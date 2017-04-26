Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t regret her Trump vote: ‘we needed to shake the system up’

Caitlyn Jenner has been promoting her book, The Secrets of My Life, for weeks now. She did another big Diane Sawyer interview which no one really watched this time around. She’s been doing the New York talk-show rounds too, including a big interview with Don Lemon on CNN. I feel like there were always going to be some/many people who have issues with Caitlyn just because of who she is as a transgender woman. But I also feel like Caitlyn makes it so much harder on herself by being utterly incoherent on the political side of LGBTQ issues. She’s incoherent on political issues in general, but for a woman of her age and experience to still be incapable of discussing these issues with any kind of thoughtfulness is, in her words, the dealbreaker. She’s arguably the most famous transgender person in the world and she has flat-out refused to educate herself on the issues facing her community (much less any disenfranchised community). It sucks. So, here are some quotes from her CNN interview:

She doesn’t regret voting for Trump: “As far as LGBT issues, yes, he’s made some mistakes. I don’t support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up.” She still believes Trump is the man “we need to turn this country around,” for better or worse. “To, you know, to have career politicians constantly, the Clintons, the Bushes, run this country. We need to get outside that box and shake things up again.” What happens if the GOP “screw up”: “My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.” The idea that she would run for office: “I’ve got way too many skeletons in my closet,” but now, she says she has no more secrets. “Or would I be better working from the inside. If that is the case … I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.” Whether she would take a job in the Trump administration: Jenner was asked in an audience question if she would ever consider a job in the Trump administration. She said it was a legitimate question. Jenner reaffirmed her Republican leanings, saying that she’s always “believed in something called the Constitution and limited government,” and that the GOP leans closer to limited government than the Democrats, in her opinion.

[From CNN & CNN]

It’s difficult to even think of what the Republican party could say or do at this point that would be a “screw up” so big that Caitlyn would “come after them.” During the election, Trump and Mike Pence made it perfectly clear how they felt about immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, the African-American community and more and all of those gigantic screw-ups led Caitlyn to vote for Trump. So… too little, too late. Caitlyn is a lost cause, politically speaking.