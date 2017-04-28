Justin Theroux isn’t intimidated by his wife’s success: ‘We’re not in competition’

The third and final season of The Leftovers has started. Is it any good? Are you guys getting all of the answers you wanted? Justin Theroux is still giving interviews – or rather, his interviews are still being published – to promote the final season. Which is why he spoke to Esquire’s May issue. I feel like Justin doesn’t give as many interviews as he should. Like, he’s an intelligent guy, he’s got a sense of humor about himself and he’s married to one of the most famous women in the country. He should talk to magazines more often, I think. You can read the full Esquire piece here. Some highlights:

Why he doesn’t write the scripts for The Leftovers: “I couldn’t write one of these scripts. I would go right for the fart joke.” The timeliness of the storylines: “That unease people are feeling on both sides of the political aisle makes our show make a lot more sense. We had that same low bass, like, ‘Sh-t, something’s about to go wrong.’” He was working in Berlin on Election Day. Theroux remembers being struck by how the German film crew reacted that day: “They told me, ‘This doesn’t feel like 1944, but it does ring bells of 1939.’” He doesn’t think much about the future: “It causes me major stress” Struggles with ADHD. “It made school harder. You become sort of a loser because you can’t excel. But [ADHD] gave me other tools, because I would listen instead of read. I was able to hear the musicality of conversations. That’s helped me write dialogue.” Being married to someone super-famous: “A friend once told me, ‘Another you has been born, this insane person who’s constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby.’” He might work with Aniston again: “We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together” He has no marriage tips: “I’m not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man.” Whether he’s intimidated by Jennifer’s success: “Not at all. She’s successful for a reason…. We’re not in competition.” Pause. “If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving.”

[From Esquire]

Is it weird that I sort of buy that Justin isn’t intimidated by Jennifer’s wealth or success? I’m sure he probably gets jokes from friends about being a kept man, or having a sugar mama, but Justin has always seemed to just shrug it off. I think it helps that he was a working actor for years before he met Aniston and it helps that he actually likes her lifestyle a lot. He moved to LA for her and they have a huge mansion and he likes that. He likes that he could move over to her agency, CAA, and that he’s up for bigger parts now just because of being married to Jennifer. So, yeah, I don’t think he’s intimidated.