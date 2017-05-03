Susan Sarandon: Hillary-supporter Debra Messing is ‘not very well informed’

Susan Sarandon has been canceled for months now. She was a Bernie-or-Buster, then she endorsed Jill Stein, but only after encouraging Bernie supporters to either stay home or leave the door open to vote for Donald Trump because, in Sarandon’s words, if Trump won at least he would kick-start the revolution. After Trump became America’s Emperor For Life, Sarandon has obviously been actively avoiding any blame. Blame is probably the wrong word to use – Sarandon doesn’t even want to be mildly criticized for her various asinine statements during and after the election. She still believes all of this was worth it because people are “awake” now.
Well, about a year ago, when we were all younger and more naive, Sarandon went on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show and said many stupid words about Bernie, Trump and Hillary. Debra Messing – a longtime Hillary Clinton supporter – tweeted about Sarandon and then there was a Twitter beef between the two women. While I don’t care much for Debra personally, I’ve never had a problem with her politics – she’s a liberal Democrat and she supported Clinton because of Clinton’s stances on women’s issues, equal pay, reproductive rights, healthcare issues and more. So… long story short, Susan Sarandon was asked about Debra Messing and the Twitter beef on Watch What Happens Live:
When Sarandon appeared on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show Monday night, he asked her if she has run into Messing in real life since their feud began last year.
“Yes,” Sarandon said, laughing, before adding that she has spotted Messing at some Rangers games in New York, but “she never says anything to me in person.”
“You know, I just think she’s — she’s not very well informed,” Sarandon said, dismissively of Messing. “And so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe. She’s Trumpian a little, like that.”
I’m including the video below. I honestly feel like if I ever saw Sarandon in person, I could easily lose my temper and smack the smug off of her face. How dare she call Debra Messing “not very well informed”? Bitch, sit down. Messing’s tweets are sometimes hard to read (it’s like she’s writing in code sometimes) but she’s a well-informed, intelligent woman who feels passionately about many vital political issues. And to compare Messing to Trump… ugh, Jesus, Susan.
Debra tweeted some sh-t about this too.
That's odd. @DebraMessing has helped my campaign and many others. Was @SusanSarandon well informed about my race or helping others? NOPE https://t.co/appwhxYpXh
— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 2, 2017
The work continues @kharyp . https://t.co/f7lshfzCND
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 2, 2017
Our work continues @AndreaChalupa . https://t.co/LwWWNsVOP8
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 2, 2017
And Susan you’re talking out of your backside.
Massively lost respect for you with this biased nonsense.
Oh just f*ck off Susan. If you’re not going to take any level or responsibility for what is happening in the US or acknowledge that in your position of privilege you wont be affected by 99% of the shit he’s doing to his citizens then just shut the eff up. I sincerely hope after this she never works again, I can’t see much of Hollywood wanting to work with her again. She was cast in Feud in early 2016 so I don’t think that counts in all honesty….
Also, using Trumpian as a description is SO passive aggressive, she knows Messing will take offence to that (as any rational person would)
She seriously needs to stfu. I personally will never watch any project that she is a part of.
I don’t like this ‘they should never work again’ mantra that you you see all the time. Hoping that is the case is one thing, but others go much further. Maybe it is because I prefer not to lectured by some actor, so I actually disliked Susan Sarandon for her lecturing us before I was disgusted by her attitude toward Clinton and trump. Even so I can still enjoy her as an actress. The only one I find really hard to stomach now is Charlton Heston, because of his ‘out of my cold dead hand’ speech in the aftermath of those tragic murders; I don’t think he is stupid, I think he is evil. I just think Saradon is irretrievably stuck up her own backside. Ha! I was just about to submit and noticed the comment below says exactly the same thing, so I shall second Ashamed’s comment.
Heston’s been dead for nearly a decade so he definitely won’t be working again.
Yeah I know, I mean I find it difficult to watch his old films now and I meant to write ‘was’ rather than ‘is’ evil. Sorry for not being clearer. Just to be super clear; Charlton Heston revolts me, dead or alive.
“acknowledge that in your position of privilege you wont be affected by 99% of the shit he’s doing to his citizens”
YES! This, completely.
at least Jimmy Kimmel understands that he has privilege and likely would have been able to get his son good medical care without insurance. he will still speak out for those less fortunate who NEED insurance like the ACA. which is ALSO why Messing supported Clinton. she gets that not everyone is as lucky/blessed/privileged as she is.
Susan, just SHUT UP. you are making yourself look worse and worse and more and more out of touch.
For Sarandon to say Messing is “Trumpian” is inexcusable to me. If Susan fully understood the danger of Trump, she wouldn’t compare people she has minor differences with to him.
And to Ms. Sarandon, I would reply…It is difficult to be well-informed when ones head is so firmly up ones own backside. So, perhaps you should get yours out of yours.
Oh wow making Debra Messing a sympathetic even admirable figure.
Pretty sad Susan.
See this is why I didn’t watch feud at all. Susan is a dumb B who sits in her ivory tower all “woke”. Frankly I’m over her, Bernie and heck add Warren to the pile because they all need to have several seats.
Warren criticizing Obama for giving speeches, like any past President would, really canceled her in my book. She gave Trump ammunition too… So lame. I’m over wanting her as the 2020 candidate. Give me Joe Kennedy III, Kamala Harris, or some other fresh Dem face. Hell, I’ll even take Franken. He’d be awesome.
Not only that but she just said yesterday that Obama didn’t live the life of a normal or average American. Excuse me? He probably lived a harder one you know by being a black man raised by a single mother. But ONCE AGAIN the Dems want to pander to those “working class” white voters. Sanders is willing to throw women under the bus too.
So they are really going to have a hard time convincing minorities to go vote with this BS.
Did you also see the piece on one of Sanders most devoted twitter followers at the WH? She was a Sanders person that actively worked to flip Berners to trump. You know like Surandon
OMG, girl-SAME. That really, really made me mad. Like, he could barely count on his own party for support while he was president because they were too afraid of their own shadows and now that he is no longer president and owes this country NOTHING, they have the gall to question it. Not to mention, Clinton took plenty of money to speak on Wall Street and she was still offered up as a candidate.
Democrats continue to be their own worst enemy.
I’m also off Warren right now. Obama has every right to make money as a private citizen. The Dems are plain stupid right now and need to keep their in-fighting private. I haven’t seen a great candidate for 2020 yet (nor do I see one for the Republicans).
I absolutely agree that Warren was wrong about Obama–dead-wrong–but I don’t think you should really scrap her as a politician, considering all the good work she’s done, over a small misstep here and there. I mean really, politicians like Corey Booker have done far worse yet he retains his loyal base.
So let’s not make Warren into another HRC and let’s not let her criticisms of Obama become the new Benghazi. Perhaps you don’t follow her closely but she’s one of my senators and I can attest to how much work she’s put into the Resistance. She’s been a tireless advocate and powerful voice for a blue state that is fighting for our rights in this mess of a Republican administration.
Kitten- I’m not denying that Warren has done good. And I’m not saying treat her like HRC. I would still vote for Warren over many other candidates. I’m just saying she’s no longer my preferred candidate.
Over THIS though, Rapunzel? THIS is the thing that changes your mind about her?
This is what the Bernie supporters did to her when she threw her support to HRC: they labeled her a traitor and attempted to invalidate all the good work she’s done.
I mean, I get it because I was extraordinarily vocal about defending Obama and his paid speech. Hell, I was fighting liberal friends over that sh*t.
But let’s not forget that Warren single-handedly conceived of and established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a very vital entity for American citizens to be protected from the predatory, exploitative business models of mortgage and credit card companies.
In three years Liz has sponsored at least 36 bills, including the Equal Employment Act for All, the Schedules That Work Act, the Trade Transparency Act, and the Fed Accountability Act. She consistently fights for legislation that champions for women’s rights, paid family leave, low-wage workers, fair trade and affordable education. She’s a pretty f*cking outstanding politician, given what we’re dealing with in the Dem party. She’s not just paying lip-service to Democratic ideals, like so many of them. She f*cking walks the walk.
She doesn’t have to be your favorite, but let’s not forget to give her the credit she deserves just because she deigned to come out against Obama.
We’ve said so many times that Sanders-supporters hold politicians up to an impossible level of ideological purity, but can we say we’re any better if we are condemning a good politician over something that is pretty superficial at the end of the day?
Because no, Liz is not perfect, but she’s still amazingly effective as a Dem politician and she is someone who genuinely, sincerely cares about the welfare of Americans.
Just my opinion, but the optics of her coming out against Obama mean FAR less to me than the important legislative work she’s been doing in the three short years she’s been in office.
Kitten– I appreciate the reminders about all Warren has done. But I firmly believe Warren is just playing right into Trump’s hands with her Obama criticisms, and I think that’s not my preferred behavior from a potential candidate. But if she was the Dem candidate, I’d fully support her. And I’d certainly vote for her over many other Dems. You’re taking my criticism too seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well we certainly don’t have to agree about her but I don’t think her opinion about paid speeches is a personal attack on Obama, it’s actually pretty consistent with her anti-Wall Street stance. FYI, she also said that Clinton sold-out to Wall Street so it’s not like she’s picking favorites here.
I do agree with you that both Sanders and Warren shouldn’t have made ANY public statement about Obama’s paid speeches. Now is not the time for more division among an already-fractured party.
Those are very good points, Kitten. I’m glad I’m discussing this with you, because you are making me think about important stuff I need to remember, and making me rethink the whole thing from a different perspective.
My problem with Warren is your last paragraph: This is not the time for more division. I suppose I was just angry that Warren was feeding the “thanks, Obama” folks. But you’re helping me think about it in a non-emotional way, and it’s got me cooling down and thinking a little more logically. Thanks.
Ultimately, I think we could use a president who pisses off Mitch McConnell, and Warren certainly fits that bill!
I like Warren in general, but occasionally disagree with her. She was on Bill Maher recently, and I think at times she is too focused on going on the attack to do any persuading. She is incredibly informed about some really important issues. I think she’d be a better VP candidate than the main Presidential candidate.
Bernie is backing an anti-abortion Democratic candidate for mayor in Omaha, NE because he says we need to be “pragmatic.” If Bernie is willing to give up my rights for a minuscule victory, whose rights would he be willing to give up for a big victory?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bernie’s dead to me after this. He’s so up his behind like Sarandon.
My BF and I never ever fight, EXCEPT about Bernie.
I’m all for Bernie being more pragmatic, but female bodily autonomy is NOT the issue you pivot on. Bernie believes that economic salvation will solve everybody’s problems and he doesn’t believe in “identity politics”.
Hey Bernie, when will you understand that without female bodily autonomy women will NEVER have economic independence? JFC I am so effin sick of his supporters putting him on a pedestal, acting like he is some sort of untouchable God.
I hate to be that person but white politicians are ALWAYS more willing to throw the more vulnerable (women, LGBTQIA, minorities) under the bus for victory. We’ve seen this time and time again. It’s why certain Reps and Senators go to bat harder for these communities than others. Because they’ve been there. And I’m sorry but this is not Sanders first pivot but Warren was especially disappointing.
At why Obama was so different (and triggering for those white voters) because he knows what it’s like to be in those communities that are REALLY forgotten by Washington
It’s a double standard it seems. I liked what VJ said about it:
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/05/01/van_jones_obama_should_go_on_a_poverty_tour_before_paid_speeches.html
This is who he always was, people just didn’t want to see him that way. In the end, his legacy and career are all about swaying votes and compromising, same as any other politician. Wouldn’t trust any of them to protect my rights.
OMG, what you wrote is so important!!!
“without female bodily autonomy women will NEVER have economic independence”
Factual and chilling.
Bernie and Warren are now cancelled.
Really? After what Kitten just pointed out about her?
She really must miss getting attention because it seems she just can’t seem to leave it alone. She’s doing herself (and her career) no favours by poking the bear with her insults. Watch the floodgates will open in 3…2…1.
What an idiot!
STFU you privileged idiot.
i hope Debra does not engage. Not worth it.
Sarandon doesn’t want the blame. None of the third party voters or non voters do. This is why they keep harping on how bad a candidate HRC was. No. Just no. There was no reason not to cast a vote against the Bigly Disaster that is Trump. No excuses. And screw anyone who tries to say otherwise. I’m damn sick of the nonsense.
Every once in awhile when news of Orange Voldy and co. repealing yet another initiative or regulation that helps and protects people comes out I always ask the third-partiers in my life what about Hillary would’ve been more terrible than what we’re currently going through now. As time goes on I find the rebuttals get shorter and quieter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen, Rapunzel!
Exactly. Hillary won the popular vote and yet lost because of so much bullshit. Sick of people saying she should take full responsibility for her (our) loss.
I’ve followed Debra Messing’s twitter since before the election and I will testify she is very well informed and on top of the issues. I have gained enormous respect for her and lost all respect for Susan Sarandon.
Suggestion: A new Feud series about Debra vs Susan, with Jessica C. as Debra and Emma S. as Susan.
F$ck this bi$ch and her pseudo liberal politics. She is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS IS MY COSIGN… You and me both on that
This! All of this.
Any informed and educated person would eat this idiot alive.
She’s also ruined Tim Robbins for me because he’s just as self-absorbed (albeit less outspoken) than her.
This is shade right?
Debra didn’t respond back to Susan, didn’t engage, and dropped a line that if you know is judgement, but only if you know Susan’s stupid quote, otherwise it’s innocuous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Trumpian”? Please just STFU Susan.
Susan is my new go to name for when someone is absolutely brain dead and self absorbed.
Stop being such a Susan, Susan.
Who cares what actors say though? Seriously. They are entitled to their opinions and the right to vote accordingly. But for any of them to try to leverage their public persona to broadcast or try to influence other voters – nope nope nope.
I absolutely agree. Who cares what celebrities think. Stop getting so wound up about their opinions and think for yourself.
Mess.
Oh, Susan, what is Debra not informed about? Your belief that we should start a revolution so you can smoke pot? Because that seems to be the only issue that matters to you.
See, this pisses me off. Why was there no follow-up? I realize we’re not talking about a news show here or even one that’s devoted to politics and the audience might not care but it seems like no journalist ever does the follow-up anymore. “Really? What exactly has she not thought through?” There. Easy. They’re not used to it so she could easily be challenged on her bullsh*t. But no. Let her be smug and an ass on TV, she’s in good company.
“it seems like no journalist ever does the follow-up anymore”
for real! I got so annoyed at how every interviewer let Drumpf get away with so much BS without challenging him. we saw what happened the other day when someone finally did…he walked out of the interview.
EVERY person who interviews him from now on needs to do just that…don’t let him get away with any lies, and challenge him on his sweeping proclamations about policy and other people.
YES!!!
This is the reason why I love NPR. Because the person conducting the interview is actually informed, and they press BOTH Democrats and Republicans after they spout their talking points. That is where the real answers lie, what follows the talking points.
I will seriously be in mourning if NPR is terminated by Trump.
I thought we agreed this woman was no longer allowed to speak?? (Looooove Debra’s ring in that last pic)
Susan needs to STFU and go away.
Debra Messing is informed enough to know she is not the only person in the world and that POC, LGBT, immigrants, etc would be harmed by Trumps policies. Compare that to Sarandon who just doesn’t care.
I don’t say this often, but Susan Saradon gets the title of a C U Next Tuesday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m weary of hearing her and I’m weary of the outrage against her. She voted her conscience. I don’t deny anyone that right even when they vote differently than I.
But I giggled at the use of “Trumpian” as an adjective. Because the fringe on The left and the right are so shrill, vitolic and off putting that you really can’t tell the difference in them anymore. They act the same — bad. So it fits. (Shrug)
I don’t think anyone is saying she can’t vote for who she wants…just that for her to call someone “uninformed” is laughable.
the person she’s calling that (Messing) is acting in a way that shows she cares about other people besides herself and how they are treated/taken care of by our government. she is getting involved and “walking the walk”.
Sarandon doesn’t care because she’s privileged and won’t face the same issues that people less fortunate will. so she can vote third-party and not face too many repercussions for it in her personal life. SHE is the one who is “uninformed” or, more accurately, out of touch.
I admittedly don’t listen / give a crap to celebrities political views. So I have no opinion on Messing being informed or not, and think that comment was tacky. Truthfully I wish Susan would quit responding to these questions. Enough is enough…..she doesn’t have anything new to say, so quit feeding those who just like to keep shit stirred up about her vote. She should move on and not play.
For that matter, Messing letting it go is good too. There are better and more productive uses of time to advance your political beliefs than twitter beefs with each other.
She took my joy in Feud and made me put it in the trash cause I felt very conflicted and deflated to watch the one episode i did watch and I STAY here for a Ryan Murphy anything not scream Queens or glee and it was entirely her and her B*llshit interviews
I voted for Bernie in the primary and I actually have more ire for Bernie or Busters than Trump voters. The Bernie bros knew what they were doing by spreading apathy, 3rd party voting and not voting at all, and their pride proved greater than their empathy for the people who would really suffer under trump. Either that, or they thought they could have their cake and eat it – hold their stance and Hillary would win anyway. They sit back and blame the DNC or Hillary’s campaign and accept no blame in this living nightmare.
I’m sorry, but even if you thought during the election, “Hmm, only chicken and dog shit are on the menu,” you should have chosen chicken. Steak wasn’t on the menu and you also to blame for this mess. (I thought Hillary was steak, btw.)
I’m so tired of this shit! The hillbot crowd that can’t see through the bs! Let’s look at the “feminists” Hillary Clinton record. First, those Wall Street paid speeches ( she took that money after they destroy the global economy and took no issue with it). What about the arms deals with Saudi Arabia that are now being used in Yemen. The Honduras Coup she supported (overthrowing a left wing government, that provided reproductive rights to women for the first time in that countries history), like a coward, she bragged about it in her book but took it out later when running for President. Taking millions from the fracking industry. Her complete support for Benjamin Netanyahu and ignoring if the Israeli occupation, her push for regime change in Libya which was a disaster and the arming of Islamic rebels in Syria which actually created the refugee crisis in the country. Taking money from the CCA (lobbying firm for profit prisons). What I really see her is a woman that defends white western imperialism and the corporate elite class. Nothing more. It’s should also be remembered it was her husbands policies that actually lead to the financial collapse of 2008 plus the gutting of welfare to get white voters. But yeah, Susan is not informed!
