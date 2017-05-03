Page Six: Jesse Williams has been ‘seeing’ Minka Kelly since ‘last year’

A week ago, TMZ reported that Jesse Williams’ divorce was not some mature conscious uncoupling for two people who had spent a dozen years together. Allegedly, Jesse had started fooling around with Minka Kelly and no one was exactly positive when it started. Page Six has been digging around on this story too, and they had some sources - likely associated with Jesse’s now-estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee – that Jesse is nothing more than a performative “woke” poseur who dumped his intelligent, educated (African-American) wife for a white woman. Well, Page Six has another story and now their sources are saying Jesse’s thing with Minka started last year.
Married “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and Derek Jeter’s ex Minka Kelly are “definitely seeing each other,” according to a source close to the actor.
“They started seeing each other last year. He ended things with his wife this year. He’ll be in Paris with Minka later this week. People know [about the relationship], but weren’t saying anything because he was still married,” the source said.
Kelly posted a photo of herself with Williams in France in January, but they have not publicly addressed claims that they’re seeing each other. Friends have accused Williams of trading his family for Hollywood fame since news broke that he is leaving his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.
“He’s going to wake up and be like, ‘What did I do?’ He has two children. This isn’t Hollywood, where you can say ‘cut.’ [He and Minka] are in lust,” the source said. However, a source close to Williams insists that he only recently met Kelly while working on a video game in France — even though they appeared in the movie “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” together in 2013.
“They were both in the film, but never shot at the same time. They might have been at the same premiere event, but they never crossed paths. They only officially met when in France doing the video game,” the source said. “He’s been separated from Aryn since at least January. That’s when they were officially starting to deal with the process of it all.”
Williams is seeking joint custody of their children. An insider denied recent reports that he wants to withhold support.
“He doesn’t want the court to decide the alimony part of it — that doesn’t mean he’s not paying for child or spousal support. They’re working it out through mediation,” the insider said. The first source said, “Aryn is not at home crying. She’s educated and healthy. She’s continuing to spend time with her family and network of friends while building her name in the art world in LA.” Reps for Williams and Kelly would not comment. Aryn could not be reached.
My take on this is that Aryn’s friends are the ones convinced that Jesse and Minka started up last year, because Aryn has probably convinced herself of that. Personally, I have no idea and I’m not going to spend an hour going through all of the internet receipts and blind items. My gut tells me that a man doesn’t just decide one day to leave his wife and then a week later end up in a relationship with Minka Kelly. Like, of course there was some sort of affair. Maybe it wasn’t physical (eh) but… yeah. It’s like, what’s worse? The idea that Minka is a mistress or that she’s his jumpoff? She could be both.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I wonder how Shonda will kill his character.
OMG I laughed out loud. #truth
Really!
LOLOLOLOL
Please let it be a really embarrassing scenario which can be metaphorically read as poetic justice. He gets a STD which makes his dick shrink and then in an unrelated incident a sky anvil falls on him outside of Seattle Grace as he tries to flirt with a patient.
Sky Anvil!!! 🤣
He will be killed by a car which is trying to avoid a crashing plane…
They do love plane crashes on Grey’s.
Lol!!! Eaten by wolves has been done…
Maybe hit by a bus? Wait…
Or like Dr Drake Ramoray and fall down an elevator shaft…
Shonda herself chose to be a single mom so why would she judge his relationship status? In htgawm she certainly explores multiple relationship dynamics I don’t thinks she’s simple like that.
Ugh!
Are there no decent man left?
Marry the smart one
Let her support you when you are struggling
And the moment you find a leg to stand on
Dump her for the trophy arm candy
“left” implies there used to be decent ones.
There are a ton of awesome men out there. It’s not fair that because a few guys get wrapped up in themselves, they all will.. I’ve dated losers and ended up marrying a smart, empathetic, loyal person, but when I was with D bags in the past, I knew what I was getting myself into. I just had to stop wanting to fix or change guys I lusted after, and be with someone who I loved and appreciated as he is.
Sorry, I just get irritated by that “nice guy” attitude no matter who says it.
Edit: Dump her – AND THE KIDS – for the trophy arm candy. Can’t cope when this happens and infants are involved. SAD
THIS!
Woah. So does that mean blind items are actually accurate?
What a surprise
I doubt they met on set of The Butler.
There were sooo many stars in that film, I think everyone would shoot a lot of scenes separately.
Also. she was an OK Jackie-O, better than Holmes, not as good as my fav Jeanne Tripplehorn in Grey Gardens.
They may not have had scenes together but the cast usually promotes the movie together , there is a group pic of the entire cast including Jesse and Minka and there are online videos with the the entire cast doing the typical press Q & A
It’s hardly likely that they just chose not to speak to each at the events simply because they never shot scenes together ?
Typical douche bag. Hope his wife gets her fair share and then some. And who is he kidding, Minka will move on to the next dude who will raise her status. B listers don’t stay together long when one of em is known to jump ship for bigger names.
I’m slightly bummed out that, when he’ll be 60, bloated and alone, he won’t be interesting enough to the press so that I can read his interview where he’ll be crying how stupid, selfish and shortsighted he was. Of course he cheated, of course he “traded” and of course I won’t ever, ever again watch another second of anything he’s in. (Yeah, I’m petty like that.;)
I agree, i don’t see them as a long term match at all. She seems high energy and ambitious and I don’t get that vibe from him. But I think her reputation (sexist as that is) will prevent her from landing what she wants and she’ll be with a rich dude but not a celebrated one.
He’ll wait for J. Lo’s next opening.
Shame.
Shame.
Shame.
She’s a terrible actress with a rota of flops, but I’ve always found Minka Kelly to be incredibly beautiful.
Minka Kelly, Mila Kunis, Alyssa Milano & Cheryl Cole are my only 4 when it comes to today’s brunette beauties.
But the messiness of her love life? Still at this stage………….?
I guess it just goes to show.
Me too. You and I tend to have the same taste but yeah, she is REALLY gorgeous. I’m pretty sure she’s around my age too which is nuts because she looks 25 to me.
That being said, Team Aryn all the way.
she really does look stunning and sooo youthful
Yeah Kitt!
Errr, great minds think alike
it’s always amazing to me how the beauty is in the eye of the beholder: she is incredibly youthful, but I just don’t find her kind of beauty anything special. I live in a country where girls like her are dime a dozen:really. On the other hand, she’s so similar to Leighton M., but her-I love and I admit that I find her body an example of how would I like to look.
Just curious what country do you live in?
Croatia.
Agreed. Her face is just stunning!
She’s giving me Demi Moore in that pic.
She is very gorgeous. I love leighton because I love GG and I see the resemblance but minka is even more stunning. Also I know some people working in Hollywood, they work hard and are talented but “flops” are common, whether tv or movie. She’s not the next Emma stone or anything but she is a successful actress, and she does have some education.
I get that. I want to like Kelly
I don’t think Friday Nights Live came to the UK, but the Charlie’s Angel reboot did and just was awful. I saw the Room-mate (paid money for it!!) and she was pants too.
Seems Minka’s has never had a solo, or acclaimed hit in TV or movies, cause I would have definitely checked out something she did that resonated.
She would have been great as second banana in a superhero flick.
But HW is a crapshoot, money talks and at 36(?) the odds aren’t good for Minka.
Her beauty is still so luminous.
She would have looked great Franco Zeffirelli flick.
Oh boy, it’s gonna get ugly in here……
*offers popcorn*
I have to say, that if he wasn’t happy in his marriage and met Minka and felt something really intense and special, then he should move on. He separated and is in the process of divorcing. Even if there was an emotional affair, he did the right thing by ending it with his wife. I know they have kids but staying together for the kids is never a good idea. Let both him and aryn move on and find love else where.
You can’t help who you’re attracted to, but acting on that attraction is a choice – and if you’re married, it’s definitely not the right one.
If he was already unhappy in his marriage, then he should have left before allowing himself to develop “intense and special feelings” for another woman.
and maybe he did just that? i don’t think there’s enough evidence that he had a year long affair, currently.
Personally, I wouldn’t want my husband to stay with me out of obligation.
@Anon, marriage *is* an obligation. That’s just the way it is. And it may not be for everyone, but like it or not, it’s a commitment, and it’s hard work.
lol no it’s not. we have divorce for a reason, and thank goodness for that! imagine the misery.
20 years together is a very long time, sometimes people change, fall out of love or both. luckily we can start over again and find other people, even the dumpees.
“Obligation,” as defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “the condition of being morally or legally bound to do something.”
Yeah, that part of a wedding ceremony where you vow to be loyal and faithful in sickness and health and etc? Yeah, that’s an obligation–a promise, a commitment. When you get married you are accepting that you are obligated to that person. “Obligation” is the very definition of marriage. And like any obligation, it requires effort from all parties involved. If you can’t do the work anymore or you don’t want to do the work, then yeah, you get a divorce. But the existence of divorce doesn’t change the fundamentals of marriage.
Um, obligatory lol: LOL
Yikes. This is a man who seemed VERY committed to presenting himself as a self-aware, thoughtful, “enlightened” man of color, so it’s pretty wild that he’s allowed himself to fall into a hollywood cliche. How embarrassing.
Exactly. Sure, you can’t help who you fall in love with but as the saying goes….. the optics of this are absolutely terrible. And even more so if he cheated!
Still not sure about any of this messiness with Jesse/Aryn/Minka yet or what did or didn’t go down but I’ve never agreed with the idea that the way people of color and women handle relationships and fidelity has to automatically be politicized in a way that other people’s divorces and affairs aren’t.
I get it – it’s unfair, but the reality here is that people of color and women live deeply politicized lives whether we want to or not. As a black woman, what I choose to do with my reproductive organs is a political issue. The health care I receive relative to women of other races is a political issue. What I am paid relative to other races is a political issue. The level of education I attain is a political issue, Platonic, professional, and romantic relationships are no different – and Jessie Williams is very aware of that…
I thought she was linked to one of the guys from “How I Met Your Mother” until a few of months ago? THAT would actually make more sense, seeing that this recent…whatever *this* is was 1st thought to have started a couple of months ago.
And… I’m done.
It’s amazing how much a messy personal life can muck up a professional image.
Wait, he can be woke and a still leave his wife no? (It’s a serious question, please don’t attack me). I know that Minka being a beautiful white woman makes it cliché, but this thought crossed my mind bc what if all of this had happened with a black woman or from other minority? Like he can have a real political mind and be aware of social injustices and yet being a horrible husband
Q: what’s worse? The idea that Minka is a mistress or that she’s his jumpoff? She could be both.
A: Moving on from your ride or die to Minka Kelly is what’s worse (I Bet Beyonce wishes she had this line for Hold Up, in Hindsight)
At the end of the day none of this is for us to judge. Another one bites the dust.
Would everyone like him more if he was dating a black girl?
Yes.
Is it Minka that is ex of Derek Jetter and Captain America?
