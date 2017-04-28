Emperor Bigly on being the leader of the free world: ‘I thought it would be easier’

Here are some photos of Emperor Bigly and Empress Bigly yesterday at the White House. They greeted Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri and Argentine First Lady Juliana Awada. Melania wore a suit by Altuzarra in what appears to be military-green. The suit is trimmed in snakeskin and it looks completely inappropriate, like Emperor Bigly gave his wife a military commission and we’re now supposed to call her Commandante Melania. As for Juliana Awada, she wore shoes by Aquazzura… a label which has filed a complaint against Ivanka’s clothing line. Aquazzura claims Ivanka has ripped off their designs. Is that shady? I think it’s probably shady.
Meanwhile, did you know Emperor Baby Fists hates being president? He hates it so much, you guys. He’s really looking forward to being impeached, that’s how much he hates his life right now. He spoke to Reuters and here are some quotes:
He loved his life before the presidency: “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”
He handed out copies of the electoral map to the reporters: “Here, you can take that, that’s the final map of the numbers. It’s pretty good, right? The red is obviously us.”
He’s not comfortable with the 24-7 Secret Service protection: “You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere.”
He can’t drive anymore: “I like to drive. I can’t drive any more.”
He would go to the White House Correspondents Dinner next year: “I would come next year, absolutely.”
Do you find this sad? Like, poor sad old racist man, he hates his life now. I don’t find it sad. It’s like a cautionary tale for Fox News’ core demographic, all of those old white guys who yell about the gubbimint and Mexicans, and what it would be like if they were in charge. Here you go, you’re in charge, Jethro. And Jethro is like, “Damn, this sh-t is more complicated than I previously believed.”
Trump also told Reuters that “There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely. We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult.” And it will be the biggest, most beautiful nuclear war ever, I’m sure.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and Getty.
Poor Trump. He misses driving. Sad!
I promise to watch every single episode of The Apprentice if Trump quits and goes back to old job. If he signs a full confession on his collusion with Russia, I will buy every advertisers products,
The man is a thuggish moron. That’s all.
Well, maybe not all. He is so, so, so ugly. I will dance a jig when he’s dead.
Everyone at the funeral will be dressed in red.
HA….he’s such an asshat
He’s a moron.
He thought running a country is like running a company. Everybody would do what he wants and nobody would ask any questions.
He thought it would be like the chairman of a board who just shows up for quarterly meetings.
He’s saying his job is so hard. Before the election he was saying only him can fix everything and everything would be so easy, what up with that. Did he lied to his voters. IMO, he hasn’t done one thing of substance in 100 days. Funny last week he had an extra four hours in his day to entertain his friends Sarah Palin and the rest of the deplorables.
And yesterday, he had time to tweet lies about Democrats forcing a government shut down.
@B n A fn – Did he lie to his voters? Yes and he is still lying to his voters. If words are coming out of his mouth it’s most likely a lie.
For the bus field trip he stepped out from behind a curtain, basically said Hi, and retreated behind the curtain again. Totally Oz(not the prison).
How hard could the job be if a black guy is doing it, surely an alpha white male like himself could do it in his sleep?
And every one of his voters knows it would just be impossible for a woman…
THIS. I said the same thing. he figured “if a black guy can do it and be loved, it’ll be a piece of cake for me”.
so, he’s deluded AND a bigot.
Yup. Thought he was gonna be as untested, unburdened, and undisputed as he is in his private business and life. That the whole world was going to bow and buck to him because *he’s* the one in absolute power (male, white, holding the purse strings/signing the checks).
SURPRISE, DUMB ASS!: when you’re president, it’s the absolute opposite.
Unfortunately that’s how he is trying to run it. 9-5 days with weekends off and long weekends most of the time.
Yes and so does Ken Doll who has said he intents to run it like a business. Scary times.
So many of his voters said because he’s a “successful ” business man, he’d be able to get the country back in perfect shape. He’d know how to do everything and millions of people would have jobs. Barf. He’s not a success, he’s been bankrupt and sued thousands of times. They fell for a con mans lies
I need to lie down. The stupidity is crushing me.
He is a colossal idiot of epic, never-seen-before-in-the-history-of-man proportions.
It’s hard because the minimum requirement is basic reading skills which Mr Drumpf doesn’t have. Sad, bigly sad, yugely sad!
What the f*#k is wrong with this dude?Handing out electoral maps…so pathetic.
I was debating on booking a trip for the family this summer, thinking I should use the money for more responsible things…then I thought f*#k it, Bigly is going to kill us all so might as well enjoy life while we can. We leave for Mexico next month! I’m thinking of wearing my Tuck Frump tshirt while I’m there so Mexicans know where I stand.
hes never going to get over that Hillary received more than three million vote than he did. This is something that he will take to his grave.
Is it bad that I hope this day comes rather sooner than later? And without taking most of humanity with him!?!
I hope it eats at him and drives his egotistic ass crazy….a female got more votes than him.
@greenmonster. It’s something I pray for every day and I’m not even religious.
There are several I hope he takes to Hell with him – pence, ryan, mcconnell, the entire Republican Congress, all of his Cabinet members, his family(exempting Barron & Tiffany), all rw media. That’s my fervent wish, hope, prayer.
Knowing his racist ass, he probably thought ” if the Black Muslim Kenyan could do it, so can I.” Glossing over all of President Obama’s academic accomplishments. his career and dedication to public work.
Dump’s voters probably thought the same damn thing.
My racist Trump voting aunt sure as hell does. She also refers to Obama as the Antichrist.
I avoid her at all costs.
Next time you see her, douse her with Holy water and plant a cross on her forehead to exorcise the demons. Shout “let the demons come out” just like that televangelist Earnest Angley used to do (I’m dating myself here…lol).
That’s too tame for my tastes, lol. I was really looking forward to watching her world fall apart with Hilary in office…f@cking emails!
Doncha love it when those biblethumpers get found out?
http://web.randi.org/swift/disgraceful-revelations-about-faith-healer-ernest-angley
Just more proof that he never wanted to be president.
Only an idiot would think it’s an easy job but whatever…
I hate this man more than I can put into words.
Same. Same!
Is this laughable or just scary? How stupid do you have to be to think that being the President would be easy?
Both?
He sounds unhappy. Guess Ivanka forgot to change his diapers and give him his daily Happy Meal.
That green suit is truly horrible.
But that shows Chickensh1t Chickenhawk trump’s support for the military – he’s standing next to someone in uniform. Maybe melania will award him a Cracker Jack medal later.
What is that string(?) hanging down at the bottom of the skirt by the slit? Yet, MO and bare arms were so inappropriate.
I can’t believe someone this stupid can walk and talk. A piece of wood would have more qualifications.
I think he should go back to his old life ASAP.
Awe. Poor thing! Time for him to go.
If being president was easy, dingbat Don, any regular citizen could be elected. What the f*ck were his supporters thinking when they decided to elect a p*ssy grabbing, real estate guy who has ties and all of his junk made in China and Mexico? Did he think president was a 9-5, 5 day a week job where he only signed EOs all day and golfed every weekend in Florida?
Yes
Fuuuuck You sooooooo hard.
You don’t like it? Quit. But you better make sure you scrub all your mistakes from office before you do, including that little pissant Mike Pence.
Did this site cover his AP Interview. Because that shows how ignorant he is. He doesn’t like being President. He doesn’t like that what he says can’t be Law. He hates Obama. Everything is Obama’s fault.
We are screwed big time.
He’s jealous of Obama and wants to destroy his legacy.
Glad to see that I’m not the only one that sees that. Because everything he does is about Obama.
And McConnell and Ryan are only too eager to help him with that.
It really is all about Obama for him. Something about Obama being President unhinged a group of people. It was sort of a “How DARE he?” kind of mentality. I’ve seen commenters on People magazine bring up the Obamas moving Michelle’s mother into the White House as a waste of resources – in the face of all the gallons of cash spent on protecting trump’s family as they galavant across the globe for their own interests.
Donald Trump’s First 100 Days In Office | Season 28 | THE SIMPSONS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qo3fT0xPeHs
Waiting for the off the wall tweets from him on this one!
I’m honestly shocked that he said this out loud. I think this speaks volumes on how much he hates this job. He only wanted to win. He does not want to be president. He does not want to govern. He does not have the intelligence, curiosity or even the passion to be the leader of the free world. He’s 70 years old. He wants to live in his golden apartment, eat fast food, tweet, golf and harass women. This is probably why Ivanka is sliding up her seat next to him in The Oval Office. She has to help keep him interested and engaged.
This is also why the who theory of an outsider coming in and “shaking up the system” is total BS. The political system is well established. No one can come in and just “shake things up”. Trump tried and the courts stopped him. He couldn’t shake up his own part with healthcare. Bannon tried to put his foot down and everyone in the room laughed at him. You don’t need an outsider, you need someone who knows the system and how to work it.
He should just resign and go back to his old life.
Can a president just quit?
Asking for a douchebag.
Yes. Lots of excuses. Medical reasons or the one I love most, “to spend more time with the family.” That’s always a sure sign that the Feds are hot on one’s heels.
Nixon did. Agnew did.
He misses his previous life. I don’t believe anyone will stop him from going back to that great life. I know I would feel more at peace knowing he’s not anywhere near that nuclear button. I would feel better seeing him driving around NYC with his top down. I saw he has a red button on his desk he pushes to call for a Coke. I guess he thought that was funny, ha ha.
He will run again 2020 because he has a huge ego.
Way to go, Julianna Awada!
McSquinty looks like a caricature female villain with a trashy accent in a bad action movie (and are those threads hanging form her skirt slit? How charming). Just like Kate she never pulls her hair back or up – I guess she thinks it makes her more sexy. Dumb as a box of rocks.
I am with you the rest of you, the insanity of this man and his screaming lack of a single redeeming feature, never mind qualification for the job, will get us all killed. Does anyone know – who actually has the bloody buttons he needs to push to launch “the nuclear, which is very important”? Can’t they replace them with toy trucks or something? Or the big red button you can buy at Staples?
She looks like Natasha Fatale (had to look the last name up) from the Rocky and Bullwinkle show!
At least he finally admitted the truth which those of us with brains have known all along. He only wanted to win….he was never interested in doing the job of President. It sickens me that there are so many moronic, ignorant, hateful people out there that voted for this worthless POS. And now the rest of us have to suffer and are in danger of being killed cause this clown has the freaking nuclear codes.
Pray, pray without ceasing that we all survive this real life version of the Twilight Zone,
Of course he thought it would be easier. He has no idea what a president does. He doesn’t understand the Constitution. He doesn’t understand policy. He thought being president would be about parades, cheering, and getting his own way all the time. He wants to be the American version of Kim Jong Un.
YES! Kim Jong Trump.
I’m Canadian, but can I say this? He’s a disgrace. He’s a disaster, I tell you; A DISASTER!
He’s such a piece of sh*t .
What. Did he THINK. The presidency would be like? Did he somehow miss how much it aged his two predecessors? I remember that “Oh shit” face he had after that first post-election meeting with Obama, but I didn’t realize how clueless he really was.
Can we stop using the term “leader of the free world”?
Really really hoping Trump is setting himself up to resign before impeachment. He’s an inept loose cannon … just as his opponents said he would be.
It’s weird how Trump’s kindly stance about Putin and Russia has gotten more and more Republicans thinking Putin is a harmless little teddy bear. Many don’t even care if Trump colluded with Russia to help his campaign. When Republicans, along with media like Fox, seek power and overlook history they are colluding to spread propaganda/lies for the Russian leadership. People really need to get educated. Politicians need to truly educate not demagogue and lie to the American people. Lying is the norm in Russia. They even lied about sneaking in banned substances to their team during the Olympics. Doesn’t lying mean anything anymore?
Apparently lying is the new norm with this administration. I tell my grandkids all the time that the one thing I cannot tolerate is their lying and it will only get them in more trouble. Unfortunately, Trump’s lying has only gotten him praise from his supporters.
And the winning just keeps coming..today’s BIG news
The US economy started 2017 at a sluggish pace.
It only grew at an annual pace of 0.7% in the first three months of the year, according to the Commerce Department’s report on gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity. It was the slowest quarter of growth since the first quarter of 2014.
I certainly have cut back my personal spending since I have no idea what they will be doing with health insurance and predict large increase. Also their ONE PAGE tax plan was deliberately targeted to blue states where we can deduct state taxes on our federal forms. You know this was not a coincidence.
He’s going to blame that on Obama, I’ll bet you a million bucks.
I actually don’t think he is stupid. I think he tweeted this about the job “being hard” to lay the foundation for his resignation. He needs some excuse for leaving so he can deny to his base that he was forced due to treason and corruption. The FBI and CIA may be showing some of their hand to him. I fear they may let him slip the trap, so they can prioritize working with EU allies to get Putin shoved off the world stage.
Please please no first-strike nuke attack on North Korea.
Jesus.
But her emails!!!*eyeroll*
Say what you will of Hilary-but she knew how hard this job is and took it seriously.
