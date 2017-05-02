Madonna in camo Jeremy Scott at the Met Gala: sad, interesting or cheap?

Madonna keeps showing up at the Met Gala, even if she is no longer friends with the coolest girls in the room. Like, I don’t expect Madonna to arrive at the gala looking like Jennifer Lopez-Jackie Kennedy, but does she have to be so… youth-obsessed? This camouflage gown by Jeremy Scott is awful, and it belongs somewhere far, far away.
Claire Danes wore Monse. Shockingly, this was one of my favorite looks of the night. I was expecting more of this at the Met Gala – deconstructed menswear, crazy arrays of sleeves and ruffles. I was expecting to see more pants too. So… I don’t know, I think Claire nailed it. She looks great. And it’s always nice to see Hugh Dancy.
The point of La La Anthony’s look was that she was and is feeling herself after Carmelo Anthony probably cheated on her a lot. This Thai Nguyen Atelier gown is supposed to be “I’m mysterious and sexy and single!” But I’m not feeling it at all.
Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung. It’s a pretty color on Mindy but that’s about the only nice thing I have to say. This is a dress for an awards show, not the Met Gala. This would have looked completely fine at the Oscars. But I honestly expect more from her because I know she loves clothes and fashion. Why, Mindy, why??
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Well you can see that Madonna definitely had some work done.
Seeing some old pics of her recently, she’s barely recognisable.
I love her, I always will, but she just don’t give a damn anymore, where’s the innovative Madonna she has always been?
she looks freakish.
Why can’t I look away? Madonna is morbidly fascinating and it makes me feel guilty. I am about 15ish? years younger than her, and she is like a manual in how not to age. It has to suck to be her.
Madonna, what in the fashion hell…..
Poor Mindy. I love her but that look is not flattering.
The dress is meh but what the hell has she done to her face?!
YES!!! Her FACE! Mindy no what did you do?
Hugh is so cute!!! Good to see him
Ugh the only one that looks good here is Claire. Such a departure from last year which I love.
Not sure what’s going on with Mindy’s makeup.
Madonna will be madonna. Best part is there is a photo where sarah Paulson is freaking OUT behind madonna. Hysterical
Yes, I saw the photo of Paulson freaking out! Amazing. Honestly, if I saw Madonna up close like that, no matter what monstrosity she was wearing (including this one which is just horrid), I’d probably react the same way. I mean she is Madonna for f-sakes!!
Claire’s makeup is scary!
Love Claire’s. And Mindy’s so obviously up to something. While Rih does all the distracting, Mindy quietly infiltrates in the restricted area of the museum…(Ocean’s 8 reference right there).
Madge needs to hang it up.
I think Madonna starts to look like a cat lady.
She reminds me of mae west…when she was older
Had to google it, you’re right.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/9/9c/Mae_West_Colour_Allan_Warren.jpg/576px-Mae_West_Colour_Allan_Warren.jpg
http://static.rogerebert.com/uploads/blog_post/primary_image/interviews/mae-west-stories/primary_EB19691005PEOPLE910050301AR.jpg
I like how la la has a ring on every finger except the ring finger
Oh, Madge….No! No! No! No! Noooooo! Stop. Just stop. And speaking of stopping, STOP messing with your face! You don’t look as good as you think you do (or are trying to). Enough! Same goes for Mindy. I never understood why Mindy started tweaking herself, she was so pretty the way she was. Her is dress is nice, though, even if it’s not event “appropriate.” Not feeling Claire’s look. At least not at first glance. Maybe I need to look at it longer, but my gut response was “Nope!”
Omg Madonna. Her face. Her boobs hiked up to her chin. The whole thing is so embarrassing.
Claire’s is interesting, but how does she sit down in that?
I think Mindy looks nice, but it’s not the right choice for this event.
How do you think Madge interacts (does she interact?) with Paris?
I would pay to see that meetup.
I’d like to think that since Madonna knew Paris’ dad, she would be somewhat maternal toward her. However, knowing Madonna’s ego, she might feel threatened by Miss Jackson.
I think it would be especially hard to see you old face, when you are wearing your new purchased face and it isn’t as nice.
Claire’s makeup is horrible.
Worst of the night for me, she’s absolutely horrifying.
Ugh!
NotMyMadonna
I had hope that Madonna would be able to reinvent herself as she aged. But she is looking desperate and pathetic these days.
Is a good thing Madge has a Canteen on hand.. if only to ameliorate her thirst a little…
I Honest to goodness do not in any way hate what Claire danes did here, she looks less uptight than usual, is crisp, weird, on theme.. Cook, Girl!
Said before but will repeat, Lala Is on the 6 Inch part of her Lemonade Journey.
I have nothing nice in my purse for Mindy tbh
Has anyone else noticed that the gap between Madonna’s front teeth seems to get wider and narrower, depending on the occasion? How does she do that??
I was thinking “is her tooth-gap BIGGER than it used to be?”…
glad it wasn’t just me.
Grills?
I THOUGHT I WAS CRAZY and being dickish but YES that ‘s what I thought I was like.. this is practically Vanessa Paradis
Madonna stopped off at the Met Gala on her way to join Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin for a visit to the White House.
Posts like this make me realize I do NOT understand fashion, because I think Claire Danes looks ridiculous and awful.
Mindy, please stop whatever it is you are doing to your beautiful face.
Madge looks like an escapee from Mama June and Sugar Bear’s wedding.
Jeremy Scott is the worst.
At this point If Madonna wore something matronly it would be subversive. She should try it and also go back to working with D&G and Gaultier. Like go back into her own closet or concert archives and have it reworked for some truly artistic fashion.
SAD !
Madge looks tired. She tries too hard to be young instead of just being herself.
She’s wearing grillz. Oh, how edgy she is. Ugh
Maybe she will hook up with Jayden Smith.
Please do NOT give her any idea!
Attention-seeking and ugly as sin.
Mindy’s lips are about to FLY off her face…
I wonder if Mindy is doing this because she feel pressure being in hollywood where there is a euro-centric aesthetic pushing to get your lips done because they want a more exotic look…. omg head-ache inducing already
Yikes Madonna is turning into Faye Dunaway..!!
She needs to step away from the surgeon.
Madonna’s dress is so bad it must be breaking some regulation. Woodland camo is not a good look on anyone, young or old, civilian or military.
It is better then what Madonna wore last year
Claire is the most on point with the theme of the night and her make up is a part of that avant garde look. There’s something slightly off about her shirt but it’s ok. Funny story, I was showing my 5 year old the photos of these dresses last night and the one she liked the most was Madonna’s! Probably because it reminded her of something from Monster High lol.
Monster High!!!! Lmao!!!
I think Claire Danes, Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross (that color is gorgeous on her) looked fantastic.
Although I think the whole event and Wintour are a waste of my precious oxygen, those women stuck with the theme and showed some personality. Caroline Kennedy, too (even though she looked horrible, she had the right spirit).
