Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed gush over each other on 2nd anniversary

Love never dies when you’re a vampire, and two of our favorite pop culture bloodsuckers are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and Twilight’s Nikki Reed celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They commemorated the event by sharing wedding photos and mushy sentiments all over Instagram, as celebrities are wont to do.

38-year-old Ian posted a photo from the dance floor at their 2015 wedding, which took place in California’s Topanga Canyon, with a flowery caption gushing about his bride. Ian called Nikki “the most amazing human in the world” and added, “Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I’ve ever known.”

Not to be outdone, 28-year-old Nikki also posted a snap from the wedding with an equally schmaltzy caption that read, in part, “Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I’ve ever known.”

The couple rang in their anniversary on Tuesday night, where Nikki was recording a song. Both posted the same clip of Ian reclining and listening to Nikki’s voice. Ian captioned it

“There truly is NO better way to ring in our wedding anniversary than in this studio together listening to this beautiful voice sing these beautiful words. When the clock strikes in less than 1hr its two years married my beautiful love. I can only hope for a million more to come.”

In Nikki’s post, she thanked her “surprise visitor” for keeping her company adding that she was glad he could “experience this super raw moment with me.”

Surprise visitor tonight in the studio. Your face is so sweet. I think you know who this one is about:). When this song is finished it'll sound quite different from this version, but I'm glad you get to experience this super raw moment with me… A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

I will confess that I had to take to the Google to learn more about Nikki’s singing career. Pre-Ian, she was married to singer Paul McDonald, a contestant on season ten of American Idol. The couple made beautiful music together, in the literal sense, recording a song called “Now That I’ve Found You,” which cane iy in November of 2011. They released an EP, called The Best Part, in October of 2012 and the song “All I’ve Ever Needed” was featured on the soundtrack of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. The more you know, right?

I guess in Hollywood staying married for two whole years is quite the accomplishment, so I will give these two a pass. Of course, I could just be jealous, as I’ve not received any public declarations of love like these. Ever. I’ve written a few, mind you, in my heady “rainbows and unicorns” younger days. With all of these social media celebrations, I wonder if Hallmark is feeling the pinch. Is my generation the last to send greeting cards? Sorry, I digress. Happy anniversary, you crazy kids.