Zendaya in parrot print Dolce & Gabbana at the Met Gala: one of the best?

When I first saw photos of Zendaya, 20, last night I didn’t even recognize her. She’s such a chameleon that she just looked vaguely familiar to me and I couldn’t place her. I think it’s her hair and also this amazing Dolce & Gabbana gown. It’s huge, it’s fascinating and it merges D&G’s signature style, a bold print, with the Kawakubo theme of giant shapes and draped folded fabrics. This is refreshing, it’s delightful and I love it on her.

Hailee Steinfeld, also 20, was in an off the shoulder black Vera Wang get up with military motif bell sleeves and a crazy high peplum. She had little shorts under an open skirt. This is not my taste at all but it’s daring and it does go with the theme. There’s nothing very memorable about it from the front, but I love the photo of her from the side with those crazy high boots. Plus her hair and makeup are great. If you haven’t seen The Edge of Seventeen, with Hailee, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick, it’s well worth a rental. I saw it a couple of weeks ago and came away with so much respect for Hailee’s acting. I feel like I get her now.