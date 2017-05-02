Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney at the Met Gala: boring, extra or fine?

Tom Brady had too many family commitments to visit Donald Trump’s White House two weeks ago. But wouldn’t you know? His family stuff cleared up in time for the Met Gala! How shocking. Granted, Tom and Gisele were named the Met Gala co-chairs months ago, so it was something he could build his schedule around. Plus, Tom and Gisele love to perform their love at the Met Gala. It is their thing. And they were in rare form last night. They were some of the first people to arrive, and they literally stood there and made out, all alone in front of the bank of photographers on either side of the carpet.
As for Gisele’s dress… she wore Stella McCartney. If this was what she wore to the Oscars or to Cannes, I would express some joy that Stella fell backwards into a design that sort of works. But since this is the Met Gala… Jesus, how boring. You’re going to show up to this year’s Met Gala in this boring-ass silver dress which looks like every other dress you’ve ever worn? And my God, I really HOPE and PRAY that Gisele talks more about how natural she is again. I want to see her try to form those words through a face full of Botox. As for Lurch Brady, that haircut is awful.
Speaking of boring, Anna Wintour rarely applies the Met Gala theme to her own style. I guess she figures… hey, she’s organizing the event, she should get to wear whatever she wants. If I was in her position, I think I would at least attempt to wear the theme-designer though. Anna wore Chanel, like every other year.
Photos courtesy of WENN..
It may be a boring dress for the Met Gala but it’s still a stunning one.
Nah, the colour washes her out and the cut does nothing for her figure.
But at least she has attitude, he is so boring.
I think her figure looks GREAT. What doesnt work for her?
Yup. She phoned it in. As host, she could have at least tried to stay with the theme.
Gisele has never been an interesting RC dresser.👎 Fellow models like Kate Moss, Coco Rocha, Karolina Kurkova always leave her in the dust at the MET.
Sigh, I wish La Moss did more MET appearances.
She’s had only 2 or 3 I think; whereas fellow South-London-super Naomi C, is a staple at this event.
I would have liked Anna’s dress if it would have been without that awful fur piece.
+1
I think that’s most of her styles.
I always look and think, this would be absolutely stunning with one less detail.
they are always beautifully worked and cut though.
Sooo boring. It’s the Met Gala people! Take some risks! Do it big like RhiRhi!
Also, Tom has wayyy too much foundation on. He looks like a GHOST FACE KILLA in that fourth pic. And he always has grade school haircuts, how is that possible?
Yeah but that’s Gisele’s aesthetic – she may be an iconic fashion model, but she isn’t particularly known for cutting-edge personal style (unlike, say, Stella Tennant). Which is a shame because I think she’d look AMAZING in one of Rei Kawakubo’s more out-there styles.
Her ‘thing’ for the Met Gala has always been something that shows off her figure+ her husband’s hands all over her. It’s been consistent for over a decade.
Attractive couple….
IMO, he’s quite unattractive.
Incredible physiques on both of them.
I agree with the above nice dress but boring for this venue. They seem so in love. I love to see their pics and then think it’s a mutual admiration couple and they strike one another’s egos. But hey, what ever works.
Anna’s daughter wore a great dress. Not sure if she’s already featured in another post, but I’d like to see some pics of her dress.
You nail it everytime – boring, Botox and……fillers. Any other event and I would say, good, she and Anna know what works for them, but this is a gala with a theme and they are hosting.
Definitely a bit boring, but there were worse. That’s how I wore my hair yesterday while cleaning the kitchen and doing laundry
Im heartened the scales are Falling of ya’lls collective eyes re: Lurch’s attractiveness on his pre historic human looks
Ice age forehead and tiny teeth. They look like tic tacs shoved into his gums.
I just laughed SO UGLY ABOUT THIS IMAGE God bless you for being in my head like this
“his pre historic human looks”
Between this and referring to him as “Lurch Brady” I’m cracking up!
“prehistoric human looks”–bwahahaha
He’s like a libertarians wet dream, so personality wise he’s a big no.
The body is fine, but the face reminds to strongly of Geico commercials.
I wonder if Giselle ever finds herself wondering how much money she’d save in 15 minutes.
Boring as expected. But the plastic surgery did her justice. Her eyes and boobs look great.
Her boobs do. I mean, I know they are fake, but they are done so well that they do not at all look fake. But face looks too tweaked.
His Mom has late-stage cancer and is undergoing treatment; he was there with her instead of going to the White House. What a horrible person, eh?
Who called him horrible?
somebody might’ve mentioned this already, but I’ve always felt Gisele is rather homely at certain angles, and her husband is the same way. Looks wise, they are both pretty average to me.
The plastic surgery helped her.
If this is homely, please God I’ll take it! What have I ever done to deserve not being as homely as Gisele?
I like the dress but agree it is too boring for this event.
Brady’s barber must hate him, or he went in asking for the full Lurch.
Anna looks like she tried to pull a child’s tutu on over a normal dress and it got stuck.
Anna needs a new ‘do.
Wintour is British, so maybe she’s going for that Queen Elizabeth/Margaret Thatcher, aristo aesthetic, in that it’s a no-no to change your hair.
You people are some shallow ass nasty bitches. Jealousy does not look good on you.
The title of the site is “Celebitchy”. This is a fashion post. What did you expect?
I’m totally jealous that all these people got invited to an exclusive gala and sponsored by designers to wear couture and almost all of them squandered the fun, interesting part of the night. Do some research! Get into it! Dress to theme! Especially Giselle who was a co-chair! It is borderline disrespectful to Rei Kawakubo who probably would have made sure she had something spectacular with which to honor her art. So yes, I’m jealous!
What’s up with Tom’s face ?!?!?! BOTOX??? He looks so weird!!
Tom and Gisele were co-chairs. Of course they went. I don’t really get the shade.
I also don’t understand why none of the co-chairs wore Commes des Garcons
She looks like she’s trying to hide her stomach, not sure why. And I think he had an eye job, something looks off.
Dunno about him, but she did have her eyes done.
It was during the Paris Burka wearing trip.
There is a world of difference to how open her eyes are and how they looked 2 – 3 years ago.
No matter, it suits her.
Pretty but boring dress. I do not understand Brady’s appeal, like at all. Maybe I should start watching some football? Maybe he looks better when moving. Gisele looks waxy as hell.
Um, did Tom Brady have an eyebrow accident? I don’t see any unless the angle of the photos is off?
Brady looks like he is botoxed. I don’t recognize him.
