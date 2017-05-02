Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney at the Met Gala: boring, extra or fine?

Tom Brady had too many family commitments to visit Donald Trump’s White House two weeks ago. But wouldn’t you know? His family stuff cleared up in time for the Met Gala! How shocking. Granted, Tom and Gisele were named the Met Gala co-chairs months ago, so it was something he could build his schedule around. Plus, Tom and Gisele love to perform their love at the Met Gala. It is their thing. And they were in rare form last night. They were some of the first people to arrive, and they literally stood there and made out, all alone in front of the bank of photographers on either side of the carpet.

As for Gisele’s dress… she wore Stella McCartney. If this was what she wore to the Oscars or to Cannes, I would express some joy that Stella fell backwards into a design that sort of works. But since this is the Met Gala… Jesus, how boring. You’re going to show up to this year’s Met Gala in this boring-ass silver dress which looks like every other dress you’ve ever worn? And my God, I really HOPE and PRAY that Gisele talks more about how natural she is again. I want to see her try to form those words through a face full of Botox. As for Lurch Brady, that haircut is awful.

Speaking of boring, Anna Wintour rarely applies the Met Gala theme to her own style. I guess she figures… hey, she’s organizing the event, she should get to wear whatever she wants. If I was in her position, I think I would at least attempt to wear the theme-designer though. Anna wore Chanel, like every other year.