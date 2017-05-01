DM: The Middletons are ‘virtually part-time nannies’ to George & Charlotte

We’re coming up on Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Which means it’s time for the Daily Mail’s royal reporters to take stock of the long-simmering beef between Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, and how William uses his children to passive-aggressively poke at his father. We’ve heard before that Charles rarely sees his only grandchildren. Some of those stories even came from Charles’ camp, probably in a “two can play that passive-aggressive game, William” way, in an effort to paint Charles as a comfy, grandfatherly, sympathetic type. William’s camp, on the other hand, always paints Charles as distant and too work-obsessed to actually schedule time with his grandkids. So, the latest from the Daily Mail is just more of the same, but I found it interesting. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Charlotte attends church with the Middletons. One member of the Middletons’ congregation tells what is supposed to be a charming story of how Charlotte talked loudly through one church service. But the real story is pro-Middleton: the Middletons are so normal and homey and of course they regularly attend church with their children and grandchildren.
The Idyllic Life of Bucklebury Manor. Charlotte and George are described as “frequent visitors to the Middletons’ £4.7 million home, Bucklebury Manor,” which is where they can “run around the 18-acre grounds, dip their fingers in the pond teeming with frog spawn, or collect eggs from the chicken coop.”
The second housekeeper. William and Kate insist that Anmer Hall will still be their full-time home, even if they are making a big deal about moving back to London in the late summer. The DM notes, “As if to emphasise the point, they’ve just employed a second full-time housekeeper [at Anmer].”
Charlotte’s Middleton eyes. Many have commented that while George looks strikingly like his father, save for George’s big, brown eyes. Apparently, Charlotte also has “distinctive, dark ‘Middleton eyes’ according to her mother.” All of this is very strange because Kate actually has kind of hazel-y eyes which are not dark.
Charlotte’s life. She does art projects with her mom and Spanish Nanny Maria buys Charlotte lots of Spanish baby clothes. Having a daughter has reportedly made William “more vulnerable.”
Prince Charles has little-to-no influence with his grandkids. Charles is “pragmatic” about not seeing the grandkids, although he does “rant and rail” about it privately. Charles “more often than not he caves in to his notoriously truculent eldest son over everything from his career decisions to money.” Charles is worried that if he presses the issue, he’ll NEVER see the grandkids. But as it is, Charles has barely seen Charlotte in these two years. Unlike the Middletons, who are described as “virtually part-time nannies’ to the children.” William and Kate have an open-door policy for Carole and Michael, and Carole and Mike often do “pop around” unannounced.
Bill Middleton is really happening. One source says, “William chose the Middletons as his surrogate family long ago, even before the children were born. He has nailed his colours to the mast in that respect.”
Charles works, William doesn’t. Charles’ schedule is fully booked six months in advance and he works constantly. William obviously does not, and the DM notes: “while Charles’s own schedule is arranged meticulously six to seven months in advance, William and Kate’s office at Kensington Palace is notoriously tardy in confirming their diary.”
Will & Kate are making conscious choices: A source says: “Let’s just say they haven’t really done anything to make it easy for him. Charles does the best he can, but there are constraints.”
It strikes me that Charles was hoping to create a situation similar to what he enjoyed with his grandparents, King George VI and the Queen Mother. He was very young when his grandfather died, but he was close to his grandmother for as long as she lived. She was the motherly figure in his life, as opposed to his own mother, and he probably wanted to have the same kind of emotional intimacy with his own grandchildren (also: Lord Mountbatten was a grandfatherly/debauched-uncle-type in his life too). So… William keeps playing this dangerous game. One day, Charles will have enough of it, and Bill Middleton’s tantrums will blow up in his face. Or perhaps Carole Middleton’s machinations will blow up in her face. Maybe all of the above.
I think Charles will show the Middletons who’s the boss when he’s king.
I don’t think so. Charles may not like the state of his relationship with William and his family, but he clearly accepts it. My guess is that he is hoping for a warmer relationship with Harry’s children.
What was the point in describing George and Charlotte’s features? It’s not strange that the grandkids could look the grandparents. That paragraph was really bizarre.
Fill up the word count!
Just like we still have to call the nanny Spanish Nanny Maria. We mustn’t forget that she’s SPANISH.
I saw on the Twatter that they’ve released a new photo of Charlotte today. Absolute rubbish that child looks like a Middleton. If you put that photo into black and white, you’d think it a childhood picture of Her Maj. The Windsor genes are STRONG!
ETA: Here’s the photo – http://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/858969414322049024
I think she looks like Carole and Pippa, esp. the eyes.
DM Saturday tales by the moonlight are full of it as usual.
They also claimed Charlotte has “Middleton dark eyes” well it’s either photoshop or sorcery, cause the child’s eyes appear blue in these shots.
I have always claimed that that girl looks like a clone of her great-grandmother. She is such a little Windsor.
I dunno, I think she’s a Middleton – Carole and Pippa.
Here is one of TQ with her father at a similar age:
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2011/02/24/article-1360124-0D53114C000005DC-128_634x686.jpg
Carole, Pippa, and now a bit of and William. When she was a baby she really looked like baby James M.
Everybody knows he is a Middleton. He’d probably would love to rename the House of Windsor to the House of Middleton.
DO you guys ever think that maybe The Queen and Charles knows that William and Kate are NOt the future of the monarchy?
Why wouldn’t they be? Charles is the prince of wales which is the tradition title of the heir to the throne. There is nothing that states that William will not eventually inherit
The future isn’t looking so great once The Queen passes.
There have been rumors for quite some time that Kate never gave birth to George and Charlotte. Many are saying the actual parents are Mike and Carole Middleton thanks to the wonders of modern medicine.
Seriously? That is the silliest conspiracy theory I’ve heard about the BRF.
Who knows what is true and what is not true. That said, I think Charles will be a good king – unlike William. Some people already call him William the weak.
“Part time nannies”..is that what rich people call parents?😎
Probably not. This is the Daily Mail talking it’s usual nonsense.
Well when the Queen is gone, William will have to “work” more, whether he likes it or not.
What is Charles’s relationship like with Prince Harry? It will be interesting to see what happens if Harry and Meghan get more serious about their relationship( marriage, children) and if Charles will focus more on Harry.
I am not at all surprised if William resents Charles for the way he handled their family and his mom Diana. Since he was the oldest child, it seems he had to emotionally parent his mother often, after another one of Charles escapades, snubs and betrayals.
Maybe Harry as the younger child was not so tied up in his parents relationship as Wills was and because of that is more able to not be resentful.
I’m sure there are people here much more in the know than me; but isn’t this theory feeding into the mythology of the queen mother rather than the reality? From what I understand, rather than being the sweet, down-to-earth grandmotherly type we were long fed; she was actually quite mean, snobbish, cutting, a massive spender and a big drinker. She hated the peasants much more that Gwyneth ever has, and she was quite a cold and nasty peace of work. She was magnificent at PR and worked to make things happen in her favour a lot. Her daughters could never stand up to her and always deferred to her.
True, but it’s also true that QM was the closest thing to a loving family Charles’ had while his parents were away touring for months at a time. She also sent care packages and many letters when he was away at boarding school, where he was bullied. It’s striking that she did not enjoy the same level of closeness with Anne, who would/will never inherit the crown.
Princess Bea has commented on how warm and loving Gan-Gan was as well. It’s unlikely she spent a lot of time with her great-grandchildren, but she apparently turned on the charm for them, too.
Yeah the QM was a bit of a battle axe – I believe it was her who was behind Wallis being denied the HRH title. She hated Wallis and its been rumoured that she had a ‘bit of a thing’ for David, who was a notorious charmer and ladies man.
No surprise there. The nuggets in the article are telling:
- Charles capitulates to William over everything inc money. Makes me wonder what they are demanding Charles pays for? Is Charles funding the Middleton’s as well?
- How little time W&K spend with their children? If Carole and Mike are practically part time Nannies then where are their parents? They are certainly NOT working hard on their duties so what are they doing?
- Dig at how Carole is ruling over the Cambridge shadow court. I know its something we like to joke about on here but having the press report on it is something else
- Show how disrespectful they are to the RF and the institution that they are part of. Esp from the Middleton PoV, they spend 10 years clawing their way into it and now they are there they are spitting nails that they are not at the centre, controlling it all
There are periodically articles like this, usually released by Chuck’s camp. This is Chucks dysfunctional way of slapping his son and DIL down and reminding them who funds their lifestyle.
I long for the day when Chuck decides he has had enough – the gossip would be epic.
No one won and no one will win with BRF, bc RF won with a more dangerous opponent than Queen Carole.
If you read the whole piece, it mentions how Bill Middleton “purposely sets family days knowing that Charles will have a scheduling conflict”. Douchey…And Pippa’s PR is trying really hard these days.
None of this is abnormal…usually kids are closer with one set of grandparents more than the other. What is stopping Charles from reaching out to his son and asking to be more involved? His ego? Carole and Michael Middleton are close with their daughter, obviously, but they clearly make an effort to stay in the loop.
Because Charles does over 500 engagements a year, plus The Prince’s Trust, the Duchy, Dumfries House, some of the Queen’s duties, and taking over land management of Balmoral and Sandringham. His schedule is planned 6-9 months in advance, and W&K appear to plan things deliberately so he cannot attend.
We’ve heard for years in documentaries and books about Will having to be his mother’s shoulder to cry on over things his father did. So I’m not at all surprised he resents Charles and uses the only weapon he has against his father.
Many people didn’t think Charles would make a good king when he was Will’s and look how the tide has turned on that. Will has plenty of time to change public opinion around.
Charles will make a good king. He’s been the most active, productive Prince of Wales in history.
If William had a problem with his parents infidelities, he wouldn’t have cheated on KM for years. Nor would he have accepted living in the house where his father and Camilla had their relationship.
My conclusion remains – William has no problem with what his parents did, only how it negatively impacted himself. Does he pay any attention to how his own actions impact his children? Being away for 6 months after the birth of their son for example? I doubt it.
It’s called being a grandparent.
I think Charles will have a warmer relationship with Harry and his family.
Pretty sure they’re a lot more than part-time.
“run around the 18-acre grounds, dip their fingers in the pond teeming with frog spawn, or collect eggs from the chicken coop.”- Are they not able to do this at Amner. We get stories of them visiting the farms there and the house has a good bit of land around it.
And this is a problem?
Agreed. My mom spends a ton of time with her grandkids because she adores them and they adore her.
