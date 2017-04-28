Emperor Bigly on being the leader of the free world: ‘I thought it would be easier’

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome President Mauricio Macri of Argentina and the First Lady of Argentina Juliana Awada at the White House

Here are some photos of Emperor Bigly and Empress Bigly yesterday at the White House. They greeted Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri and Argentine First Lady Juliana Awada. Melania wore a suit by Altuzarra in what appears to be military-green. The suit is trimmed in snakeskin and it looks completely inappropriate, like Emperor Bigly gave his wife a military commission and we’re now supposed to call her Commandante Melania. As for Juliana Awada, she wore shoes by Aquazzura… a label which has filed a complaint against Ivanka’s clothing line. Aquazzura claims Ivanka has ripped off their designs. Is that shady? I think it’s probably shady.

Meanwhile, did you know Emperor Baby Fists hates being president? He hates it so much, you guys. He’s really looking forward to being impeached, that’s how much he hates his life right now. He spoke to Reuters and here are some quotes:

He loved his life before the presidency: “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

He handed out copies of the electoral map to the reporters: “Here, you can take that, that’s the final map of the numbers. It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us.”

He’s not comfortable with the 24-7 Secret Service protection: “You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere.”

He can’t drive anymore: “I like to drive. I can’t drive any more.”

He would go to the White House Correspondents Dinner next year: “I would come next year, absolutely.”

[From Reuters]

Do you find this sad? Like, poor sad old racist man, he hates his life now. I don’t find it sad. It’s like a cautionary tale for Fox News’ core demographic, all of those old white guys who yell about the gubbimint and Mexicans, and what it would be like if they were in charge. Here you go, you’re in charge, Jethro. And Jethro is like, “Damn, this sh-t is more complicated than I previously believed.”

Trump also told Reuters that “There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely. We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult.” And it will be the biggest, most beautiful nuclear war ever, I’m sure.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome President Mauricio Macri of Argentina and the First Lady of Argentina Juliana Awada at the White House

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

75 Responses to “Emperor Bigly on being the leader of the free world: ‘I thought it would be easier’”

  1. Sam says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Poor Trump. He misses driving. Sad!

    Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    The man is a thuggish moron. That’s all.

    Well, maybe not all. He is so, so, so ugly. I will dance a jig when he’s dead.

    Reply
  3. QueenElisabeth says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    HA….he’s such an asshat

    Reply
  4. MunichGirl says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:46 am

    He’s a moron.

    He thought running a country is like running a company. Everybody would do what he wants and nobody would ask any questions.

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I need to lie down. The stupidity is crushing me.

    Reply
  6. mia girl says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    He is a colossal idiot of epic, never-seen-before-in-the-history-of-man proportions.

    Reply
  7. Onemoretime says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    It’s hard because the minimum requirement is basic reading skills which Mr Drumpf doesn’t have. Sad, bigly sad, yugely sad!

    Reply
  8. Mgsota says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    What the f*#k is wrong with this dude?Handing out electoral maps…so pathetic.

    I was debating on booking a trip for the family this summer, thinking I should use the money for more responsible things…then I thought f*#k it, Bigly is going to kill us all so might as well enjoy life while we can. We leave for Mexico next month! I’m thinking of wearing my Tuck Frump tshirt while I’m there so Mexicans know where I stand.

    Reply
  9. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Knowing his racist ass, he probably thought ” if the Black Muslim Kenyan could do it, so can I.” Glossing over all of President Obama’s academic accomplishments. his career and dedication to public work.

    Dump’s voters probably thought the same damn thing.

    Reply
  10. Guest says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Just more proof that he never wanted to be president.

    Reply
  11. alfaQ says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Only an idiot would think it’s an easy job but whatever…

    Reply
  12. Penny says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I hate this man more than I can put into words.

    Reply
  13. D says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Is this laughable or just scary? How stupid do you have to be to think that being the President would be easy?

    Reply
  14. isakka says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    He sounds unhappy. Guess Ivanka forgot to change his diapers and give him his daily Happy Meal.

    Reply
  15. Manjit says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    That green suit is truly horrible.

    Reply
  16. greenmonster says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I can’t believe someone this stupid can walk and talk. A piece of wood would have more qualifications.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I think he should go back to his old life ASAP.

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Awe. Poor thing! Time for him to go.
    If being president was easy, dingbat Don, any regular citizen could be elected. What the f*ck were his supporters thinking when they decided to elect a p*ssy grabbing, real estate guy who has ties and all of his junk made in China and Mexico? Did he think president was a 9-5, 5 day a week job where he only signed EOs all day and golfed every weekend in Florida?

    Reply
  19. polonoscopy says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Fuuuuck You sooooooo hard.

    You don’t like it? Quit. But you better make sure you scrub all your mistakes from office before you do, including that little pissant Mike Pence.

    Reply
  20. nemera34 says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Did this site cover his AP Interview. Because that shows how ignorant he is. He doesn’t like being President. He doesn’t like that what he says can’t be Law. He hates Obama. Everything is Obama’s fault.

    We are screwed big time.

    Reply
  21. amalia says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office | Season 28 | THE SIMPSONS

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qo3fT0xPeHs

    Reply
  22. Jenns says:
    April 28, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I’m honestly shocked that he said this out loud. I think this speaks volumes on how much he hates this job. He only wanted to win. He does not want to be president. He does not want to govern. He does not have the intelligence, curiosity or even the passion to be the leader of the free world. He’s 70 years old. He wants to live in his golden apartment, eat fast food, tweet, golf and harass women. This is probably why Ivanka is sliding up her seat next to him in The Oval Office. She has to help keep him interested and engaged.

    This is also why the who theory of an outsider coming in and “shaking up the system” is total BS. The political system is well established. No one can come in and just “shake things up”. Trump tried and the courts stopped him. He couldn’t shake up his own part with healthcare. Bannon tried to put his foot down and everyone in the room laughed at him. You don’t need an outsider, you need someone who knows the system and how to work it.

    He should just resign and go back to his old life.

    Reply
  23. Wellsie says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Can a president just quit?
    Asking for a douchebag.

    Reply
  24. B n A fn says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    He misses his previous life. I don’t believe anyone will stop him from going back to that great life. I know I would feel more at peace knowing he’s not anywhere near that nuclear button. I would feel better seeing him driving around NYC with his top down. I saw he has a red button on his desk he pushes to call for a Coke. I guess he thought that was funny, ha ha.

    Reply
  25. Lightpurple says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Way to go, Julianna Awada!

    Reply
  26. vauvert says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    McSquinty looks like a caricature female villain with a trashy accent in a bad action movie (and are those threads hanging form her skirt slit? How charming). Just like Kate she never pulls her hair back or up – I guess she thinks it makes her more sexy. Dumb as a box of rocks.

    I am with you the rest of you, the insanity of this man and his screaming lack of a single redeeming feature, never mind qualification for the job, will get us all killed. Does anyone know – who actually has the bloody buttons he needs to push to launch “the nuclear, which is very important”? Can’t they replace them with toy trucks or something? Or the big red button you can buy at Staples?

    Reply
  27. IlsaLund says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:12 am

    At least he finally admitted the truth which those of us with brains have known all along. He only wanted to win….he was never interested in doing the job of President. It sickens me that there are so many moronic, ignorant, hateful people out there that voted for this worthless POS. And now the rest of us have to suffer and are in danger of being killed cause this clown has the freaking nuclear codes.

    Pray, pray without ceasing that we all survive this real life version of the Twilight Zone,

    Reply
  28. Merritt says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Of course he thought it would be easier. He has no idea what a president does. He doesn’t understand the Constitution. He doesn’t understand policy. He thought being president would be about parades, cheering, and getting his own way all the time. He wants to be the American version of Kim Jong Un.

    Reply
  29. MellyMel says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:16 am

    He’s such a piece of sh*t .

    Reply
  30. Insomniac says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:18 am

    What. Did he THINK. The presidency would be like? Did he somehow miss how much it aged his two predecessors? I remember that “Oh shit” face he had after that first post-election meeting with Obama, but I didn’t realize how clueless he really was.

    Reply
  31. Daisy says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Can we stop using the term “leader of the free world”?

    Reply
  32. robyn says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Really really hoping Trump is setting himself up to resign before impeachment. He’s an inept loose cannon … just as his opponents said he would be.

    It’s weird how Trump’s kindly stance about Putin and Russia has gotten more and more Republicans thinking Putin is a harmless little teddy bear. Many don’t even care if Trump colluded with Russia to help his campaign. When Republicans, along with media like Fox, seek power and overlook history they are colluding to spread propaganda/lies for the Russian leadership. People really need to get educated. Politicians need to truly educate not demagogue and lie to the American people. Lying is the norm in Russia. They even lied about sneaking in banned substances to their team during the Olympics. Doesn’t lying mean anything anymore?

    Reply
    • swak says:
      April 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Apparently lying is the new norm with this administration. I tell my grandkids all the time that the one thing I cannot tolerate is their lying and it will only get them in more trouble. Unfortunately, Trump’s lying has only gotten him praise from his supporters.

      Reply
  33. Karen says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    And the winning just keeps coming..today’s BIG news

    The US economy started 2017 at a sluggish pace.
    It only grew at an annual pace of 0.7% in the first three months of the year, according to the Commerce Department’s report on gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity. It was the slowest quarter of growth since the first quarter of 2014.

    I certainly have cut back my personal spending since I have no idea what they will be doing with health insurance and predict large increase. Also their ONE PAGE tax plan was deliberately targeted to blue states where we can deduct state taxes on our federal forms. You know this was not a coincidence.

    Reply
  34. adastraperaspera says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I actually don’t think he is stupid. I think he tweeted this about the job “being hard” to lay the foundation for his resignation. He needs some excuse for leaving so he can deny to his base that he was forced due to treason and corruption. The FBI and CIA may be showing some of their hand to him. I fear they may let him slip the trap, so they can prioritize working with EU allies to get Putin shoved off the world stage.

    Reply
  35. Eric says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Please please no first-strike nuke attack on North Korea.

    Jesus.

    Reply
  36. Scal says:
    April 28, 2017 at 9:45 am

    But her emails!!!*eyeroll*

    Say what you will of Hilary-but she knew how hard this job is and took it seriously.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment