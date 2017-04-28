Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed gush over each other on 2nd anniversary

Love never dies when you’re a vampire, and two of our favorite pop culture bloodsuckers are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and Twilight’s Nikki Reed celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They commemorated the event by sharing wedding photos and mushy sentiments all over Instagram, as celebrities are wont to do.
38-year-old Ian posted a photo from the dance floor at their 2015 wedding, which took place in California’s Topanga Canyon, with a flowery caption gushing about his bride. Ian called Nikki “the most amazing human in the world” and added, “Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I’ve ever known.”
To the most amazing human in the world. Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Today, two years ago to the minute, we said "I do" and I couldn't be happier or more grateful to you for this life. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known. To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them. Partly because I'll be so old… I love you
Not to be outdone, 28-year-old Nikki also posted a snap from the wedding with an equally schmaltzy caption that read, in part, “Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I’ve ever known.”
My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way. At exactly this time two years ago today we walked hand in hand into the next chapter, our chapter, together. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known. We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it. Thank you for being exactly who you are, and for loving all of me. Thank you for your willingness to go even deeper. Until you, I had no idea what could be. Until you…Happy Anniversary ❤
The couple rang in their anniversary on Tuesday night, where Nikki was recording a song. Both posted the same clip of Ian reclining and listening to Nikki’s voice. Ian captioned it
“There truly is NO better way to ring in our wedding anniversary than in this studio together listening to this beautiful voice sing these beautiful words. When the clock strikes in less than 1hr its two years married my beautiful love. I can only hope for a million more to come.”
In Nikki’s post, she thanked her “surprise visitor” for keeping her company adding that she was glad he could “experience this super raw moment with me.”
I will confess that I had to take to the Google to learn more about Nikki’s singing career. Pre-Ian, she was married to singer Paul McDonald, a contestant on season ten of American Idol. The couple made beautiful music together, in the literal sense, recording a song called “Now That I’ve Found You,” which cane iy in November of 2011. They released an EP, called The Best Part, in October of 2012 and the song “All I’ve Ever Needed” was featured on the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. The more you know, right?
I guess in Hollywood staying married for two whole years is quite the accomplishment, so I will give these two a pass. Of course, I could just be jealous, as I’ve not received any public declarations of love like these. Ever. I’ve written a few, mind you, in my heady “rainbows and unicorns” younger days. With all of these social media celebrations, I wonder if Hallmark is feeling the pinch. Is my generation the last to send greeting cards? Sorry, I digress. Happy anniversary, you crazy kids.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
They are worse than Anna Camp and Jesse (whose real name I forget). The guy from Pitch Perfect.
I had a hard time with the vows part of the wedding, let alone all this gushy malarkey. But, I don’t have instagram so there’s that.
*off to get another diet coke*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice when people are happy, but I absolutely hate couples that gush over each other on social media. Like we get it, you guys love each other, no need to write long sappy posts to the public.
(I may be a bitter single lady too)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah I’m married and I hate the constant “couplies” and social media gushing too. It just screams … insecurity … when you feel the need to publicly announce a message that only one person needs to hear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was gonna say – it seems almost Leann Rimes-level insecure. Though at least with this couple, it doesn’t seem like one is doing all of the gushy writing (for both of them) while the other is checked out. They are both equally gushy (and that grosses me out).
That said, some people are just like that and have to express EVERYTHING on social medial. Literally ten minutes after my father died, my sister had one of those, “Dad, you are the best, most kind, blah blah blah…” posts up on Facebook. That she wrote in his hospital room. Sitting next to his dead body. Some people truly can’t help themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband would be mortified, and although I love thoughtfullness, I’d be too. IDK, I don’t have pictures of my child on fcb, we don’t post pictures of eachother regularly(actually, very, very, very rarely).we have hundreds of them at home, in the album, number of them on the walls. It’s kinda like…let our friends and family, who are truly a part of our lives, our child see are happiest and proudest momenta, our thing-that is enough. People who aren’t truly part of my life-why would they need to see those? What for? Who cares? Why would I put them out there, where anyone can take it and use it for whatever?
Tbh, I think they are like Leann in a sense that they’re overcompensating, considering the start of the relationship. And I’m sorry, but I don’t see a truly happy end for them-not with their karma. Nina Dobrev will get the last laugh on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m friends with a couple just like them, very mellow and all lovey dovey on social media and behind curtains are miserable and unhappy. I’m not saying this is their case but it just rubs me the wrong way when I see couples acting like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Engaged bout to be married. I try not to be too overly gushy when I post pics of us because I’ve been the girl on the other end about to barf from all the sweetness. I think in doses this is fine but day after day…insecurity is showing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is she always on the left side when they pose? Just kinda weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they’re so cheesy. i will always remember that video of him in paris being swarmed by fans, and refusing to take selfies because ‘guys, this is my day!’. he wasn’t wrong, but it was funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess every sock has its match.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really my style and they’ve always been extra but if they are happy, cool for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse