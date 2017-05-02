Kendall Jenner in La Perla couture at the Met Gala: sexy or bland?

The Met Gala 2017

Kendall Jenner is currently under contract with La Perla, so the lingerie house decided to venture into (insert sarcasm quotes) “haute couture” this year. This was the result: Kendall in a dress that was just glittery netting. I saw some fashion-professionals bitching about Kendall’s vibe and her posing on the carpet, and I sort of see their point, which was: this dress requires a sort of coquettish sexiness that Kendall just doesn’t have. She posed on the carpet like she was posing for bargain catalogue work. While there’s nothing wrong with having a more wholesome, girl-next-door vibe, don’t wear a dress that you can’t properly “work.”

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

Mary J. Blige also wore La Perla. This just looks like lingerie to me, even more so than Kendall’s. It doesn’t have anything to do with the theme and it’s not even a cute dress in general. The point of this is probably “Mary is a single lady again and she’s sexy!” If that’s the point… sure. I’ll go with that.

Paris Jackson also wore Calvin Klein, like Goop. Paris is a little bit don’t-look-at-me-look-at-me-don’t-look-at-me, but this was her first Met Gala and… whatever. Sure. I don’t really care enough to have an opinion on her dress. I’ll give her this: her hair looks great here.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN..

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Kendall Jenner in La Perla couture at the Met Gala: sexy or bland?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:03 am

    I think Mary and Kendall look tacky.

    Not a fan of Paris Jackson’s dress but she has a gorgeous face.

    Reply
  2. Kiki says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:03 am

    Kendall had the best outfit hands down!

    Reply
  3. Chelly says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:03 am

    Sheer, see through, slit, call to emergency surgeon on-call, mama Jenner approved…or should I also call her Kardashian?

    Reply
  4. Indira says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I would have expected to see Kylie in a dress like that, not Kendall – but maybe I give Kendall too much credit ^^

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I like Kendall’s hair and makeup. Honestly, I think she’s the prettiest of the K’s.

    Paris’ hair is great – and I love that she always makes sure to play up her eyes. They’re gorgeous!

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:22 am

      I agree. That’s why Kylie looks so pissed off all the time. Kendall is a model and it shows, while Kylie…….she has lifeless eyes, dead eyes, eyes of a doll, well actually I stole that from the guy in Jaws but it’s true. Jealous little sister Kendall, Kendall, Kendall!!! When the K’s go down and they will, Kendall will still be walking the runways. *Paris is pretty. But, I think she has a long way to go before she is healed.* Another non-celeb, famous for nothing but being MJ’s daughter.

      Reply
  6. rachel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    How boring Kendall, seing a Jenner/Kardashian wearing as little clothes as possible or see through… Sight. Oh and her face looks crazy, my god.

    Reply
  7. Josephine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:10 am

    The dress made me think that Kendall has a very plain face indeed. I think it’s too mature for her or her styling isn’t right. I don’t hate the dress, but she doesn’t have enough presence to wear it.

    But that Paris Jackson is a stunner.

    Reply
    • chaine says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Kaiser is so right. Kendall’s vibe is very much, the approachable girl that will throw around a football with her guy friends at the park wearing a dirty t-shirt and soccer shorts. She has no real modeling talent, and she just doesn’t wear the ultra-sexy, nearly-naked Kardashian looks comfortably or well. She would be great as the girl-next-door in a Pepsi commercial! or no… wait… maybe not…

      Reply
  8. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Give this girl a Pepsi Or a Heineken, Either way the chick is ZHIRSTY

    Mary too listened to Lemonade, someone said Lala Was at 6 inch yesterday .. But So was Mary

    I never know what to do when in a given post I start questioning “Why is Paris Jackson” (cause shades of icky zoo staring at these kids all their lives like their dad, right?) but then i invariably am not grated by anything she says, she isnt offensive, acquits herself better than most and is very charming… This is a cute look for a young woman at the Met.. Im with it, Officially INTO Paris Jackson BUT IN PRAYERS for Paris Jackson?

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Paris is extremely beautiful.

    Reply
  10. skyblue says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I wish Kendall hadn’t ruined her lips. She stood out with thinner lips in my opinion.

    Reply
  11. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I think Mary looks fine. Not a stellar dress in the slightest, but just a fine black dress.

    I cannot believe Kendall is basically nude on the carpet and is still boring as all hell. Actually, I can. She really needs to stop trying to be something she is not.

    Paris actually looks cute here from the neck up. The dress is a little to plain for this event, but she looks good in it.

    Reply
  12. Odell says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Kendall deserves the nickname Kendull.

    Reply
  13. Harrierjet says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Back in the day Rose McGowan wore a dress thingy (how else could you describe it?!) when she was with Marlyn Manson. 19 years later Kendall Jenner wears something similar and no one bats an eyelid because it is boring! So. Boring. She looks ridiculous but how many times can you write that?

    Reply
  14. Ayra. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Kendall looks like post-surgery Khloe in the second picture.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Kendall looks so tacky and boring. All the Ks missed the mark yesterday.
    Paris I don’t like the underboob but her face and hair are really gorgeous

    Reply
  16. KikiGee says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Just turn up naked already.
    On a plus note, Paris looks beautiful.

    Reply
  17. Svea says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

    What did she do to her face? Ach am so disappointed. She was the only one not plasticized.

    Reply
  18. Brunswickstoval says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Paris looks beautiful but I really hate this “under boob” thing or whatever it is going on where women show their under boob cleavage. I can’t put my finger on why but j just hate it.

    Reply
  19. Tw says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Kendall followed the family tradition and had some asswork. You don’t lose weight and gain a bigger ass.

    Reply
  20. JeanGrey says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Mary is going through some serious BS with that bum soon to be ex husband. She chose to step out in her freakum dress. I would have it no other way for my bff in my head.

    Kendal looks cutie cupie doll ish. She needed more sass to sell that garment.

    Reply
  21. Anilehcim says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I’m so tired of seeing Kendall’s nipples or ass cheeks. Girl, you are BORING and no one cares about your desperate attempts to be edgy. The “girl next door” factor that Kendall gives off is, in my opinion, simply due to the fact that there is nothing special about her modeling. Is Kendall pretty? Yes. Would she ever be a “high fashion” model without connections? Hell no.

    Paris Jackson is a seriously gorgeous girl!

    Reply
  22. Snoopy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I liked the back of Kendall’s outfit but it’s basically her butt. If I had that body I would probably be shaking my naked boobs and butt in everyone’s face

    Reply
  23. Gardenia says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I think Kendall recently got a chin implant. It changes her whole face. That and the lip injections. Too bad. Her natural lip shape was cute. These K girls really have zero self esteem, except maybe Kourtney, I guess.

    Reply
  24. KatM says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    That family must have the plastic surgeons on speed dial. She is a beautiful young woman but they need to stop with the “enhancements” to their face and bodies. They are young women. There is no reason for this. Kylie especially.

    Reply
  25. serena says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I feel like nowadays sexy means showing as much skin as possible, which is basically going naked in Kendall’s case. Not a fan of this look or her bloated face.

    Paris looks nice, sure she didn’t ‘dare’ enough, but her styling is so damn stunning.

    Reply
  26. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Sick of seeing the Kardashian/Jenner people naked on the red carpet. Or at all. Her hair and makeup look nice though.
    Mary…love her but no.
    I dislike Paris’ dress, but she is quite pretty. I can’t get over how much she reminds me of Madonna’s original face. I worry about her venturing into the public eye though.

    Reply
  27. MellyMel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Paris has the most stunning face.

    Reply
  28. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Kendall looks beautiful. The only normal, not tacky sibling out of the whole family. Natural and pretty.

    Reply
  29. jugil1 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Paris looks nice here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment