Blake Lively wore Marchesa to the Time 100 event: unflattering or blah?

Here are some photos from last night’s Time 100 event. I’m surprised by how many big-name people came out for this event, honestly. Maybe that was one of the reasons why this year’s Time 100 list included so many celebrities: Time Mag wanted some cool people to come to their event. So, let’s talk fashion, unless that idea offends Blake Lively to her very core. WHY ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT FASHION? We should be talking about Syria!! We should absolutely not be talking about Blake’s awful Marchesa gown and how it absolutely makes her look pregnant again.

I thought Lindsey Vonn was Gwen Stefani. Major Stefani vibes, right??

Viola Davis wore Giorgio Armani. She looks absolutely amazing.

Fan Bingbing also wore Marchesa, like Blake. And like Blake, this dress is a total mess. It looks like bad wallpaper combined with a cheap, tasseled bordello lamp.

Ashley Graham’s 15 minutes sort of expired in a hurry, right? For more than a year, she was everywhere. Now it feels like few people give a sh-t.

Leslie Jones is a national treasure.

Margot Robbie wore Prada and this dress is so bizarre. She looks beautiful, but Prada definitely has issues with making gowns which look like someone superglued beads and sh-t onto the dress.