Blake Lively wore Marchesa to the Time 100 event: unflattering or blah?

Here are some photos from last night’s Time 100 event. I’m surprised by how many big-name people came out for this event, honestly. Maybe that was one of the reasons why this year’s Time 100 list included so many celebrities: Time Mag wanted some cool people to come to their event. So, let’s talk fashion, unless that idea offends Blake Lively to her very core. WHY ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT FASHION? We should be talking about Syria!! We should absolutely not be talking about Blake’s awful Marchesa gown and how it absolutely makes her look pregnant again.
I thought Lindsey Vonn was Gwen Stefani. Major Stefani vibes, right??
Viola Davis wore Giorgio Armani. She looks absolutely amazing.
Fan Bingbing also wore Marchesa, like Blake. And like Blake, this dress is a total mess. It looks like bad wallpaper combined with a cheap, tasseled bordello lamp.
Ashley Graham’s 15 minutes sort of expired in a hurry, right? For more than a year, she was everywhere. Now it feels like few people give a sh-t.
Leslie Jones is a national treasure.
Margot Robbie wore Prada and this dress is so bizarre. She looks beautiful, but Prada definitely has issues with making gowns which look like someone superglued beads and sh-t onto the dress.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Getty.
Blake’s dress is hideous. I wonder if she chose it on purpose so that nobody would ask her what brand she was wearing.
Viola was the best dressed.
Was Blake there to read palms?
Blake is Mrs.Ropering her way to oblivion. Her face looks Hard.
Although, Mrs.Roper had a magnetic-witty personality, whereas Blake is Blah + plastic.
Baffling Blake projects uppity weirdness encased in a diabolical plastic surgery shell.
Whenever I see Blake Lively in a low-cut something I have to think of Marilyn Monroe’s classic song “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend”.
When I see Lively’s plast-astic chest I do especially think about the lines:
“… men grow cold als we grow old…
… but these ROCKS won’t lose their shape…”
Awful dress.
That purple frock with those elegant swathes is perfect on Viola. She looks stunning. Blake Lively looks a tad frumpy. Very mumsy. Even though she’s one of ours, I’ve never actually seen Margot Robbie in anything, not even in whatever soapie she worked on. Is she any good? She suddenly looks very different – is it just the hair? -and that dress looks like a not terribly successful high school project.
I think Blakes makeup is worse than the dress. The highlighting around her eyes is too harsh.
I really like Leslie’s dress, though I wonder if it is formal enough.
Good grief. $3 thrift store dress headed for the dollar rack. Harvey made Blake wear it.
She is even more pose hard than Lea Michelle.
She wanted us to take her seriously, just the other day? what.ever.
He looks over it. I’m over it, so maybe I’m projecting.
This is where this site confuses the heck out of me. So because someone attends an event one day and wants to be serious, they can’t attend other events and not be serious? And vice versa. Okay.
It’s called being judgmental and fickle.
I’m both. You can be both too, it’s fun and is a great way to vent out daily stresses.
LOL, original kay. That was funny.
There are many people commenting every day on this site. We have more than one opinion. Sometimes people do dumb sh*t and that changes our opinion. I go back and forth on Blake, it’s allowed. It’s better than ignoring new information.
The argument she made the other day can be made at most events. It’s the #askhermore nonsense. More than what? More than fashion questions when your entire career is built on fashion, cosmetics, and an instagrammable lifestyle? Look, just stop asking her any fashion questions and see what happens. It’s entitlement and the outrage was not genuine.
original kay: ILY
Also: #askherless Not giving up on that hashtag.
It’s called being judgmental and fickle as someone said above, and you do it too occasionally (*cough* Brie Larson *cough*). And it’s okay, we’re all human. If we wanted to be nice all the time we’d read People.
I thought Lea Michele was bad until I saw Blake pose. She poses with her chest out and teeth in almost all her pictures.
I know she dresses herself, but someone needs to tell her she doesn’t have to wear all her accessories
@original Kay, Lol, I love you!
God, Blake’s dress really is a bordello lamp isn’t it?
I don’t know whether it’s the angle or the dress that’s making Ashley Graham look so short.
Blake looks pregnant again. The dress would have been fine without the ugly tassels. Same with Fan bingbing’s dress. Remove the tassels and I like both their dresses but knowing who the designer is I’m not shocked they’re ugly.
Anyways they all look like a big mess except for Viola.
Oh wow. I actually like Fan Bing Bing’s outfit.
Jedge I actually really do like the design of both Fan Bingbing and Blake’s dresses but then the tassles at the top (in Blake’s case around her arms) just ruin it for me. It just seems like an extra detail that was unecessary.
I only Like her Makeup TBH
Margot isn’t bad at all though also Leslie and Viola are killing their ‘fits
IMO the colour looks great on Fan Bing Bing.
Plus the whole aesthetic of that outfit, with the varying shades of pink, reminds me of what we Nigerians call Aso-Ebi.
I liked it, too, though the tassels are a bit much (maybe if they were shorter?).
As for Blake’s dress, think the designer felt that the embroidery would make up for the bad design/fit.
Jegede, I thought you were referring to a colour when you mentioned Aso-Ebi. Off to google. I just watched a slide show with about 50 different Aso-Ebi dresses. They were very pretty, some were quite stunning.
I’m with you. I’d like the dress minus the tassles. Though it does look like something I would bought at Ross for $8 in 2001…
Other than Fan Bing Bing’s flesh-toned flower princess dress from back in the day, these have to be the two most solid efforts from Marchesa that I’ve ever seen. Which is pretty well a compliment. Mostly.
She looks like the dancing emoji- but not in a good way💃💃💃
Leslie’s dress is my favorite.
Mine too! She looks great! I would totally love to wear that dress too
Ditto. So pretty and she is confident and loving it.
i LOVE Viola’s and Margot’s dresses. Gorgeous. I like Leslie’s dress but not those sleeves. Blake’s dress is a mess.
Leslie is a national treasure but let’s not give her a pass because we like her. That dress is horrible. The only dress that looks good here is Viola Davis.
I am 100% with you. The dress is hideous, but so is everyone’s except Viola who always displays good taste and elegance. This is why I am always amazed when people blame designers for a star looking a hot mess – look, they have eyes, and $ in their pockets. If the designer wants to dress them in a dusty pillowcase with tassels and beads, no one forces them to wear the atrocity. Decline politely and haul a*s to the nearest store and buy something decent looking. Easy.
I generally like Blake but this here is just no. I think Ashley is a beautiful woman but what in gothic hooker’s name is that? And sorry, I still don’t get the hype over Margot. Pretty? Yes. But drop dead Angie or Charlize gorgeous? No. And sorry but Prada can’t make dresses for s*it, just like Missoni can’t do anything that doesn’t involve nausea inducing zigzags.
See, I think only Leslie looks good, and I don’t like Viola’s dress. The color is beautiful on her, but it just looks like weird bathing suit material to me.
Viola is a goddess!
The dress would look good on someone else. She is such a tool and nothing looks good on her to me. She is famous for a teenage show and her husband. I didn’t think about her one way or the other until she found the need to make Woody Allen her hero. Screw her
preach
Viola’s skin… Viola’s face. I die. 😵
She is a goddess here, isn’t she ?
Everyone else needs to go home. She just GLOWS compared to the rest of them.
Serious question would any actresses ever wear marchessa if not for Harvey Weinstein?
Probably not..these marchessa’s have way too much going on
I’m so torn over Ashley Graham – I used to love, love, love her. Then I started following her more on social media and reading her interviews, and while I’m 100000% on board with body positivity, I’ve also just gotten really annoyed with her because all she ever talks about is beauty and for curvy women to be seen as beautiful, which is valid, but dear god, can we maybe shift the conversation to “hey maybe being beautiful really shouldn’t be the end goal for us? aren’t women more than this?”
I need more coffee to be more coherent today….
I usually get fed up very quickly with talk about beauty. I find it boring and self-obsessed.
But as a model she has become, for better or worse, the advocate for curvy women’s acceptance.
My take is that she is riding the wave until it hits the shore. It’s a trend and it’s gonna die away. Small women will always be – or at least for a long time – the very definition of beauty. She seems smart so I think she knows this will not last or maybe she’s fighting as much as she can to keep it happening.
you are much more eloquent than me this morning! and you’ve summarized exactly how I feel. Though I do wish that acceptance of diverse beauty ideals isn’t just a phase
Margot Robbie and Fan Bing Bing win it for me.
Everybody except Leslie Jones looks like they’d hit the bar, and hit it good, before the red carpet. Perhaps it’s the backdrop or the lighting.
Has Plantation Barbie’s nose always looked this pinched or did she get another nose job?
I wonder too! In some pics or covers (See Variety one) it looks crimped.
Also, I dont think she is pregnant, simply the dress is really unflattering.
What’s Malin Ackerman doing in Lindsey Vonn’s dress?
That’s who could play Madonna in a biopic.
I thought it was Malin too, at first!
Props to Lindsay, she looks AHMAZ.
Ashley is beautiful but she has terrible taste. She needs to have more clothes or less clothes. The inbetween naked and clothed thing doesn’t work for anyone.
The satin get up looks so cheap & just tacky,
Hideous, hideous, hideous, and, oh yeah, HIDEOUS!!!!!!
I actually really like Blake’s dress, but on her. I would never wear it but she pulls it off. Now if we can just keep the poseharding to a minimum. I’m over Ashley Graham. She can be gorgeous without being half naked all the time. She has such a stunning face and stands for so much more than just her body. Margot’s dress is super cute but her face is so…hard?
I don’t understand why Ashley Graham has become the representative of the larger curvy woman. Robin Lawley is much more beautiful, is more classy and elegant and I have never seen her pose in that stupid leg-in-front pose.
Why do so many women go for the doorknob blot-ons? Seriously- so round and such a gap between. If I weren’t amply endowed and wished to augment, I’d go for the teardrop shape implants. So much more natural looking. Eek.
Viola looks stunning
What’s with the lighting at this carpet? Blake, Fan, and Margot all look really washed out.
The most notable thing to me is that if Blake is wearing Marchesa it likely means she wants to be in good with Harvey (because really, the likelihood that she actually chose that dress isn’t great). Rumors about Harvey aside, it’s pretty clear that’s an expectation of the women who want to work with him. I swear it’s the only thing keeping that label afloat.
They all look drunk. I think it’s the lighting though. Because all of them look odd.
Yikes, I thought there was a 4th person but totally forgot about Ashley Graham. Probably not a good sign.
ETA: AND Lindsay Vonn. Sheesh.
Viola looks like a goddess! And (ducks) I like Blake’s dress except for the sleeves.
I see what you’re saying, but I personally think those tassels and sleeves overwhelm the whole thing.
I ❤💕 both Blake and Fan’s outfits. 😶 Ducking with you.
BL animatronic pose button stuck on max.
she is very not beautiful.
Ashley Graham is giving me serious Jennifer Garner vibes in the face. I think it’s the center part along with the eyes and lips combination. I can’t quite put my finger on it.
Viols looks really pretty, everyone else….meh.
Yikes! Horrible dress on BL! And her face seems odd as well, just can’t put my finger on what is making it look odd.
💜 MR’s face and the color of VD’s dress 👗
