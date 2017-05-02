Kylie Jenner in Versace at the Met Gala: cheap, cute or just… sad doll?

Kylie Jenner somehow got to attend the Met Gala again this year. I don’t really get it? Like, I sort of understand the fashion industry’s acceptance of Kendall Jenner, but I don’t get the Kylie thing at all. Kylie isn’t even known for being that fashionable! Anyway, Kylie wore this Versace gown and people were comparing it to the Givenchy dress Beyonce wore a few years back. I loathed that Beyonce gown and I don’t care much for this either. I’ll say what I always say about Kylie: she is such a sad doll.

Now I feel sorry about including Julianne Moore in this post, but I wanted to throw in some extras. Julianne wore Calvin Klein and it’s not on-theme or even that special. But I bet she was comfortable?

Kate Bosworth looked like the Ghost of Met Galas Past in this Tory Burch gown. I don’t get it. Perhaps I never will.