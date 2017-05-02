Katy Perry in John Galliano/Margiela at the Met Gala: amazing & on-theme?

The Met Gala 2017

Much like everyone in the Rihanna post, I feel like everyone in this post really nailed the theme and the entire vibe of the Met Gala. Katy Perry was one of the co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala. This ensured that Taylor Swift would not go anywhere near this year’s gala, which is nice. Katy didn’t wear Commes des Garcons though – she chose a custom look from Margiela Couture by John Galliano. This is VERY Galliano, and it’s very on-theme, gaudy and crazy. It’s sort of perfect. Katy definitely leaned in to the idea that she needed to do something extraordinary and this was it.

As Vogue pointed out, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen seemed to pay homage to one Rei Kawakubo collection in particular – the “Broken Brides” collection of Fall 2005. That is really the look here – damaged, ghostly, dark. These looks are from The Row, their own collection. Do they look like the ghosts of goth fairies? Yes. But I kind of love it.

Photos courtesy of WENN..

 

40 Responses to “Katy Perry in John Galliano/Margiela at the Met Gala: amazing & on-theme?”

  1. Lafawnda says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I’m Lydia Deetz and I’m of sound mind. The man next to me is the one I want. You asked me, I’m answering. Yes, I love that man of mine.

  2. Char says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:38 am

    The Olsen twins are vampires from the past who open their trunks and take pieces from different centuries to wear at a party, always matching their face of Edward Cullen hunger.

  3. Alyce says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:38 am

    It is a heaping pile of ugly. She looks like she ran through a bordello and fabric stuck to her on the way.

  4. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I LOATHE TO DO THIS CAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM BIG UPPING AN *SSHOLE BUT OK

    She is at the Met doing IT… Which probably comes easier to her than most since she lives in a corny costume or another 🤷🏾‍♀️??

  5. SKF says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Love it! This event is about fashion as art. These ladies went for it and they look fantastic!

  6. amy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I like what the Olsen twins wore, not a fan of Katy’s outfit.

  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Of course, my goth twins are on theme. I love it when they show up because they almost always get it right. I think less than ten people showed up on theme: Rihanna, Solange, The Goth Twins, Katy, Jourdan Dunn, and the last and the least interesting was Lena Dunham. If I was hosting this party I would make it mandatory that they either show up on theme or they don’t come at all.

    I’ll give Katy some points for trying. This mostly works but I won’t give her full points because she has been annoying me lately.

  8. Beth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Do the Olsen twins ever make any facial expressions? They always have blank eyes and never seem to smile

  9. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Katy looks like something out of a horror movie.

  10. detritus says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I really like what the upper Olsen is wearing, with the splash of green.

  11. Lynnie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:49 am

    If they’re still doing DARE programs at school before and afters of the twin’s faces should be a mandatory part of that “this is why you don’t do drugs” spiel.

    As for the clothes, Katy’s outfit is growing on me, and I kinda like the white dress/shawl thing one of the twins has on (still can’t tell them apart sorry lol).

  12. chaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Katy reminds me of Theda Bara as Cleopatra.

    Olson Twins, IDK, they always seem to wear overworked, too-big-for-them looks and to have the same dour facial expressions. This does not seem any different to me. Maybe if we had a pic that showed them separately, and from the front, and acting like they were happy to be alive.

  13. Onerous says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I Love This. This is what it’s about. None of that simpering very lovely prom dress nonsense.

  14. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Yes

  15. Sigh says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Looking at Katy Perry really made me miss Sarah Jessica Parker this year. SJP always dresses on theme as well and usually kills it.

  16. serena says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    She may be on theme but I’m so totally over Katy Perry ugh.

  17. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    She looks like she’s bleeding. What does it say across her head? Hideous?

  18. Giddy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:48 am

    If the theme was “Your Worst Period aka The Curse”, then Katy nailed it. I can feel her cramps from here.

  19. Gene123 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Honestly I never moved on from gallianos anti Semitic outburst and I’m always shocked when people have

  20. Mare says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

    What was the theme, again?

  21. Jennet8 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:11 am

    So nobody is going to say anything about Katy wearing an awful anti-semite’s dress? Ok.

    Out of all the designers, I am so astounded she chose him. Escpecially given her being co-chair. Totally turned off. Anyway, she looks hideous.

  22. Ella says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I’m concerned that Katy’s dress was… more revealing than perhaps she realises. And I’m kind of shocked that it hasn’t been picked up on. I can’t have been the only one to notice.

