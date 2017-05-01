‘Roseanne’ is getting an eight-episode revival with the original cast

Another day, another beloved sitcom from our youth returns. Deadline has announced that long-running ABC sitcom Roseanne is in the works to return for an 8-episode revival. The limited series will bring back the show’s creative team as well as stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and even Johnny Galecki, who will probably make a cameo due to his full-time gig on The Big Bang Theory. No word yet on which Becky is coming back for the new run (I’m voting for O.G. Becky, Sarah Chalke, over Becky #2, Alicia Goranson).
The seeds were planted for the return of the blue collar comedy by a recent skit the daytime ladies’ gab-fest The Talk, where panelist Sara Gilbert reunited with her TV Dad, John Goodman for a skit.
Oof. That was painful. But, when asked about the possibility of a reunion, John was enthusiastic, telling Talk host Julie Chen, “Oh, hell yes…if we could get everyone together.” He added that he and Roseanne, whom he calls “The Big R,” filmed a pilot “about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere…but we were very happy to work together.” Sara, when asked the same question, said she “would” participate in the show, but had some trepidation, stating, “Your only fear is you don’t want to do a bad version, because you don’t want to damage what’s been done.”
Roseanne ran for 9 seasons on ABC, from 1998 to 1997. The reboot is currently being shopped around, but Deadline says ABC is the “sentimental choice” as the network that will bring the Connor family back into our lives. As for the star of the show, Roseanne tweeted on Saturday that she would love to bring the show back.
of course I want to do a reboot of Roseanne-new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2017
In addition, Roseanne has addressed the elephant in the room, the death of Goodman’s character Dan in the shows finale, telling helpful fans that, “I’ve already written the scenes about Dan’s death-don’t send me me more suggestions, thnx!”
It doesn’t quite sound like a done deal, but is anyone else getting a teeny bit tired of all of these reboots? Was anyone looking for a return of Roseanne? Has Hollywood run out of ideas?
I really enjoyed the show in its first few season. Rosanne looks good in the picture wearing the pearls. I don’t think anyone was looking for a reboot of any of these shows. But if they want to bring some back: I loved Frasier and Living Single. LOL
Roseanne S1-S4 (roughly) was great, it was easily one of my favorite shows on TV at the time. I am on the fence about a reboot, because a part of me would love to see the characters today, in today’s society with today’s problems and etc. Unless they stick with the “they won the lottery” plot from the last season, in which case, nope.
Leci Goranson was og Becky, not Sarah Chalke.
Thank you! I’d be so upset if Sarah Chalke was the one to come back as Becky.
I never thought Sarah Chalke fit in as Becky. Totally wrong. Original Becky should definitely be used if they do this
I loved Roseanne in its day, but I don’t think I could stomach watching a reunion now that Roseanne is a batsh*t Trump supporter.
Same. I used to love the show in the 90s but I kinda don´t want Roseanne’s “new political climate” jokes about how awesome Captain Orange is and how terrible Muslims and/or immigrants now.
I love Sarah Chalke but she was replacement Becky, not OG! If I remember correctly:) I loved this show so much! “The jig is up” is still one of the best scenes!
I think it all comes down to money in many ways. With a reboot, the producers have a even chance of making money from fans of the show and also new viewers( if the writing is good) . Examples like Gilmore Girls and also the recent Disney live action remake Beauty and the Beast. With a new show it is a bigger risk particularly if you are starting off with no well known actors. That is a big reason reality television has overtaken the industry in Hollywood. Cheap to produce
Sarah chalke was Becky 2.0. Goranson was Becky season 1-5, chalke played her season 6-7, goranson came back for season 8, and then Chalke played her season 9.
They did a entire episode about how no one noticed which just makes me laugh.
“They say she’s the same but she’s not the same”. Lol
But there was a 4th wall breaking moment at one point when Roseanne asked Becky if she was glad to be back for the Disneyland/Disneyworld (?) episodes.
Roseanne is problematic. The show was great though, so anti-Cosby Show at the time. Will DJ be less weird? Meh for the reboot.
I was a huge Roseanne show fan but couldn’t watch the last season. The whole lottery win was awful.
I agree. I love this show but the lotto episodes were horrible.
Yes, I only watched through season 5.
I loved the show the first few seasons. When David started dating Darlene it started to not be so good anymore. . Became ridiculous when they won the lottery
It will please Chris Pratt.
Just make new goddamned shows. I understand nostalgia, but that’s why you watch the old episodes. We need to stop rebooting and remaking. I’m done with it.
Adore Roseanne.
I always said that the luckiest day in Roseanne’s career was the day the show cast the wonderful John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.
Sara Gilbert should grab the paycheck while she can — she’s a legitimately awful actress, capable only of playing variations of her own surly personality.
I didn’t know Roseanne has completely lost her mind and become a Drumpf supporter — yecccch.
No. Thank you, no.
Hi Corey, I think the first year on Roseanne’s original run should be 1988.
A fascinating idea but very much depending on how it’s handled. Roseanne has apparently transformed into quite the raging racist in real life. Some of her tweets and/or retweets about the Obamas seem to border on White Supremacy KKK stuff. On one hand, I don’t like to see her face at all anymore but on the other I can see an “Archie Bunker” treatment could expose the inner workings of some Trump voters. Maybe they can write her out of the the show. The rest of the cast would do a pretty amazing job on their own.
After the 2016 (U.S.) election results, I re-watched a bunch of “Roseanne” episodes on Netflix. I was surprised by how still-relevant a lot of the earlier seasons were. Why not promote the old series more heavily? Re-release it on a box set. Include new interviews with cast members and writers.
I think they’re confused because they switched back and forth. It was Laci Goransen, then Sarah Chalke, then back to Goransen, then to Chalke again. I remember Chalke way better for some reason, she may have had a better screen presence.
