Kendall Jenner in La Perla couture at the Met Gala: sexy or bland?

Kendall Jenner is currently under contract with La Perla, so the lingerie house decided to venture into (insert sarcasm quotes) “haute couture” this year. This was the result: Kendall in a dress that was just glittery netting. I saw some fashion-professionals bitching about Kendall’s vibe and her posing on the carpet, and I sort of see their point, which was: this dress requires a sort of coquettish sexiness that Kendall just doesn’t have. She posed on the carpet like she was posing for bargain catalogue work. While there’s nothing wrong with having a more wholesome, girl-next-door vibe, don’t wear a dress that you can’t properly “work.”
Mary J. Blige also wore La Perla. This just looks like lingerie to me, even more so than Kendall’s. It doesn’t have anything to do with the theme and it’s not even a cute dress in general. The point of this is probably “Mary is a single lady again and she’s sexy!” If that’s the point… sure. I’ll go with that.
Paris Jackson also wore Calvin Klein, like Goop. Paris is a little bit don’t-look-at-me-look-at-me-don’t-look-at-me, but this was her first Met Gala and… whatever. Sure. I don’t really care enough to have an opinion on her dress. I’ll give her this: her hair looks great here.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN..
I think Mary and Kendall look tacky.
Not a fan of Paris Jackson’s dress but she has a gorgeous face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree on all counts….Paris has a stunning face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when she was just a little girl, we had those ever so rare ‘sightings’ of her with the veil over her head. Gosh how old am I… Beautiful girl, wish her nothing but the best for the future, she’s not had the easiest of starts in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s absolutely beautiful. Mesmerizing eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall had the best outfit hands down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since when does underwear and fillers constitute an outfit?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BWAHAHAHAHAHA. Your comment just won the internet today.
(Kendall looks soooooooooooo tacky and inappropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh GOD Goats, I’ve just spat water at my screen
That’ll teach me to consume liquids while reading CB comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah i find it curious how she doesn’t look naked even though she basically is. it’s a well constructed piece of netting at least. her whole look really goes with it, long limbs, lean body, dark hair and not too sexy. on someone with bigger boobs this would have been bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you not eat for a week for Kendall’s dress? What if you get nervous and get the runs? Ok I said it. Her bum looks great but what if Mother Nature calls. Dear god!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks too much like they saw a photo of JLo’s infamous green dress and they said “we can do that”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall is wearing the saddest see-through outfit I´ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sheer, see through, slit, call to emergency surgeon on-call, mama Jenner approved…or should I also call her Kardashian?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have expected to see Kylie in a dress like that, not Kendall – but maybe I give Kendall too much credit ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Kendall’s hair and makeup. Honestly, I think she’s the prettiest of the K’s.
Paris’ hair is great – and I love that she always makes sure to play up her eyes. They’re gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. That’s why Kylie looks so pissed off all the time. Kendall is a model and it shows, while Kylie…….she has lifeless eyes, dead eyes, eyes of a doll, well actually I stole that from the guy in Jaws but it’s true. Jealous little sister Kendall, Kendall, Kendall!!! When the K’s go down and they will, Kendall will still be walking the runways. *Paris is pretty. But, I think she has a long way to go before she is healed.* Another non-celeb, famous for nothing but being MJ’s daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How boring Kendall, seing a Jenner/Kardashian wearing as little clothes as possible or see through… Sight. Oh and her face looks crazy, my god.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another day, another “____ shows her ass” type of headline about them. What a legacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is amazing how a person can wear a fishnet and still look like a snooze. Rose McGowan did it first and did it better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress made me think that Kendall has a very plain face indeed. I think it’s too mature for her or her styling isn’t right. I don’t hate the dress, but she doesn’t have enough presence to wear it.
But that Paris Jackson is a stunner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser is so right. Kendall’s vibe is very much, the approachable girl that will throw around a football with her guy friends at the park wearing a dirty t-shirt and soccer shorts. She has no real modeling talent, and she just doesn’t wear the ultra-sexy, nearly-naked Kardashian looks comfortably or well. She would be great as the girl-next-door in a Pepsi commercial! or no… wait… maybe not…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give this girl a Pepsi Or a Heineken, Either way the chick is ZHIRSTY
Mary too listened to Lemonade, someone said Lala Was at 6 inch yesterday .. But So was Mary
I never know what to do when in a given post I start questioning “Why is Paris Jackson” (cause shades of icky zoo staring at these kids all their lives like their dad, right?) but then i invariably am not grated by anything she says, she isnt offensive, acquits herself better than most and is very charming… This is a cute look for a young woman at the Met.. Im with it, Officially INTO Paris Jackson BUT IN PRAYERS for Paris Jackson?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s still got some kind of grounding from somewhere, you can tell. I hope she translates herself into a life with more normalcy, instead of just being swept along by the celebrity machine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh?…I guess you put it into words.. there is something good/sweet/charismatic about her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris is extremely beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Kendall hadn’t ruined her lips. She stood out with thinner lips in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks really different now. Kinda plain. I think she did something else to her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like she got fillers too. She looks ridiculous. Her lips look like a toddler smeared lipstick of marker all over their face in a bid to look like mommy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Mary looks fine. Not a stellar dress in the slightest, but just a fine black dress.
I cannot believe Kendall is basically nude on the carpet and is still boring as all hell. Actually, I can. She really needs to stop trying to be something she is not.
Paris actually looks cute here from the neck up. The dress is a little to plain for this event, but she looks good in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall deserves the nickname Kendull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Back in the day Rose McGowan wore a dress thingy (how else could you describe it?!) when she was with Marlyn Manson. 19 years later Kendall Jenner wears something similar and no one bats an eyelid because it is boring! So. Boring. She looks ridiculous but how many times can you write that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall looks like post-surgery Khloe in the second picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall looks so tacky and boring. All the Ks missed the mark yesterday.
Paris I don’t like the underboob but her face and hair are really gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just turn up naked already.
On a plus note, Paris looks beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did she do to her face? Ach am so disappointed. She was the only one not plasticized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris looks beautiful but I really hate this “under boob” thing or whatever it is going on where women show their under boob cleavage. I can’t put my finger on why but j just hate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like the underboob thing either. Probably just my age. 😂 Paris is a beautiful, intelligent woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall followed the family tradition and had some asswork. You don’t lose weight and gain a bigger ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mary is going through some serious BS with that bum soon to be ex husband. She chose to step out in her freakum dress. I would have it no other way for my bff in my head.
Kendal looks cutie cupie doll ish. She needed more sass to sell that garment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so tired of seeing Kendall’s nipples or ass cheeks. Girl, you are BORING and no one cares about your desperate attempts to be edgy. The “girl next door” factor that Kendall gives off is, in my opinion, simply due to the fact that there is nothing special about her modeling. Is Kendall pretty? Yes. Would she ever be a “high fashion” model without connections? Hell no.
Paris Jackson is a seriously gorgeous girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the back of Kendall’s outfit but it’s basically her butt. If I had that body I would probably be shaking my naked boobs and butt in everyone’s face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kendall recently got a chin implant. It changes her whole face. That and the lip injections. Too bad. Her natural lip shape was cute. These K girls really have zero self esteem, except maybe Kourtney, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That family must have the plastic surgeons on speed dial. She is a beautiful young woman but they need to stop with the “enhancements” to their face and bodies. They are young women. There is no reason for this. Kylie especially.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like nowadays sexy means showing as much skin as possible, which is basically going naked in Kendall’s case. Not a fan of this look or her bloated face.
Paris looks nice, sure she didn’t ‘dare’ enough, but her styling is so damn stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sick of seeing the Kardashian/Jenner people naked on the red carpet. Or at all. Her hair and makeup look nice though.
Mary…love her but no.
I dislike Paris’ dress, but she is quite pretty. I can’t get over how much she reminds me of Madonna’s original face. I worry about her venturing into the public eye though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris has the most stunning face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall looks beautiful. The only normal, not tacky sibling out of the whole family. Natural and pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall looks like she’s had some filler work on her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paris looks nice here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse