FYI: Caitlyn Jenner says she ‘looked fabulous’ when she met VP Mike Pence

Caitlyn Jenner voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. She did so knowing exactly how Trump and Pence felt about women, LGBTQ issues, nuclear war, immigration, reproductive rights, police violence and more. She knew all of that and she still voted for them because she believes in the Constitution. As it turns out, Caitlyn is also familiar in particular with Pence’s most homophobic stances, like his continued belief in gay conversation therapy (which is basically “torture away the gay”). Well, Caitlyn was chatting with Andy Cohen on Cohen’s SiriusXM show and wouldn’t you know? Caitlyn is going to do a meeting with VP Pence. Isn’t that special. Some quotes from the interview:

She knows everything about Pence: “I know everything that’s going on and I know everybody in his and Trump’s administration who are for and against. [Pence] has come up when he was governor [with] some of the most anti-LGBT issues. I know that. The American Unity Fund worked very closely to take that legislation and really get it out of there. And he came back kicking and screaming. And did sign some stuff and did better with that on that issue.” She met Pence at a pre-inaugural cocktail party: “I walk up looking fabulous. I was introduced to him and … I said, ‘I came in a few months ago and I sat down and had a private dinner with 16, 17 evangelical Christian conservative Republicans at a private dinner, at a private home and we had a three-hour conversation on the issues — on faith, on my community.’ I said, ‘It was such a wonderful conversation. I would love to share that conversation with you.’ He looks at me and said, ‘You know what? I would love to have that conversation.’” Caitlyn, who knows Pence won’t dine alone with women without his wife, Karen, made an effort to include her. “I turn to his wife, who was standing right there. And I reach out and I grab her hand and I look her right in the eye and I said, ‘I would love to have you in on that conversation.’ And she looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you worry, I’ll be there.’” On Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial: “I saw it … and I thought, ‘That is cool.’ It was cute. I didn’t see all the things I guess some other people saw.”

[From Page Six]

As Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and some of the other kids come forward to call Caitlyn a liar, I’m really starting to wonder. Is Caitlyn lying about just her family sh-t, or is she lying about everything? Because that story about the Pences seems like the kind of nonsense story made up by a serial fantasist. And don’t you love how that story started with “I walk up looking fabulous”? THAT is what’s important to her: that she gets to have fun with clothes and hair and makeup and that Mike Pence spoke to her! Screw all of those gay and trans kids who have been damaged by Pence’s bigotry. CAITLYN LOOKED FABULOUS.