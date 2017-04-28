Page Six: Jesse Williams ‘left his wife’ because ‘he wants to be single’

We learned this week that Jesse Williams maybe-probably left his wife for Minka Kelly. Jesse had been with Aryn Drake-Lee for thirteen years and they have two children together. But Jesse went off to Paris to work on a project with Minka and suddenly his marriage is all “irreconcilable differences” and “we’ve been separated for months!” So, Page Six did a story about how all of Aryn and Jesse’s friends are basically like “Jesse is a big pile of nope.”
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams’ divorce from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, isn’t as amicable as it seems, despite the actor giving countless interviews in the past about his love for her.
“It’s bulls–t that he lives for her. He left her. They’re going to paint a picture like he’s been separated for a very long time, but the truth is that he left her. Friends are devastated,” a source close to the couple told Page Six. Sources told us Drake-Lee was his rock and the main breadwinner until Williams scored his big role on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2009. And friends believe Williams’ rise in Hollywood is to blame for the actor’s change of heart.
“She’s poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy. Jesse wants to conform to Hollywood and do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He’s drinking his own Kool-Aid and it’s the Jesse show. He’s dead f–king wrong. He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single,” the source said.
Another source told us, “When they moved out to LA doing ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ it all evened out. He was completely taking care of her.”
Drake-Lee was often dogged in the media for not looking Hollywood glam when she was photographed with him.
“After a period of time when you hear people saying, ‘Why aren’t you with someone hotter or with this actress?,’ I’m sure that placed a strain on their relationship,” the other source said.
Williams has been linked to Derek Jeter’s ex Minka Kelly since news broke that he filed for divorce earlier this week. An insider wouldn’t address the dating rumors, but said, “They’re working on a video game together with quite a few other people, like three other people in France.”
Page Six’s sources also can’t agree on whether Jesse will end up paying spousal and child support to Aryn. When he filed for divorce, he checked the box for “no support,” but sources told TMZ that they were going to work through the financial side in mediation. Still, Page Six writes: “Friends of the couple are skeptical and expect Williams to shortchange Drake-Lee.” My thought is… Jesse probably isn’t crazy-wealthy in the first place? He’s on a popular TV show, for sure, but those paychecks won’t go that far if he’s gotta pay Aryn half of what he makes. As for the rest of it… yeah, Aryn’s side sounds pissed. I would be too, after 13 years and supporting him through the lean years.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN, Getty.
This is sad if he’s drunk the Kool-Aid that fast especially if it’s merely over her looks. I’m sure she looked the same when he married her. On the other hand it sounds like he hasn’t cheated on her and just decided he wants to be single or date someone else. Cold-hearted but it’s better than carrying on an affair and pretending to be a happy family.
Oh I think he cheated and then got caught so to save face he filed. PR move.
I hate to say this, but I think all the attention has probably gone to his head. He’s a leader, probably being invited to cool parties, finding himself mingling in hip circles in Hollywood he’s never been part of before. It’s a new lifestyle, and he’s “living” that life now. And yeah, I think Minka is part of that. She’s the hot child free starlet that can travel and party and attend rallies and functions… while his wife stays home with his children.
Three thoughts
Aryn deserves better.
This is going to get messier
I’m feeling petty and will also share that I never thought Jesse was all that hot.
I didn’t either. I loved GA, stopped when Derek was killed off, and never thought Jesse was good looking or a good actor, I always thought he lucked into his role (though he paid the price having scenes with april, imo, she is ghastly).
I always liked TR Knight, looks wise.
People fell out of love, shit happens… Just don´t be a dick about it maybe?
As for his looks: I think he looks good, but so does his wife. I don´t get the people who say he is “too hot” for her. They actually look quite similar features-wise?
This whole story gives me a gross feeling. I completely understand that people can fall out of love or out of sync or whatever, but I HATE this false narrative that he’s too hot for her. She’s an attractive woman, not to mention the fact that we are MORE than just our looks. Ugh. Just gross.
I just feel for Aryn having to endure that kind of criticism only to have this dude leave her for freaking Minka Kelly.
The time of the Big STAR are over. We now have minor players trying to be what they will never be. Jesse has a good political sense to me. And I think that should be his focus. As far as making it BIG in the business I doubt that will happen. He is a beautiful man, but he hasn’t broken through that wall yet. And until he has some big role outside TV he will be just what he is. A working actor. Divorces are horrible. And they have young children; that this will affect in way no one knows. Shame. She seems like a smart woman that held their family together for some time. And she never seems Fame hungry.
When you’re a father to two young children-there’s no going back to the ‘woooo I’m single life!’ There’s no going backwards.
If she supported him during the lean years-then him checking the no support box is a jerk move. And I think she’s really pretty so poop on those people
being in a relationship isn’t the same thing as being a parent, like at all. so yes, there’s going back as a single parent, which is def different than being a single person with no children, but you’re not tied by a relationship. i don’t understand why so many people seem to equate the 2.
Jesse’s appeal has completely fallen off for me.
I think you need to consider the source of these remarks given who he is. Page Six is the New York Post and it has a serious problem with the BLM and its supporters. Conservative media has been using gossip to drive false narratives against outspoken liberal celebs – this is a known fact. Jesse has been a major voice in support of BLM and I have a feeling this is a smear campaign given nobody else is saying these things about him except to Page Six.
If, however, they are right and Jesse is a big ol’ Hollywood mess, let him roast.
I agree with you, I don’t know Jesse personally but this doesn’t feel like something he would do. He has been very private about his relationship/marriage; I think I have only seen one or two pictures of his wife and his kids on his instagram. He just doesn’t seem hungry for fame, he is a very passionate activist and I was wondering if maybe he sort of lost focus on his marriage in favour of his activism. He is involved in a number of things : scholly, sankofa, question bridge, his NBA podcast, Ebroji as well as his acting. He seems to be constantly on the move going somewhere it just seems too much for me. But like I said I don’t know him personally and the intimate details of his marriage, and I’d like to think that he wouldn’t do that to his wife.
Yeah, Page Six and the Post have a conservative agenda. I take everything they say with a huge grain of salt.
Des, yes. If Jesse left the marriage for superficial reasons, he deserves all the flak.
Good point. Until we get REAL receipts (Blind Gossip doesn’t count to me), I’m going to try to reserve judgment. The way this is happening has me feeling a little bit of sympathy for all three parties- Aryn, Jesse, and Minka, because:
1.) Aryn has been getting horrible racist, misogynistic, and all around just nasty commentary on other sites, and her looks (which to me aren’t even bad. She just doesn’t look like the average Hollywood starlet) are being blamed for the end of her marriage and his possible cheating. It’s being taken as a negative statement on black women, which must really hurt her too if she’s aware of it. She’s the one I feel most sorry for in this situation.
2.) Jesse Williams is not getting treated the same way white celebrities who divorce and/or cheat get treated. I know there’s a different history but it’s a pretty regular thing for celebrities who are anything besides white- whether they’ve got black, Indian, Latino heritage, etc,- to get dragged and painted as disloyal to their race for not being and staying with someone of the same race. In his case, his leaving his wife (and maybe with a white woman. We don’t know yet) is being used to make all of his activism invalid, as if he can’t really give a shit about people of color if a partner he leaves or possibly cheats on happens to be black. Internalized racism may apply to some people who do this, but sometimes a relationship failing is a relationship failing or cheating is just cheating, and it’s not some type of political statement or commentary on people of one race or gender. It seems like white men who are involved in cheating- whether they’re the cheater or the ‘other man’- are the only group of people who don’t have that selfish, douchebag behavior turned into a political thing. So while he may or may not be an unfaithful asshole, that angle seems kind of gross.
3.) Minka Kelly is already being seen as the other woman. People don’t even have to have any Sienna miller-like or Kristen Stewart-like receipts on that one. Like we’ve seen with Angelina and others in the industry, once people are convinced someone is ‘the other woman’, or if people who work together become a couple after one of the members has already filed for divorce and separated, nothing will convince people in the situation that that woman didn’t homewreck a marriage. Not even the allegedly cheated-on party coming out and saying that so-and-so was not with that woman before they broke things off. We all know what’s coming. (Jesse and Minka might not even turn out to be a couple though).
i mean not just for this Hollywood couple, but in general, it must always be so hard when you have to justify why somebody loves you, just because you might not be in the same looks department.
My mom used to say that the student’s girlfriend is not the doctor’s wife, meaning that some guys are very loyal and nice with their current Significant other until they are successful that’s when they feel the need to upgrade. It’s sad and disgusting but it’s the awful truth. I feel for her and their kids.
Mm, ain’t that the truth. My ass would never financially support any romantic partner for that long. I would keep the receipts and present the balance at the end if I would be that stupid. I need a return on that investment but I guess some people are so blinded and fooled by ‘love’.
All these wannabe actors also going into low wage jobs so they have time to run to auditions…nnnn like what the hell is stopping you from developing other skills and not being broke all the time? Live your life. Half of them don’t even realise they don’t even the magical combo of looks + talent + charisma to pull off becoming a famous actor (man or woman). Jon Hamm was 40 until he broke through, I cannot imagine dating a 39 yo who never developed any other career path than bloody acting!
I think it really depends on the situation. I’ve been with my husband since we were in 9th grade – so around the same length as Jesse’s relationship with Aryn. If something happened and my husband was struggling to find work in something he loved, as long as he was being realistic, I absolutely would do what I could to financially support him. Currently he makes almost double what I make – but he gets laid off a few times a year due to lack of work. Sometimes it’s only a two week layoff, other times it’s months. He’s able to draw EI – but when he’s home he’s taking over the every day household stuff, running errands, doing dishes, sweeping, laundry, etc. so that I don’t have to work all day and come home and split the chores with him. He’s told me straight up that if I wanted to go back to school he’d 100% support that idea and we’d do what we needed to do to achieve that.
Neither of us are side eyeing each other, and keeping receipts and holding grudges – if we were, that definitely wouldn’t be a healthy relationship. Now if one of us was really a slack-ass and just lounging around and claiming to be trying to make it big while doing nothing to make it happen, it’d be a different story, I suppose. That’s the kind of thing that could easily cause resentment and I’m sure that kind of stuff would come out in divorce proceedings if that’s where it went.
Ultimately, I feel for Aryn. It sucks that she’s constantly been told that she’s not in his league – like High Jackman’s wife – all while trying to make sure the man she loves has the ability to do what makes him happy. Personally, I think she’s very pretty. There’s some less flattering photos out there, but there are also some where she looks a lot more relaxed and happy.
For what it’s worth, Jesse was also a teacher.
But I’ve always wondered about these older actors and musicians. It does happen that they go on and get work – it isn’t just 22 year olds booking jobs. But it seems so weird to me, being in your late 30s and still convinced that your big break is just around the corner. One of my husband’s college friends has a great job, but is also convinced that his music career is going to happen. He produces albums, music videos, the works. How much of that is just for him, and how much is because he thinks he’s going to hit it big?
What he doesn’t get is that there won’t be any kool aid to drink because divorcing his wife to be the cool guy will/has hurt his image so much.
So he’s been working for 8 of the 13 years they’ve been together? So because she supported him at the beginning of those years, he has to carry her forever? Aryn is a professional, accomplished woman. She can go back to whatever she was doing to support them all before. Let him pay child support and maybe a lump sum as spousal support to get her back on her feet and then she needs to keep it moving. It sucks to be traded in, but it’s not the end of the world.
Not forever, but definitely for some time. She carried him at the cost of the $$ and mobility in her career. He didn’t do this on his own. When she ‘goes back’ she’s not going to start where she left off. That takes time to build, like anything else.
If he didn’t want to be in this situation he should have gone to LA on his own and done it himself. But he didn’t, did he.
If this was the other way around and she wanted to be single you’d all be leaving your ‘YAASSS QUEEN’ comments so leave the righteousness at the door.
Who knew we had a clairvoyant in our midst?
So if she was being a dick, you think everyone would support her? Why?
Unrelated to that. I really feel for the non-glamorous spouses/partners of some Hollywood stars. People can be so cruel. Look at all the shit Hugh jackson’s lovely wife has endured over the years. It’s awful.
Yeah no.
Oh yes, everyone would love it if a woman walked out on two kids. Please.
tbf i don’t remember this much outrage when that actress from the americans dumped her husband to have an affair with her co-star, in fact people would comment ‘omg so hot, they have so much chemistry in the show!!”. so maybe op has a point.
@ell then you’re remembering wrong. Most people said she was a fool to treat her husband like that.
i doubt it. there might have been definitely comment like you describe, but there were quite a few saying stuff like ‘ i don’t condone cheating, but their chemistry in the show blah blah blah”. i remember it because it stuck with me, because it was so weird and inappropriate.
So you’re using the opinions of the minority to characterize everyone?
And you know you could just look it up, right? The search function is easy to use.
Ell, Keri Russell has been in Hollywood since she was a child on Mickey Mouse Club. She’s Hollywood. I think Jesse and his wife seemed anti Hollywood. If he leaves her Minka Kelly, he’s just becoming part of that crowd. It’s disappointing.
look what up, sorry? i said i clearly remember it, i don’t need to look it up. i also don’t think it was a minority of comments, they were quite a few.
another example was that time morena baccarin dumped her husband because she was plowing that dude from the OC, and when her husband dared to ask for spousal supports literally all comments were ‘why doesn’t he get a job’, whenever he was both the lower earner and apparently also the main carer of their child.
i usually agree with you Bridget, but it’s undeniable there are double standards when it comes to opinions on divorce.
I don’t blame her for being pissed…she was a big component in his BLM “woke” speeches. She probably feels used.
Am I the only person who thinks that we should not judge him by his private life ? Of course the news we are hearing are disapointing but as long as he keeps fighting for the community I’m good with him because at the end of the day his mariage is his business not mine.
Since when do we not judge celebs based on their private lives? That’s pretty much the standard for gossip. Why should he be an different.
To me is too much ado about nothing.
13 years together and two kids, the second last years…to me it could have been a band aid baby, who knows.
These comments are interesting and definitely different than other blogs and Twitter. I wonder if they’d be the same if his wife was more well known or famous.
some of these comments are weird. it’s not right to be forced to be in a relationship you don’t wish to be in anymore, i personally wouldn’t want to be married to someone’s whose heart is not in it anymore and wishes to be single. it’s hard when a marriage end, but you know, shit happens and life is unpredictable.
spousal support is a totally unrelated kettle of fish though. if she gave up her career for his then yes, she should most definitely be entitled to it and he shouldn’t be an asshole about it.
I see this allllllll the time with my friends: date a guy with potential, be his ride or die who helps get him where he wants to be financially and up his status, get traded in 3 years into his new world. I guess a lot of women feel that if you make his dreams your dreams you’ll be rewarded in the end with down-a@@ chick shout outs and praise..?
Also, this plays out differently in reverse. When men raise a woman’s status the woman usually sticks with him forevermore,even if she could do better. See Beyonce, Duchess of Cambridge, etc
How tf did Jay-Z raise Beyoncé’s status??
They’ve been on the same level of fame/status/money throughout most of their careers.
If someone wants to play the field, I think it is better to end their marriage, than to be like one of those jerks who stays married but cheats on their spouse constantly.
I dont get the comments about her looks, she is very pretty
Douche bag Rape apologist being a jerk?? You don’t say???!
