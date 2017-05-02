Katy Perry in John Galliano/Margiela at the Met Gala: amazing & on-theme?

Much like everyone in the Rihanna post, I feel like everyone in this post really nailed the theme and the entire vibe of the Met Gala. Katy Perry was one of the co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala. This ensured that Taylor Swift would not go anywhere near this year’s gala, which is nice. Katy didn’t wear Commes des Garcons though – she chose a custom look from Margiela Couture by John Galliano. This is VERY Galliano, and it’s very on-theme, gaudy and crazy. It’s sort of perfect. Katy definitely leaned in to the idea that she needed to do something extraordinary and this was it.
As Vogue pointed out, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen seemed to pay homage to one Rei Kawakubo collection in particular – the “Broken Brides” collection of Fall 2005. That is really the look here – damaged, ghostly, dark. These looks are from The Row, their own collection. Do they look like the ghosts of goth fairies? Yes. But I kind of love it.
Photos courtesy of WENN..
I’m Lydia Deetz and I’m of sound mind. The man next to me is the one I want. You asked me, I’m answering. Yes, I love that man of mine.
HAHAHAHA!
LOL YES! And I am here for it!
Lol!
Hahaha, great comment. That didn’t even cross my mind but now I can’t unsee it!
LOL
Perfect, so perfect!
Perfection! Well done
The Olsen twins are vampires from the past who open their trunks and take pieces from different centuries to wear at a party, always matching their face of Edward Cullen hunger.
good one!
It is a heaping pile of ugly. She looks like she ran through a bordello and fabric stuck to her on the way.
+1
What does it say on her head?
Yes, what’s the word on her forehead? My early guesses are Wokeness or WordPress.
Maybe witness?? Possibly waitress, haha.
Witness makes sense–with the eye as the i.
I LOATHE TO DO THIS CAUSE I FEEL LIKE IM BIG UPPING AN *SSHOLE BUT OK
She is at the Met doing IT… Which probably comes easier to her than most since she lives in a corny costume or another 🤷🏾♀️??
**passes oxygen to QQ**
Love it! This event is about fashion as art. These ladies went for it and they look fantastic!
I like what the Olsen twins wore, not a fan of Katy’s outfit.
Of course, my goth twins are on theme. I love it when they show up because they almost always get it right. I think less than ten people showed up on theme: Rihanna, Solange, The Goth Twins, Katy, Jourdan Dunn, and the last and the least interesting was Lena Dunham. If I was hosting this party I would make it mandatory that they either show up on theme or they don’t come at all.
I’ll give Katy some points for trying. This mostly works but I won’t give her full points because she has been annoying me lately.
Do the Olsen twins ever make any facial expressions? They always have blank eyes and never seem to smile
Always the same pose too.
Beth, I think it’s because secretly they’re vampires. Do vampires smile, can their eyes ‘sparkle’? x I do love what they are wearing though. Teen goth me is fangirling hard.
Katy looks like something out of a horror movie.
I really like what the upper Olsen is wearing, with the splash of green.
If they’re still doing DARE programs at school before and afters of the twin’s faces should be a mandatory part of that “this is why you don’t do drugs” spiel.
As for the clothes, Katy’s outfit is growing on me, and I kinda like the white dress/shawl thing one of the twins has on (still can’t tell them apart sorry lol).
Your comment has me cracking up! Couldn’t agree more… they’re only 30!!!
Katy reminds me of Theda Bara as Cleopatra.
Olson Twins, IDK, they always seem to wear overworked, too-big-for-them looks and to have the same dour facial expressions. This does not seem any different to me. Maybe if we had a pic that showed them separately, and from the front, and acting like they were happy to be alive.
I Love This. This is what it’s about. None of that simpering very lovely prom dress nonsense.
Yes
Looking at Katy Perry really made me miss Sarah Jessica Parker this year. SJP always dresses on theme as well and usually kills it.
She may be on theme but I’m so totally over Katy Perry ugh.
Exactly.
She looks like she’s bleeding. What does it say across her head? Hideous?
If the theme was “Your Worst Period aka The Curse”, then Katy nailed it. I can feel her cramps from here.
Honestly I never moved on from gallianos anti Semitic outburst and I’m always shocked when people have
What was the theme, again?
So nobody is going to say anything about Katy wearing an awful anti-semite’s dress? Ok.
Out of all the designers, I am so astounded she chose him. Escpecially given her being co-chair. Totally turned off. Anyway, she looks hideous.
I’m concerned that Katy’s dress was… more revealing than perhaps she realises. And I’m kind of shocked that it hasn’t been picked up on. I can’t have been the only one to notice.
