FYI: Caitlyn Jenner says she ‘looked fabulous’ when she met VP Mike Pence

Caitlyn Jenner voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. She did so knowing exactly how Trump and Pence felt about women, LGBTQ issues, nuclear war, immigration, reproductive rights, police violence and more. She knew all of that and she still voted for them because she believes in the Constitution. As it turns out, Caitlyn is also familiar in particular with Pence’s most homophobic stances, like his continued belief in gay conversation therapy (which is basically “torture away the gay”). Well, Caitlyn was chatting with Andy Cohen on Cohen’s SiriusXM show and wouldn’t you know? Caitlyn is going to do a meeting with VP Pence. Isn’t that special. Some quotes from the interview:
She knows everything about Pence: “I know everything that’s going on and I know everybody in his and Trump’s administration who are for and against. [Pence] has come up when he was governor [with] some of the most anti-LGBT issues. I know that. The American Unity Fund worked very closely to take that legislation and really get it out of there. And he came back kicking and screaming. And did sign some stuff and did better with that on that issue.”
She met Pence at a pre-inaugural cocktail party: “I walk up looking fabulous. I was introduced to him and … I said, ‘I came in a few months ago and I sat down and had a private dinner with 16, 17 evangelical Christian conservative Republicans at a private dinner, at a private home and we had a three-hour conversation on the issues — on faith, on my community.’ I said, ‘It was such a wonderful conversation. I would love to share that conversation with you.’ He looks at me and said, ‘You know what? I would love to have that conversation.’” Caitlyn, who knows Pence won’t dine alone with women without his wife, Karen, made an effort to include her. “I turn to his wife, who was standing right there. And I reach out and I grab her hand and I look her right in the eye and I said, ‘I would love to have you in on that conversation.’ And she looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you worry, I’ll be there.’”
On Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial: “I saw it … and I thought, ‘That is cool.’ It was cute. I didn’t see all the things I guess some other people saw.”
As Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and some of the other kids come forward to call Caitlyn a liar, I’m really starting to wonder. Is Caitlyn lying about just her family sh-t, or is she lying about everything? Because that story about the Pences seems like the kind of nonsense story made up by a serial fantasist. And don’t you love how that story started with “I walk up looking fabulous”? THAT is what’s important to her: that she gets to have fun with clothes and hair and makeup and that Mike Pence spoke to her! Screw all of those gay and trans kids who have been damaged by Pence’s bigotry. CAITLYN LOOKED FABULOUS.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She should have a Pepsi and STFU.
*DEAD*
(the thing is, she DOESN’T look fabulous, either. In fact, I have yet to see her look “fabulous”.)
Died! LOL!
I can’t with her.
She is an idiot and an asshole. Can’t stand her.
“She is an idiot and an asshole, *and a narcissistic*. Can’t stand her.”
I couldn’t help but add a *teensy* correction to your statement, Tate.
I appreciate the assist! 😀
She is the very definition of not woke.
I had a slightly different read on that paragraph.
Caitlyn is pumped because she’s being accepted as a lady, as she should be.
She shared this story because it highlights her womanhood and her political ‘power’. Pence’s wife was a test.
It’s still self interested and myopic though.
Yeah, I read something similar. That first part about walking up looking fabulous was the ONE thing I can get on board with. Because let’s face it, she’s waited so long and I get it. She’s enjoying being a woman on the outside as well now and is having a ball with all the fun stuff she had to hide for decades, like clothes and makeup. I just don’t know that it ever occurred to her that Pence might find her repulsive. And make no mistake, these people find her repulsive no matter how much she think she’s still a part of that group. She’s not. She just hasn’t realized it yet. Which is kind of sad and yet … I can’t feel much empathy. She went from rich white dude to a rich white lady who hasn’t realized yet that the perks that come with being a man are no longer.
“And make no mistake, these people find her repulsive no matter how much she think she’s still a part of that group. She’s not. She just hasn’t realized it yet.”
agree completely. she was a part of that group before her transition, but now?…not so much. and not even just because she’s a “rich white lady” instead of a “rich white dude”. they don’t even see her as a “rich white lady” because they see trans people as freaks.
Absolutely. Rich white lady is just my perspective. I don’t even want to delve into what they might be thinking.
it bugs me to no end that this evil asshole has become a “face” of transgender community.
I agree completely. She’s a total jerk.
Does Caitlyn consider herself to be an evangelical Christian Republican. I guess it makes sense, she has the “distinction” of following in the footsteps of her president trump, being married and divorced three times. Do as I say, not do as I do. Oops, trump didn’t divorce a third time. She definitely has a normal conventional marriage to his third, yeah, right. As for the Kardashians….they are all in an uproar that he is speaking negatively about Kris. Kim did an Emmy worthy performance on Ellen. They are just as Caitlyn is, publicity hounds. Happy Weekend all.
This man/woman is beginning to annoy me to no end. She comes across extremely superficial and does not give one iota about LGBTQ issues. It is a shame that she does not use her platform to raise more awareness for the LGBTQ community rather than just worry about what she wears, how great she looks, etc.. completely self absorbed! So sick of him/her!
From the start of her ‘change’, it was all about looks, and all the designers who sent her clothes and handbags. Nothing she has done reflects on being a woman..transgrnder or not.
Caitlyn is a woman. You can refer to her as “her”. I understand that she’s a complete asshole who is in a narcissistic fog and is a bad representative for the trans community. However that doesn’t mean that we should drop our respect in the way we speak about individuals who have transitioned. She is a woman, there is no such thing as a man/woman.
So you are going to comment and correct my comment? Anything of your own to add to the conversation?
@Patricia…..we can agree, disagree, approve or disapprove of people’s choices who make them public as “celebrities.” She chose to be in the spotlight before and after transitioning. But, we certainly don’t have to respect them. I’m not sure, but perhaps @Alliswell is referring to the fact that Bruce Jenner was and Caitlyn Jenner is pretty much self-absorbed. I agree with @Alliswell on that one.
Patricia added plenty. If your comment contains offensive sh*t, be prepared for a reaction. She was respectful and polite. You were not.
Man/woman? Him/her? Might need to brush up on LGBTQ issues there yourself mate. Or what did you think the “T” stood for?
Because in the Republicanland, all women need do is look fabulous. Mike Pence will listen to us if we just look fabulous. We’re supposed to trust and follow Ivanka because they think she looks fabulous.
This woman needs to stop. I rarely, if ever, post a comment on a Kardashian/Jenner story because, at this point, I cannot summon enough of a f-ck about most of them to warrant even a negative comment, but her press tour has drawn me in. She is a delusional, self-absorbed piece of trash who is doing nothing for her community. Everything she is trying to do is for her benefit and it shows all over her face and in her interviews. You would think that at her age and the wonderful trans activist who deign to hang out with her that she would have learned something, but she really hasn’t absorbed a thing. Tragic.
People talk about Democrats and liberals wanting to live in safe spaces/bubbles and yet Conservatives are literally doing that in certain parts of the country now. And they are getting away with it legally. They are creating spaces for themselves and making it harder for others to just live. Not thrive like a human being should, I am talking about just get up in the morning and being happy with themselves.
it is tragic, isn’t it?
she had every opportunity, and she squandered it
its crazy how much wealth and fame protect you from reality.
What is worse is that she is going to have to be publically humiliated by Dump, Pence, etc for her to get it that she is not wanted in their circle, and never will be. They will never be able to see past the fact that she was born with male parts and wants to live as the woman she is. They don’t value biologically born females other than as breeders and maids, so what purpose does a sixty-year-old trans-woman serve them? Ans: not a damn thing.
She is going to have to learn this the hard way though. I don’t like her or her family but no one deserves to be publically humiliated.
Caitlyn also said the pepsi commercial was filmed “over in the Orient or something. “
Exactly what I wanted to mention. I read that comment the other day and my jaw dropped. Caitlyn couldn’t understand why the Pepsi commercial got so much backlash, she also added another layer to it.
You are exactly right, all she cares about are clothes, make-up, shoes, hair….that’s all fine and dandy, but just own it and stay the hell out of politics.
Well, the problem is that Caitlyn was a rich, white, man who has now been thrust into the role of a diverse and/or disadvantaged person (woman, LGBTQ). But she’s living the experience from the lense of a rich, white, man. Thankfully for Caitlyn, she’s rich and famous and that creates a similar bubble. But what that means is that she’s not suited to be a spokesperson for the cause, because at the end of the day, she really doesn’t care. It won’t affect her one way or the other.
Correct, she never wanted to help anyone but herself, it is a shame she’s so selfish, but look at the family that she was a part of for years, it’s not like any of that group is doing anything for anyone. She could have really made a big impact for LGBTQ but I’m certain she never had any intention of doing so, it’s all about money and things.
She is really foolish to have voted for anď still stand by them just because they’re Republicans. They are against people like her. Doesn’t she realize? Shame on you Caitlyn!
Dumb b*tch.
I doubt that she looked fabulous. She looks like a man in women’s clothing. This is a superficial, narcissistic person, and changing from masculine to feminine didn’t change that. This is also a selfish a$$ who does nothing to help anyone but herself, including her own children. I’ve begun to regret rooting for him during the Olympics.
It’s difficult to imagine something with less self-awareness.
‘My community’ bugs me to no end. Especially considering she has done nothing for the LGBTQ community and if anything, is a hindrance to progress.
Yeah she keeps referring to LGBTQ people as “MY community” like something she built it or is the queen of. It’s so freaking annoying. I cannot stand her.
Karen Pence’s reply to Caitlyn saying she would love to her join in on a meeting with Mike Pence just seemed odd. No ” I would love to or I would like that very much” it just had a tone of almost ” jealousy or guarding one’s turf”
I know that Mike Pence never has meetings with a woman on his own, so it begs the question has he had a wandering eye in the past? Plus frankly with Mike Pence’s views on the LGBTQ community you would think that Caitlyn would not be any threat to Karen.
“Plus frankly with Mike Pence’s views on the LGBTQ community you would think that Caitlyn would not be any threat to Karen.”
you’d think, but…I always go back to people like the homophobic anti-LGBTQ rights airport bathroom toe-tapper. so many of those guys are living the “look over there!” gay life…the old accuse others of that which you are “guilty”…they know their base hates any non-hetero conformist “lifestyle” so, by railing against it, they can hide their own proclivities. and, while he’s not gay, you can add that Duggar guy to that category, too.
I hate her so much. The level of privilege and entitlement is disgusting. She doesn’t care about the trans community or anyone but herself.
I find it hard to believe she looked fabulous. That radiates from inside, and inside she is so, so ugly a person.
She looks like Melania, actually. Apparently Caitlyn easily overlooked every awful thing about Trump and women for her one special issue. I don’t believe it … she likes this “tough” guy and doesn’t care if he lies like a rug to the American people. She bit into Trump’s propaganda.
Ewwwwwww
“Looking fabulous”- because that’s what rich white men thinks being a woman is all about.
Can we stop giving so much attention to her? Think it’s great that she is bringing more awareness to transgenders (hope I worded that right) but she kind of represents what I hate in terms of representing women and our nation
I think it’s interesting that even the Kardashians are starting to turn on Caitlyn. They’re getting the full Jenner treatment – she’s moved on to something new and they’re left behind.
