Kylie Jenner in Versace at the Met Gala: cheap, cute or just… sad doll?

Kylie Jenner somehow got to attend the Met Gala again this year. I don’t really get it? Like, I sort of understand the fashion industry’s acceptance of Kendall Jenner, but I don’t get the Kylie thing at all. Kylie isn’t even known for being that fashionable! Anyway, Kylie wore this Versace gown and people were comparing it to the Givenchy dress Beyonce wore a few years back. I loathed that Beyonce gown and I don’t care much for this either. I’ll say what I always say about Kylie: she is such a sad doll.
Now I feel sorry about including Julianne Moore in this post, but I wanted to throw in some extras. Julianne wore Calvin Klein and it’s not on-theme or even that special. But I bet she was comfortable?
Kate Bosworth looked like the Ghost of Met Galas Past in this Tory Burch gown. I don’t get it. Perhaps I never will.
Photos courtesy of WENN..
That ass.. she’s really turning into Kim.
Yeah she’s starting to have the Kardashian proportion issue of an ass too big for her thighs to support.
You can clearly see in other pictures that she is wearing a corset of some sort underneath the dress to provide a tiny waist/wide hips/big ass illusion.
Poor girl….
A variation of the same sh!t she always wear, bedazzled Hose.. that wig is sad though
For somebody that ‘made’ wigs happen, she could have at least tweezed that part.
What’s going on with Kate’s face?
I hope there’s a JLo post soon. I surprisingly loved her look. And the pic i saw wasn’t a mouth open sessy face!!! And a rod looked so freaking thrilled to be there it was funny.
Her makeup sells like crazy. She’s becoming a a industry heavy weight.
eh..I wouldn’t go that far. One thing that should be noticed is that she (very smartly) sells small quantities at a time, thus making it seem like she selling an amazing amount each time.
And when I think makeup heavyweight, I think of those who are consistent with their products, Kat Von D, Anastasia B, Mac… here’s has way too many issues.
I don’t see Bobbi Brown or Anastasia getting invited to this stuff and they have far more claim to being industry heavyweights than this chick will ever have for slapping her name on product.
They don’t pursue (read: foam at the mouth for) celebrity like Kylie does.
I own her “True Brown” lip kit (hangs head in shame) and I have to admit that that it’s really nice. I won’t hate on her just for the sake of it. The lip kits are good.
Heavyweight? Really? She sells some lip kids in plagiarized color palettes.
I agree. Between her reality show celebrity and the makeup business I’d be far more inclined to see why they’d invite her. Plus it kinda sounded like the Met Gala was stuck for attention this year so bringing tabloid favourites like ANY of the Kardashians/Jenners makes sense. Desperate sense, but sense.
Cheap and desperate. Just like the rest of them.
When I see Kylie, all I can see is plastic.
My thought too, it looks like she’s made of plastic.
Sheer dress. Granny panties. Just. Needs. To. End.
She got 2 out of 3…cheap, sad doll.
IKR? When will someone tell them the granny panties + sheer skirt trend is way waaaay over? She absolutely looks like a pathetic Beyonce knockoff, and whatever she is doing to cinch her waist in just makes her undies look that much more like a diaper on the verge of exploding.
I choose answer d) pathetic, cheap, and sad doll. I wish you had opened this post with Julianne and ended with whatever that is that is calling herself Kylie.
Why does Kate Bosworth get invited to anything? I think this is a serious question. Is she popular on social media, because she is not on a show that I know of and does not act in movies all that often? Jessica Alba did the same thing for years before she started the Honest company. Kate is a mystery to me.
LOL I have been asking the same question too. Good for Jessica Alba for starting her Honest company and having some legitimate recognition again because, as much as I like her, she was beginning to squeeze those last drops of her “IT” girl days with nothing else to offer. I guess that it depends on their behind the scenes connections they got at the high of their fame that still opens doors for them.
Kate Bosworth is a fashion girl. She gets invited to fashion stuff. But, I think her status there is dropping – she’s there as Tory Burch’s guest? Bosworth used to aim for big designer names.
*yawn* this is the same look she wears to almost every event. Sequins, cutouts or shear silhouette, wig and a blank expression
None of the above
What is happening to Kate Bosworth?
She looks so thin
She has one of the best faces I’ve ever seen, truly. That bone structure, the cute nose, she used to be super pretty and then super gorgeous. And now … Christ! Everything is so pulled and tight and … she looks straight-up old and no, not 10 years older than she is but just old. The hair color is not cute either, it clashes with her skin tone. Badly.
I can’t tell what she’s doing to her face but whatever it is, she needs to stop.
Kylie looks so cheap and tacky. Another criminally ugly dress worn by the jenner /Kardashian family
Cheap and tacky describes the whole family. I think it’s part of their trademark.
Are we really supposed to believe that that’s her real butt? I don’t understand that whole family’s logic???
I wouldn’t hate on Kylie so fast; I know of at least ten things that are majority F’d up with her life decisions. But I will say this: out of all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, I hate her the least simply because I think it drives them insane that she blew up so quick. I do wish she would let go of the wigs. I think she should really embrace herself for who she naturally is. She is young and going through her phases, so I’ll tolerate it when I see the random pictures (GAG!).
Not sure if she even knows who she naturally is. I have no sympathy for her. She wanted to follow in her big sister’s footsteps, and now she’s a famewh*re!! Great goals.
She really looks like a mannequin now.
More like a sex doll!
Most of the girls have smiles on their faces and there is Kylie with her dead eyes trying to strike a pose. The cheese stands alone…….again. Give it up, you are there because you have the same mother as Kim. End of story
How old is she? Please, please, please stop with the plastic surgery.
Exactly what I was thinking (or shouting, whatev). She’s NINETEEN. It’s downright criminal what she’s done and been allowed to do to herself.
Your so right…that is terrible. She looks so plastic and she is not even twenty years old.
There was a meme today that said something along the lines of “Stop inviting Kylie places… she wears the same thing every time” and it showed 4 or 5 different dresses she has worn that look exactly like this. How and why did Donatella Versace end up as her date? Is this really what couture fashion has become? Complete sell outs for bland, plastic young women with millions of Instagram followers? I don’t think any fans of the Kardashians/Jenners/Hadids can afford Versace as most of them are young and high school aged or younger, so I really don’t understand the thought process with these haute brands latching onto them.
Side note: I often forget what Kylie used to look like at this point, but when you look back on what her natural face and body looked like, she really looks absolutely nothing like she used to. I mean there are really no traces of the person she was, and that is scary. Talk about body dysmorphic disorder and hating yourself.
She looks like a really well preserved 40 something.
Kim and Kylie need to stop with the platinum look – it hasn’t suited either of them.
I just looked at the glorious Zendaya and the super cool looking Hailee thread, both beautiful young women who played with the theme yet highlighted their youthful, natural exuberance. And then, there is this Kylie-bot. Nothing natural or youthful about her. That dress is atrocious; in some angles, it looks like stuff is sprouting from her crotch. All plastic. How lacking in any sense of her own worth she must be to do this to herself.
Their family is an absolute disaster. The fact that she had had this much plastic surgery already is very disturbing.
She looks so uncomfortable in her drastically altered body. That dress is tacky as hell too.
I wish someone would tell Kate Bosworth that the super tight hair and heavy makeup is not a good look for her. She often seems to do that.
I love, love, love Julianne’s dress and her in it. It is lovely and does not take itself too seriously. She looks happy in it.
I agree completely! She looked happy, comfortable, and beautiful.
oh wow, three for three.
fug dress, fuglier dress, fugliest dress. or maybe i have those backward?
never understood the appeal of nude appearing gowns, bedazzled. they always, no matter who wears them, remind me of taking a net shopping bag and a hot glue gun and a michaels glitterbling beading box kit and having a crafty moment…or two.
She looks like something Sponge Bob caught in a net.
Sad doll.
Everytime I see Kylie she has a different face.
