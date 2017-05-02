Kim Kardashian in Westwood & no bling at the Met Gala: sad or simple?

The Met Gala 2017

We knew ahead of time that A) Kanye West would not attend last night’s Met Gala and B) Kim Kardashian would be attending solo. This was Kim’s first major event and major red carpet since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year. I mean, she’s been to a few premieres and events since then, but nothing on the scale of the Met Gala. In years past, Kim has gone all-out and she’s usually one of the most-discussed women of the gala (both good and bad). So, I had expectations. She was either going to completely nail it (low probability) or she was going to f–k it up completely and we could all yell at her.

Instead, Kim wore this Vivienne Westwood gown and it’s just… there. Like, it’s boring and nondescript and it doesn’t even look like a Westwood gown. Kim didn’t do bling either – I don’t think she wore any jewelry at all. I don’t blame her for that. The most notable thing about this look is that her face looks completely different/crazy.

The Met Gala 2017

Diane Kruger in Prada. Kruger is always a Met Gala attendee, just like she’s always at the Cannes Film Festival, which is going down in a few weeks. The month of May is full of events for which Diane needs at least a dozen major gowns and ensembles. This is the point I’m trying to make: I think her gowns got mixed up and this Prada was meant for Cannes. I would like this and I would enjoy it at a Cannes event. I don’t think it’s right for the Met Gala though. It’s too… uncontroversial. Too pretty. Too soft. Too girly.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

Jessica Chastain also wore Prada and man, I kind of hate this. I love Chastain, I think she’s crazy talented, but I would love it if she fired everyone on her style team and hired all new people. Much like Kruger, I feel like this should have been worn at Cannes.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

Photos courtesy of WENN..

 

42 Responses to “Kim Kardashian in Westwood & no bling at the Met Gala: sad or simple?”

  1. Babs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:28 am

    Boring dresses and no Kanye, fail all around.

    Reply
  2. pbn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:35 am

    She didn’t follow the theme

    Reply
  3. jwoolman says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:47 am

    Kim actually looks fine in that photo. Especially when you contrast it with the other bizarre outfits she’s worn in the past.

    Reply
  4. Maria F. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:01 am

    Kim looked okay. I like the fit of the dress. My issue is the colour and fabric. To me it looks like the muslin fabric one uses to make patterns…. so it somehow seems unfinished.

    That might also be due to the simple styling…

    Reply
  5. poop says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:09 am

    She looks fine, but why does she look like she’s aged 5 years out of nowhere? Did she lose a bunch of weight on her face?

    Reply
  6. Amy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:11 am

    I saw somewhere else that the fact that Kim is dressed so simply and in white may be a nod to a Comme des Garcons collection shown in Paris in March 2017:

    https://image.iol.co.za/image/1/process/620×349?source=https://inm-baobab-prod-eu-west-1.s3.amazonaws.com/public/inm/media/image/2017/03/06/43669711fashionkawakubos.jpg&operation=CROP&offset=32×451&resize=4223×2370

    http://www.iol.co.za/lifestyle/style/fashion/comme-des-garcons-renders-fashions-future-in-body-casts-and-packing-blankets-8064747

    So she may actually be entirely on point?

    Reply
  7. MostlyMegan says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:16 am

    How on earth KimK got on the best dressed list from VOGUE itself for THIS nothing of a dress just makes me wonder about life, the universe and everything.

    Reply
  8. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:58 am

    Sad AND simple !

    Reply
  9. hnmmom says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Kim is morphing into young Cher more and more each day.

    Reply
  10. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Snoozes.. With the additional thought Kim looks tight like meat wrapped in one of those butcher shops white papers they wrap and rewrap your meat in?

    Reply
  11. Becky says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I think Jessica looks stunning, love the jewelry as well.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:38 am

    White dress is interesting, would be lovely at an award show.

    The material on Chastains dress is horrible. Like bottom barrel chiffon knock off. What I going on there? Even the beading is awful, it looks like a cheap bridal party gown. The cut is okay though.

    I miss Kim’s jewelry.

    Reply
  13. Jenni says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    KK looks like some dutch dairymaid. Moo.

    Reply
  14. catwoman says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    One look at Kim’s dress and all I could think of was Giant Tampon.

    Reply
  15. Lucy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Honestly? I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I thought Kim looked great. Yeah, it doesn’t follow the theme, but still. Nice color, good fit, simple design…it was way better that what her sisters wore, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  16. Swak says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:04 am

    While I understand not wearing a lot of jewelry, it doesn’t mean she shouldn’t wear some. A simple gold necklace (not a choker) would have been nice. Why is the dress bunching at the waist? Is it because the dress fits poorly or the material used?

    Reply
  17. Adorable says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Sure it’s simple but with everything that’s happened to her I also find this look on her a little sad…I’m not the biggest fan of hers but I find criticism on her overboard & just overzealous really…I think after the whole robbery thing she’s going through a phase with her style & I think it’s unfair she has to change who she is based on Criticism…jmo!

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

    The shoulders and arms of Kims dress fit like the coats she always have hanging off her shoulders. Nothing will ever be as bad as her sofa dress though! Kim should’ve put a little effort in her hairdo

    Reply
  19. HK9 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:41 am

    It’s official…Kim has no style.

    Reply
  20. Lynnie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I don’t know who keeps on telling Kim severe middle parts and neutral makeup works for her, because they don’t.

    That color of yellow is really beautiful on Jessica.

    Reply
  21. Jenns says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Jessica Chastain needs to have her MET invite revoke until she can get her fashion sense together. Why is she so bad at this? I like her, but her style is just terrible.

    Reply
  22. Anilehcim says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Does Kim have no friends? The severe hair needs to STOP. That hair is aging her dramatically and she refuses to let it go.

    I read an article that stated that Kim said on Ellen that she doesn’t wear real jewelry anymore… it’s either costume or nothing. Can’t say I blame her.

    Reply
  23. Bridget says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Dang. This is all Kim can bust out at the Met Ball? In a year that’s supposed to be about avante-garde fashion?

    Reply
  24. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I think this is the best Kim has looked in a while – she actually looks like herself (as in what she looked like before all the ‘tox etc.. that she got on her face).

    Reply
  25. annaloo. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:37 am

    WHERE’S KANYE?!!

    (all caps, per his style)

    Reply
  26. jugil1 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Uhmmm….why do they bother giving this event a theme? It appears the majority don’t dress for the occasion. These are all boring.

    Reply

