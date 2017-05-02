Madonna in camo Jeremy Scott at the Met Gala: sad, interesting or cheap?

The Met Gala 2017

Madonna keeps showing up at the Met Gala, even if she is no longer friends with the coolest girls in the room. Like, I don’t expect Madonna to arrive at the gala looking like Jennifer Lopez-Jackie Kennedy, but does she have to be so… youth-obsessed? This camouflage gown by Jeremy Scott is awful, and it belongs somewhere far, far away.

The Met Gala 2017

Claire Danes wore Monse. Shockingly, this was one of my favorite looks of the night. I was expecting more of this at the Met Gala – deconstructed menswear, crazy arrays of sleeves and ruffles. I was expecting to see more pants too. So… I don’t know, I think Claire nailed it. She looks great. And it’s always nice to see Hugh Dancy.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

The point of La La Anthony’s look was that she was and is feeling herself after Carmelo Anthony probably cheated on her a lot. This Thai Nguyen Atelier gown is supposed to be “I’m mysterious and sexy and single!” But I’m not feeling it at all.

The Met Gala 2017

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung. It’s a pretty color on Mindy but that’s about the only nice thing I have to say. This is a dress for an awards show, not the Met Gala. This would have looked completely fine at the Oscars. But I honestly expect more from her because I know she loves clothes and fashion. Why, Mindy, why??

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

50 Responses to “Madonna in camo Jeremy Scott at the Met Gala: sad, interesting or cheap?”

  1. Khaleesi says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Well you can see that Madonna definitely had some work done.

    Reply
  2. nikzilla37 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Poor Mindy. I love her but that look is not flattering.

    Reply
  3. zan says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Hugh is so cute!!! Good to see him

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Ugh the only one that looks good here is Claire. Such a departure from last year which I love.
    Not sure what’s going on with Mindy’s makeup.
    Madonna will be madonna. Best part is there is a photo where sarah Paulson is freaking OUT behind madonna. Hysterical

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Love Claire’s. And Mindy’s so obviously up to something. While Rih does all the distracting, Mindy quietly infiltrates in the restricted area of the museum…(Ocean’s 8 reference right there).

    Reply
  6. Libra girl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Madge needs to hang it up.

    Reply
  7. Guest says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I think Madonna starts to look like a cat lady.

    Reply
  8. Missy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I like how la la has a ring on every finger except the ring finger

    Reply
  9. smcollins says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Oh, Madge….No! No! No! No! Noooooo! Stop. Just stop. And speaking of stopping, STOP messing with your face! You don’t look as good as you think you do (or are trying to). Enough! Same goes for Mindy. I never understood why Mindy started tweaking herself, she was so pretty the way she was. Her is dress is nice, though, even if it’s not event “appropriate.” Not feeling Claire’s look. At least not at first glance. Maybe I need to look at it longer, but my gut response was “Nope!”

    Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Omg Madonna. Her face. Her boobs hiked up to her chin. The whole thing is so embarrassing.
    Claire’s is interesting, but how does she sit down in that?
    I think Mindy looks nice, but it’s not the right choice for this event.

    Reply
  11. detritus says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    How do you think Madge interacts (does she interact?) with Paris?
    I would pay to see that meetup.

    Reply
  12. Mikasa says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Claire’s makeup is horrible.

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Ugh!

    NotMyMadonna

    Reply
  14. Jenns says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I had hope that Madonna would be able to reinvent herself as she aged. But she is looking desperate and pathetic these days.

    Reply
  15. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Is a good thing Madge has a Canteen on hand.. if only to ameliorate her thirst a little…

    I Honest to goodness do not in any way hate what Claire danes did here, she looks less uptight than usual, is crisp, weird, on theme.. Cook, Girl!

    Said before but will repeat, Lala Is on the 6 Inch part of her Lemonade Journey.

    I have nothing nice in my purse for Mindy tbh

    Reply
  16. PennyLane says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Has anyone else noticed that the gap between Madonna’s front teeth seems to get wider and narrower, depending on the occasion? How does she do that??

    Reply
  17. chaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Madonna stopped off at the Met Gala on her way to join Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin for a visit to the White House.

    Posts like this make me realize I do NOT understand fashion, because I think Claire Danes looks ridiculous and awful.

    Mindy, please stop whatever it is you are doing to your beautiful face.

    Reply
  18. BorkBorkBork says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Madge looks like an escapee from Mama June and Sugar Bear’s wedding.

    Reply
  19. eggyweggs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Jeremy Scott is the worst.

    Reply
  20. Lizzie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:43 am

    At this point If Madonna wore something matronly it would be subversive. She should try it and also go back to working with D&G and Gaultier. Like go back into her own closet or concert archives and have it reworked for some truly artistic fashion.

    Reply
  21. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    SAD !

    Reply
  22. HK9 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Madge looks tired. She tries too hard to be young instead of just being herself.

    Reply
  23. Jayna says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    She’s wearing grillz. Oh, how edgy she is. Ugh

    Reply
  24. Chetta B. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Attention-seeking and ugly as sin.

    Reply
  25. ash says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Mindy’s lips are about to FLY off her face…

    I wonder if Mindy is doing this because she feel pressure being in hollywood where there is a euro-centric aesthetic pushing to get your lips done because they want a more exotic look…. omg head-ache inducing already

    Reply
  26. shelley* says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Yikes Madonna is turning into Faye Dunaway..!!
    She needs to step away from the surgeon.

    Reply
  27. Olenna says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Madonna’s dress is so bad it must be breaking some regulation. Woodland camo is not a good look on anyone, young or old, civilian or military.

    Reply
  28. Ninetta says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:09 am

    It is better then what Madonna wore last year

    Reply
  29. Tania says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Claire is the most on point with the theme of the night and her make up is a part of that avant garde look. There’s something slightly off about her shirt but it’s ok. Funny story, I was showing my 5 year old the photos of these dresses last night and the one she liked the most was Madonna’s! Probably because it reminded her of something from Monster High lol.

    Reply
  30. LinaLamont says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I think Claire Danes, Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross (that color is gorgeous on her) looked fantastic.
    Although I think the whole event and Wintour are a waste of my precious oxygen, those women stuck with the theme and showed some personality. Caroline Kennedy, too (even though she looked horrible, she had the right spirit).

    Reply

