John Legend: Trump is ‘a terrible president, manifestly unqualified & not curious’

I’ve always loved John Legend and I’ve never been able to stand his wife, so much so that I barely even want to think or talk about Legend at this point, because I actually think less of him for being married to someone so annoying and thirsty. I know that’s unfair to Legend, who by all accounts is a rather subdued, even-tempered guy. He’s an Oscar-winning songwriter/singer and he was honored at the Time 100 event on Tuesday night. He also performed at the event. While he was chatting to reporters on the red carpet – he was flying solo at the event, thankfully – he was asked some political questions. And man, John Legend really hates Donald Trump.

John Legend was among those honored at Tuesday night’s Time 100 gala as one of the most influential people in the world, and while he had plenty of positive things to say about the greatest influences in his life, he didn’t pull any punches when it came to talking about someone on the opposite end of his spectrum: President Donald Trump. “I think he’s a terrible president,” the singer and activist told reporters on the red carpet. “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.” Legend, who also performed at the event, says he felt it was his responsibility as an artist to entertain and inspire people, but also to “try to reflect what’s going on in the world in a way that helps bring us closer together.” The singer went on to list his wife, Chrissy Teigen, as well as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye among those he admires and emulates, but sadly didn’t see any of his heroes’ qualities in POTUS. “He doesn’t have any depth about any subject and he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself with his business, so he’s corrupt,” he said. “I can’t say anything nice about the guy. I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.” When asked what he considered the least bad thing President Trump has done in his nearly first 100 days in office, Legend responded, “We haven’t gotten in a nuclear war… yet.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

I know this is just a “water is wet, celebrity hates Bigly” story, but I enjoy the fact that John Legend doesn’t really give a sh-t about trying to be diplomatic or look out for his bottom line, you know? Most celebrities are not being this direct at all. Many celebrities are worried that if they pop off about Bigly, the Deplorables won’t see their movies or buy their music or whatever. Legend doesn’t give a sh-t. And I agree with him completely.