“Al Pacino, 77, frolicked on the beach with his 38-year-old girlfriend” links
  • April 27, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Al Pacino, 77, frolicked in the ocean with his 38-year-old girlfriend. [Celebslam]
People were mad that Samira Wiley was cast in The Handmaid’s Tale. [LaineyGossip]
I love this cat. This cat and I are simpatico. [Dlisted]
United Airlines released their report on the Dr. Dao situation. [Buzzfeed]
Who is Josie Canseco? She reminds me of someone. [Moe Jackson]
No one wants to talk about Elisabeth Moss being a Scientologist. [Jezebel]
Johnny Depp is trying to change the subject. [JustJared]
Emily Ratajkowski is still getting modeling work. [IDLY]
How to make a PB&J in space. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Orlando Bloom says words. [Socialite Life]

20 Responses to ““Al Pacino, 77, frolicked on the beach with his 38-year-old girlfriend” links”

  1. QQ says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Im trying to think of me my age (36) dating a man that old…. under what circumstances does that … even.. I Cant

    Reply
  2. Nadia says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I hear you QQ but that is Al f–king Pacino! There was something so sexy about him. Still I am glad he is fully covered.

    Reply
  3. elle says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I don’t know that I’d call that frolicking. “Trying to stay upright,” more like.

    Reply
  4. Alexis says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    The idea of someone goes a long way.

    Reply
  5. Louisa says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Did anyone watch The Handmaid’s Tale last night? I’m actually really nervous about watching it as I feel it will be too traumatizing in this current climate. But I loved the book so much. Really torn.

    Reply
  6. Joannie says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Nope!

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    That cat gives me life. Had to jump off right quick at the end of the vid before I fell down the cat video rabbit whole. I’ve been victimized by Cat Internet too many times..

    Reply
  8. mindy says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    this old wrinkly dude with that beautiful girl? yikes, is she brain damaged?

    Reply
  9. Alex says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I thought the age gap difference with me (25 turning 26 in July) and my fiancé (52) was huge, but 39 years? Hot damn!

    Reply
  10. ell says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    idk why age gaps seem to be such a bfd to so many people. there’s age gap and age gap; 40 something robin thicke dating a girl barely out of her teens is gross, al pacino dating a woman pushing 40 isn’t.

    Reply
  11. Skylark says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Live and let live. Life is short and rules are fools.

    If they’re happy together and are getting what they both want/need from each other, then good for them and that’s their business, and who are we, as clueless outsiders, to judge that.

    Let them be.

    Reply

