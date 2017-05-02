Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, with A-Rod at the Met Gala: ugh or amazing?

This post is devoted to some of the couples of the Met Gala, specifically the couples who decided to use the Met Gala as their red carpet couple-debut. The queen of this is obviously Jennifer Lopez, who seems incapable of walking a red carpet by herself. So of course her date was her boyfriend of five minutes, Alex Rodriguez. I wouldn’t be so grumpy about this except Jennifer is basically doing her old-school version of Jackie Kennedy in this Valentino. This has literally nothing to do with the theme and it would be better suited for the Oscars.

Selena Gomez came to the Met Gala with Bella Hadid’s Met Gala date from last year, The Weeknd. Selena and Abel were really feeling themselves too, and they also did the kissy-face posing on the carpet. I feel like a bitter old curmudgeon for saying this, but these kids today! Ugh. Selena wore Coach (because she has a Coach contract) and her dress was utterly boring. To make matters worse, Selena’s eye makeup was… hot pink. Ugh. Abel does look nice though.

Serena Williams wore green Versace. It wasn’t on-theme in the least, but it was a pretty and striking maternity gown. Serena rolled up to the Met Gala with Alexis Ohanian, her rich fiance and baby-daddy and then she made him stand off to the side so she could pose solo. They did pose for a few photos together, and Alexis basically looked so proud of the fact that Serena allowed him to get her pregnant.