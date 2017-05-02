Kendall Jenner in La Perla couture at the Met Gala: sexy or bland?

Kendall Jenner is currently under contract with La Perla, so the lingerie house decided to venture into (insert sarcasm quotes) “haute couture” this year. This was the result: Kendall in a dress that was just glittery netting. I saw some fashion-professionals bitching about Kendall’s vibe and her posing on the carpet, and I sort of see their point, which was: this dress requires a sort of coquettish sexiness that Kendall just doesn’t have. She posed on the carpet like she was posing for bargain catalogue work. While there’s nothing wrong with having a more wholesome, girl-next-door vibe, don’t wear a dress that you can’t properly “work.”

Mary J. Blige also wore La Perla. This just looks like lingerie to me, even more so than Kendall’s. It doesn’t have anything to do with the theme and it’s not even a cute dress in general. The point of this is probably “Mary is a single lady again and she’s sexy!” If that’s the point… sure. I’ll go with that.

Paris Jackson also wore Calvin Klein, like Goop. Paris is a little bit don’t-look-at-me-look-at-me-don’t-look-at-me, but this was her first Met Gala and… whatever. Sure. I don’t really care enough to have an opinion on her dress. I’ll give her this: her hair looks great here.