Page Six: Jesse Williams has been ‘seeing’ Minka Kelly since ‘last year’

A week ago, TMZ reported that Jesse Williams’ divorce was not some mature conscious uncoupling for two people who had spent a dozen years together. Allegedly, Jesse had started fooling around with Minka Kelly and no one was exactly positive when it started. Page Six has been digging around on this story too, and they had some sources - likely associated with Jesse’s now-estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee – that Jesse is nothing more than a performative “woke” poseur who dumped his intelligent, educated (African-American) wife for a white woman. Well, Page Six has another story and now their sources are saying Jesse’s thing with Minka started last year.

Married “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and Derek Jeter’s ex Minka Kelly are “definitely seeing each other,” according to a source close to the actor.

“They started seeing each other last year. He ended things with his wife this year. He’ll be in Paris with Minka later this week. People know [about the relationship], but weren’t saying anything because he was still married,” the source said.

Kelly posted a photo of herself with Williams in France in January, but they have not publicly addressed claims that they’re seeing each other. Friends have accused Williams of trading his family for Hollywood fame since news broke that he is leaving his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

“He’s going to wake up and be like, ‘What did I do?’ He has two children. This isn’t Hollywood, where you can say ‘cut.’ [He and Minka] are in lust,” the source said. However, a source close to Williams insists that he only recently met Kelly while working on a video game in France — even though they appeared in the movie “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” together in 2013.

“They were both in the film, but never shot at the same time. They might have been at the same premiere event, but they never crossed paths. They only officially met when in France doing the video game,” the source said. “He’s been separated from Aryn since at least January. That’s when they were officially starting to deal with the process of it all.”

Williams is seeking joint custody of their children. An insider denied recent reports that he wants to withhold support.

“He doesn’t want the court to decide the alimony part of it — that doesn’t mean he’s not paying for child or spousal support. They’re working it out through mediation,” the insider said. The first source said, “Aryn is not at home crying. She’s educated and healthy. She’s continuing to spend time with her family and network of friends while building her name in the art world in LA.” Reps for Williams and Kelly would not comment. Aryn could not be reached.

[From Page Six]

My take on this is that Aryn’s friends are the ones convinced that Jesse and Minka started up last year, because Aryn has probably convinced herself of that. Personally, I have no idea and I’m not going to spend an hour going through all of the internet receipts and blind items. My gut tells me that a man doesn’t just decide one day to leave his wife and then a week later end up in a relationship with Minka Kelly. Like, of course there was some sort of affair. Maybe it wasn’t physical (eh) but… yeah. It’s like, what’s worse? The idea that Minka is a mistress or that she’s his jumpoff? She could be both.

56 Responses to “Page Six: Jesse Williams has been ‘seeing’ Minka Kelly since ‘last year’”

  1. Char says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I wonder how Shonda will kill his character.

    Reply
  2. Tan says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Ugh!

    Are there no decent man left?

    Marry the smart one
    Let her support you when you are struggling

    And the moment you find a leg to stand on

    Dump her for the trophy arm candy

    Reply
  3. Alp says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Woah. So does that mean blind items are actually accurate?

    Reply
  4. Skins says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    What a surprise

    Reply
  5. PIa says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I doubt they met on set of The Butler.

    There were sooo many stars in that film, I think everyone would shoot a lot of scenes separately.

    Also. she was an OK Jackie-O, better than Holmes, not as good as my fav Jeanne Tripplehorn in Grey Gardens.

    Reply
    • Blogdis says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      They may not have had scenes together but the cast usually promotes the movie together , there is a group pic of the entire cast including Jesse and Minka and there are online videos with the the entire cast doing the typical press Q & A
      It’s hardly likely that they just chose not to speak to each at the events simply because they never shot scenes together ?

      Reply
  6. JA says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Typical douche bag. Hope his wife gets her fair share and then some. And who is he kidding, Minka will move on to the next dude who will raise her status. B listers don’t stay together long when one of em is known to jump ship for bigger names.

    Reply
  7. annaloo. says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Shame.
    Shame.
    Shame.

    Reply
  8. Jegede says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

    She’s a terrible actress with a rota of flops, but I’ve always found Minka Kelly to be incredibly beautiful.

    Minka Kelly, Mila Kunis, Alyssa Milano & Cheryl Cole are my only 4 when it comes to today’s brunette beauties.

    But the messiness of her love life? Still at this stage………….?
    I guess it just goes to show.

    Reply
  9. Snowflake says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Oh boy, it’s gonna get ugly in here……

    Reply
  10. Margo S. says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I have to say, that if he wasn’t happy in his marriage and met Minka and felt something really intense and special, then he should move on. He separated and is in the process of divorcing. Even if there was an emotional affair, he did the right thing by ending it with his wife. I know they have kids but staying together for the kids is never a good idea. Let both him and aryn move on and find love else where.

    Reply
    • lobbit says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:56 am

      You can’t help who you’re attracted to, but acting on that attraction is a choice – and if you’re married, it’s definitely not the right one.

      If he was already unhappy in his marriage, then he should have left before allowing himself to develop “intense and special feelings” for another woman.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        May 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

        and maybe he did just that? i don’t think there’s enough evidence that he had a year long affair, currently.

      • Anon says:
        May 3, 2017 at 11:57 am

        Personally, I wouldn’t want my husband to stay with me out of obligation.

      • lobbit says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        @Anon, marriage *is* an obligation. That’s just the way it is. And it may not be for everyone, but like it or not, it’s a commitment, and it’s hard work.

      • ell says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        lol no it’s not. we have divorce for a reason, and thank goodness for that! imagine the misery.

        20 years together is a very long time, sometimes people change, fall out of love or both. luckily we can start over again and find other people, even the dumpees.

      • lobbit says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        “Obligation,” as defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “the condition of being morally or legally bound to do something.”

        Yeah, that part of a wedding ceremony where you vow to be loyal and faithful in sickness and health and etc? Yeah, that’s an obligation–a promise, a commitment. When you get married you are accepting that you are obligated to that person. “Obligation” is the very definition of marriage. And like any obligation, it requires effort from all parties involved. If you can’t do the work anymore or you don’t want to do the work, then yeah, you get a divorce. But the existence of divorce doesn’t change the fundamentals of marriage.

        Um, obligatory lol: LOL

  11. lobbit says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Yikes. This is a man who seemed VERY committed to presenting himself as a self-aware, thoughtful, “enlightened” man of color, so it’s pretty wild that he’s allowed himself to fall into a hollywood cliche. How embarrassing.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      May 3, 2017 at 11:41 am

      Exactly. Sure, you can’t help who you fall in love with but as the saying goes….. the optics of this are absolutely terrible. And even more so if he cheated!

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      Still not sure about any of this messiness with Jesse/Aryn/Minka yet or what did or didn’t go down but I’ve never agreed with the idea that the way people of color and women handle relationships and fidelity has to automatically be politicized in a way that other people’s divorces and affairs aren’t.

      Reply
      • lobbit says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        I get it – it’s unfair, but the reality here is that people of color and women live deeply politicized lives whether we want to or not. As a black woman, what I choose to do with my reproductive organs is a political issue. The health care I receive relative to women of other races is a political issue. What I am paid relative to other races is a political issue. The level of education I attain is a political issue, Platonic, professional, and romantic relationships are no different – and Jessie Williams is very aware of that…

  12. Sigh... says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I thought she was linked to one of the guys from “How I Met Your Mother” until a few of months ago? THAT would actually make more sense, seeing that this recent…whatever *this* is was 1st thought to have started a couple of months ago.

    Reply
  13. PlaidSheets says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:54 am

    And… I’m done.

    It’s amazing how much a messy personal life can muck up a professional image.

    Reply
  14. Saks says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Wait, he can be woke and a still leave his wife no? (It’s a serious question, please don’t attack me). I know that Minka being a beautiful white woman makes it cliché, but this thought crossed my mind bc what if all of this had happened with a black woman or from other minority? Like he can have a real political mind and be aware of social injustices and yet being a horrible husband

    Reply
  15. QQ says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Q: what’s worse? The idea that Minka is a mistress or that she’s his jumpoff? She could be both.

    A: Moving on from your ride or die to Minka Kelly is what’s worse (I Bet Beyonce wishes she had this line for Hold Up, in Hindsight)

    Reply
  16. Mar says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    At the end of the day none of this is for us to judge. Another one bites the dust.
    Would everyone like him more if he was dating a black girl?

    Reply
  17. Cherrypie says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Is it Minka that is ex of Derek Jetter and Captain America?

    Reply

