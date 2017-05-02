Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney at the Met Gala: boring, extra or fine?

The Met Gala 2017

Tom Brady had too many family commitments to visit Donald Trump’s White House two weeks ago. But wouldn’t you know? His family stuff cleared up in time for the Met Gala! How shocking. Granted, Tom and Gisele were named the Met Gala co-chairs months ago, so it was something he could build his schedule around. Plus, Tom and Gisele love to perform their love at the Met Gala. It is their thing. And they were in rare form last night. They were some of the first people to arrive, and they literally stood there and made out, all alone in front of the bank of photographers on either side of the carpet.

As for Gisele’s dress… she wore Stella McCartney. If this was what she wore to the Oscars or to Cannes, I would express some joy that Stella fell backwards into a design that sort of works. But since this is the Met Gala… Jesus, how boring. You’re going to show up to this year’s Met Gala in this boring-ass silver dress which looks like every other dress you’ve ever worn? And my God, I really HOPE and PRAY that Gisele talks more about how natural she is again. I want to see her try to form those words through a face full of Botox. As for Lurch Brady, that haircut is awful.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

Speaking of boring, Anna Wintour rarely applies the Met Gala theme to her own style. I guess she figures… hey, she’s organizing the event, she should get to wear whatever she wants. If I was in her position, I think I would at least attempt to wear the theme-designer though. Anna wore Chanel, like every other year.

The Met Gala 2017

Photos courtesy of WENN..

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Gisele Bundchen in Stella McCartney at the Met Gala: boring, extra or fine?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:09 am

    It may be a boring dress for the Met Gala but it’s still a stunning one.

    Reply
  2. Olga says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I would have liked Anna’s dress if it would have been without that awful fur piece.

    Reply
  3. tegteg says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Sooo boring. It’s the Met Gala people! Take some risks! Do it big like RhiRhi!

    Also, Tom has wayyy too much foundation on. He looks like a GHOST FACE KILLA in that fourth pic. And he always has grade school haircuts, how is that possible?

    Reply
  4. teacakes says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Yeah but that’s Gisele’s aesthetic – she may be an iconic fashion model, but she isn’t particularly known for cutting-edge personal style (unlike, say, Stella Tennant). Which is a shame because I think she’d look AMAZING in one of Rei Kawakubo’s more out-there styles.

    Her ‘thing’ for the Met Gala has always been something that shows off her figure+ her husband’s hands all over her. It’s been consistent for over a decade.

    Reply
  5. Jazzie30 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Attractive couple….

    Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I agree with the above nice dress but boring for this venue. They seem so in love. I love to see their pics and then think it’s a mutual admiration couple and they strike one another’s egos. But hey, what ever works.

    Reply
  7. Josephine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Anna’s daughter wore a great dress. Not sure if she’s already featured in another post, but I’d like to see some pics of her dress.

    Reply
  8. Tw says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    You nail it everytime – boring, Botox and……fillers. Any other event and I would say, good, she and Anna know what works for them, but this is a gala with a theme and they are hosting.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Definitely a bit boring, but there were worse. That’s how I wore my hair yesterday while cleaning the kitchen and doing laundry

    Reply
  10. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Im heartened the scales are Falling of ya’lls collective eyes re: Lurch’s attractiveness on his pre historic human looks

    Reply
  11. Amide says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Boring as expected. But the plastic surgery did her justice. Her eyes and boobs look great.

    Reply
  12. PennyLane says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:43 am

    His Mom has late-stage cancer and is undergoing treatment; he was there with her instead of going to the White House. What a horrible person, eh?

    Reply
  13. Huckle says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:47 am

    somebody might’ve mentioned this already, but I’ve always felt Gisele is rather homely at certain angles, and her husband is the same way. Looks wise, they are both pretty average to me.

    Reply
  14. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I like the dress but agree it is too boring for this event.
    Brady’s barber must hate him, or he went in asking for the full Lurch.

    Anna looks like she tried to pull a child’s tutu on over a normal dress and it got stuck.

    Reply
  15. Huckle says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Anna needs a new ‘do.

    Reply
  16. Fresh2death says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:07 am

    You people are some shallow ass nasty bitches. Jealousy does not look good on you.

    Reply
    • Courtney says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

      The title of the site is “Celebitchy”. This is a fashion post. What did you expect?

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I’m totally jealous that all these people got invited to an exclusive gala and sponsored by designers to wear couture and almost all of them squandered the fun, interesting part of the night. Do some research! Get into it! Dress to theme! Especially Giselle who was a co-chair! It is borderline disrespectful to Rei Kawakubo who probably would have made sure she had something spectacular with which to honor her art. So yes, I’m jealous!

      Reply
  17. zan says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    What’s up with Tom’s face ?!?!?! BOTOX??? He looks so weird!!

    Reply
  18. Bridget says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Tom and Gisele were co-chairs. Of course they went. I don’t really get the shade.

    I also don’t understand why none of the co-chairs wore Commes des Garcons

    Reply
  19. Tania says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    She looks like she’s trying to hide her stomach, not sure why. And I think he had an eye job, something looks off.

    Reply
  20. kate says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Pretty but boring dress. I do not understand Brady’s appeal, like at all. Maybe I should start watching some football? Maybe he looks better when moving. Gisele looks waxy as hell.

    Reply
  21. SpunkyMama says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Um, did Tom Brady have an eyebrow accident? I don’t see any unless the angle of the photos is off?

    Reply
  22. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Brady looks like he is botoxed. I don’t recognize him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment