Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t regret her Trump vote: ‘we needed to shake the system up’

Caitlyn Jenner has been promoting her book, The Secrets of My Life, for weeks now. She did another big Diane Sawyer interview which no one really watched this time around. She’s been doing the New York talk-show rounds too, including a big interview with Don Lemon on CNN. I feel like there were always going to be some/many people who have issues with Caitlyn just because of who she is as a transgender woman. But I also feel like Caitlyn makes it so much harder on herself by being utterly incoherent on the political side of LGBTQ issues. She’s incoherent on political issues in general, but for a woman of her age and experience to still be incapable of discussing these issues with any kind of thoughtfulness is, in her words, the dealbreaker. She’s arguably the most famous transgender person in the world and she has flat-out refused to educate herself on the issues facing her community (much less any disenfranchised community). It sucks. So, here are some quotes from her CNN interview:
She doesn’t regret voting for Trump: “As far as LGBT issues, yes, he’s made some mistakes. I don’t support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up.” She still believes Trump is the man “we need to turn this country around,” for better or worse. “To, you know, to have career politicians constantly, the Clintons, the Bushes, run this country. We need to get outside that box and shake things up again.”
What happens if the GOP “screw up”: “My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”
The idea that she would run for office: “I’ve got way too many skeletons in my closet,” but now, she says she has no more secrets. “Or would I be better working from the inside. If that is the case … I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”
Whether she would take a job in the Trump administration: Jenner was asked in an audience question if she would ever consider a job in the Trump administration. She said it was a legitimate question. Jenner reaffirmed her Republican leanings, saying that she’s always “believed in something called the Constitution and limited government,” and that the GOP leans closer to limited government than the Democrats, in her opinion.
It’s difficult to even think of what the Republican party could say or do at this point that would be a “screw up” so big that Caitlyn would “come after them.” During the election, Trump and Mike Pence made it perfectly clear how they felt about immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, the African-American community and more and all of those gigantic screw-ups led Caitlyn to vote for Trump. So… too little, too late. Caitlyn is a lost cause, politically speaking.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Ass!
Just another self-centered Kardashian.
Her ignorance makes her so damn unlikeable.
I have such disdain for this person. Disgraceful.
Face facts: Caitlyn Jenner is a dumb jock. Period. To be clear, I’m inspired by her bravery, i don’t think too many professional athletes that epitomized masculinity at one time, would have done what she did. But it ends there.
Everything after that is entitled, white and wealthy.
She doesn’t the other marginalized people that Trump is crushing. We don’t need to shake things up in the way of fracking, polluting, deregulation, Russian collusion to acquire more wealth, destroying reproductive freedoms, destroying historical monuments and lands, building walls and banning muslims.
So yea, I’d rather have a civil servant, who’s been a politician, knows how to govern and legislate and enact and write policy, than a con man of a business snake who needs a Nazi to dictate to him what should be destroyed first.
In case you haven’t noticed Caitlyn, we’re being shook the sh* out of, in a very very very bad way.
Caitlyn – please, please, do not run for office. We need to weed out the idiots, not add to them.
So in other words democrats should stop running for office?
Wow, such a pithy response, how long did that take for you to google it?
I wish she didn’t have a platform. She is so willfully ignorant. Couldn’t care one way or another about Bruce, but i hate Caitlyn.
Why do people keep describing her as ” willfully ignorant”? I think she is hateful. Hate filled and hateful of everybody different to her. She is truly incapable of empathy. She HAS been educated by the trans people on her show, on TV no less. What did that change?? Even on Trans issues, her only concern is when things affect her. If Trump declared that Caitlyn could no longer use the bathrooms in Trump Towers do you think she would be making these types of supportive statements about him??? Lets call hate, hate.
So she is a typical trump supporter, only gives a shit if something directly impacts their life, to hell with everyone else.
“we need to turn this country around.”
Why? Because the economy was consistently improving and lifting people? Because strides were being made in equality for all? Because hundreds of millions of people no longer were underinsured or uninsured and not one illness or accident away from bankrupting their families?
Right?? Ugh. So sick of that tired refrain. We had it pretty damn good for 8 years and it was steadily getting better.
Now that’s all been reversed.
F*ck this lady.
But, but, but, Obama ruined this country in the past 8 years (rolling my eyes). That’s the rhetoric so many of them espouse and I just can’t hear it again.
Yes, for 8 years, this country was under siege. We have to repair the damage done. By, you know, a black man who dared to be president. An an articulate, thoughtful, intelligent one at that.
The Christians for sure were under such ATTACK and so OPPRESSED for the past 8 years. Just like Jesus and his trials. I mean, Christ, they shouldn’t have to bake gay people cakes if they don’t want to! What is this country coming to. [/sarcasm]
This.
I know. More code for “we need to get back to having white men run the country.”
Ignorant, shallow and unwilling to learn — Caitlin’s got a lot in common with Trump, doesn’t she? She is most definitely part of the problem.
trump supporters never have a coherent thought to back up that rhetoric.
What is that quote…I’m going to butcher it….”To the ruling majority equality feels like oppression.”
I think a lot of people interpret an unmasking of social injustices as spontaneous creation (the argument that because it’s new to them, it must be new in general). Upheaval is necessary, indeed – she’s right on one point, we did need to shake things up. But here’s the thing – WE WERE! WE HAD OBAMA!!
Electing trump is NOT shaking things up – if anything, the MAGA slogan basically says “Let’s go back to the good ‘ol days when we could hide away minorities, the women were in the kitchen, men were men, women were women, boys don’t cry and a little black lung never hurt anyone…” I’ll never understand it. Even the word “AGAIN” implies history, status quo. Last I checked American history was pretty effing spotty at best.
Change is neither fun, nor easy for the most part. But we as a society WERE changing; we were waking up to socioeconomic inequalities, privilege, the needs of the earth, racism, misogyny, xenophobia…we were putting words to these experiences and policy was following. Granted, it was happening at the speed of smell, but it was happening. Now we have a “leader” who has basically convinced several million people they are entitled to the status quo for no other reason than he doesn’t want to share either.
And Jenner, I don’t know how many times, how many ways we have to ram it into your head – THE GOP ARE FUNDAMENTALLY AGAINST YOU. They have been messing with the LGBTQ community since they could string sentences together. If this were the movie “V for Vendetta” (and trump could not be a better real life example of the chancellor) Jenner would be getting hauled out of her mansion just like the next person who was denied the right to be themselves. Her words are absolutely meaningless.
Exactly. Ugh.
I would also like to know in what direction exactly. They never say. It’s all empty blah blah. And shake things up? Again, how? I think stuff is pretty shaken. It’s stirred. The damn drink has spilled and it’s everywhere. Christ these people.
She’s an ass. She’s always been one.
The whole problems with this logic is that people like this are focusing on the president who did the best he could. It’s our CONGRESS that needs to be shaken up. Those m-fers did jack besides act like petulant children the last 8 years just because we had a democratic black president and they could care less if it affected the citizens. If everyone wants to “shake this country up” then they need to stop voting for congressman and state reps who are bought and paid for by corporations. Until then, we’re going to continue to have issues regardless of who the president is.
I loathe her and her narrow-minded priviliged views.
Take her money/protection away from her and see how much she loves the Trump administration. Arrogant cow.
She will come after Trump and the Republicans if the stock market crashes. The only thing Caitlyn really cares about is preserving her life of extreme wealth and privilege.
Firstly, you have to know something about the system to shake it up-and they don’t know s-t. You can’t treat the government like it’s an Etch a Sketch-she’s a fool.
Yes!
That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.😒
Lmfao!
BEST!!! 😂
Oh, lol! I use that line so much in life!! It is perfect for so many occasions!!! 😂
Also, “Away to me, Pig.”
🎶🎵 La la laa, la la laaaaaaa🎶🎵🐖
Ugh, can’t stand her. But this post got me thinking about the 96% who don’t regret their trump vote. Obviously some of them love the crazy stuff he’s doing, but I think a lot of people have to say they don’t terry their vote because to say otherwise means they were wrong or they were tricked, and a lot of people hate to admit that kind of thing.
Some people don’t care how hard they’re getting screwed over, as long as the hated minorities and the uppity womenfolk get screwed harder.
You cannot argue with them rationally, because they are irrational. You just have to get your butt to the polls and outnumber them.
Spot on Kyra. Same in the UK. People voting entirely against their own interests. Turkeys voting for Xmas – or Thanksgiving.
I wonder how much it is about having no regrets about voting against Hillary (powerful women terrify these people), rather than actually being satisfied with Trump.
I just listened to a podcast talking about these 96% who regret their votes. They were saying that as long as Fox and the other right wing media outlets support Trump, so will they. Because if he media keeps telling them that Trump is doing a fine job, why would they back off heir support? Sigh.
Is the podcast Pod save America?
Kate, yes!
To be fair that measured Donald’s support among Republicans, i.e., not including Independents.
And this word salad: “To, you know, to have career politicians constantly, the Clintons, the Bushes, run this country.” What? She’s a true Trump voter, isn’t she?
And a shallow point: if you’re going to wear heel, please learn to walk in them.
Does she think Republicans will support a transgendered lady in politics? Really? And one with no political background?
She sounds like shes still operating on her rich white man privilege.
She still is. She continues to enjoy all of that privilege, and she still thinks like a rich white man.
She’s isolated by her wealth and living in liberal California (oh, the irony). She needs to come out to the suburban and rural south and see how much the republicans here like her.
Put those legs away please!
Agree. Looks like her muscles have atrophied. And, really, she needs to dress for her figure. That skirt is a big no, and opening her big mouth with nothing but dumb shit to say is a big no as well.
Just when I think the world can’t get any shi***y.
Where do Trump supporters get their confidence from though? I voted for Hillary and I don’t have any of it
Her attitude probably reflects that of most wealthy people who voted. & supported Trump. I got mine and want more, more. You pesky poor & middle class people need to shut the f–k up and be content with the crumbs you have. Such a disconnect from reality and the world. She doesn’t give a shit about anyone in “her community.” And drag queens look and dress better than she does. Rupaul could give her some pointers.
Let’s not forget she killed people.
Says the person who will still never have anything to fear from a Bigly administration.
Yes, Caitlyn-I’m sure the GOP and all their poisonous little side groups are quaking in their boots at the thought of you “coming after them”.
Oh, STFU you spoiled, privileged narcissist.
She should regret her vote–and that white skirt.
That excuse of “shaking up the system” is maddening. Does that mean it’s okay to hire a p*ssygrabbing conman to do the job who plays to the far right white folk. Was is worth voting for this guy, aided by Russia, so that America, the European Union, democracy, truth and decency can all be destabilized and put in peril, America didn’t need a “turn around”, it needed to move forward and improve on policies that are struggling to move in positive directions for the country and the planet. Selfish voters like her make me sick.
So she’s transgender. So what? Doesn’t make her any less of an asshole. She was an asshole before and she’ll always be one. Why are we shocked? This woman cares nothing about others just like the millions of women who voted for Trump.
+1000000
Caitlyn with a job in the trump administration. She is used to living with egomaniacs who think they have positions of power and reality tv people such as trump…..not to mention trump loves tall, thin woman. But Cait is 67 and that’s only three years younger than her fearless leader. Both are pioneers in their own right, reaching their goals so close to the finish line. Time to go to a Bates Motel blog, not as frightening as this scenario.
Delusional
She’s just another Trump supporter who’s too embarrassed to admit they made such a foolish mistake. Time for people to pay attention and not vote for a nominee just because of the party they belong to
Shake up in what way? Turn the country around how?
She’s a piece of work! I wonder if the trans community actually look up to her? Also don’t make Ellen your scapegoat. Ellen has made more for the LGBT community than Cait will ever do
“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.” They have come after her community and she has done NOTHING! Talk, talk, talk, all talk and no action. She still has the mindset of a priviledged rich white male.
Meh. Talk is cheap. Couldn’t stand him before, can’t stand her now.
Wish Zeus would lob his biggest thunderbolt at this person.
As much as I loathe Caitlyn, let’s save that thunder bolt for the jack ass currently occupying the White House
I watched a live interview with her last night on Facebook, and I just realised, ‘Oh…she’s really not that bright.’ Her language was sloppy (like Trump’s), and she had trouble articulating a viewpoint without making everything basically about herself. It was like she really couldn’t see that there was a bigger picture out there; she’s been used to living in a bubble of privilege, and she’s not the least bit interested in moving beyond it.
I think that’s perfectly Ok, to each their own, but not if you are simultaneously trying to claim that you are an activist and are working for the greater good. So yes, please take a seat Caitlyn!!
Predictable.
To borrow from Wonkettedotcom:
Dear Sh1t Fer Brains,
You are a Moran.
Love,
One of the Wonkeadero Legion
Only a person with rich, white, healthy, male (even though she’s a she now, she was raised a man) privilege would say we need to shake the system up. Those without those privileges don’t have the luxury of shaking things up because it might kill them.
Caitlyn is, and always will be, what she originally was – a rich, over privileged white man. Nothing effects her because she’s still rich and still white. Girl bye.
She doesn’t get it and never will. I’m surprised the trans community still speaks to her at this point.
Lot of the trans community operate the same way. Why would they?
So, if they come after her or her community, she will use her voice to… what? Tepidly complain about the injustices perpetuated against “her” community while still confirming her support for them and their party?
This is all I need to know. Bye Caitlyn; you’re a self-involved POS with a capacity for empathy only large enough to encompass yourself and your own personal experiences. You are a horrible person, and everything you say is garbage. There are trans and LGBTQ+ activists out there whose voices are not only louder but also more inclusive, nuanced, and knowledgeable; I’ll take lessons and information from them. You can climb right back into your white privileged bubble and shut up while the real experts talk. Bye, b*tch!
I feel like I’m constantly being surprised anew by how dumb she is. And then I ask myself why I’m so surprised. After all, this is a person who thought that marrying Kris Jenner was a good life choice.
Once again I’m on here because of this B*tch & the things that are coming out of her mouth. As I said last week Caitlyn is the absolute worst of the worst. I didn’t want to take it to this level, but if anyone is going to come out of this really damaged (besides most of us in America) it will be Caitlyn. She has basically become this freakish Pariah–LGBQT don’t embrace her, white males, don’t embrace her, females don’t embrace her and at this point The Kardashians probably are through with her since she’s trashed Kris. There is a thought that most of the 96% (if not all) of the Trump supporters who are still with him are aware that he is crazy, like the fact that he is crazy, & are crazy themselves. Caitlyn falls into this category. She is crazy & will be until the day she dies
She votes to keep her money. It’s as simple as that. She doesn’t care about her “community.” She’s not coming after anyone.
I hope she doesn’t run because she will face the cold reality of what those repubs feel about her.
I absolutely hate Caitlyn Jenner. I hated Bruce Jenner so my feelings haven’t changed.
You know, I don’t disagree with her – this country does need fundamental change. Our health insurance system is still messed up, we’re not doing enough for climate change, and don’t even get me started on student loans and how we’re screwing over young people whose crime is wanting better career prospects.
But her idea of change is renovating the living room when the kitchen is what needs a gut job.
And hey, if she wants change, I say let’s begin with getting her repulsive family off TV, stripping them of all of their assets, and then seeing how they like Trump-era America.
Just curious but she continues to reference the LGBT as her “community”, does she really do much for her “community”? How do members of her “community” really feel about her, are they okay with her representing them? Sorry if I’m asking questions that have already been answered but I usually don’t keep up with Caitlyn or the Kardashians.
I am not a fan of Caitlyn, primarily over her treatment of all her kids and candidly — her ex wives (particularly the 1st two). I am not a fan of DT because he is a huge ass. I did not vote for him.
That said, I know several people who voted for Trump expressing the “shake up the status quo establishment ” intent. They were just as pleased to poke the old guard republican power brokers in the eye with their vote as they were the democrats. These are generally good people, And not Satans minions, Not racist or homophobic (although I do think there is some sexism in a few of them haha). I believe them about their disgust with traditional parties. I actually get it. (But not enough to vote for him myself).
But what I don’t get is this myopic approach to why you should vote for who you do. It isn’t about any one issue for a lot of us. I particularly feel for any LGBTQ person who believes in enforcing borders and immigration law, is pro business, pro strong military , anti big government. Fearful of the collasial weight of the burgeoning entitlement programs, etc.
Because they are LGBTQ they must vote democratic and all those other things be damned?
Hhhhhhmmmmm. Just like HRC couldn’t wrap her head around what’s going on in this country, I can’t wrap my head around single issue voting.
