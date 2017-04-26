Ivanka Trump takes issue with being called her father’s ‘accomplice’ too

Donald Trump often says “I have the best words,” but perhaps Trump’s biggest war, the war he will never win, is with the English language. Trump’s unintelligible speech patterns and baseline illiteracy make me long for the days of George W. Bush’s awkward malapropisms (one of my favorites is still “Fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”) But I do wonder about Bigly Trump and his Precious Daughter. Could it be that Precious Ivanka is also at war with the English language? A few weeks ago, Ivanka was asked about whether she’s “complicit” in her father’s sh-tty policies. Ivanka didn’t understand the word. She actually said: “If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit.” Classic Precious Ivanka, trying to be clever and talk in circles and hope that the Deplorables still worship her.

So, Ivanka was in Berlin yesterday. She attended a women’s summit and Germans booed and hissed at her. A Berlin newspaper asked, regarding Ivanka’s role in her father’s administration, “Is she going to bring her father on a moderate course, as some hope? Or will she be a loyal accomplice?” When asked about that question by the Today Show, guess what? Ivanka took issue with the word “accomplice.” Chica hates English.

“I don’t like the intonation of that … I don’t like the word ‘accomplice,’ because in this context, I don’t know that that’s productive. One of the things that I value about my father, as first a businessman and now as the leader of our country, is that he curates ideas and he likes to hear from people with divergent viewpoints. And that’s not always true in politics. It’s actually seldom true.”

[Via The Cut]

“I don’t know that that’s productive.” It’s actually very productive, because we’re going to keep calling you an accomplice because that’s what you are. As for “he curates ideas and he likes to hear from people with divergent viewpoints.” Horsesh-t.

Also, Ivanka was asked by reporters about her role in convincing her father to bomb Syria. Ivanka was widely credited with “convincing” Bigly to bomb Syria. Even Eric Trump gave Ivanka credit. But Ivanka is being very squirrelly about it. This is how Politico reported her comments (note the massive amount of shade from Politico):

“That would be a flawed interpretation,” Ivanka Trump told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday, pointing to a New York Times report detailing, in the first daughter’s words, “how the decision process was managed.” “It was informed at the highest levels of military and state,” the unpaid White House adviser and special assistant to the president continued. “I, of course, shared my perspective and opinion. It aligned with his own.” Eric Trump said he sensed his father was “deeply affected by those images of the children,” and Ivanka Trump shared a similar sentiment on Tuesday, telling reporters, “It would be very hard as a human being to see the images that we saw and not to be very shaken to the core. That said … you can’t make decisions based on emotion alone,” she added. “His decision was incredibly well informed and advised. I’m proud of the action he took, how decisive it was.”

[From Politico]

That’s a good accomplice. Just keep massaging the lie until everyone believes that Donald Trump actually listens to military experts and seasoned diplomats, as opposed to Bigly deciding to bomb sh-t based off a story he just saw on Fox News, with Ivanka using her baby-whisper in his ear.