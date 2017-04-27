“Al Pacino, 77, frolicked on the beach with his 38-year-old girlfriend” links

Al Pacino, 77, frolicked in the ocean with his 38-year-old girlfriend. [Celebslam]

People were mad that Samira Wiley was cast in The Handmaid’s Tale. [LaineyGossip]

I love this cat. This cat and I are simpatico. [Dlisted]

United Airlines released their report on the Dr. Dao situation. [Buzzfeed]

Who is Josie Canseco? She reminds me of someone. [Moe Jackson]

No one wants to talk about Elisabeth Moss being a Scientologist. [Jezebel]

Johnny Depp is trying to change the subject. [JustJared]

Emily Ratajkowski is still getting modeling work. [IDLY]

How to make a PB&J in space. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Orlando Bloom says words. [Socialite Life]