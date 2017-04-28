Salma Hayek: Mexican ‘skilled farmers’ would love seasonal migrant work

Salma Hayek’s new movie, How to be a Latin Lover, looks really dumb. But that’s what she’s promoting these days, so we’re getting a fresh promotional tour from Salma. Instead of just talking endlessly about how she doesn’t believe in Botox, Salma has decided to use her position as Mexican-American woman to talk sh-t about Donald Trump. I’m here for it, honestly. During the campaign, Salma openly despised Trump to the point where she didn’t even want to say his name. Nowadays, she’s focused on Trump’s wishy-washy desire to build a bigly, beautiful border wall. She gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine about just that:
The border wall: “It’s a dumb solution and proposition. Whether it gets built, whether it doesn’t get built, nobody has given you a real budget on it — we do know it’s billions and billions of dollars. We’re talking about who’s going to pay for it and the wall is not the solution. How is this wall that is immense going to go through the many rivers? Are you going to build dams? Are you going to go up and down the mountains?”
The real issue is immigration reform. “Sometimes we talk about the wrong part of the issues. And that can be a trick, talking about the wrong part of the issue and not dealing with it, or talking about the wrong issues, which distract from other issues — we have to be careful not to fall in that trap. We have to talk about smart reforms because it’s very necessary. There are smarter ways we can come up with to control immigration, and do immigration reform that is much more beneficial for America. For example, there’s a lot of work for farmers in this country and there are not enough farmers for all the work there is. A lot of the people that do not want to be involved in the drug industry of Mexico are very skilled farmers; they do not want to participate in that so some of them are here. The people that come, they don’t necessarily want to stay — they would be happy to come and work at the time of the harvest and go back to their country. America can benefit from these expert workers and they can pay taxes that can benefit America.”
I mean, obviously I agree with what she’s saying, although I’m sort of confused by the idea of migrant workers who will happily leave the US when the harvest season is over. Perhaps I don’t fully understand the economics and reality of seasonal migrant work, but Salma seems to be oversimplifying? I wish she would also talk about the utter inhumanity and stupidity of the Attorney General’s war with sanctuary cities. Or she could talk about Ted Cruz’s El Chapo Act, wherein the US would use drug cartel money to build the border wall. Salma should give more political interviews, basically.
Also, have you seen the trailer for Beatriz at Dinner? I think this looks so good.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
In Los Angeles she has been incredibly active with grassroots political action regarding immigrant rights, so I am okay if she doesn’t talk about the specific issues you want. She does the work on the ground, where it really needed. I say this because I have actually seen her at local community action meetings in local communities that typically only involve community organizers and invested members of those communities. We don’t have to agree on everything she says, but she is engaged and makes it habit to be informed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beatriz looks really good; *great* cast! I’ll pass on the Latin Lover film though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like what’s she’s saying here, but her shutting down Jessica Williams left a really bad taste in my mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That and other feminist issues I have with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I just can’t seem to shake that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she’s cancelled for me after that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-sign.
Although this idea about seasonal immigration is not new, it is very doable: just ask Germans who picks their asparagus and apples (hiint:migrant, seasonal workers. My friend paid his doctorate that way), to name a few.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When its not ME ME ME Salma Hayek can be interesting
I try to give her a pass because I say a lot of dumb sh*t sometimes too… and these people are interviewed a lot… so just a matter of probabilities
Her comments about politics seem to be constructive pragmatic and measured… but then she says something about her priviledged marriage or wathever such difficult time she had just one day in her life and its a NO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This happens in Canada and has for decades. Seasonal workers come to certain areas and are provided housing and income for the harvest season and most go home in the winter. The government subsidizes the farmers who do this to ensure they are paid decently and provided proper housing.
And before you say that Canada is cold and that is why they go home, the areas they go to for farming are in southern Ontario and no cooler than the northern parts of California and southern Michigan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Southern Michigan and there have always been migrant workers. A few years back when they tried to crack down on migrant labor, the farms had produce rotting in the fields because they couldn’t get American workers to sign up for the jobs. The migrant workers in our community have traditionally been well paid, their children integrated into the schools, etc. They can make a great deal of money during the season (although lets not fool ourselves, the work itself is backbreaking labor). I know many people who only work during the growing season here and live in semi-retirement in Mexico. And others who work here, sending everything they make back home. It’s a vital part of an agricultural economy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was ready to roll my eyes at her BUT she actually used her common sense and said something smart and sensible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am from Mexico, and the comings and goings of seasonal migrant workers have been happening for many decades. There used to be strong legal programs for them. The economic situation worsened during some economic crisis we had, but I think the turning point was the war on drugs, which has made a lot of places become ghost towns. People who have been harassed by drug industry and the delinquency that comes along ( kidnappings, extortion, people trafficking) have scared people to the cities and many have chosen to go north, particularly if they feel threatened.
I think that still with that, economically we are not in a terrible shape, but drug dealing makes more money, and that is what is being used to lure young people to turn to cartels.
Before all this, and before the educational “reforms”, summer vacations were longer, and this allowed many people to go and work in farms in Mexico and the US picking fruit, and then come back for school in september. I reccomend you to look up astronaut Jose Hernandez’s biography for a look at the life of an exemplary migrant farming family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse