they were polite and shmoozy with him at a party? Ew. Seriously get over yourself.
“One time, at a party, some people told me they really liked my dress. It was then I knew I had amazing fashion sense and should become a model.” Sorry, I’ll stop now.
Ohhhh sorry I didn’t see where he says he shows up on time and “knows his stuff.” That’s totally license to be rude and subject your coworkers to airborne carcinogens. I think that’s actually in the law too. Not illegal if you are otherwise responsible and competent at your job. I’ll really stop now. I just can’t with this guy.
I’m just here to remind everyone how much I hate this douchecanoe.
….aaaaaaand my work here is done.
If I saw him in the street I wouldn’t know who he was. Like I know his face when I see him in mags & what not but not the kind of face I’d recognize randomly in the streets. So 1 person you need not worry about begging you for a pic, Mr. C. Pratt
I’m truly amazed that he thinks everyone he speaks to knows who he is. Maybe in Los Angeles, but you put him literally anywhere else in the US or the world and he could easily live anonymously.
