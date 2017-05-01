Kim Kardashian will attend tonight’s Met Gala without Kanye West

This year’s awards season felt so muted by politics. “World War III” was literally trending on Twitter during the SAG Awards, and arguably the best moment of the season was Meryl Streep’s political mic-drop at the Golden Globes. My point is that we’re actually in need of some glamour and superficiality. Thankfully, the month of May is bringing us both the Met Gala (tonight) and the Cannes Film Festival (in a few weeks). Which is why I’ve actually been looking forward to seeing who actually turns up for tonight’s Met Gala. Will it be super A-list? Will the fashion be depressing? Will Kim and Kanye make asses out of themselves? Well, I have an answer to that last question: Kim will probably make an ass out of herself, but Kanye isn’t coming!

Looks like there will be no Kimye at this year’s fashion prom. A source tells PEOPLE that Kanye West won’t be attending the Met Gala in New York City on Monday — meaning that his wife Kim Kardashian will be going by herself (if you don’t include her family members that will be attending, of course.) “Kanye West will not be attending the Met Ball tomorrow,” the source says. “Kim will be going solo. He’s still very much enjoying his time off from public events. He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids,” the source added, referring to daughter North and son Saint. “Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.” The source also adds that Kardashian West will be wearing a design from Vivienne Westwood. This will be the first time that Kardashian West, 36, will be attending the Met Gala without West, 39. The pair made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2013 when the reality star wore her meme-inspiring floral Givenchy gown. The couple has attended every Met Gala since then together, with the pair wearing a coordinated shiny look from Olivier Rousteing in 2016, keeping with the bash’s Manus x Machina theme. West has been taking a break from major public appearances following his breakdown and hospitalization last November. While West won’t be at the party, Kardashian West won’t exactly be on her own — her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are expected to attend the event.

[From People]

Part of me thinks “good for Kanye, he needed a break and we needed a break from him.” Another part of me is like “but Kanye is the only reason why Kim gets to come to these events!” I’m shocked that Anna Wintour is allowing Kim to come to the Met Gala solo, without Yeezy. Yeezy is the one Anna likes.

As for Kim wearing Vivienne Westwood… huh. The theme is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, which I didn’t really expect Kim to wear, but I definitely don’t think that “British-punk/structure” is going to go with the theme.