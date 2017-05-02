Kylie Jenner in Versace at the Met Gala: cheap, cute or just… sad doll?

Kylie Jenner somehow got to attend the Met Gala again this year. I don’t really get it? Like, I sort of understand the fashion industry’s acceptance of Kendall Jenner, but I don’t get the Kylie thing at all. Kylie isn’t even known for being that fashionable! Anyway, Kylie wore this Versace gown and people were comparing it to the Givenchy dress Beyonce wore a few years back. I loathed that Beyonce gown and I don’t care much for this either. I’ll say what I always say about Kylie: she is such a sad doll.

Now I feel sorry about including Julianne Moore in this post, but I wanted to throw in some extras. Julianne wore Calvin Klein and it’s not on-theme or even that special. But I bet she was comfortable?

Kate Bosworth looked like the Ghost of Met Galas Past in this Tory Burch gown. I don’t get it. Perhaps I never will.

Photos courtesy of WENN..

 

50 Responses to “Kylie Jenner in Versace at the Met Gala: cheap, cute or just… sad doll?”

  1. Odell says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    That ass.. she’s really turning into Kim.

    Reply
  2. Steph says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Poor girl….

    Reply
  3. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:29 am

    A variation of the same sh!t she always wear, bedazzled Hose.. that wig is sad though

    Reply
  4. amy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    What’s going on with Kate’s face?

    Reply
  5. Matomeda says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I hope there’s a JLo post soon. I surprisingly loved her look. And the pic i saw wasn’t a mouth open sessy face!!! And a rod looked so freaking thrilled to be there it was funny.

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Her makeup sells like crazy. She’s becoming a a industry heavy weight.

    Reply
  7. naomipaige says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Cheap and desperate. Just like the rest of them.

    Reply
  8. Guest says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:31 am

    When I see Kylie, all I can see is plastic.

    Reply
  9. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Sheer dress. Granny panties. Just. Needs. To. End.
    She got 2 out of 3…cheap, sad doll.

    Reply
    • chaine says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

      IKR? When will someone tell them the granny panties + sheer skirt trend is way waaaay over? She absolutely looks like a pathetic Beyonce knockoff, and whatever she is doing to cinch her waist in just makes her undies look that much more like a diaper on the verge of exploding.

      Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I choose answer d) pathetic, cheap, and sad doll. I wish you had opened this post with Julianne and ended with whatever that is that is calling herself Kylie.

    Why does Kate Bosworth get invited to anything? I think this is a serious question. Is she popular on social media, because she is not on a show that I know of and does not act in movies all that often? Jessica Alba did the same thing for years before she started the Honest company. Kate is a mystery to me.

    Reply
    • Eve says:
      May 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

      LOL I have been asking the same question too. Good for Jessica Alba for starting her Honest company and having some legitimate recognition again because, as much as I like her, she was beginning to squeeze those last drops of her “IT” girl days with nothing else to offer. I guess that it depends on their behind the scenes connections they got at the high of their fame that still opens doors for them.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Kate Bosworth is a fashion girl. She gets invited to fashion stuff. But, I think her status there is dropping – she’s there as Tory Burch’s guest? Bosworth used to aim for big designer names.

      Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:35 am

    *yawn* this is the same look she wears to almost every event. Sequins, cutouts or shear silhouette, wig and a blank expression

    Reply
  12. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:48 am

    None of the above

    Reply
  13. Jenns says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:00 am

    What is happening to Kate Bosworth?

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Kylie looks so cheap and tacky. Another criminally ugly dress worn by the jenner /Kardashian family

    Reply
  15. rahrahrooey says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Are we really supposed to believe that that’s her real butt? I don’t understand that whole family’s logic???

    Reply
  16. trtgfc17 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I wouldn’t hate on Kylie so fast; I know of at least ten things that are majority F’d up with her life decisions. But I will say this: out of all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, I hate her the least simply because I think it drives them insane that she blew up so quick. I do wish she would let go of the wigs. I think she should really embrace herself for who she naturally is. She is young and going through her phases, so I’ll tolerate it when I see the random pictures (GAG!).

    Reply
  17. serena says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She really looks like a mannequin now.

    Reply
  18. Nancy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Most of the girls have smiles on their faces and there is Kylie with her dead eyes trying to strike a pose. The cheese stands alone…….again. Give it up, you are there because you have the same mother as Kim. End of story

    Reply
  19. KatM says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    How old is she? Please, please, please stop with the plastic surgery.

    Reply
  20. Anilehcim says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    There was a meme today that said something along the lines of “Stop inviting Kylie places… she wears the same thing every time” and it showed 4 or 5 different dresses she has worn that look exactly like this. How and why did Donatella Versace end up as her date? Is this really what couture fashion has become? Complete sell outs for bland, plastic young women with millions of Instagram followers? I don’t think any fans of the Kardashians/Jenners/Hadids can afford Versace as most of them are young and high school aged or younger, so I really don’t understand the thought process with these haute brands latching onto them.

    Side note: I often forget what Kylie used to look like at this point, but when you look back on what her natural face and body looked like, she really looks absolutely nothing like she used to. I mean there are really no traces of the person she was, and that is scary. Talk about body dysmorphic disorder and hating yourself.

    Reply
  21. grabbyhands says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:47 am

    She looks like a really well preserved 40 something.

    Kim and Kylie need to stop with the platinum look – it hasn’t suited either of them.

    Reply
  22. Lightpurple says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I just looked at the glorious Zendaya and the super cool looking Hailee thread, both beautiful young women who played with the theme yet highlighted their youthful, natural exuberance. And then, there is this Kylie-bot. Nothing natural or youthful about her. That dress is atrocious; in some angles, it looks like stuff is sprouting from her crotch. All plastic. How lacking in any sense of her own worth she must be to do this to herself.

    Reply
  23. KatM says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Their family is an absolute disaster. The fact that she had had this much plastic surgery already is very disturbing.

    Reply
  24. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    She looks so uncomfortable in her drastically altered body. That dress is tacky as hell too.

    I wish someone would tell Kate Bosworth that the super tight hair and heavy makeup is not a good look for her. She often seems to do that.

    Reply
  25. chaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I love, love, love Julianne’s dress and her in it. It is lovely and does not take itself too seriously. She looks happy in it.

    Reply
  26. kay says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    oh wow, three for three.
    fug dress, fuglier dress, fugliest dress. or maybe i have those backward?
    never understood the appeal of nude appearing gowns, bedazzled. they always, no matter who wears them, remind me of taking a net shopping bag and a hot glue gun and a michaels glitterbling beading box kit and having a crafty moment…or two.

    Reply
  27. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:02 am

    She looks like something Sponge Bob caught in a net.

    Reply
  28. Chetta B. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Sad doll.

    Reply
  29. Catherine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Everytime I see Kylie she has a different face.

    Reply

