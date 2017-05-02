Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, with A-Rod at the Met Gala: ugh or amazing?

This post is devoted to some of the couples of the Met Gala, specifically the couples who decided to use the Met Gala as their red carpet couple-debut. The queen of this is obviously Jennifer Lopez, who seems incapable of walking a red carpet by herself. So of course her date was her boyfriend of five minutes, Alex Rodriguez. I wouldn’t be so grumpy about this except Jennifer is basically doing her old-school version of Jackie Kennedy in this Valentino. This has literally nothing to do with the theme and it would be better suited for the Oscars.
Selena Gomez came to the Met Gala with Bella Hadid’s Met Gala date from last year, The Weeknd. Selena and Abel were really feeling themselves too, and they also did the kissy-face posing on the carpet. I feel like a bitter old curmudgeon for saying this, but these kids today! Ugh. Selena wore Coach (because she has a Coach contract) and her dress was utterly boring. To make matters worse, Selena’s eye makeup was… hot pink. Ugh. Abel does look nice though.
Serena Williams wore green Versace. It wasn’t on-theme in the least, but it was a pretty and striking maternity gown. Serena rolled up to the Met Gala with Alexis Ohanian, her rich fiance and baby-daddy and then she made him stand off to the side so she could pose solo. They did pose for a few photos together, and Alexis basically looked so proud of the fact that Serena allowed him to get her pregnant.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN..
JLo looked like Aretha Franklin in training.
OMG. That is hilariously spot on.
hahah yes! It’s a beautiful dress mind you, just not at all on theme.
she is SO ORANGE. guess she uses the same sprayer as Drumpf. and her open mouth “I’m so sexy” pose is just tired. and lame. and makes her look either stoned or tired, NOT sexy.
I think the dress makes her look like Endora from Bewitched
*CLAPPING*
truth. and bonus points for reference.
LOL! You’re really aging us now, Moronica. Loved that show!
Perfect.
I can’t lie, I do like Jennifer Lopez’s Priscilla Presley hair and make-up.
She wore something similar to an Oscar she attended with Ben Affleck years ago, right?
Good memory! it was a sea-foam colour. And she was just as orange with the same fake sexy expression back then too.
I hate all of those dresses.
Although, JLo in love is my favorite kind of JLo. Her gushing about a (a really bad choice) boyfriend never gets old. She never learns, lol.
Selena and The Weeknd looked sooooo boring. He looks nice but considering other guys killed their looks this was a snooze. Selena’s dress would be boring even on a regular AC.
Serena has the glow but again her look was super boring.
JLo looked good but again not for the Met Gala.
It’s a whole post of boring basic looks that don’t fit for this event
J Lo has two fashion settings: Cher or latter day Liz Taylor
Oh my gosh, that is spot on. Hilarious.
agreed but humbly raise
3- Moulin Rouge Vegas Review
4- Bronx Homegirl Juicy Couture Down Time
agree, and agree – but can I suggest another?:
5 – Selena movie realness
funny and so true.
LOL
i’m not a conspiracy theorist in the slightest, in fact i’m always laughing at those who think every relationship is fake, but there’s something so show off-y in selena gomez and the weeknd?? he wasn’t like that at all when he was with bella hadid, maybe he’s one of those men who changes personality based on their partners, or maybe it’s a real relationship but they’re trying to cash in… hard.
I’m with you on their relationship. Then again ever since his latest album I’ve noticed he has acted a little poppier and more show-offy with interviews and stuff, so maybe this side of him is more consistent than we think.
As for the photos lol. If they ever do breakup these pics are never going away.
Yo I just feel like I went on a dissertation uptherad .. you know what? lemme Edit myself!
Topically: Serena looks fine if Boring, the makeup is the only part that IS something… I also am kinda shocked how uncharacteristically open Abel is being about being seen with her and being boyfriendly and “happy” is super not on brand and again we’re talking about someone who worked in obscurity and rejecting media questions/being SEEN IN PICS FFS On Purpose on Trilogy days .. for serious, IDK if to be impressed or questioning the thing?
AHA! I got it!.. Ok but lets do this Lynnie.. I was wondering Two Gossip things about abel.. Is it Upper management decisions that are giving us this sound and persona? you know , get your money Boo Boo and All maybe he wants to just be Famous, and is fine, but I wonder if this also has to do with Maturity? .. Or say those rumors that he had a partner behind his older sound and is less responsible for his previous vibe than thought? IDK I’m curious cause i REALLY REALLY stan for anything before the last two cds I REALLY disliked most of Starboy
Ooh conspiracy theory time *rubs hands like Birdman*
I’ve been hearing shady stories for awhile about him and his sound (getting support/resources from Drake when he was first put on, to shunning him soon after and all the other production rumors), so I wouldn’t be surprised if sonically he’s less original than he makes himself out to be which explains the changing sound of his albums/himself in part.
The other part of this has to do with the fact that he’s more secure career wise/fame has gone to his head. He’s always had a “I am the next reincarnation of Michael and therefore ART” vibe going on and I feel with Beauty Behind the Madness he got recognized in the mainstream for it. That’s obviously going to make him happier and more financially secure, and as a result more chill about things in general (he doesn’t have to prove himself anymore). He also loves fame (that GQ interview he did was very telling and dating Bella opened a lot of doors), and he’s not going to give that up. Starboy, and the increasing promo, I feel is a direct reflection of that.
As for the increasing PDA, I know his old fanbase aren’t fans of it or Selena, but Selena’s younger stans live for it which helps Abel because now they’re invested in whatever he does as well and now he has new fans. It also doesn’t hurt that younger generation is into music like Starboy, so if he ever decides to go full pop they’ll be there. To me this is another Bella relationship in terms of getting embedded in the mainstream.
For Selena it’s a major win because it keeps interest on her until her new CD comes out (and I wouldn’t be surprised if they broke up afterwords), and also adds stock to the “grown-up” image she’s trying to cultivate. Now that’s not to say they don’t like each other, but like Nicole said they’re also very aware it’s PR gold.
Tl;DR: Abel has always been the kid who’s wanted attention. His earlier albums reflected the anger and sadness of not having that so they felt more raw, but now he’s gotten it so his latest ones are mellower, happier, and poppier. In regards to the relationship, it’s an eh on the believability scale, but a 10 in terms of creating talk.
YES GIRL YES!! This all of this especially this: “I am the next reincarnation of Michael and therefore ART” LOLOOLOLOLOLOLOL YES he rather loves encouraging That “affinity of falsetto” no?
Also yes they are both coming off well off of this a win win for them/their fanbases etc
I think it’s the dumpster pics that got everyone. That screams “cash grab” to me. I think they are together but they are for sure using it
I like Selena and The Weeknd together. There I said it. Serena looks great in green, but that dress is very prom.
JLo’s dress looks like a version of my mom’s mother-of-the-bride dress in 1978. Minus the long train.
JLo and her “I’m better than you” facial expressions.
That is exactly how Alex should be standing. He should be proud that Serena allowed him to get her pregnant; she is amazing and her dress overall fantastic on her.
J.Los make up is atrocious. The dress is fine if this was 1972.
Selena and Abel are trying to hard to make Bella jealous. I am starting to feel sorry for the older looking nepotism model.
I hate it and I love it. I think the color wins me over ultimately. It also has a vaguely maternity vibe to it. Will it spark some tabloid “J-Lo’s Baby Joy” cover?
I know I will get hate for that but Jennifer’s face looks masculine here (3rd pic).
Ugh
I love Selena but gah damn girl, you can’t constantly whine about being so popular and talk about how private you are and go on IG to scold the Biebs for showing PDA with his girl all while pulling this. Pick a side already.
Exactly. She’s always crying about being so private and wanting to be known for her work and then, here she is, hanging off yet another guy. Wait, what does she do again?
Baby face’s dress is just boring.
A-Rod looks really happy with JLo! Aww.
And it must really hurt Bella to see the Weeknd so loved up with Selena ;(, I know I’d feel bad.
JLO was gorgeous.
Selena needs to tell Coach to step it up because that dress is pretty boring with a capital B. It reminds me of a dress you would wear in high school in the 90s.
It’s gorgeous and she’s gorgeous in it, but it looks like something she’s worn in the past for another event, and it doesn’t invoke the theme at all.
Lord, J.Lo bringing these damn randoms every year. No bueno. Although I’m sure Drake is bitter his contract didn’t include accompanying her to this too.
All these dresses are so basic.
JLo’s look is straight up 1970s Dawn doll formalwear, which is why I love it. I think Barbie had the same dress during that era, too, although it was a negligee and it was yellow.
Her facial expressions, though, they kill me.
has she been tinkering with her face???
i thought she was one of the ones who didn’t, but some of those photos are…off? for lack of better wording…
Serena’s dress is freaking me out. When her left side is facing the camera it’s boring but when she’s turned with her right side facing the camera it is absolutely beautiful.
Lopez’s face is oranger that Orange Mussolini’s!! I can’t believe no one has mentioned her resemblance to a tangerine so far. I think her hair, makeup, and dress look utterly ridiculous, no matter the event.
Jennifer Lopez is orange, and that hair…ugh. She’s 47. Cut it already Jenny from the 1998 block.
Agree!
That baby blue is not Jlo’s colour.
Alex looks pumped to be seen with her though, which is what she likes, so good for them.
The baby blue really clashes with the burnt sienna skin tone she’s rocking, doesn’t it? She looks ridiculous, like the diva she is.
Look at us, look at us, Dammit, LOOK AT US!!!!
Also, J-Lo looks like she just smelled a fart. That faux squinty sexy face thing she fails so hard at is killing me.
Jlo looks like Oompa loompa mother of the bride, and Selena looks like she’s going to formal Coachella. Serena looks happy and I like the color of her dress, so no hate there
I think JLo and Arod are well-suited. I’m surprised it took them this long to find each other.
For the first time, I have to say that JLo looks completely dated. She needs to stop and consult a stylist. I adore Serena and love her baby bump but I don’t love her dress. But she gets a pass because it’s not easy to find maternity evening dresses. And Selena’s dress is God awful. And honestly, your ex is there, maybe you could control your PDA out of respect for her? It’s tacky and immature.
