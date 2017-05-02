Zendaya in parrot print Dolce & Gabbana at the Met Gala: one of the best?

When I first saw photos of Zendaya, 20, last night I didn’t even recognize her. She’s such a chameleon that she just looked vaguely familiar to me and I couldn’t place her. I think it’s her hair and also this amazing Dolce & Gabbana gown. It’s huge, it’s fascinating and it merges D&G’s signature style, a bold print, with the Kawakubo theme of giant shapes and draped folded fabrics. This is refreshing, it’s delightful and I love it on her.

Hailee Steinfeld, also 20, was in an off the shoulder black Vera Wang get up with military motif bell sleeves and a crazy high peplum. She had little shorts under an open skirt. This is not my taste at all but it’s daring and it does go with the theme. There’s nothing very memorable about it from the front, but I love the photo of her from the side with those crazy high boots. Plus her hair and makeup are great. If you haven’t seen The Edge of Seventeen, with Hailee, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick, it’s well worth a rental. I saw it a couple of weeks ago and came away with so much respect for Hailee’s acting. I feel like I get her now.

Photos credit: WENN and Getty

 

43 Responses to “Zendaya in parrot print Dolce & Gabbana at the Met Gala: one of the best?”

  1. sarri says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:47 am

    I love that dress, the colors are great.

  2. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:02 am

    I cannot stand D&G but I have to admit that this is a good look on Zendaya. She and her stylist did a really good job from head to toe.

  3. Jess says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:02 am

    She looks amazing! Definetly the best dressed, imo.

  4. MunichGirl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Wow, she looks great and that dress is just perfect.

  5. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    She is goving that southern gothic realness. I LOVE her and her hair and dress separate and together!

    I keep hearing that about the edge of seventeenth but also i cant with Hailee’s weird put upon interviews accent so i havent pursued

    • Nicole says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:53 am

      QQ it’s really really good. I watched it because I love Woody Harrelson and I came away impressed.
      It actually restored my faith in her acting. People forget she’s an Oscar nominee.

    • Lynnie says:
      May 2, 2017 at 8:27 am

      I saw it and personally thought it was eh (the movie that is). Kinda found it cliche and sorta cringy, but when it hits its stride it’s bearable. My biggest gripe with it was that I felt it built up to this point, reached it, and then quickly fell off to reach a happy ending that was just like ??? As if all the previous drama didn’t happen lol.

  6. Erinn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Zendaya looks amazing. I’m not usually a huge fan of her styling – but she looks stunning here.

    I still look at Hailey and only see her as Mattie from True Grit.

  7. Melibea says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Zendaya was the best for me, just gorgeous head to toe!

  8. Penfold says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Thumbs up for Zendaya! Great hair, dress, and lipstick.

  9. sun says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:15 am

    The Edge of Seventeen is so good

  10. Babs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I like both looks. Well done ladies!

  11. Nancy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:25 am

    She is so tiny, but the big hair and dress don’t overwhelm her. Good job. She has some swag going on

  12. teacakes says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Rihanna and Zendaya were probably the two best looks from last night – one went full-on with the theme while the other went in the opposite direction (big princess dress) but still came out looking very well suited to it.

  13. Amide says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    GORGEOUS❤💓

  14. Louise177 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I like both dresses. They look good and kind of on theme but don’t look silly.

  15. Miss Kittles says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Love Zendaya & her gorgeous dress. She looked beautiful as always but I’m not loving the hair. I just feel like it hides her pretty face. But it does work with this dress & this event

  16. smcollins says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Zendaya is such a gorgeous young woman, you could put her in a paper sack and she’d find a way to rock it. Hailey is also beautiful and like this edgier look on her. They’re young and having fun, as they should be.

  17. KatM says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Wow, Zendaya’s dress is fantastic. She looks amazing. The colors and print are really cool.

  18. Anitas says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:24 am

    What a beautiful young woman, and I love her whole styling.

  19. Lobbit says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Gorgeous. Probably my pick for best of show.

  20. Lightpurple says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Fantastic, Zendaya!

    Reply
  21. serena says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    They both rocks!

    Ps. I saw Hailee’s movie and I really liked it! Not your usual teenage comedy.

  22. thaisajs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It’s just not fair to put Hailee in the same post as Zendaya, who looked amaze-balls last night. I loved every part of it, but especially her hair. A+

  23. GingerCrunch says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Madonna should take a few pointers from Zendaya. She’s so fresh and current.

  24. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Zendaya for the win. She went big and has the presence to carry it. And I love her hair.
    I don’t love Hailee’s dress but I think she looks good here.

  25. kay says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    these two have my fave looks.
    zendaya is….perfection. truly. head to toe, this woman is win.
    love hailee’s out fit, but not so keen on her hair and all.

  26. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Love her hair!

  27. sendepause says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I hope Zendaya uses the picture to pitch a new Disney movie with her being the freaking princess styled exactly like that. Love it so much!

  28. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:29 am

    LOVE THE D&G DRESS – me want!!!! It is def my fave look of the night.

