Justin Theroux isn’t intimidated by his wife’s success: ‘We’re not in competition’

The third and final season of The Leftovers has started. Is it any good? Are you guys getting all of the answers you wanted? Justin Theroux is still giving interviews – or rather, his interviews are still being published – to promote the final season. Which is why he spoke to Esquire’s May issue. I feel like Justin doesn’t give as many interviews as he should. Like, he’s an intelligent guy, he’s got a sense of humor about himself and he’s married to one of the most famous women in the country. He should talk to magazines more often, I think. You can read the full Esquire piece here. Some highlights:
Why he doesn’t write the scripts for The Leftovers: “I couldn’t write one of these scripts. I would go right for the fart joke.”
The timeliness of the storylines: “That unease people are feeling on both sides of the political aisle makes our show make a lot more sense. We had that same low bass, like, ‘Sh-t, something’s about to go wrong.’”
He was working in Berlin on Election Day. Theroux remembers being struck by how the German film crew reacted that day: “They told me, ‘This doesn’t feel like 1944, but it does ring bells of 1939.’”
He doesn’t think much about the future: “It causes me major stress”
Struggles with ADHD. “It made school harder. You become sort of a loser because you can’t excel. But [ADHD] gave me other tools, because I would listen instead of read. I was able to hear the musicality of conversations. That’s helped me write dialogue.”
Being married to someone super-famous: “A friend once told me, ‘Another you has been born, this insane person who’s constantly breaking up, getting back together, having a baby, losing a baby.’”
He might work with Aniston again: “We were talking about an idea I had that we might start to develop together”
He has no marriage tips: “I’m not giving any marriage tips. I am no brighter than any man.”
Whether he’s intimidated by Jennifer’s success: “Not at all. She’s successful for a reason…. We’re not in competition.” Pause. “If I was competing for the same job as her, I might be less forgiving.”
Is it weird that I sort of buy that Justin isn’t intimidated by Jennifer’s wealth or success? I’m sure he probably gets jokes from friends about being a kept man, or having a sugar mama, but Justin has always seemed to just shrug it off. I think it helps that he was a working actor for years before he met Aniston and it helps that he actually likes her lifestyle a lot. He moved to LA for her and they have a huge mansion and he likes that. He likes that he could move over to her agency, CAA, and that he’s up for bigger parts now just because of being married to Jennifer. So, yeah, I don’t think he’s intimidated.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
To answer the first question…
YES! So far season 3 of the Leftovers is great. And it seems to be setting things up to get even better. Loving it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a great show with an interesting story and superb acting. Loving it. I’m glad I gave it a shot. I didn’t know he could actually act—I just knew privately he dressed like hell (black Jorts on the beach, pistol necklace, always with the biker boots) and married Anniston.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hands down one of the most interesting, intriguing, mind-blowing, totally confusing f-’d up, amazing shows I have ever seen. ever. period. end of sentence. and he is great in it.
he is not a kept man, he is a man to keep up with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it any good? -YES! They pulled off a three season long Perfect Stranger “joke” perfectly. And it ended up being a sad and touching moment. Plus, Wu-Tang tattoo.
Are you guys getting all of the answers you wanted? – NO! But this show is not about getting answers. Lots of things are a mystery and that’s part of why the show works. I don’t need or really want to know why people departed.
Justin is so good on this show. And he needs to stick with his Kevin Garvey looks. He is so hot on the show that it’s almost distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything you said! I love this show. And Kevin Garvey in his cop uniform? I can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the horse! Damn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the first season and found it a bit depressing, so didn’t watch the second. You guys make me think I should give it another try though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I almost gave up after episode 4 or 5 of the first season, but then it just clicked. If you didn’t finish season one do so, then then YES give second season a try. Is it SO good – still depressing – but it a better way, Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tone is much different in the second season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he’s intimidated, either…I think he loves every minute of it. and why not?
he’s got a (I know not everyone feels this way so please spare me the “Maniston” comments) hot wife, a nice lifestyle, and doesn’t have to work if he doesn’t want to.
and I REALLY like that he didn’t give marriage tips. I have no problem when people say “well, this is what works for US” without being preachy, but he didn’t even go there. me likey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everything you said, + he’s so hot in that first photo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like Mac from It’s Always Sunny these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like he’s been ‘cultivating some mass’ – his face is a lot more full.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin isn’t a kept man. Yes, Jennifer has A-List name recognition and Friends checks, but Justin stays busy. He’s am actor, writer, and producer. He’s been in the game for a long time. Give The Greasy Man some credit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bottom line, no one knew who he was before he saved her from singledom and took her off that scorned woman poster she had willingly occupied (that’s been her narrative – even among her fans…not the reality, i know, so calm down. Lol)
That said, he moved to LA? When did that happen? Doesn’t he spend like 3/4ths of the year on another coast/town/country?
He’s got a sweet deal. I think they get along like great roomies or besties, are comfortable companions, and he can leave and go off and do whatever for however long and she’s cool with it and vice versa. No strain. No inferiority complexes that riddled her first marriage.
Now, if he were to become Mr. leading Man (doubtful at his age) acting opposite young starlets and winning prestigious awards, while she wallowed in her drug store lotion commercials, it’d go south fast. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just kills you for her to have even an ounce of happiness, doesn’t it? It’s ridiculous how you have to tear them down every chance you get, when they are clearly pretty well suited and happy together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn @almondmilk… having a rough day?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Almond! Where have you been hiding? You sound especially bitter this morning. Poor dear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“no one knew who he was before he saved her from singledom”
I know this seems to be a common sentiment from his/her/their detractors, but it’s simply not true. plenty knew. he wasn’t a household name, sure…that I agree with, but to say that “no one” knew who he was is not accurate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DRUG STORE LOTION COMMERCIALS Jesus … I am. CACKLING.MYSELF.INTO. A HEADACHE
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they compliment each other quite well and I think she was smart to wait (what 5 years) before they got married. I actually think they’ll may make it. I did finally see the movie they did together and it’s hilarious. Jennifer Aniston has a lovely eye for real estate deals and a man would be lucky to have her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know we’ve already talked about her dress but, after seeing it again, I realized what vibes it was giving me. It looks like her dress got caught in car door when it closed and when she started to walk, it ripped that hole in the bottom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said something similar the first time this was posted. looks like her hem ripped.
but I still LOVE those shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. The shoes are amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are so cute together and a great match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I’ve always liked them together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they probably get along very well together re having a sense of humour. That’s a big plus in a marriage imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
UH LOL why should he Be he is a better actor than her, Super connected as well, ambidextrous in that Hello he can write too, I Mean he’s good, he isn’t playing second Banana to Rachel
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! Sure she’s much more famous, but for me, her cred went up when she married him – not the other way around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
who cares either way at the end of the day. none of these things matters than being happy with eachother. One thing is for sure she sure married a better and kind man
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a better and kind man who dumped his girl of 14years lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes a better and kind man than all the losers she has been with. Justin was on and off with his ex for many years and there are proof of that as he appeared on people among the men being single in 2004, 2006, and 2008. he also talked about how he was single in interviews too. his own friends said he broke things off with ex 3months before meeting Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am sure his friends know the value of him to throw around he is a kept man unlike you Kaiser as you are blinded by jealousy. are you serious about the sugar mama comment? she is older than him only 2yrs and 6months. if that the case then Angelina too had a sugar daddy too until brad dumped her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂 wow. Ok. Don’t even know what to comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You go V. You’re spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really want this headline to read: “Justin Theroux Isn’t Intimidated By His Wife’s Success, But Does Hate Your Stupid Sexist Question.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t even realize it was sexist. It is. Thanks for pointing that out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s odd. he started morphing into Mickey Rourke after all the work he’s done and continuously does to his face and hair. I find him to be way too obsessed by his own image to be taken seriously professionally.
Probably the only competition he has going on with his wife is about who gets to spend more time in front of the mirror before going out trying outfits and about the use of expensive products on hair and face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MANNORI: 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respectfully disagree. Mickey Rourke? Girl, look at real before and after photos of Mickey Rourke. Justin is not anywhere close to that. Yes, Justin has had some work done but to compare him to Mickey is just wrong. Mickey used to so hot too. It’s a shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yawn. so bitter hahahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V: bitter? I doubt it. Not everyone finds this couple attractive or worships them, and they certainly don’t have to. There are these things called opinions, we all have them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Until I started watching The Leftovers last winter, everything I saw or knew about Justin Theroux was from this website. So I was surprised to find out he is a really good actor, and quite handsome in motion on the screen! Now, from the few interviews I’ve read since Season 3 came out, I also think he sounds clever, intelligent and appealingly self-deprecating. Also, tattoos. So suddenly, I like him! He’s not stuck-up, he’s not a pretender. A little vain, sure, but he’s got that humble side for balance, and besides: he’s an actor—what do you expect? I’m glad if he and Jenny are happy together, and that they seem mature enough to feel supportive vs. competitive toward each other. Nothing shade-worthy here. And the show is great TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse