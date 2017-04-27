“Politico: Emperor Bigly just realizes right now that the world is pretty complicated”

It’s not that Emperor Baby Fists has been calm this week. It’s just that I need to give myself a break from writing about him every so often. This week has been particularly awful because the emperor has been going berserk ahead of the 100 Days of Bigly mark. He’s been flip-flopping on NAFTA, tweeting threats to federal courts, showing how little he understands of how the judiciary works, proposing giant unfunded tax cuts for himself and his cronies and ordering a “review” of how he can make it more difficult for minority students to get a college education. I wasn’t going to write about any of that because I’m exhausted. Easy D is exhausted too. He sat down with Politico for an exclusive and… woo, this is a mess. You can read the full piece here (it is ROUGH), and here’s the opening:
The 70-year-old leader of the free world sat behind his desk in the Oval Office last Friday afternoon, doing what he’s done for years: selling himself. His 100th day in office was approaching, and Trump was eager to reshape the hardening narrative of a White House veering off course. So he took it upon himself to explain that his presidency was actually on track, inviting a pair of POLITICO reporters into the Oval Office for an impromptu meeting. He sat at the Resolute desk, with his daughter Ivanka across from him. One aide said the chat was off-the-record, but Trump insisted, over objections from nervous-looking staffers, that he be quoted.
He addressed the idea that his senior aides weren’t getting along. He called out their names and, one by one, they walked in, each surprised to see reporters in the room—chief of staff Reince Priebus, then chief strategist Steve Bannon, and eventually senior adviser Jared Kushner. “The team gets along really, really well,” he said. He turned to his relationships with world leaders. “I have a terrific relationship with Xi,” he said, referring to the Chinese president, who Trump recently invited for a weekend visit at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Finally, he rattled off the biggest hits of his first three months and promised more to come. It was classic Trump: Confident, hyperbolic and insistent on asserting control.
But interviews with nearly two dozen aides, allies, and others close to the president paint a different picture – one of a White House on a collision course between Trump’s fixed habits and his growing realization that this job is harder than he imagined when he won the election on Nov. 8. So far, Trump has led a White House gripped by paranoia and insecurity, paralyzed by internal jockeying for power. Mistrust between aides runs so deep that many now employ their own personal P.R. advisers — in part to ensure their own narratives get out. Trump himself has been deeply engaged with media figures, even huddling in the Oval Office with Matt Drudge.
Trump remains reliant as ever on his children and longtime friends for counsel. White House staff have learned to cater to the president’s image obsession by presenting decisions in terms of how they’ll play in the press. Among his first reads in the morning is still the New York Post. When Trump feels like playing golf, he does — at courses he owns. When Trump feels like eating out, he does — at hotels with his name on the outside.
As president, Trump has repeatedly reminded his audiences, both public and private, about his longshot electoral victory. That unexpected win gave him and his closest advisers the false sense that governing would be as easy to master as running a successful campaign turned out to be. It was a rookie mistake. From the indignity of judges halting multiple executive orders on immigration-related matters—most recently this week—to his responses to repeated episodes of North Korean belligerence, it’s all been more complicated than Trump had been prepared to believe.
Newt Gingrich goes on to say, “I think he’s much more aware how complicated the world is.” Like, Bigly is 70 years old and he’s only just NOW realizing that the world is a complicated place. How old were you when you realized the world was a complicated place? I think I was a teenager when I started feeling the largeness of everything and how much I didn’t know. Bigly never had that, I guess. The only generous argument I can make is that every president feels overwhelmed in his first few months. But yeah, the Bigly Administration is a chaotic mess and Donald Trump is Chief Agent of Chaos. He’s too busy watching Fox News to actually learn about anything. He’s too busy playing with his big-boy trucks to actually negotiate anything.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I realized in elementary school. But I’m also a black American and my dad is an immigrant so…
…even still he’s going to take us out with him eventually. How is the question. Is the insurance market going to collapse first? NK going to bomb us? The loan market going to collapse because DeVos just made it easier for the companies to screw us? Who knows but American is on the verge of another crisis. We just have so many options of HOW it will happen.
I’m placing my bet that the next crisis will be the bursting of the retail space bubble. We have way too much retail space and malls are dying. When they become vacant lots and take jobs with them, it will hurt.
I agree Tiffany.
Overall, this realization is a good thing. Trump has never had a real job. He has no idea what it means to work for a living. The harder the job gets, the more likely he is to look for an out. Let’s hope the pressure and misery increased 10 fold in the coming months so he just plain quits.
I think Pence is evil, but he is establishment and we can deal with that. Trump’s insanity is going to get us all killed.
I bet Trump finds checkers complicated. The world is complex and even more so if you are a ignorant moron.
Let us not forget Puerto Rico. Orange Voldemort wants us to be horrified that the Democrats want to spend our tax dollars on healthcare for us and on Puerto Rico instead of spending our tax dollars on whatever Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina wants. We are supposed to be horrified and outraged that our tax dollars might go to Puerto Rico. We need to build that Wall fast because, you know, Puerto Rico!
He’s making threats towards Canada now. I’m Canadian! I check his twitter feed every morning to how close nuclear winter is, and BOOM, he’s got a bug up his ass about our dairy farmers. Fuck Wisconsin. If he can’t be friends with Canada, there is no hope.
Seriously. He’s just picking on Canada ’cause we’re here and he can.
And because Justin wanted no part of Princess Nagini’s lady bits.
To our Canadian friends, please try to remember that 3 million more of us voted for Clinton. The majority of us wake up horrified by this ignorant piece of garbage every single day. 😩
He doesn’t even understand that Wisconsin shares no border with Canada!
Just tell JT to call or publicly compliment the smitten princess and all will be well.
He’s such an idiot. He’s so focused on one aspect of any topic, he never sees the big picture. Our economy will not thrive if the only people we buy/sell/trade with are ourselves.
Dairy farmers, and softwood lumber. My FIL somehow is a big ol’ fan of the guy. He barely makes a living wage doing logging in a small community- largely wood for stoves, but he does sell to bigger mills and stuff – so I’m curious to see if his tune will change with the lumber issues.
Canadian’s took the whitehouse once, don’t tempt us Bigly
Can anyone give the real reason Trump decided not to back out of NAFTA? He apparently had conversations with Canada and Mexico. I hope they didn’t give in to his bullying and blackmail. We won’t get the real story from his camp.
Aussie here. Our Prime Minister just announced that he’ll be breaking bread with tRump next week on USS Intrepid in New York. Given what supposedly happened during the phone call immediately after The Bigly Inauguration, it could be to smoke the peace pipe. Some expect there’ll be fireworks, given tRump’s unhinged behaviour, but our PM is such a weak twat I think he’ll more likely be a grovelling fanboy. Poor Canada. I’m glad we’re so far away from this mess, but know we’ll be dragged in when tRump starts a shitfight with someone. I
Tate- and the people who voted for him represent only about 1/4 of the eligible voters. And that’s not even all the adults in the country since many people are not registered to vote.
Spot-on as usual, lightpurple. I need to remember to Princess Nagini by her full title from here on out.
Saw a clip of “The Simpsons” take on Trumps’s first 100 days and it looks like a laugh! The part about Ivanka is too much!
I saw that too! I was surprised how vicious it was, but it was great.
They did not hold back
He is such a disaster. I still can’t believe this guy is the President.
And we are only 100 days in folks…
I think this tweet sums up our collective experience perfectly:
“This is the first time that “The Presidency ages you fast” thing applies more to us than him”
@Rschooley
“Making business decisions and buying buildings don’t involve heart,” he said. “This involves heart. These are heavy decisions.”
It’s as if he’s popped over from a very sparsely parallel universe. Like he and his family stepped over from Terry Pratchetts The Long Earth.
Paul Ryan is on right now talking about the creation of high risk pools that will drastically reduce premiums for healthy people. There will be funds to help sick people get insurance but he doesn’t say sick people won’t see increased cost. Regardless of subsidies and he’s skirted the issue of pre-existing conditions.
mia girl, omg, that tweet is spot on. I’m a mess.
You and me both sister.
It’s like we are all stuck and trying to pace ourselves through this marathon of madness.
The tweet really does speak to the reality of our times.
I have felt gnawing sickness off and on since November 8, in varying amounts. To add to that, I am now convinced that a majority of Republicans are so stupid as to be functionally brain dead with their a)initial support of this deluded loser and b)ongoing support of same.
Every one of us needs to make our five calls every day (and there’s a website, but I never know which links are okay here). Do not let our Members of Congress rest. Do not let this pass.
I’ve mentioned before that I’m two years older than trump. We grew up at the same time, the Post-War world, the Cold War, the space race with Russia, the Bus Boycotts, the sit-ins, assassinations, Civil Rights, Viet Nam, Women’s Lib, liberation movements in colonized African countries, knowledge of the Holocaust, two Germanies, Berlin Wall, Korean War, Mao, Idi Amin, Genocide, DDT, Rain Forest destruction, on and on and on and on. How the hell is this man so stupid, so devoid of any knowlege that doesn’t involve him, him, him personally? He’s a totally empty suit. I wish there were a way that his followers, and only his followers, suffered.
ITA with everything you said! Very well put SusanneToo.
Severe, malignant narcissism, as others have pointed out. Sickening.
His personal gilded bubble is obviously very, very thick. The thickest.
Tr*mp was partying with Roy Cohn in Studio 54 most of this time. As far as he knows, none of what you listed even happened. He’s had buckets of cocaine up his nose for decades.
Sounds about right.
To add to the chaos…he’s “reviewing” national park designations. A couple new monument designations in Utah and Nevada mean mining has been prohibited, I believe. Can’t have that, can we?
I said this the other day but I cannot, cannot believe the level of tarnish on the office of POTUS. And it’s only been 98 days. How can this be sustainable in any way?
The gelded eunuchs in Congress just sit by while he behaves like Emperor Nero. Did you hear about this – they want to allow insurance companies to disallow pre-existing conditions, except NOT FOR CONGRESS MEMBERS, THEIR FAMILY AND STAFF.
http://www.star-telegram.com/news/politics-government/article147001889.html
Well, you knew THAT was coming. They had already walked back in every possible way on the pre-existing condition protections but somebody’s staff member probably finally pointed out to them that they were screwing their staff who might go in search of more compassionate employers.
@sutoo
It’s Emperor Zero, not Nero.
He’s not qualified to be Nero, so just invert the N 90 degrees and it’s Zero.
No no no no no. Just no. And to think, there will still be people who support his administration after that. Wow.
Also the new tax bill prevents single parents from claiming Head of Household and getting their tax credit.
http://newamericamedia.org/2017/04/trickle-down-devastation—-a-single-mom-responds-to-trumps-tax-plan.php
It’s all just so f*cking outrageous that I’m almost numb at this point. It’s unreal how cruel these people are..
I read that it’s due to a technicality from the Byrd Act. If I understood what I was reading if they didn’t waive their staff & family the bill would be subject to filibuster whereas as currently written it can be passed with a simple majority. In short it is easier to pass which says to me they know this is a junk bill and they don’t think they’ll ever get the votes necessary to prevent a filibuster.
My second house is next to a national park. If he messes with that, I will lose it even more than I have.
What a nice huge tax cut for the super-rich too. Hillary must be banging her head and stifling all her “I told you so’s”.
Every day there’s more proof that he never thought there was a chance he would actually win. He was so irresponsible to run for president when he didn’t have a clue what a president actually does.
It’s my birthday so I’m really hoping he doesn’t have any f*ckups today. Please stop! Drag him out forever!
Happy Birthday, Beth! Call an alien invasion report into the “immigrant crime” hotline … a real mood lift!
Yup. But you’d think he would have studied up between Nov and Jan, or try to educate himself now. Ha.
Or at least look at the old cartoon musically explaining how a bill goes through Congress….
🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾
Happy Birthday, Beth!
Happy Birthday Beth!!
Happy, happy birthday, Beth! 🎂🍷🍸🎈🎈
I’ve pretty much given up hope at this point and I’m just trying to keep my head down .
Literally nothing this man does has discouraged his cult worshippers and despite the setbacks to his Muslim ban and plan to punish sanctuary cities, he has next to no obstruction to most of what he wants to do – the republicans certainly aren’t going to stand in his way and Democratic leadership has basically gone silent in all but empty rhetoric. Thanks to the unwillingness to stand up to a spoiled, paranoid, narcissistic man child, this country is going to be unrecognizable soon.
I’ve resigned myself to the fact that we’re stuck with this orange moron for at least four years and my only hope is we get out of it without starting WWIII.
Hi, @grabbyhands. I feel exactly what you are saying – I mean, if I lived in the United States I would no doubt be feeling exactly that way. It’s almost like the five stages of grief: ‘denial’ (the utter shock and horror when he actually won); ‘anger’ (well, duh, obviously); ‘bargaining’ (not sure how that would work in this case – there is no give-and-take, no communication, nothing possible with this group of a**holes); ‘depression’ (which will last for a long time for many of us); and finally, ‘acceptance” (which in this case should perhaps rather be called ‘resignation’ – as you, grabbyhands, so accurately wrote….).
I keep bouncing between anger and depression. It is not a healthy existence.
Yep. I keep waiting for the wakeup call but it seems like these lemmings are determined to go off a cliff with their leader. It’s disgusting and disheartening to say the least,
Poor Teacher of the Year. She had to stand next to HIM😱😱and he touched her. We all know where that hand has been.
He’s such a jerk. He positioned himself in the middle so that it looked like all these women were applauding him rather than the woman who actually won the award. He at the very least should have been applauding her too.
Drumpf thinks the world is complicated? I am sure he can’t spell the word.
Matt Drudge should be nowhere near the WH. The only thing he should be allowed in is a gift shop to buy a postcard of 1600. And that is me being kind.
Of course he reads the Post. But when was the last time he spoke to Rupert, because his son’s are cleaning house and you might be liking what you are reading in the future.
As a black woman, I am so glad that I got my Bachelor’s at the time I did. I have been thinking about a Master’s and that road will be easier now as universities will be more than happy to take my money ( admissions and international attendance is down by 40%) across the board).
This idiot is a idiot.
His dumbass followers didn’t vote in the best interests of their country. They voted for a bloated, loud Internet troll solely to piss off liberals. These are people who, every day on Twitter, REVEL in the fact that everything he says and tries to do is regressive, but they lap it up because it pisses off the left. But they’re too frigging stupid to realize that they’re going to be casualties of the Trump presidency, too.
He knew his taxes were “complicated” but he didn’t know the world was complicated? Honestly, Trump blustered all he wanted thinking he wouldn’t win, it was all for show (because he’s really lazy but likes to look busy) and to boost his ratings. He was also probably egged on in ways we don’t fully yet understand by corrupt Russian-sympathizers.
But I blame his voters and cult followers more than anyone else. An egomaniac can’t lead and democracy can’t be beaten if there’s no one following. Yet voters chose a lying p*ssygrabbing conman with zero experience in governing over an experienced woman who spent her adult life in service and who would have been well on her way to improving health care. It was something she tried to do early on. She was hated for her efforts while the Trump clan can pretty much get away with anything. This is how authoritarian regimes can exist.
Trump voters basically voted for an unlicensed pilot to fly the country into the abyss because they have no regard for degrees or knowledge, education or a resume. They love their own stupidity and think ethics and truth are a joke. They have also shown they hate America imo by disregarding Trump’s hateful rhetoric.
Emperor Zero is on a massive tweet storm!
He’s losing it right now!
Clown Hitler
And repeating himself as he tweets. Gah, what nonsense!
Yup another day another tantrum from Babyfist. I still cannot believe that we are being held hostage by this lunatic and his gang of billionaires and white supremacists…
Guess I need to join Twitter. I’ve tried to stay away because reading about Trump in the news is bad enough, much less to read his tweets!
But the replies from those on our side are so worth it!!!
I looked at some of them. I hope his inner rage monster results in a blown gasket.
Miners are so important, yet he’s getting rid of pre-existing condition laws that many of them will need.
Farmers are so important, but he’s fighting trade wars and enacting immigration rules which will destroy these farmers.
He’s blaming Dems for wanting to shut down the government, but the Repubs have the majority and can stop any shutdown.
He’s acting like Hawaii, California, and Puerto Rico are not part of the US and its territories, when he claims to be a President for all.
God, the cognitive dissonance is thick with this one.
Does anyone know what Trump promised farmers to make them elect him in droves? This morning, the US Soybean assoc., US Grain Council, US Meat Export Federation, and the US Farm bureau Federation are all howling at Trump for wanting to pull out of NAFTA, with comments along the line of ‘we helped elect you, you will ruin us if you pull us out of NAFTA.’
Haha, gotta love it.
The AHCA is terrifying. As someone who has experienced cancer, those surcharges for pre-existing conditions enrage me. May Paul Ryan one day realize what an arrogant, cold, self-serving, hypocritical case of crotch rot he is and feel shame and repentance. I know it won’t happen, but I’m appealing to karma on this one.
Side note: I’m a tax accountant, and that “tax plan” is a joke. The one-pager is also WRONG. It says the 3.8% tax implemented by the ACA is levied on “small businesses.” No. That tax only applies to businesses that the taxpayer is not actively involved in ( and all financial traders), i.e., it’s an investment, not your livelihood. That is not most small businesses. It makes my inner tax nerd so angry!
“Politico: Emperor Bigly just realizes right now that the world is pretty complicated”
Say what you want, but TheOrangeOne is a really fast learner…
He’s a real clever dick… gag.
Just saw a report on NBC Midday News. trump is disliked and distrusted worldwide. He’s considered erratic, arrogant, unprepared, rude, unpresidential. You’re on the mark, World Citizens.
Can you imagine the reception he will get in some countries when he does his first overseas visit as President? If the boos and hisses Ivanka got in Germany are any indication, Trump may not be travelling outside of the US often.
