Salma Hayek: Mexican ‘skilled farmers’ would love seasonal migrant work

Salma Hayek’s new movie, How to be a Latin Lover, looks really dumb. But that’s what she’s promoting these days, so we’re getting a fresh promotional tour from Salma. Instead of just talking endlessly about how she doesn’t believe in Botox, Salma has decided to use her position as Mexican-American woman to talk sh-t about Donald Trump. I’m here for it, honestly. During the campaign, Salma openly despised Trump to the point where she didn’t even want to say his name. Nowadays, she’s focused on Trump’s wishy-washy desire to build a bigly, beautiful border wall. She gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine about just that:

The border wall: “It’s a dumb solution and proposition. Whether it gets built, whether it doesn’t get built, nobody has given you a real budget on it — we do know it’s billions and billions of dollars. We’re talking about who’s going to pay for it and the wall is not the solution. How is this wall that is immense going to go through the many rivers? Are you going to build dams? Are you going to go up and down the mountains?” The real issue is immigration reform. “Sometimes we talk about the wrong part of the issues. And that can be a trick, talking about the wrong part of the issue and not dealing with it, or talking about the wrong issues, which distract from other issues — we have to be careful not to fall in that trap. We have to talk about smart reforms because it’s very necessary. There are smarter ways we can come up with to control immigration, and do immigration reform that is much more beneficial for America. For example, there’s a lot of work for farmers in this country and there are not enough farmers for all the work there is. A lot of the people that do not want to be involved in the drug industry of Mexico are very skilled farmers; they do not want to participate in that so some of them are here. The people that come, they don’t necessarily want to stay — they would be happy to come and work at the time of the harvest and go back to their country. America can benefit from these expert workers and they can pay taxes that can benefit America.”

[From People]

I mean, obviously I agree with what she’s saying, although I’m sort of confused by the idea of migrant workers who will happily leave the US when the harvest season is over. Perhaps I don’t fully understand the economics and reality of seasonal migrant work, but Salma seems to be oversimplifying? I wish she would also talk about the utter inhumanity and stupidity of the Attorney General’s war with sanctuary cities. Or she could talk about Ted Cruz’s El Chapo Act, wherein the US would use drug cartel money to build the border wall. Salma should give more political interviews, basically.

Also, have you seen the trailer for Beatriz at Dinner? I think this looks so good.