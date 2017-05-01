Madeleine McCann’s parents: ‘hope is still there’

Wednesday marks 10 years since the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Back in 2007, the three-year-old disappeared from a Praia da Luz, Portugal apartment rented by her parents, Kate and Gerry. Madeleine vanished while her parents were eating at a nearby restaurant. Her twin siblings, Sean and Amelie, were still in the apartment when Kate and Gerry returned from their meal to find their oldest daughter missing.
With the May 3 anniversary of the disappearance looming, Kate and Gerry spoke with the BBC, asserting they will do “whatever it takes, for as long as it takes” to find Madeleine. Kate told British journalist Fiona Bruce that, although this anniversary is a “horrible marker of time, stolen time,” she remains optimistic, saying “There is progress and there are some very credible lines of inquiry that the police are working on and whilst there’s no evidence to give us any negative news, you know, that hope is still there.”
Even though the couple were cleared as suspects for the disappearance back in August of 2008, the The McCanns still are dealing with the court of social media. They avoid the negative comments, and what Kate refers to as “aspect of human nature that I hadn’t really encountered before,” by simply staying away from social networks, telling the BBC, “We don’t go there, to be honest. We are aware of things that get said because people alert us to them. I guess our worry is for our children.” Fortunately, not all who have an opinion on the case are negative. Gerry acknowledged “the goodness of people and the support that we have had over 10 years, which hasn’t wavered in all that time.”
The family is working with the police to find Madeline, there are still four officers from the Metropolitan Police on the case, over $14 million has been spent on the search. Gerry addressed critics of the expenditures and time spent by the police as “really quite unfair,” adding that Madeleine’s “stranger abduction” was “exceptionally rare,” which was why the case generated so much attention.
Although the family is adapting to life without Madeleine, Kate still buys presents for her daughter, admitting, “I obviously have to think about what age she is and something that, whenever we find her, will still be appropriate. So there’s a lot of thought goes into it. But I couldn’t not, you know; she’s still our daughter, she’ll always be our daughter.”
Losing a child under such mysterious circumstances has got to be tough, and to go for 10 years without any resolution has got to be even tougher. The other true crime cases I’ve covered here had endings – although tragic. I hope this story has a happy ending for the McCann family.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
OK. So I just looked this up on Wikipedia to confirm. These parents left there 2 year old twins and 3 year old alone in an apartment in a strange city….? I’m sorry, but isn’t that insane?! Not only that, but they were at dinner. 180 ft is a long ways away from your kids. And this was for hours. Wow…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is crazy to leave kids that young in an apartment alone. So many things could have gone wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never heard of this story til now, and that’s what stood out for me too, you left them alone in a foreign city while you ate dinner?
Is that not negligence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuinely curious how anyone has avoided this story?! It’s been shoved down my throat for years…
The only ‘hope’ I have is that the poor little gjrl passed away years ago. To think what she might have been through if she’d been kidnapped… doesn’t bear thinking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been thought that they might have drugged their children to make them sleep because how else could you leave three children with a combined age of seven alone in an apartment for hours? There was a full kitchen in that apartment, a TV set, windows – all sorts of ways for the kids to get into trouble…checking on them every 30-45 minutes would really only work if they were sedated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus, they didn’t lock the door to the apartment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but I’ve never bought what this couple is selling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it strange? I never have, either. I read they gave the kids Benadryl to knock them out, then went to dinner. Their apartment was on the road, with open doors and windows. They sent a friend to check, and since everything was dark & quiet he never actually looked.. Meanwhile others saw a hotel worker running away with a child in pajamas. They must feel very guilty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the other theories floated here, it sounds like the hotel worker may have been running away with a child in pajamas because of the Benadryl. As in, Madeleine overdosed on whatever her parents gave her to make her sleep, and maybe they paid a hotel worker to help them cover it up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry I have no sympathy for them at all. They left their 3 very young children in an apartment by themselves night after night to go drink. In a foreign city. It wasn’t like they were in the hotel eating. THey were several minutes away. What did they think would happen? Never mind the fact that they hired a PR person right after as well.
Something was never right with this case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always found it odd that someone would abduct one child but not the others. Presumably if you were going to sell them, why not take 3 for the price of one?
I agree something about this story always stank. Then I read that cadaver dogs found the smell of a body in the room and in their rental car (months after the fact to be fair)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what makes no sense to me as well. Why on earth would you take one child and leave the others? Something is just so strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a lot harder to move three than it is one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A poster downthread suggested they gave their kids something to get them to sleep & Madeleine overdosed. That seems like the more plausible scenario than an abduction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they accidentally gave her an overdose and then got rid of the body – which would explain the smell of a body in the room and the car – the timeline would be interesting. How long would getting rid of the body take? If he/she was gone for let’s say half an hour, wouldn’t someone have noticed? If this was the case, I guess someone else was involved who helped them. Hmmm…
I don’t have kids myself but I have often taken care of my nephew and nieces ever since they were born (they are now 12 year olds). Up until today I get nervous and start looking around if they are out of sight for more than 5 min. I can’t imagine giving them sleeping pills and leave them alone for hours! I’m judging the hell out of this couple for doing this, especially if they could have afforded a babysitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I have always thought there was something very off about this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, I don’t believe this. Look up this couple’s connections to Clement Freud (who was a notorious pedophile).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine what these people are going through, but I never warmed up to them even after all these years in the public eye. Maybe it had to do with the fact that they left their children alone, despite having the resources and the funds to get a babysitter. And the fact that the Met Police is still spending so much money on a crime that didn’t even take place in Britain is ridiculous.
I hope for them that she’s still alive, but the chances are slim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Italy it is prohibited by law to leave the children under the age of 14 unsupervised for even a minute. Like really what were they thinking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is prohibited in britain as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unsupervised where, in what sense? Do 13 year olds need babysitters in Italy? Are they allowed to use the bathroom in private, or must they have an escort?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
at home alone, that’s what it means. until around 12, i think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Home alone. In the US the rule of thumb was always 12 where I grew up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. In NC the legal age is 11, but I know many people who leave children slightly younger than that alone for brief periods. I was babysitting other people’s children by age 12. So far I have left my middle schooler alone for an hour here or there, but I’ve never let her watch a sibling or babysit for anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
while i’m sympathetic to their pain, losing a child must be terrible, i wish the same amount of resources and media exposure was given to other missing children who are not lucky enough to be born in white, rich families. britain’s class system is one of the things that frustrates me the most about being british.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like that in the US, too. When a white child goes missing, call the cavalry, but when a non-white child goes missing… who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep just look at the missing D.C. Girls. Twitter had more info than the news stations. But they were minorities
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The money spent by police looking for this child is orders of magnitude over the budget of any other missing child in the UK, ever. Missingkids.co.uk currently has more than 200 children listed. I honestly think it’s outrageous that we are still expending disproportionate resources on looking for this one child and that the case is still given so much air time.
Originally due to social class and race absolutely and for sure, but these days, I fear, as much due to clickbait for the pro- and anti- conspiracy theories as so many of these notorious cases are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, I don’t really understand what would compel people to leave small children alone at all, but they were seated in direct view of the apartment, just across the pool. 50 meters.
Still a bizarre choice to make.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They may have been seated in direct view, but they weren’t watching the entire time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that I’m dumfounded that they would leave three toddlers by themselves. Even if you’re in eyeshot of your apartment, and no adults broke in, three very small kids can get into all sorts of very dangerous trouble in no time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. They were asleep, but my kids go through phases of waking from bad dreams…. I just can’t see leaving them alone in a hotel room like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I would have been paralyzed by the thought of them drowning in the toilet or putting a finger in a socket… or any myriad things that toddlers do even while you’re watching them! I’ve literally never ever heard of “average” people (meaning non drug addicts) leaving such small children alone. And neither of them thought better of the idea!? Bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it was direct view, all the press reports said the restaurant was a few minutes walk away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats one of the many things that has bugged me – the McCann assertion that they could see the doorway from the bar. The police and investigators proved that was false as wasn’t there a tree, wall or something blocking direct view? The bar was close but they didn’t have a direct viewpoint of the appartment front door.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get a good feeling from these people.
Also, what happens when they do find her, if they do? Do they think this 13-year-old who doesn’t know them at all is just going to melt right back into their family? She probably has no memories of them. And who knows what else she’s been through.
Something just feels wrong about all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never bought what these 2 have been selling but in the UK, they have a rep for suing people who dare to question their version of the story which changed several times. Then there are the 50 questions that Kate has refused to answer, such as why did you leave the twins alone to go back to the tapas bar to raise the alarm? I have always felt that they know more than they are telling. The mother has admitted drugging Madeleine so that she would sleep through the night – Kate struggled with 3 kids under 5 and i don’t think her husband gave her any support.
There was a recent story where they thought that they had found her and apparently a private plane was on standby to go ‘get her’. I guess they have no problem taking a child from what she knows/her family as long as they have what they want.
We will never know what happened to that little girl as the Portuguese police royal screwed up the crime scene.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read about this some time ago: the group of friends they had dinner with that night refused to answer police questions and they even might have made a pact to that extent. I remember this because I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Refusing to cooperate with the police is a crime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
eh, aside from who did it or not, the way these two were treated was a prime example of white privilege and their social class coming into play. Imagine a working class POC couple in that situation and the media would have dragged them through the mud for ages and been much less sympathetic and no one would have invested that much time and resources, especially with the shady stuff that’s been going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That has happened but cases of missing POC rarely make the national new media let alone the international media. The case of Diamond ( 3 years old) and Tionda (10 years old) Bradley who went missing in 2001 while staying home alone in Chicago. They have never been found. In that case being home alone was a part of poverty. Poor parents often face the choice of either going to work and leaving the kids unsupervised or not going to work. The mom in that case also made the mistake of not calling the police right away because she was afraid of what would happen to her. So she had people in the neighborhood looking for the girls for the first several hours after she found out they were missing. Although based on a voicemail the older daughter left her mom, I suspect that the mom’s boyfriend took them and likely killed them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, let’s see – they refused to cooperate with the Portuguese police investigation, had no concerns about leaving the twins behind when they we’re granted an audience with the Pope, gave interviews about feeling a presence in the villa when the Dad went to check the kids (but went back to the tapas bar anyway!) and used public donations to pay their mortgage.
Ten years later and I’m no less convinced that they Casey Anthonyed their kids so Mummy & Daddy could have a night out without wasting money on a babysitter and their daughter accidentally overdosed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you think they gave the kids something to make them sleep and it killed Madeline?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats the most common theory – that it was accidental and they covered it up. The mother admitted to giving Madeleine something to help her sleep – she was having problems with her. I guess the little girl was struggling to adjust to have 2 younger siblings, its quite a common thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I aleays thought there was something stranger about their story…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think you’re on to something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two left their children unattended in a foreign country. Who in their right mind would do something that stupid? You had to money to go to Portugal and rent an apartment but not for a babysitter? SMFH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM recently interviewed the nanny they hired to watch the kids during the day. So they had someone to babysit in the daytime but in the evening, they used Benadryl instead of a babysitter (aka the Casey Anthony method of parenting). They are both doctors, so they could certainly hire a babysitter to watch the kids while they went out to dinner. It wouldn’t surprise me if someone was watching their movements and knew they left the kids alone every night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I don’t buy into the inevitable conspiracy theories about the McCanns, the truth is that they did an irresponsible thing as parents and paid an awful price for it. Their daughter is almost certainly dead and even if she isn’t, no amount of ongoing police work will ever return her to them now.
Her case has used up resources that could have been deployed with a much better chance of success elsewhere. I know that’s a hard and horrible thing to say, but it is true nonetheless.
I’m sad for the McCanns but British media should really stop giving them disproportionate air time because while they still do so, it ensures we’ll continue to have at least four police officers who aren’t looking for children they might actually find.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about the disproportionate access to resources they got but I guess its our class system in motion. If it had been a working class single mother, she would have been crucified in the press and would never have gotten half the help or press the McCanns have.
I agree that Maddie is very likely dead and that public resources/money should be used elsewhere. Harsh but its been 10 years and am sure they can start to pay for investigations themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely class. As ell above and you say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is very sad, I do believe the theory that they may have killed her by accident. It’s alleged that they sometimes left their 3 young children alone and drugged them with sleeping meds (both are Doctors). This isn’t proven but it’s a credible theory. I think they simply gave her too much on this occasion, then covered it up. Of all the scenarios, this seems to fit the evidence the most (the local police messed up the crime scene unfortunately). It makes me wonder if the other two children (who must be nearly grown up now) will ever remember anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The amount of attention these upper middle class people get is so wrong. Even before we found out what really happened with Shannon Matthews the lack of coverage an she had compared to madeline McCann was infuriating!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Jacksonville, FL., a newborn baby was abducted from her mother right out of the hospital. A friend of mine went to school with the mother. Fast forward to approximately 18 years later and the now grown woman has been found and reunited with her birth parents. All drama aside, there’s still hope for young Madeline’s return home. Praying for her safety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse