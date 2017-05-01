‘Roseanne’ is getting an eight-episode revival with the original cast

Another day, another beloved sitcom from our youth returns. Deadline has announced that long-running ABC sitcom Roseanne is in the works to return for an 8-episode revival. The limited series will bring back the show’s creative team as well as stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and even Johnny Galecki, who will probably make a cameo due to his full-time gig on The Big Bang Theory. No word yet on which Becky is coming back for the new run (I’m voting for O.G. Becky, Sarah Chalke, over Becky #2, Alicia Goranson).

The seeds were planted for the return of the blue collar comedy by a recent skit the daytime ladies’ gab-fest The Talk, where panelist Sara Gilbert reunited with her TV Dad, John Goodman for a skit.

Oof. That was painful. But, when asked about the possibility of a reunion, John was enthusiastic, telling Talk host Julie Chen, “Oh, hell yes…if we could get everyone together.” He added that he and Roseanne, whom he calls “The Big R,” filmed a pilot “about five years ago that didn’t go anywhere…but we were very happy to work together.” Sara, when asked the same question, said she “would” participate in the show, but had some trepidation, stating, “Your only fear is you don’t want to do a bad version, because you don’t want to damage what’s been done.”

Roseanne ran for 9 seasons on ABC, from 1998 to 1997. The reboot is currently being shopped around, but Deadline says ABC is the “sentimental choice” as the network that will bring the Connor family back into our lives. As for the star of the show, Roseanne tweeted on Saturday that she would love to bring the show back.

of course I want to do a reboot of Roseanne-new political reality in our country will make for some great jokes! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2017

In addition, Roseanne has addressed the elephant in the room, the death of Goodman’s character Dan in the shows finale, telling helpful fans that, “I’ve already written the scenes about Dan’s death-don’t send me me more suggestions, thnx!”

I've already written the scenes about Dan's death-don't send me me more suggestions, thnx! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 30, 2017

It doesn’t quite sound like a done deal, but is anyone else getting a teeny bit tired of all of these reboots? Was anyone looking for a return of Roseanne? Has Hollywood run out of ideas?