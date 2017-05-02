Blake Lively in Versace at the Met Gala: how dare you talk about her style!

Noted fashion-shunner Blake Lively arrived unexpectedly on the Met Gala red carpet. It was quite shocking, because Blake is not associated with fashion at all, and she will bitch out reporters on the red carpet if they ask her any fashion questions. I hope she personally walked up to every one of those photographers and fashion reporters at the Met Gala and demanded that they ask her questions about child abuse, politics, climate change and refugee crises.

To go with her image as someone who cannot be asked any fashion questions, Blake decided to go with a simple sack cloth. What’s that? Oh, no. You mean she wore Versace? You mean she attended an event devoted to superficiality and image and art? Huh. If I may be so bold, I would have preferred Blake’s Versace if the colors had been changed up a little bit. I get that you’re supposed to take in the gown in full-length, so you can see the pop of color at the hem. The blue is a great pop, but I just feel like the beige-gold base of the dress is… too beige. Especially on someone like Blake, who is a pretty beige person on a good day. And much like many other ladies on the red carpet, I feel like this is more of a Cannes dress than a Met Gala dress. Also: the gown makes it look like she’s wearing giant shoulder-pads.