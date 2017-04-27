“Al Pacino, 77, frolicked on the beach with his 38-year-old girlfriend” links

Al Pacino, 77, frolicked in the ocean with his 38-year-old girlfriend. [Celebslam]
People were mad that Samira Wiley was cast in The Handmaid’s Tale. [LaineyGossip]
I love this cat. This cat and I are simpatico. [Dlisted]
United Airlines released their report on the Dr. Dao situation. [Buzzfeed]
Who is Josie Canseco? She reminds me of someone. [Moe Jackson]
No one wants to talk about Elisabeth Moss being a Scientologist. [Jezebel]
Johnny Depp is trying to change the subject. [JustJared]
Emily Ratajkowski is still getting modeling work. [IDLY]
How to make a PB&J in space. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Orlando Bloom says words. [Socialite Life]
Im trying to think of me my age (36) dating a man that old…. under what circumstances does that … even.. I Cant
At 39 I couldn’t even think for a second about dating a guy that old. Yikes
Yeah, that’s a whole bunch of nope for me.
But I have noticed being single at 39, that most single men my age date younger. They aren’t really very interested in me. So does that mean I need to find some old dude who thinks I’m a sexy young thing? I just… can’t.
Not saying all men skew younger but it seems to be a trend in my town.
@ melB
That’s why you see women with younger men now! At that age, I found a lot of young guys hitting on me. They see us as having experience I think.
Oh Absolutely I KNOW that, Like for Funsies Younger and older guys totally try to come for me but when I was single “seriously dating” guys my age were like “Looking from 23-35″ I was Like whet?
38 here and just NO. But my BF is 30 and I almost always date younger so there’s that.
Pacino isn’t bad for 77 though.
I’ll give her that he looks pretty good for his age, but yeah…other than the money and fame, I don’t get the appeal of dating somebody that much older than me. You’re both at completely different places in life.
I work with a woman who is 30, but the age difference between her and her husband is about the same as their’s. It seemed so weird at first, but they are great together. She is a lovely woman, a super nerd that you can’t help but like. Her husband is a very interesting man and they have a lot in common, but he isn’t rich or influential; it really is a love match. I have known couples with large age differences who had underlying issues, but that doesn’t seem to apply to them at all.
I’m 60 and I can’t either. Hoping if I/when I’m in that situation, to go younger. ; )
I hear you QQ but that is Al f–king Pacino! There was something so sexy about him. Still I am glad he is fully covered.
Me too
I don’t know that I’d call that frolicking. “Trying to stay upright,” more like.
The idea of someone goes a long way.
Did anyone watch The Handmaid’s Tale last night? I’m actually really nervous about watching it as I feel it will be too traumatizing in this current climate. But I loved the book so much. Really torn.
Nope!
That cat gives me life. Had to jump off right quick at the end of the vid before I fell down the cat video rabbit whole. I’ve been victimized by Cat Internet too many times..
this old wrinkly dude with that beautiful girl? yikes, is she brain damaged?
I thought the age gap difference with me (25 turning 26 in July) and my fiancé (52) was huge, but 39 years? Hot damn!
idk why age gaps seem to be such a bfd to so many people. there’s age gap and age gap; 40 something robin thicke dating a girl barely out of her teens is gross, al pacino dating a woman pushing 40 isn’t.
Live and let live. Life is short and rules are fools.
If they’re happy together and are getting what they both want/need from each other, then good for them and that’s their business, and who are we, as clueless outsiders, to judge that.
Let them be.
