Blake Lively wore Marchesa to the Time 100 event: unflattering or blah?

Here are some photos from last night’s Time 100 event. I’m surprised by how many big-name people came out for this event, honestly. Maybe that was one of the reasons why this year’s Time 100 list included so many celebrities: Time Mag wanted some cool people to come to their event. So, let’s talk fashion, unless that idea offends Blake Lively to her very core. WHY ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT FASHION? We should be talking about Syria!! We should absolutely not be talking about Blake’s awful Marchesa gown and how it absolutely makes her look pregnant again.

I thought Lindsey Vonn was Gwen Stefani. Major Stefani vibes, right??

The 2017 Time 100 Gala In NYC

Viola Davis wore Giorgio Armani. She looks absolutely amazing.

The 2017 Time 100 Gala In NYC

Fan Bingbing also wore Marchesa, like Blake. And like Blake, this dress is a total mess. It looks like bad wallpaper combined with a cheap, tasseled bordello lamp.

The 2017 Time 100 Gala In NYC

Ashley Graham’s 15 minutes sort of expired in a hurry, right? For more than a year, she was everywhere. Now it feels like few people give a sh-t.

The 2017 Time 100 Gala In NYC

Leslie Jones is a national treasure.

The 2017 Time 100 Gala In NYC

Margot Robbie wore Prada and this dress is so bizarre. She looks beautiful, but Prada definitely has issues with making gowns which look like someone superglued beads and sh-t onto the dress.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

69 Responses to “Blake Lively wore Marchesa to the Time 100 event: unflattering or blah?”

  1. Lee says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Blake’s dress is hideous. I wonder if she chose it on purpose so that nobody would ask her what brand she was wearing.
    Viola was the best dressed.

    Reply
  2. original kay says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:02 am

    She is even more pose hard than Lea Michelle.

    She wanted us to take her seriously, just the other day? what.ever.

    He looks over it. I’m over it, so maybe I’m projecting.

    Reply
  3. Neelyo says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:03 am

    God, Blake’s dress really is a bordello lamp isn’t it?

    I don’t know whether it’s the angle or the dress that’s making Ashley Graham look so short.

    Reply
  4. Sam says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Blake looks pregnant again. The dress would have been fine without the ugly tassels. Same with Fan bingbing’s dress. Remove the tassels and I like both their dresses but knowing who the designer is I’m not shocked they’re ugly.

    Anyways they all look like a big mess except for Viola.

    Reply
  5. my3cents says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:04 am

    She looks like the dancing emoji- but not in a good way💃💃💃

    Reply
  6. Jenns says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Leslie’s dress is my favorite.

    Reply
  7. Pumpkin Pie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

    i LOVE Viola’s and Margot’s dresses. Gorgeous. I like Leslie’s dress but not those sleeves. Blake’s dress is a mess.

    Reply
  8. V4Real says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Leslie is a national treasure but let’s not give her a pass because we like her. That dress is horrible. The only dress that looks good here is Viola Davis.

    Reply
    • vauvert says:
      April 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

      I am 100% with you. The dress is hideous, but so is everyone’s except Viola who always displays good taste and elegance. This is why I am always amazed when people blame designers for a star looking a hot mess – look, they have eyes, and $ in their pockets. If the designer wants to dress them in a dusty pillowcase with tassels and beads, no one forces them to wear the atrocity. Decline politely and haul a*s to the nearest store and buy something decent looking. Easy.
      I generally like Blake but this here is just no. I think Ashley is a beautiful woman but what in gothic hooker’s name is that? And sorry, I still don’t get the hype over Margot. Pretty? Yes. But drop dead Angie or Charlize gorgeous? No. And sorry but Prada can’t make dresses for s*it, just like Missoni can’t do anything that doesn’t involve nausea inducing zigzags.

      Reply
    • Wren33 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      See, I think only Leslie looks good, and I don’t like Viola’s dress. The color is beautiful on her, but it just looks like weird bathing suit material to me.

      Reply
  9. MellyMel says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Viola is a goddess!

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The dress would look good on someone else. She is such a tool and nothing looks good on her to me. She is famous for a teenage show and her husband. I didn’t think about her one way or the other until she found the need to make Woody Allen her hero. Screw her

    Reply
  11. slowsnow says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Viola’s skin… Viola’s face. I die. 😵

    Reply
  12. Squiggisbig says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Serious question would any actresses ever wear marchessa if not for Harvey Weinstein?

    Reply
  13. lala says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I’m so torn over Ashley Graham – I used to love, love, love her. Then I started following her more on social media and reading her interviews, and while I’m 100000% on board with body positivity, I’ve also just gotten really annoyed with her because all she ever talks about is beauty and for curvy women to be seen as beautiful, which is valid, but dear god, can we maybe shift the conversation to “hey maybe being beautiful really shouldn’t be the end goal for us? aren’t women more than this?”

    I need more coffee to be more coherent today….

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      April 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

      I usually get fed up very quickly with talk about beauty. I find it boring and self-obsessed.
      But as a model she has become, for better or worse, the advocate for curvy women’s acceptance.
      My take is that she is riding the wave until it hits the shore. It’s a trend and it’s gonna die away. Small women will always be – or at least for a long time – the very definition of beauty. She seems smart so I think she knows this will not last or maybe she’s fighting as much as she can to keep it happening.

      Reply
  14. Jegede says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Margot Robbie and Fan Bing Bing win it for me.

    Reply
  15. Niana says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Everybody except Leslie Jones looks like they’d hit the bar, and hit it good, before the red carpet. Perhaps it’s the backdrop or the lighting.

    Reply
  16. LOLADOESTHEHULA says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Has Plantation Barbie’s nose always looked this pinched or did she get another nose job?

    Reply
  17. Lexie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

    What’s Malin Ackerman doing in Lindsey Vonn’s dress?

    Reply
  18. Lizzie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Ashley is beautiful but she has terrible taste. She needs to have more clothes or less clothes. The inbetween naked and clothed thing doesn’t work for anyone.

    Reply
  19. naomipaige says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Hideous, hideous, hideous, and, oh yeah, HIDEOUS!!!!!!

    Reply
  20. Dani says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I actually really like Blake’s dress, but on her. I would never wear it but she pulls it off. Now if we can just keep the poseharding to a minimum. I’m over Ashley Graham. She can be gorgeous without being half naked all the time. She has such a stunning face and stands for so much more than just her body. Margot’s dress is super cute but her face is so…hard?

    Reply
  21. OTHER RENEE says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I don’t understand why Ashley Graham has become the representative of the larger curvy woman. Robin Lawley is much more beautiful, is more classy and elegant and I have never seen her pose in that stupid leg-in-front pose.

    Reply
  22. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Why do so many women go for the doorknob blot-ons? Seriously- so round and such a gap between. If I weren’t amply endowed and wished to augment, I’d go for the teardrop shape implants. So much more natural looking. Eek.

    Reply
  23. sun says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Viola looks stunning

    Reply
  24. Bridget says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:33 am

    What’s with the lighting at this carpet? Blake, Fan, and Margot all look really washed out.

    The most notable thing to me is that if Blake is wearing Marchesa it likely means she wants to be in good with Harvey (because really, the likelihood that she actually chose that dress isn’t great). Rumors about Harvey aside, it’s pretty clear that’s an expectation of the women who want to work with him. I swear it’s the only thing keeping that label afloat.

    Reply
  25. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Viola looks like a goddess! And (ducks) I like Blake’s dress except for the sleeves.

    Reply
  26. poppy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    BL animatronic pose button stuck on max.

    she is very not beautiful.

    Reply
  27. Dex and Destruction says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Ashley Graham is giving me serious Jennifer Garner vibes in the face. I think it’s the center part along with the eyes and lips combination. I can’t quite put my finger on it.

    Reply
  28. KBeth says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Viols looks really pretty, everyone else….meh.

    Reply
  29. L says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Yikes! Horrible dress on BL! And her face seems odd as well, just can’t put my finger on what is making it look odd.

    💜 MR’s face and the color of VD’s dress 👗

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment