Blake Lively in Versace at the Met Gala: how dare you talk about her style!

The Met Gala 2017

Noted fashion-shunner Blake Lively arrived unexpectedly on the Met Gala red carpet. It was quite shocking, because Blake is not associated with fashion at all, and she will bitch out reporters on the red carpet if they ask her any fashion questions. I hope she personally walked up to every one of those photographers and fashion reporters at the Met Gala and demanded that they ask her questions about child abuse, politics, climate change and refugee crises.

To go with her image as someone who cannot be asked any fashion questions, Blake decided to go with a simple sack cloth. What’s that? Oh, no. You mean she wore Versace? You mean she attended an event devoted to superficiality and image and art? Huh. If I may be so bold, I would have preferred Blake’s Versace if the colors had been changed up a little bit. I get that you’re supposed to take in the gown in full-length, so you can see the pop of color at the hem. The blue is a great pop, but I just feel like the beige-gold base of the dress is… too beige. Especially on someone like Blake, who is a pretty beige person on a good day. And much like many other ladies on the red carpet, I feel like this is more of a Cannes dress than a Met Gala dress. Also: the gown makes it look like she’s wearing giant shoulder-pads.

45 Responses to “Blake Lively in Versace at the Met Gala: how dare you talk about her style!”

  1. Maria F. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:12 am

    nice snark :)

    It seems that she believes the dress is more dramatic than it actually is. It has been done before and it also is not that flattering to her body. Seems a bit Las Vegas to me.

  2. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:13 am

    I mean it’s a typical Blake dress, she looks fine and the blue is a nice touch. Same sh*t different red carpet. Minus the bronzer stripe on her cheek, that’s not cute. I do enjoy Ryan’s color coordinated bow tie.

  3. I'm With The Band says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:15 am

    I’m fully prepared to get roasted for my comment, but here it is: the whole “don’t ask me what I’m wearing” caper is wearing thin and feeling a little “bandwagon-like” at times. If you’re going to walk a red carpet, and make a very deliberate outfit choice because you want to get noticed, then expect to get asked this question . Leave the more serious questions for interviews/editorials, because we will listen.

    No, men don’t get asked this question because let’s face it: suits are boring.

    Fashion is a bit of lighthearted fun in an increasingly serious world.

  4. MostlyMegan says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:18 am

    I can’t believe Ryan Reynolds wore a blue bow tie to match her dress. They look like they are going to the prom. She just needs a corsage. Ugh.

  5. justcrimmles says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:19 am

    It looks a touch more Nicole Kidman than Blake Lively. But needs more of a pale gold/ivory and deeper jewel tone feathers.

  6. Tanguerita says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:29 am

    Is she pregnant again? She looks pretty pregnant to me. The dress is boring as hell.

  7. mkyarwood says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:30 am

    She and Ryan are featured on HONY today.

  8. Chelly says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:32 am

    I’ll be bold…..Nooooooooo that dress is a noooooo, Blake! Hit the snooze, wake me when you revamp your style…into something actually interesting ZzZz

  9. Goats on the Roof says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:39 am

    I mean, she griped out that reporter because he/she was asking about power fashion immediately after Blake gave a speech on sexual abuses of children. This is the kind of environment where one would be asked about clothing and such. The snark is undeserved IMO.

    • teacakes says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:47 am

      iirc the question was asked at an event that had a red carpet ie it is understood that the press will ask about fashion.

      If she didn’t want to be asked those questions at all at such an event, maybe she should have chosen to address these issues at an event that didn’t have a red carpet.

      • mellie says:
        May 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

        And maybe she shouldn’t have posed it up on the red carpet that day like she was posing for the SI swimsuit calendar… It’s going to be a looong time before she lives down that episode and I don’t feel one bit sorry for her. I used to like her, but now I’m just over her open mouthed sex-symbol poses one minute and her “don’t ask me about fashion when I’m wearing a 10K dress” attitude.

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      May 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

      I think the question isn’t always was she right? Sure, be outraged. But what did she accomplish? Nothing. No wait, she accomplished something. That everyone talked about her outrage. She’s like the person who is unhappy about something their significant other said/did that evening because it suppsedly ruined the party for everyone. And the solution is to make 45-minute-long scene about it so everyone’s evening is REALLY ruined. Stay focused and/or relaxed and deal with it later.

      Even if her outrage was justfied (imo it wasn’t), her solution made everything worse.

  10. nemera34 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:54 am

    Her dress looks like something I could swear Kim K has worn. I don’t like it at all. Just a no for me

  11. sun says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Ryan’s face looks botox-ed

  12. Sam says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:06 am

    I know I’m in the minority when I say this but Blake Lively looks soooooooo much better with weight on. Like I hope she doesn’t lose anymore because she looks fantastic. I wasn’t a fan of the dress and then I saw the bottom. Then I was sold.

    Her and Ryan are featured on HONY. It’s actually really sweet.

  13. Amide says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Nothing groundbreaking here, so how does this have the most comments?😐😩

  14. Eleonor says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Beyonce and Kim K. already wore something similar. Big no from me.

  15. Jenns says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I’m pretty sure I’ve seen that dress before. It looks like she just added the feathers.

  16. JaneDoesWork says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    This dress could have looked cool if the beige were a stark white. The blue would have popped and the detailed threading on the dress would have been more visible.

  17. Twinkle says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Hideous dress. Over designed and tortured. I have no idea why people think she has great taste. She’s so tacky.

  18. Sigh says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:15 am

    This whole post made me chuckle this morning, so thank you for that and out of respect for Blake’s aversion for fashion, I won’t discuss her less than Dynasty/Vegas showgirl dress.

  19. Bridget says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:44 am

    This dress is heinous.

  20. Jessica says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I get sick of Blake’s two poses – mouth slightly open and then off and dreaming. She really overdoes it.

  21. Anna says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Ugh. I just wish Ryan Reynolds would stop wearing tons of make up. Or just go away already. Thanks.

  22. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I’m sooooooo over the ponytail. Do SOMETHING. That dress is hideous.

  23. Brea says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I get that snark about the whole #askehermore thing because it’s purely performative feminism and I agree that it’s hypocritical since that celebs are often paid to wear those dresses but after that post about Blake I went to watch the speech she gave at that Variety event on youtube. It’s honestly one of the most brutal, heartbreaking speeches I’ve listened to. I could barely finish it yet it’s so necessary because these terrible things happen and we need to know about it and try to actively do something against it. So yeah she shouldn’t have been so rude to the reporter but maybe she was genuinely taken aback by a normal question after talking about one of the most terrible things in the world.

  24. Giddy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Blake looks like she had explosive blue diarrhea.

