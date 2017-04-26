Ivanka Trump takes issue with being called her father’s ‘accomplice’ too

Donald Trump often says “I have the best words,” but perhaps Trump’s biggest war, the war he will never win, is with the English language. Trump’s unintelligible speech patterns and baseline illiteracy make me long for the days of George W. Bush’s awkward malapropisms (one of my favorites is still “Fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”) But I do wonder about Bigly Trump and his Precious Daughter. Could it be that Precious Ivanka is also at war with the English language? A few weeks ago, Ivanka was asked about whether she’s “complicit” in her father’s sh-tty policies. Ivanka didn’t understand the word. She actually said: “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.” Classic Precious Ivanka, trying to be clever and talk in circles and hope that the Deplorables still worship her.
So, Ivanka was in Berlin yesterday. She attended a women’s summit and Germans booed and hissed at her. A Berlin newspaper asked, regarding Ivanka’s role in her father’s administration, “Is she going to bring her father on a moderate course, as some hope? Or will she be a loyal accomplice?” When asked about that question by the Today Show, guess what? Ivanka took issue with the word “accomplice.” Chica hates English.
“I don’t like the intonation of that … I don’t like the word ‘accomplice,’ because in this context, I don’t know that that’s productive. One of the things that I value about my father, as first a businessman and now as the leader of our country, is that he curates ideas and he likes to hear from people with divergent viewpoints. And that’s not always true in politics. It’s actually seldom true.”
“I don’t know that that’s productive.” It’s actually very productive, because we’re going to keep calling you an accomplice because that’s what you are. As for “he curates ideas and he likes to hear from people with divergent viewpoints.” Horsesh-t.
'I don't like the word accomplice,' @IvankaTrump tells TODAY in exclusive interview https://t.co/MKyjZhAI1A pic.twitter.com/soK9lBCYbw
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 25, 2017
Also, Ivanka was asked by reporters about her role in convincing her father to bomb Syria. Ivanka was widely credited with “convincing” Bigly to bomb Syria. Even Eric Trump gave Ivanka credit. But Ivanka is being very squirrelly about it. This is how Politico reported her comments (note the massive amount of shade from Politico):
“That would be a flawed interpretation,” Ivanka Trump told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday, pointing to a New York Times report detailing, in the first daughter’s words, “how the decision process was managed.”
“It was informed at the highest levels of military and state,” the unpaid White House adviser and special assistant to the president continued. “I, of course, shared my perspective and opinion. It aligned with his own.”
Eric Trump said he sensed his father was “deeply affected by those images of the children,” and Ivanka Trump shared a similar sentiment on Tuesday, telling reporters, “It would be very hard as a human being to see the images that we saw and not to be very shaken to the core. That said … you can’t make decisions based on emotion alone,” she added. “His decision was incredibly well informed and advised. I’m proud of the action he took, how decisive it was.”
That’s a good accomplice. Just keep massaging the lie until everyone believes that Donald Trump actually listens to military experts and seasoned diplomats, as opposed to Bigly deciding to bomb sh-t based off a story he just saw on Fox News, with Ivanka using her baby-whisper in his ear.
And a shoe designer is advising on bombing Syria because…?
She’s not even a shoe designer. She’s a shoe design copier.
Yep! Every picture tells a story.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ivanka-trump-sued-copycat-shoe-designs_us_576ac4b5e4b09926ce5d54c2
she’s an *insert-sellable-item-here* design copier. shoes, jewelry, clothing…
Great comment lol. Well not really lol as it’s effing sad!!!
You have to laugh. It’s that or stab stuff.
Or is that just me?
Yes – It’s SAD!
I regret not saying this earlier today because it keeps crossing my mind …
F*ck this b&tch and the horse she rode in on.
There, now I feel better.
No f—k her shoes! I think Bradley Whitford said that succinctly.
Once again, Ivanka has miscalculated her public stature. I’m sure she expected softball questions on the Today Show, which is why she was so unprepared with her answer.
It is so painful to think these a$$holes are making life and death decisions.
It is heartbreaking that they are making life and death decisions because they don’t give a shit about anyone’s lives but their own. FFS, her daddy remembered more details about the dessert he was having than the actual country he was bombing!!!
Ivanka can piss off. Terrible human beings.
My a$$. To be an accomplice she’d have to actually do things, first of all, and not just sit in the chairs that her daddys fame and fortune buys for her. She is just a publicity agent for him at this point, saying how incredible he is and all the great work he gets done for noble causes. It is in that viewpoint innacurrate to call this “accomplicing”. And do you really think she is weighing the political benefits against the costs, of bombing Syria??
This begs the argument, though, of where do you draw the line between a PR agent and an accomplice, because really, the more you promote and gain approval, the more in teh end you ultimately are an accomplice to said promoted persons’ acts…. *rubs chin* hmm
PR is just one of the many faces she wears for him. I think she’s both an accomplice and complicit in that she provides emotional and psychological support to him on one level (which is very integral for and to him) and also acts as a sounding board as well as some sort of “truth barometer” for the policy ideas and directives that he receives. Her opinion matters to him. So, in those respects, she is doing something. Her role is very active. Much like Nancy carrying an inept and marginally competent Ronald Reagen.
Most people be it work, personal relationships or even family rely on people they can trust. That’s not new. However, his narcissistic reliance on her to carry him emotionally and psychologically puts us all in peril when coupled with his sheer ignorance (lack of knowledge) about the functions and functionality of US government and its place on the world stage and those relationships.
Daughter to daughter, I feel sorry for her. Their relationship seems to be one of emotional incest. In his mind, she’s probably the only woman he can trust and that’s because she’s been groomed to be a sycophant and a container for his emotional needs. Carrying him and responding to him can’t be easy: mother, daughter, wife, friend, trusted advisor and light of his life.
Hmmm. Good point, considering Trump often makes sexual references about/toward Ivanka…. I hear a lot of people saying she is so well off “in contrast” to her dad. But, I am realizing she is really just as ill as he is. She just an sit up straight and talk in a smoother voice than him, thats all.
It doesn’t explain her pathological lying, monumental greed and criminal acts.
She’s his Golden Child, which narcissistic parents typically have. I wonder which one is the Scapegoat? Typically narcissistic parents have at least one of those. Maybe Don Jr, judging from the story of Donald Sr slugging him in front of his college friends because he wasn’t wearing a tie to go to a sports event.
That business about Donald listening to people of diverse viewpoints – what a crock. That describes Hillary Clinton, and Ivanka knows it because she’s a (former?) friend of Chelsea Clinton and undoubtedly voted for Hillary as Senator (having been a registered Democrat like her brothers until dad got serious about running for President). So expect more and more of Hillary’s characteristics to be falsely attributed to Donald.
He curates ideas?!?!? Please. What does that even mean?!?
I think all of his adult children are just waiting for any money left when he finally dies, making sure they stay in the will, as well as grabbing what they can as their brand disintegrates the longer he is in the White House. He’s the kind of guy you like less and less the more you see of him in action. Bad idea to run for President in the first place, his brand started going downhill as soon as he started talking in front of a national audience. He would have been much better off being just considered an eccentric rich blowhard from New York. And he made a lot of money off licensing his name, something that baffles me but I’m not his demographic. I’ve always cringed at his name, long before he was campaigning. He has always been a nasty sort, and as he has become older — as my aunt always said, he has just become more like himself.
@teehee: “She is just a publicity agent for him at this point, saying how incredible he is and all the great work he gets done for noble causes.” To me this makes her an accomplice because it sounds like she is trying to cover all the questionable things he has done.
That’s cover up all the questionable things he’s done.
He curates ideas? He’s the Blake Lively of politicians and the United States are his Preserve. We all know what happened to Preserve.
I hate this little sh*t so much. History will judge her harshly.
Ivanka Trump has no idea what curates or curator even means. The president of the USA does not curate nor is he a curator of ideas. She probably heard Blake Lively use that term at one of the Met Galas when talking about Preserve and now its become apart of her 200 word vocabulary.
Thought the use of curate was weird also, so went to look up the definition. Dictionary.com has this:
verb (used with object), curated, curating.
3.
to take charge of (a museum) or organize (an art exhibit):
to curate a photography show.
4.
to pull together, sift through, and select for presentation, as music or website content:
So I can see the use of curate through definition #4, as he pulls together ideas – but that is stretching it for him as I don’t think he pulls together ideas from others. I think he picks the one(s) he likes and goes with that idea(s).
Yeah, the word curate immediately started my blood boiling. Not only is the word overused these days, it is not an appropriate way to describe the role of POTUS. It sounds like she’s trying to redefine the presidency so that Bigly will seem less incompetent than he is. Disgusting.
Totally makes sense. He’s trying to bring back the “allure of antebellum” with Jeff Sessions, the KKK alt-right, etc.
*He curates ideas.*
She is incredibly idiotic.
I hate that she says things that are obviously untrue. He stacked his cabinet and advisors with like-minded yes men.
Anyone who says ‘curates’ in a non-ironic way, who is not a museum employee, is a major d-bag. So Gwynneth.
I think Ivanka understands how awful her father is. But what is she to do? Is she supposed to call him out on his racist, sexist, misogynistic ways? She is between a rock and hard place isn’t she? If she did call her dad on his horrible ways she would immediately get disinherited and she will lose her status of Precious Daughter wouldn’t she? What is poor Ivanka to do but to play along with her orange father’s fascist regime in the White House. She knows she is being complicit but what other choice does she have?
She and her husband could have stayed in New York rather than taking jobs in the White House. She isn’t between a rock and a hard place, she is an active player in this f$ckery.
Exactly. Ivanka & Wonder Boy Kushner are voluntarily in this up to their eyeballs.
Yes she’s part of the team. I don’t feel sorry for her at all.
I am sure there is a power trip dynamic between Trump and Ivanka that hinges on Daddy’s precious daughter like you mention.
That said, if she does not challenge, is an active part of this administration, and repeatedly lies or spins things to dismiss her father’s racist, sexist and mysoginistic ways, then she is fully at fault and yes, his accomplice.
Wonder how she will feel about “funny banter” and “locker room talk” being directed at her- from Daddy’s buddies at Fox News no less…
https://twitter.com/yashar/status/857086655622246400
She could get her ass out of the White House and back to New York and return to whatever it was she was doing before. She could decline Secret Service protection. She could return the telephone and computers that belong to us that she is now using. She could refuse to sit in on discussions about bombing other countries. She could stop attending every single meeting with foreign leaders at which she is clearly pushing her own personal business issues.
She claims to be an educated, savvy businesswoman in her own right and if Daddy disowns her she’ll have a chance to prove it!
Of course, given that she was apparently “completely unaware” that her Made Not-in-the-US fashion line was being sold at discount stores under another label, I doubt she’s half the entrepreneur she says she is.
I dunno, I called my father out on his horrible ways and I was disinherited. So? Are we really supposed to believe she is forced into this situation because she would lose an inheritance? If that’s the case, isn’t it still about money? She has no moral grounding, just like her dad.
Also, she married a rich guy.
Also, if she were such a brilliant businesswoman in her own right, she’d have nothing to fear.
No sympathy. And is it me, or is her face falling?
Ivanka and Jared are worth $700 million. They are much richer than Trump. This isn’t about inheritance. This is about raking it in right now.
Exactly. She’s there for the access.
And even if she were not independently wealthy, fear of disinheritance is a poor reason to stay.
Magan: I read that Jared bought a building at 666 5th Ave for 1B$ and it’s not making money so they are out to make a killing in Washington. They are living in DC getting access to movers and shakers to make back the one billion $ is under water for. This band of shisters are all in in for the money. Anyone noticed every weekend he’s in Mar A Lago meeting and refused to give a list of the people that is visiting. When this family is finished with us they will all be billionaire.
My bet is that none of them, Jared included, are really great at business. They all just hooked into the family businesses and seem to make a lot of expensive mistakes (Jared especially among the younger generation). They don’t seem to have the native intelligence and drive to make a success of it entirely on their own. Neither does Donald Trump Sr., actually. He promotes himself a lot and spins his wheels, but people who work with him once don’t want to repeat the horrible experience and you eventually run out of partners and contractors that way. And he tends to way overspend on construction of his properties compared with the money they can bring in as income at rational prices (his new hotel in DC is an example), that’s an indication of very poor financial planning. He has been buoyed up for decades by his father’s money as he has made one mistake after another that would have been financially fatal for someone without that money infusion. Dad is gone now and The Donald has been scrambling to maintain his lifestyle by acquiring huge debts and shady transactions that could put him in prison. The real estate will be a buffer for a while, but his kids really should learn some real job skills because one of these days that House of Cards will come tumbling down.
@jwoolman, I remember Donald responding to accusations the DC hotel was over budget and missed the deadline. His response was that it wasn’t either. He had made an adjustment to the budget and timeline a few months before completion, which increased the budget and timeline, which he met, so therefor everything was rosy.
I agree. I think she’s in a bad place.
On the one hand, I feel like she could have used the excuse of taking care of the kids and trying to run a business plus the WH gig as being too much and therefore turn him down BUT he would have known that to be the lie that it is. After all, he knows how her businesses are run and her level mom-duties. On the other hand, she knows he is in over his head, and she’s used to her role as daddy’s emotional/psychological savior. So, through lifelong conditioning, she “had” to step in. To go against him in public (forcefully) risks a lot and not just the money.
Or she could have persuaded him not to run for a job he’s TOTALLY UNQUALIFIED FOR. Enough with the justification for her actions. She’s known/seen since childhood what a lying, cheating, pu$$ygrabbing conman he is. She is complicit. She is his number one accomplice. She is his clone with xx chromosomes. No excuses, please.
Yup. What kind of reasoning is it to say, “Daddy’s acting weird and I think it might be like with grandpa but if I help him get THE MOST POWERFUL JOB IN THE WORLD and ACCESS TO NUCLEAR WEAPONS I can keep an eye on him.”
No, this isn’t about her love for her pops or her family or anything else. It’s about her shared values with him and her family: Money over all, preferably through cheating instead of hard work.
I’m not justifying her actions. Just explaining what I think are the reasons for her actions.
I don’t think he thought he’d win. Who did? This was just for kicks and self-promotion to him. A platform.
She doesn’t need to go against him in public. She didn’t need to join him in his sick quest however. No other presidential daughter has felt the need to do that.
She could do a lot of good for both him and the rest of the world if she persuaded him to just plead health or family issues and resign. He doesn’t seem happy in the job and at his age he must really want to spend his time doing things that he really enjoys.
The longer he stays in the White House, the less popular he becomes and the more his brand turns to mud and the more likely the investigations will reveal things he never wants revealed. Congress is getting close to forcing disclosure of his tax forms. Already there are intelligence people calling for his head and saying he will die in prison. Let him go back to his golden palaces and golf courses where he is happy and leave the rest of us alone.
At least Pence is sane, more or less. It will be a long haul with him, but a less dangerous one. Well, a little less dangerous. Like Ronald Reagan, he has religious beliefs that welcome conflict in the Middle East as a sign of the Second Coming, with Israel having to exist just to be destroyed first. But he won’t assume protesters are paid and is unlikely to tweet us into nuclear war. Pence is not the brightest bulb on the tree, but he is more likely to respond predictably to political pressure than Trump, who fluctuates like the wind and doesn’t understand what’s going on so he just clings to his prejudices. And Pence doesn’t have an entourage of greedy family and neonazis.
She could butt out, for one thing,
Not sure if this is meant as sarcasm, but if not….. what choice does she have? Yes, call him out. Be disinherited. Have some fcking integrity. She wouldn’t even not be a millionaire anymore FFS. I’ve no doubt she was raised in a fcked up environment and has major daddy issues and whatnot, but guess what? A lot of ppl, with way fewer resources, grow up in a fcked up environment, go to therapy, read, learn, grow, and get their sht straight. And plenty of folks, who would NOT still be millionaires, have cut off family members who are vile human beings. She has every fcking choice in the world, more than most really.
Miss me with the Poor Ivanka crap. COMPLICIT. Actively, knowingly, criminally, for ages. Same for Uday and Qusay and Melania. Despicable people, all.
I wish there was a “like” button. This, times a million. She is a spineless grifter who isn’t strong enough to stand on her own. At some point (long before you’re a thirty-something mother of three, by the way) you become responsible for your own choices and your own decisions as an adult, regardless of how you were raised or what kind of circumstances you came from. She is actively choosing to put my children’s future (and everyone else’s in the world) at risk because she is too weak to make tough choices, and I will never forgive or forget. She is as terrible as her terrible father.
agree so much.
this “poor Ivanka, what’s a (Daddy’s) girl to do?!” crap is just that…crap.
yes, call him out. get disinherited? eh, she’s got plenty of her own money.
what other choice does she have?…PLENTY. much moreso than most folks in this country.
@madonami, I’ve really been meaning to say that the Usay and Qusay references have been killing me. The first time I read that 1/2 of my drink almost went up my nose and the other 1/2 all other my clothes. It caught me off guard and just makes me laugh and giggle without stop. Thanks for the laughs.
@jwoolman, I’m hoping that Trump will plead health issues or “disgust with the system” (he has to save face & go out on top) . . . I think he said something about being in shackles one time . . . whatever. Anyway, I think and I’m hoping that his days are literally numbered. I think he knows it too but his family has got to get their grift on (cause that’s what they do) before he steps down. They’ve pulled off the biggest con in the world. Come on. . .to ask them to restrain themselves is too much. They’re grifters.
A lot of politicians do those things to benefit their kids. Epipen anyone? Trump is just more crass, brazen, ham-fisted and classless than the others. He hasn’t played the Washington and Congressional game long enough. That’s all.
He’s a male version and one step above Sarah Palin when it comes to cluelessness and lack of class.
Peace.
She should go to the FBI asap, ask for immunity, and then spill everything. That is the only ethical choice at this point. If she were a patriotic American, she would do that. But she is proving daily that she is an organized crime boss, a traitor to her country and a very real threat to the world.
You give her too much credit. What has she actually done that suggests she is doing anything benevolent? People want to assume she is fighting the good fight, but I don’t think she deserves that positive assumption.
All she does is talk. In her book, she wrote that perception matters more than the truth. If people are mistaken about you but it works in your favor, don’t correct them. She actually wrote these things. (John Oliver had a segment Sunday, and I got these quotes from him).
That lower picture is a nightmare of bad plastic surgery.
Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina, when you have finished sliming Berlin come to Boston, park your pampered ass in the Edward M. Kennedy for a day and learn how the laws of our nation were passed during its history, particularly over the last 50 years. Unlike that monster who spawned you, Kennedy actually did curate ideas from all over and worked with people to make them laws to help Americans – laws that you and your father are trying to tear down.
Yes, you are complicit. You are an accomplice. You are corrupt. You were unqualified and unfit to take that trip to Germany. You do not belong anywhere near the White House. And for all your baby-talked lip service about advancing women in the workforce and caring about ethics, you are hurting women and you have no ethics. You belong in federal prison.
In the end, despite all the surgery, she’s still going to end up with the face she deserves. While she was doing her breathy whisper about what a champion of women her father is, he was plotting to defund the Office of Global Women’s Issues, a State Department bureau that promotes womens’ rights around the world.
Her voice is *completely* different than when she appeared on his reality-game show.
Seriously, why does she sound like the voice on the other end of a sex hotline all of a sudden?
My BF played a clip for me last night from the conference and I was taken aback by the bizarre throat-y whisper. JFC you’re not Marilyn Monroe serenading JFK, Ivanka.
If Angela Merkel’s intent was to showcase Ivanka’s cupidity, then Merkel succeeded and left no prints.
This – I think Merkel was masterful in this move. There was no bad hand once she dealt in. At worst, curries favor with Trump by pandering to his daughter and yet, giving her this forum also exposes that Daddy’s little girl really can’t play with the big guns and by extension – neither can Daddy.
“That lower picture is a nightmare of bad plastic surgery.”
if you mean the one where she’s laughing/trying to laugh, I agree. first thing I thought was “oh, your plasticity is showing, lady…”
That was my first thought, ‘Omigod her face is PLASTIC!!’ She looks like waxwork
This is such a freak show. The blind leading the blind. It’s obvious how and why she has been given a platform and is showing us, what we already knew, how incompetent she is and how she has dad wrapped around her fingers (or whatever body part). Thanks to Kellyanne, her products sales are up. I mean, wtf. Exit stage left beotch.
The blonde leading the blind. An oldie but a goodie
🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂
If he was so deeply affected by the pictures of children, Princess must have forgotten to tell daddy that bombs kill people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
English is not my first language. But this turn of phrase sounds teen-agery to me:
“I don’t know that that’s productive.”
And the rest…
I mean, speech analysts should be having a blast with this family. All expressions are typical of people trying to lie or avoid the question. It’s exhausting.
So many words, yet saying so little. She’s the softer version of daddy.
I’m still trying to figure out how someone who has only worked for one boss (daddy) is so revered. Actually, that applies to both father and daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s blonde, white, thin and conventionally attractive so I’m sure that’s the main reason she appeals to the Right. He’s orange and bloated with a dead animal on his head but he’s a dude so looks don’t matter.
Complicit!
Her father is a narcissist who always wants the spotlight when any decision is made that makes him look good. He doesn’t like it when anyone else gets credit for anything if he is involved in any way, look at Bannon and how that Orange Pile of Sh-t reacted when people called Bannon the president and a few other instances.
If she takes credit for it and it starts to look like she is going to overshadow him, then she may be put on his bad side. She has a lot at stake to lose if she gets on his bad side, so she deflects from answering the question and pretends that she does not understand and re-words it to fit her world view. She threw out some vague generalized answer that people who aren’t really paying attention to what she is saying can agree with morally and then somehow end the sentence about her father. Her father did the same tap dance at his rallies during the election.
I don’t feel bad for her at all, though. She is an accomplice full stop. She knows there is something wrong but is not doing anything to stop this because she is making money, which makes her much worse than her simple minded douche bag ugly brothers and the silent sister no one really cares about other than Marla.
Complicit. Accomplice. Truth hurts, huh, sweetie? And, gaaaah, that last picture. Looking very trumpish there.
Yep. Sadly, a lot of people think she is attractive and as we all know people, in particular, here in the states, people love young, attractive woman…….it’s part of trump’s thinking process and how he judges women. I don’t find anything attractive about her…..all I see is like you say a “complicit” women who I believe thinks she is Princess Diana. Her father has accomplished nothing and she has that in common with him. They both suck.
I find it hilarious that after all the plastic surgery, she still looks like her dad.
She doesn´t like “accomplice” but smiles at the reporter calling her a “whisperer” — a manipulator essentially? This woman is just as scary and mad as her dad is.
Oh really? The issue is that she is at the WH.
Boo hoo, girly. As long as your unqualified, unnecessary ass is sitting in the WH posing as a political advisor to an unqualified, ignorant and boorish president, you don’t rank as anything but an accomplice.
I am not normally one to comment on appearances, but what the hell is going on with her teeth?Those are veneers right? Do they only come in one size? They are clearly too big for her face.
Same here don’t think her appearance needs to be dragged but I’m curious about why she’d want those teeth, is it cute to some people?
Well ivanka I take issue with everything your father does so…
…poor ivanka she’s finding a lot of people don’t like her. Just like her father is finding being president isn’t all fun and parties but ACTUAL WORK. Sad!
Remember those Chatty Cathy dolls? Pull the string and the doll spits out a recorded message? Take Complicit Plasticene Barbie and pull her string:
“that would be a flawed interpretation” (pull her string) “I don’t know that that’s productive” (pull her string) “his decision was incredibly well informed and advised” .
You’re not fooling anyone, sweetie.
HA ha, yes I *do* remember Chatty Cathy and I love this repurposing.
I’m still laughing at the fact of how she was treated in Germany. I’m from Germany and it’s the norm to be polite, quiet and respectful. You are more likely to get icy glares and silent treatment. Hissing and boing?
A proud German right here
You have to be a true a**hole through and through to be booed at an event like that here. We really don’t let our emotions fly at public events, do we?
Yes, that surprised me as well. Fellow German here.
I’m a Jewish woman with ancestors murdered by Germans and yet I marvel at this. What a world, what a world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
littlemiss naughty. sorry for the delay, busy here. I can see why it was confusing but no, not responding to that statement directly. It’s more like I am marveling at how the wheel of history has turned and brought many people who lost family in the Holocaust to the point of admiring how the German press has been exposing this family of fakers who are tightly associated with American neo-Nazis.
If I were German, I would be proud of this particular current moment too.
I wish the American press were as direct with her, and with all of them. It is a frightening situation and it could be that many in Germany are relying on inside knowledge of how tyrants come to power. Americans tend to be more optimistic and expect a hero to come through.
Everytime I read about Ivanka and Orange Voldemort I cannot think what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had won and put Chelsea at the White House.
People would have destroyed both women…
This angers me so much. He’s doing all this stuff Hillary and/or Obama would have been skinned alive for, and his followers still hypocritically support him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
And the thing is, Chelsea would not be in the White House except for social visits.
As they would if Michelle and the girls had spent all this time out of the WH, as Melania and kid have.
Me too. It’s the hypocrisy that makes me want to punch a wall. And it’s done is such a flagrant, obnoxious and unapologetic way. The arrogance is just astounding.
Chelsea would have been ripped to shreds.
There is some kind of mass psychosis with Trump that is allowing some people to not take offense at ~anything~ that sick twist does. He mocked a reporter with a disability? Okay. He bragged about assaulting women? No problem. He called his daughter “a piece of ass” and said if she weren’t his daughter he would date her? All good.
I haven’t even heard an uproar about his bragging a few days ago that he got “more ratings than the news after 9/11.” Can you imagine the outcry if Obama had said that? My head is on permanent spin from that one. To me, it’s about the most depraved, sick thing he’s said yet. But there has been not a peep.
what’s up with her voice? she speaks like she is trying to calm an angry toddler or communicate with someone who is really slow in the head. oh, wait. i forgot for a second that that’s her job.
It’s a beauty pageant contestant voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES, This is exactly what I called it: “beauty pageant voice”.
Pray tell me Ivanka, how exactly spending £50 million on rendering an airstrip unusable for less than 24 hours and ultimately prolonging the war has improved the lives of ordinary Syrian civilians?
Or maybe don’t, given that you’re completely unqualified to give an answer.
It really chaps my ass that this one and her whole family have access to so many resources and education, yet cannot string together coherent sentences. You can lie and deflect without being such amateurs about it.
She doesn’t know the meaning of the words intonation, accomplice, productive, curates, ideas, divergent, and viewpoints. And that’s just for starters. Get bent, daughterwife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel, thanks. I was ready to go all English teacher on her, but you did a great job.
Probably because I’m an English teacher myself.
Rapunzel – wish you’d been *my* English teacher. Needed more of them to say things like ‘get bent.’
And the district court in San Fran just bitch-slapped your daddyhusband!
So much WINNING in the first 100 days I just can’t stand it!
And DT is naturally whining about the 9th circuit on Twitter. Cause that’s what a President does. Oh wait. . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he accused the judges of being reponsible for the DEATHS of Americans. With zero proof, of course.
Watp- yep. He doesn’t know the difference between a regular court and an appeals court. And he’s our President.
He doesn’t know there are three branches of government.
Susannetoo- that “blood on their hands” comment was so deplorable. As was him using that incident in SF to justify his actions. He was rightfully shot down; that WH statement on the “egregious overreach” of a judge doing his job was sickening. He has zero respect for checks and balances. He knows they’re there; he just can’t believe they have the audacity to challenge him. He thinks checks and balances are for Kenyan Muskims like Obummer. Not folks trying to MAGA.
And he incorrectly used the term “judge-shopping.”
IIRC he said the same thing about the judges that put a stop on his Muslim ban – that they would be responsible for the deaths of Americans.
And his statements about judges are so irresponsible. He’s painting targets on their backs. Judges have been assassinated for less. It’s an increasing problem even with all the enhanced security.
No, Donald. The judges blocking your idiot orders will not be responsible for any terrorist attacks in the US. That’s not how the justice system works.
And the people you are trying to keep out are actually less likely to commit such crimes than the native born, and if you actually bothered to consult with someone other than Fox News and Breitbart you would know that. But then you had no idea what the vetting process was for refugees when you started bleating about needing “extreme vetting” and you still don’t seem to have a clue about current procedures.
CBS Morning Show throwing shade at trump’s 100 Days approval ratings. trump 43%, BHO 68%, even GWB 56%. trump’s ratings the lowest since the earth started cooling.😁😁😁
Why is it as high as 43%? What does it have to be for articles of impeachment to be filed? Ryan is feeling comfortable until Spring 2018, probably.
Who is proud of a decision to bomb a country and kill people? That is disturbing. Did Obama or even Bush ever say they were proud to have launched an attack? This family has to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that ridiculous affected baby voice, like nails on a chalk board
Yeeeeeeeeessss! It’s sooooo annoying and unnecessary! Just talk in a normal tone, please! We’re neither five-year-olds nor special needs to be hearing this quasi calming voice. It’s like when Kardashians speak in their irritating way, all of them become instantly even more than humanly possible annoying. I think I would have blown my brains out, if her and Kim or even worse, KYLIE!!!, had a conversation.
It’s like she’s trying to sound “cultured” – like Duchess Kate trying to sound posh.
So now Trump’s turning on placid Canada and it makes me wonder if Ivanka felt that Trudeau wasn’t paying her enough attention. “Oh daddy, I don’t want his soft wood anymore.”
Too easy…
Did you see Colbert last night? He said it was the first time somebody didn’t want Justin Trudeau’s wood.🤣🤣🤣
You win! Gave me my belly laugh for the day!
I died at that one!!
@WATP
Brilliant!!
I nearly choked on my coffee!
Whoa, thanks! I didn’t know if this was just my silly joke or what.
It was easier than working with the filtered milk products or whatever.
I think the Ivanka issue is also one where gender and general attractiveness matters. It adds another wrinkle.
I don’t like her role and position in the WH. When I read or hear press related stories about that role, the writers and speakers land soft punches. Some may defend that by saying it’s because she’s not an elected official, she’s not the president or that her role is still blurry. However, how would all of that change if it were Eric and Donald Jr being in such publicly prominent roles? They are less photogenic and look both greasy (greased-weasels) and sleazy. The optics of it all would change the tone and the tenor.
Both the message and messenger matters.
Her gender and appearance come into play because women who challenge her are accused of being jealous of her looks.
Who are the accusers – women or men? Sigh. That’s an old one.
You know, I just turned 60 and the appearance is not what it used to be but … I do not envy her looks. I do not envy her money. I do not envy her family connections. I do not envy anything about her.
@WATP – I’m with you on not envying her (or anyone for that matter that touts money and looks over anything else).
Both women and men. Her twitter feed is full of women who worship her and accuse anyone who disagrees with her of being jealous. I envy nothing about her at all. She is stealing from us. She is encouraging and supporting actions that hurt us. And she exploits her kids to deflect from the bad acts of the administration.
I do envy her bank account and her lovely Washington house, which is much classier than daddy’s fake phallus NY residence. That’s it. She can keep the rest.
Superficially speaking —- Do those earrings come with new earlobes?
Those *statement earrings” are atrocious, gaudy AF like the entire Trump aesthetic.
Steinmart earrings.
Haven’t figured out what statement she was making with them. That they are “biglier” than anybody else’s?
Those earrings in the first photo are atrocious. Are they her own design, perchance?
Curating ideas like SouthKorea used to be part of China.
How about fewer “ideas” and more facts?
IM FINE WITH THIS, GRILL THEM B*TCHES LIKE HOT DOGS IN AN OPEN PUBLIC PICNIC, MY GUYS, You wanna front like you know sh*t about what you’re doing or REPRESENTING the American People, We ARE GONNA TALK TURKEY THEN, No more shoes or appropriateness of appointment questions, Start Asking this Dental Surgery Nightmare he position on actual government Matter/policy/what is she doing? why is she doing it, DAILY til her nose job comes unhinged and she has to run to whatever Golden Palace they one with her Scrawny effete Husband
I applaud you, QQ!
All I can say to Corrupt Princess is, those words do not mean what you think they do. Ya Idiot.
She weaves a mashup of words to say exactly nothing except how wonderful her father is. It speaks loudly and clearly that she is C O M P L I C I N T (not in a good way) and very much an accomplice. That is her single most important role … to put a bright face and softer tone on her dad’s blundering careless bluster. Perception is reality after all.
Here is a quote from a Trump book that John Oliver sited recently which seems to be part of Ivanka’s playbook. This is what she learned on her daddy’s knee:
“Perception is more important than reality. If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than if it is in fact true. This doesn’t mean you should be duplicitous or deceitful, but don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.”
I guess that quote is part of his Scumbag Rule Book. Anything is fair game if you can get away with it, true of not. That the Deplorables refuse to see through their schtick is mind-boggling.
Wow, she has really mastered the art of not answering a question!
Well, halfway mastered it, anyhow. To be a true master you have to be able to say absolutely nothing and NOT come across as a bloviating asshole.
She has no right to be on the world stage, let alone the White House. Glamour is first, substance never actually heard or seen. Princess Diana- look at what she did, how she tried to do something good with the fame she had. Amal Clooney- look at what she does.
So many women who actually DO things of substance, that are meaningful to other people.
She designs clothing. She always LOOKS perfect. She spouts inanity. Her brothers, her husband, her father- they make money- for themselves. They shouldn’t be in charge of a country. They should be at the country club where they can’t hurt anyone. Nothing of substance comes out of any of their mouths. The world is worse off with them using up all the oxygen in the room. The sooner he’s impeached, the better.
And don’t mess with Canada eh?!
Wow, look at those humongous choppers she bought! Wowza! Truly Ivanka the Terrible.
This daughter-wife is glibber than daddy, but just as evil with her Orwell speak. She is a mere fopdoodle who has the world snickering at her, and booing and hissing, the only sensible and appropriate response
He curates ideas? Wot? Even if he did, they’d be crap ideas. And those green earrings in the top photo belong on a Xmas tree.
I wonder if her breast implants have a big golden T ™ stamped on them.
I dislike her so much. She’s such a fake person. She CARES about women? Ivanka – show me where you have stood up to the republicans (mostly men) trying to defund planned parenthood? Show me where you have stated that women have a right to control their own bodies by defending a woman’s right to choose?
Bimbo is an obfuscator extraordinaire. The rotten apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
I wonder how much IT and Bigly would be/were ‘shaken to the core’ by the images of the Shady Hook massacre. Yet, still they support NRA policies/loons. No common sense gun legislation from these tools will be forthcoming.
The Tr*mp biz is and always has been a criminal enterprise. Ivanka is a main player, like in the Baku deal in Azerbaijan (see New Yorker article link), where she brokered the building of a hotel with another corrupt family and terrorist money is likely involved. Ivanka is far more than an accomplice. She needs to be prosecuted for one of these many crimes and go to prison.
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/03/13/donald-trumps-worst-deal
re Women’s summit. One of Merkel’s officials just started (sadly widely ignored) that the Chancellor didn’t invite Ivanka personally. Merkel just gave her ok. The invitation actually came from the “german association of female entrepreneurs”. Wouldn’t be surprised if some of them booed
She’s not an accomplice, she’s an accessory. In more ways than one.
and, btw, what’s happening with her face?
I just don’t get it. I guess Ivanka grew up in a bubble with the wealthiest families and private schools. She really lacks understanding of working women or raising children without an untold number of nannies, maids, and chauffeurs. You would think she would get that and just stay behind the scenes like Mike Pence’s wife. What is Mike Pence’s wife name. You see the Vice Presidents wife is so behind the scenes I can’t even remember her name. I miss Jill and Michelle.
And Twitter is reporting that Princess Nagini is using this trip to Germany to solicit funds for the Trump Foundation. She should be arrested the second she sets foot back in this country.
Damn straight!!
She never, ever gives a clear, distinct answer that actually pertains to the questions asked…deflection, she learned from her dad…anyone else see John Oliver’s take on Ivanka last Sunday? The quote from her book was very reflective of who she is and how she speaks in interviews. She is good at getting people to like her without knowing shit about her, but I see right through the act. Seems like the lot of us here do, too.
And Oliver pointed out that people are assuming Ivanka and Jared are moderating influences on President Tweeter without any evidence that this is the case. Whatever they are doing, it doesn’t seem to be moderating his behavior in the slightest.
I think they are really there because Tweeter can’t keep his two brain cells focused on anything for very long and has a lot of trouble even understanding what people are saying. He was never that great, but he is deteriorating cognitively. So if they are present at meetings then they can explain some things to him later. But they don’t have brilliant insights to share or even significant knowledge about the world or how the government works. They know more than Trump, which isn’t difficult, but not enough to get such government positions on their own.
They also think it’s fine to promote their own businesses while working for the Prez, so they are there to profit from the situation while they still can. They both must realize he is deteriorating and the situation may not be concealable much longer. Reagan’s condition was hidden until the end of his second term, but Nancy Reagan was a lot smarter than these two and also there were smarter people surrounding Reagan.
Someone should buy this girl a dictionary for Hanukkah because she doesn’t know the definition of accomplice is either. Merriam Webster, waiting for your Twitter shade here.
That first pic with that fugly anchor earring looks like it will make her chicken neck snap off.
Ha! When she said she doesn’t like the “intonation” of the word “accomplice,” she means she doesn’t like the connotation.
What a fool.
And we don’t like her intonation, nor the implication that she knows what she is doing.
Ivanka was backing off the claims that she influenced Trump to bomb Syria because she didn’t influence Trump to bomb Syria, that was just the story she and her brother put out to make herself look good and normalize her father and the press fell for it. Trump isn’t going to do anything in Syria without Putin’s approval and that the idea to bomb Syria with as little damage to them as possible was most likely Putin’s idea.
John Oliver did a great piece on Ivanka and Jared and how the press gives them way too much credit and how don’t have a positive influence on Trump like the press wants us to believe. It was interesting watching Greta and Hailee Jackson falling for what John Oliver outlined in his piece. When a guest on Greta’s show refused to depict Ivanka as a victim, Greta over talked her and then went on to praise Ivanka. Haille Jackson tried to downplay the audience’s response to Ivanka, claiming that it was only a hand full of people who booed her, yet if it was a just hand full of people, why then would it have gotten a reaction from the moderator who asked Ivanka to address it? The moderator specifically stated “the audience”, not a portion of the “audience” or a “few people in the audience”. Haille Jackson is becoming like Spicer, she will do and say anything so that she can invited to the WH press releases. As Lisa Bloom pointed out, Ivanka’s actions speak louder than her words. Ivanka says that she supports women, yet where was she when her father was supporting Bill O’Reilly, calling the women who Bill harassed liars, and signing all those EO that cause more problems for women in the workplace? If Ivanka doesn’t want to be known as her father’s accomplice, then she needs to put what she says in these interviews into action. If she was a positive influence on her father, than Trump would release his taxes, stop his Muslim Ban, stop using twitter to criticize those judges who rule against him, admit that he lied about Obama wiretapping him, apologize for what he tried to do to Susan Rice, and stop these EOs that are designed to destabilize us.
Let’s step back from this insanity for a minute. Can you imagine what would happen if Chelsea Clinton and her husband took a jobs in the White House? The earth would shake and FL would plop off into the sea. Jason Chaffetz would open 59 concurrent investigations. Like verbal photo bombs, chants of “lock her up” would erupt behind field reporters. And finally, the Horsemen of the Apocalypse would gallop into DC.
