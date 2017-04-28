Page Six: Jesse Williams ‘left his wife’ because ‘he wants to be single’

We learned this week that Jesse Williams maybe-probably left his wife for Minka Kelly. Jesse had been with Aryn Drake-Lee for thirteen years and they have two children together. But Jesse went off to Paris to work on a project with Minka and suddenly his marriage is all “irreconcilable differences” and “we’ve been separated for months!” So, Page Six did a story about how all of Aryn and Jesse’s friends are basically like “Jesse is a big pile of nope.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams’ divorce from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, isn’t as amicable as it seems, despite the actor giving countless interviews in the past about his love for her.

“It’s bulls–t that he lives for her. He left her. They’re going to paint a picture like he’s been separated for a very long time, but the truth is that he left her. Friends are devastated,” a source close to the couple told Page Six. Sources told us Drake-Lee was his rock and the main breadwinner until Williams scored his big role on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2009. And friends believe Williams’ rise in Hollywood is to blame for the actor’s change of heart.

“She’s poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy. Jesse wants to conform to Hollywood and do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He’s drinking his own Kool-Aid and it’s the Jesse show. He’s dead f–king wrong. He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single,” the source said.

Another source told us, “When they moved out to LA doing ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ it all evened out. He was completely taking care of her.”

Drake-Lee was often dogged in the media for not looking Hollywood glam when she was photographed with him.

“After a period of time when you hear people saying, ‘Why aren’t you with someone hotter or with this actress?,’ I’m sure that placed a strain on their relationship,” the other source said.

Williams has been linked to Derek Jeter’s ex Minka Kelly since news broke that he filed for divorce earlier this week. An insider wouldn’t address the dating rumors, but said, “They’re working on a video game together with quite a few other people, like three other people in France.”