Ivanka Trump doesn’t realize that world leaders are just trying to flatter her

Precious Ivanka Trump has not had the best week. She went all the way to Berlin only to be asked direct questions about her complicity in her father’s misogyny, and then she got booed for her trouble. She even had to answer questions about being her father’s “accomplice,” whatever that means. “Accomplice” is one of the words that people throw around, words that have no meaning to the Precious Ivankas of the world, words like complicit, sycophant, Electra complex and “stop trying to hump Justin Trudeau.” Add to all that, we learned about Precious Ivanka’s Chinese sweatshops! So, it was a bad week. Here are some of the stories that have come out of Ivanka’s bad week.
The Global Effort to Flatter Precious Ivanka. The New Yorker has a great piece about how the international community – world leaders, diplomats, etc – have realized that if they flatter Ivanka, maybe she can convince her father to do their bidding or perhaps she can convince her father to not be so unhinged. This is a fool’s errand, because while Ivanka and Bigly have a strange, uncomfortable relationship, she actually isn’t looking out for anyone else other than herself.
Precious Ivanka bakes. She’s been doing a charm-offensive for her neighbors in the DC neighborhood of Kalorama. These are the same neighbors who hate her and drink wine whilst watching protesters throw a dance party in front of her house. Ivanka has apparently been bringing her children and baked goods to neighbor’s houses in an effort to make peace.
100 Days of Precious Ivanka. The New Republic discusses Ivanka’s first 100 days as half-FLOTUS, half-senior adviser to the president. Basically, her 100-day report card sucks as much as her father’s report card.
Precious Ivanka’s messy Today interview. We already talked about the “accomplice” part of Ivanka’s Today interview, but here’s a bigger clip, where Precious Ivanka denies the very idea that world leaders are flattering her and including her in discussions that are way over head. Ivanka also said words about how her father should be letting in Syrian refugees. And now the Deplorables are mad at her… just about that one thing though.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
She is talking about a Global Humanitarian Crisis. But what has her family done over the years. I’m curious. Is this something she has talked about in the past or is it just now that her Father is in the position he is in. I remember people bragging about her for years. That whole family in fact. They all just remind me of a different version of the Kardashian family.
Nothing. They have done nothing. And doubtful it has even been on her radar.
She probably couldn’t spell Syria unless she had a map in front of her eyes. I doubt for one moment that she’s given it any amount of thought other than a few weeks ago when she convinced Daddy Dearest to launch those missiles.
First thing I notice every time I see her picture, is her weird neck. It’s sooo long, and her daddy doesn’t even have one
I notice her tiny plastic surgery nose. TINY NOSE.
Almost as tiny as Michael Jacksons! Maybe they’ve gone to the same plastic surgeon
Speaking of plastic surgery…does she have new veneers ?
she must have done, because those chiclets are bigly overwhelming.
“…… those chiclets are bigly overwhelming.” Brought tears to my eyes!!! 😂😂
The nose is the thing I notice first too.
What nose?
I have a weird neck too. I was in a traffic accident, and the ER doc who looked at my xray said he hadn’t seen a longer one than mine. I felt a bit like a giraffe.
I wonder how often she writes “Madam President Ivanka Trump” in her diary.
Madam President Ivanka Trump-Trudeau
LOL @ Trump-Trudeau
I believe “I ❤️ Justin” was found written in the margin of her documentation for that recent meeting…
While I could see that she doesn’t understand that they are flattering her to curry favor with her father and don’t really take her seriously, because honestly one of the many character faults she shares with her father is a bloated yet wholly undeserved sense of self importance, I could also see that ultimately it won’t matter for her because at the end of the day attention is attention and it is netting her lots of lucrative deals.
No doubt the neighbors are thrilled to receive cupcakes with icing smeared by Arabella and Joseph.
The bit about refugees is just lip service and an old Republican tactic. The Bush family always tried to soften its anti-women stance by “well, Barbara might disagree with the President” and “well, Laura has different ideas about abortion than George does.” All of which was irrelevant to what the administration was actually doing. No difference on this issue.
And, she and her father are not doing anything to empower women in the United States or elsewhere, unless the woman is named Ivanka Trump.
I wonder if any neighbors she’s bringing baked goods to have thrown the pie right in her face.
I hope they released the hounds on the chiselers.
They should return the favour and bake her a chocolate pie, a la “The Help”.
All right. I have to ask it . . . isn’t it a nice gesture to do that to atone for the disruption they’ve caused?
Yes-of course it is. But considering the upheaval their presence has caused, it’s futile. Polite-but pointless.
Everyone should know by now that if you flatter any of this bunch, they’ll eat it up..egos that need constant feeding..the reason he keeps going back for ‘rallies’ with his uninformed fans.
Good point. Flattery is akin to approval for them and only reassures them of their greatness and specialness; their stance and decisions, in their minds blessed by the gods, are reinforced by all the attention. So why change anything when it’s all working so well for them?
I liked her alot better when she was living in NY and we never heard her speak. Now she’s just showing her true colors.
Can barely hear her speak now with her wisper sounding voice! She should be anywhere but DC. Send her back to NY
Yes, her breathy voice is so put-on. Just like what she is actually saying, her voice does nothing to inspire confidence. But, we knew that…:)
This new affectation is just her trying to channel Jackie Kennedy. If you (can bear to) listen to older interviews, she sure doesn’t speak this way.
From 2011: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wj0u1anehyQ
Wow. That voice was definitely a lot different. She was an ambassador for ice cream bars?! Hilarious
Well, now that I know she used to be the ambassador for magnum ice cream I take back all of my criticism… she clearly is qualified to be in the WH!
*screams internally*
I’m just waiting for the trump post, “Major conflict with NK and I thought being president would be easy.”
He’s a ******* moron.
The administration just cannot shake the Flynn debacle. It’s wearing them down like they’ve been trying to wear us down.
Emperor Zero is lamenting the amount of work he now has to do. He complained to Reuters that he can’t even drive a car around town. Ffs, EZ-D, you’re the “president!” Just rent out Laguna Seca and rip around the track for a few hours.
I smell a resignation coming as he continues to lament his previous life and the impending doom of handcuffs encircling the wrists of his previous (and eventually) current staffers, aides, and counselors.
And yet, he had time yesterday to go on a Twitter spree to spread lies about Democrats and the government shutdown.
He’s RTing a Fox & Friends segment about Liz Warren being upset with Obama’s 400K speech.
I still do NOT understand why people are making this into a thing? As I have said many times around here, I heard GW Bush speak at a financial conference a couple years ago. The year before that I had the opportunity (and I passed) to hear Cheney speak at a financial conference. I have heard Ben Bernanke speak at a financial conference.
This is NOT unusual. It is very, VERY typical for former presidents as well as former members of a presidential administration to take paid speaking engagements once they leave Office. I mean WTF. Like Trump won’t be taking every f*cking opportunity to get paid to speak once he’s out of there. GTFOH with that shit.
And he said he thought this job would be easier than his previous role (I chose that latter word with care).
Does she have a sore throat in the interview? She also can’t move that face of hers. Very weird, and definitely looks better in photos than moving.
No, she doesn’t. That’s just how proper, sweet white women talk. In short, puffed breaths.
I just loathe the affected way she talks.
See my post above. I put in a link to a video interview where she’s speaking in her *real* voice. This new breathy whisper is a total affectation.
Flattery and some cash will get you everywhere if you’re the Trumps. The deplorables Ivanka and her dad aligned themselves with don’t see reason and they certainly don’t want Syrian refugees, people of color or Muslims. According to a poll, the deplorables don’t even care if Russia colluded with Trump to influence the election. These deplorable supporters of her dad are a different breed altogether. They wave the flag and sing about patriotism but, if they don’t care about Russian collusion, they are not patriots and they certainly don’t love America.
I bought a shirt with that blue print on it in 1998. For $10 at Sirens.
Is it me, or does she kind of resemble that young lady on the HGTV show, Flip or Flop? The one whose divorcing her husband but still doing the tv show with him?
She has some chutzpah to be on that stage with all of those accomplished women.
Ivanka has been groomed to be duplicitous since childhood. Her mother, Ivanna, never fully relinquished her Soviet identity. She took Tr*mp to Russia for his first visit in mid-1980s and pushed him to run for president then. She raised the kids to value only money and status. This con has been running for decades. Ivanka does not care about acceptance or flattery. She just wants access. Once in larger circles, she knows she can find the bad apples and cut bigger deals.
