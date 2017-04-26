Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband was allegedly banging her protégé

I haven’t covered any of Mary J. Blige’s divorce drama, because I wasn’t sure if anyone really cared. But damn, this sh-t has gotten incredibly messy over the past few months. Mary married Kendu Isaacs in 2003. It was supposed to be the real deal, the “no more drama” marriage which showcased Mary’s maturity. I felt good about this marriage back then: I thought Kendu was the kind of guy who accepted Mary for who she is and that this was a real love-match. Yeah, not so much. Mary filed for divorce last year and she asked the court to deny his bid for spousal support. Kendu is seeking $110,000 A MONTH from Mary. They don’t have kids together, so it seemed like the biggest fight was going to be about money. Well, the fight is about money… as in, how much money Kendu was spending on his mistress, who happened to be Mary’s protégé.
Mary J. Blige’s estranged ex Kendu Isaacs’ girlfriend is a much younger woman whom Blige took under her wing. Sources told Page Six that Isaacs cheated on Blige with Starshell, 28, an up-and-coming artist Blige signed to her Matriarch Entertainment record label.
“Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know?” a source told us. Another source added, “It was more like one of those things where you end up believing what you want to believe. But Mary had her suspicions.” Blige, 46, often brought Starshell to red carpets, events and TV appearances to build the burgeoning artist’s profile.
“It’s really f – – ked up and low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money . . . Because no one cared about her music,” the first source said.
Blige claims Isaacs spent more than $420,000 on his girlfriend in court papers, but didn’t mention her name. Blige and Issacs, 48, were married for nearly 13 years before she filed for divorce, and insiders buzzed about his relationship with Starshell throughout most of their marriage. “You’d see them out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary. And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together.”
Insiders also told us Isaacs was verbally abusive to Blige. “He was verbally controlling. He’d say the most negative s – – t to her five minutes before she’d hit the stage.”
Isaacs’ lawyer Robert Brandt said, “Allegations that have been made about Kendu are false, unfair, mean spirited and sad. The court can deal with it if it’s relevant. He’s a very pleasant guy. He’s not abusive. He’s not the one going to the press. His goal is to reach an amicable resolution with her and [have] this commentary cease and desist. It doesn’t help any of them. It’s misleading. He cares about Mary. He wants her to do well.”
Since Kendu is asking for so much in spousal support, Mary is bringing out all of the receipts, which is probably why we’re learning about this stuff via court documentation. I wonder if Mary really knew the extent of the affair before she really went through all of the financial stuff. Apparently, Mary filed court documents showing that Kendu spent $420,000 on “travel expenses”… just for his mistress, Starshell. Mary also talked, last month, about all of the sh-t that led up to her divorce filing. Apparently, he was an emotionally abusive douche and she was really over it, and then she found out about his mistress. As for the story about Kendu sleeping with Mary’s protege… damn, that’s some All About Eve sh-t. Ugh.
This is Starshell. Very pretty. And my God, very young.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Messy messy. And tbh if they don’t have kids he doesn’t deserve that much money and I’ll doubt a court will grant it. Esp since rumors of her terrible finances have been floating around for ages.
As for the protégée…good luck with that career now. Never heard of her and chances are no one will now
All of this.
That guy has always oozed skeeze.
I know looks are not everything but I find nothing attractive about him.
Sounds like the inside matches the outside.
I am not really surprised that this is getting so bad. Once people start arguing about money all hell seems to break lose. I hope Kendu gets jack sh-t and the mistress ends up leaving him too, because that is almost always how it ends in these situations. I hope Mary does not end up relapsing. I don’t think she will because she seems to have better coping mechanisms, but going through this has to be to tough.
Shallow note: Whenever Mary does come out with a new album, it will probably be the best one she ever puts out. I don’t know what it is about her but whenever she gets herself into these types of situations the creative output is always stellar.
I’ll be honest, not a big Mary fan. I dislike her voice and I feel that Faith Evans was the real queen of hip hop soul. That said, my best MJB song is the No Drama followed by We Ride. Both those songs are a pledge to get her shit together and stop chasing after and living in unhappy relationships. I dont know how I would feel about a return to “poor Mary”. I listened to her interviews on Breakfast Club and Angie Martinez and I could see that “poor Mary” was back. I was afterall rooting for growth but if she gave a guy control over her career choices to soothe his ego AGAIN and then offered to stay with him if he dumped his mistress AGAIN and then is only going through with the divorce because he loved the mistress and wouldnt give her up, then Mary still aint grown. I just cant go on that journey with her, AGAIN.
She has new music out now and it’s FIRE!!
I hate this for her. She really seems to have persevered through so much to live a better life. I hope she continues to remain positive.
What a douche. He was also asking for money to support his elderly parents and his kids (just his, they have no kids together). Get a job, loser.
It’s crazy.
He also wanted Mary to pay for his donations to charities. The amount was something like
$1500 a month. What the actual f#ck?!
How can you do Mary J Blige like that. MARY J BLIGE ffs.
^^^^^^^^^
110k a fkng month, excuse me?!? The fact that he even asked for that amount tells us where his interest are, her money. Bye. Hope he gets a small settlement and nothing else, douche.
How about “him” paying her? He deserves nada.
I agree, but with the differences in their earnings and being together so long I bet he’ll get something. It’s not fair to her, maybe it won’t be too bad though.
I get it but I can’t help to wonder if he would get a settlement if there was a pre-nup clause about cheating?
I really hope not, breaks my heart for her. He made a fool out of her not just cheating but with someone she trusted, and using HER damn money. He deserves nothing.
Hearing stories like this is why I’m a little nervous with getting serious with guys. I’d never want to go through something like with someone I thought loved me, especially if the whole world was watching. This guy is a scumbag and she shouldn’t have to pay him anything
Prenup And never cry for a guy are my rule.
I was in a 10 years old relation before to marry him ( and it is him who insisted because I was pregnant).
It is scary. My best friend is going through a divorce right now – 2 little kids, been together for over 15 years. He’s become a drunken, verbally abusive monster to her and shopping for dates on Tinder while still living in their home. All I can say is, there we signs that she ignored. If you have doubts, if your gut is telling you something, if you think he’ll “change” or “settle down” once you’re married, HE (or she!) WON’T. RUN.
I’m so sorry for your friend. Being together that long and having kids must make the situation tough. Seeing an ex with someone else is torture, so I can’t imagine what it was like seeing him shop for dates while still living together. Bless her heart. He sounds like a monster and it’s great she’s getting away from him. My problem is I trust people too easily. I hope I’m not wasting time with my bf and I’m correct to trust him. Broken hearts are a nightmare
Don’t live in fear like that Beth. While there are no guarantees about forever and ever, it’s a shame to close yourself off. Trust your gut and don’t jump into anything too quickly. Then be loving, open and hopeful for good things.
I shut everyone out for a year after my last breakup 19 months ago. Said no and looked away from every guy who asked me out. It was time for me to be careful!
Finally I decided to let it go the second that I met the guy I’m with now. Fell in love with him when we were both in the soda aisle at the store. Talked for over an hour at the store and I said yes when he asked me out. I’ve stayed very careful after we started dating. We’ve been together for 7 months and I hope it stays right because we’re both happy
So damn clich’e. He doesn’t deserve a penny.
Totally cliche!! Here’s hoping Starstruck or. Whatever her name is has a career crash and burn for doing the nasty to her mentor. Wow!! And Kendon’t needs to stop leeching from his wife and earn his own dough. Hope he gets nothing.
Note to the mistress-nail down the career BEFORE you double cross your benefactor, because right now, you have no career AND ‘prince charming’ doesn’t have a job so you’re up the creek without a paddle. And that faint rumbling you hear on the horizon is karma coming for you.
Oh my god,those are my thoughts exactly,that this is some All about Eve shit.Also IMO what this chick did is dumb AF,now she will be blacklisted in the industry and she can say Bye Bye to her career.
I believe Mary Is about to give us some of the Best BOY BYE music of her entire black ass Life and I for One AWAIT! for these auntie dances and screeched notes! ( also I believe she was dating on the low one of the guys from Straight out of Compton fairly recently) . That said I hope this doesn’t spiral into her bad habit, however she sounded and came off very good on her Breakfast club interviews ( Mary comes off either great or Greatly Cagey in interviews to me)
Kendu Really really is trying out here with the Olympic Money Grubbing stretches he is pulling
I was bummed when I read about her divorce last year because I was always rooting for them. Mary is so strong and I hope she can find true love one day. Interestingly enough, Mary interviewed Gwen Stefani last year and they seemed to have this strong spiritual connection even though they didn’t know each other well. Now it all makes sense because they were probably comparing notes off camera on their rotten, cheating, money hungry husbands!
What a POS to cheat on her with her protege. How disrespectful and to ask her to pay for his children. That’s some nerve!
Right? It’s even worse than banging the nanny!
Eff that POS.
Yes I know he is 100% to blame but what kind of women does that to another!?? Mary was obviously trying to help her out career wise and be a mentor And she goes and bangs her husband?! WTF!!! I would have dragged his ass out in the streets and then deal with her. That kind of betrayal from a friend someone you were welcoming into your home? Oh Hell hath no fury….Eggshells career better be over and she better be in witness protection because if I were Mary, that chick would be destroyed. I don’t care how young and foolish you are…if you old enough to get into bed with my husband, you’re old enough you deal with the fallout.
Agreed.
He is 100% to blame for his part. That girl is 100% to blame for hers. Both are accountable for truly vile behavior to another human being. Sorry but she doesn’t get a pass from me.
ITA.
I agree, I don’t understand how women do this, but especially to a woman who is trying to help you get your career off the ground. That’s some shady sh*t right there, and he’s even worse. How could he have no respect for his wife or the last 15 years? It breaks my heart, but Mary will come out on top, no doubt.
I don’t mean to shame the protege but how ungrateful can you be???
Starshell really is clueless, isn’t she. You get into bed with the 25 year music veteran who has worked with every artist on earth. Not the one whose name is Mr. Mary J. Blige. Kids, they never learn.
