Katy Perry in John Galliano/Margiela at the Met Gala: amazing & on-theme?

Much like everyone in the Rihanna post, I feel like everyone in this post really nailed the theme and the entire vibe of the Met Gala. Katy Perry was one of the co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala. This ensured that Taylor Swift would not go anywhere near this year’s gala, which is nice. Katy didn’t wear Commes des Garcons though – she chose a custom look from Margiela Couture by John Galliano. This is VERY Galliano, and it’s very on-theme, gaudy and crazy. It’s sort of perfect. Katy definitely leaned in to the idea that she needed to do something extraordinary and this was it.

As Vogue pointed out, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen seemed to pay homage to one Rei Kawakubo collection in particular – the “Broken Brides” collection of Fall 2005. That is really the look here – damaged, ghostly, dark. These looks are from The Row, their own collection. Do they look like the ghosts of goth fairies? Yes. But I kind of love it.