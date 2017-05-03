Stephen Colbert said words & now the Deplorables want to #FireColbert

Emperor Baby Fists did a full media blitz to celebrate 100 Days of Bigly, which meant that reporters are still rummaging through a mountain of unintelligible interviews, trying to figure out just how deranged our emperor really is. One of these interviews was conducted by CBS anchor John Dickerson, who got to speak to Baby Fists in the Oval Office. That’s where Dickerson tried to ask Baby Fists some specifics about his claim that President Obama wiretapped him and that Obama is “sick” and a “bad” guy. When Dickerson pressed the issue – “pressed” meaning “asked Baby Fists twice to explain his own tweets” – Trump shut down the interview and kicked him out of the Oval. You can see the exchange here.
Well, Stephen Colbert saw the interview. Colbert is another CBS property, The Late Show. And Colbert has a lot of respect for Dickerson, so he decided to launch into a special monologue addressed to Trump.
The part everyone is talking about is where Colbert, addressing Baby Fists directly, says this:
“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogain. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”
And so now the Deplorables are tweeting #FireColbert and suddenly all of them are the most woke LGBTQ activists around and they are SO UPSET at this blatant homophobia. Like, HOW DARE Colbert suggest that Bigly sucks Vlad P’s D. Context is important, and I’m trying to be more sensitive to the fact that many LGBTQ activists believe that variants of “c–ksucker” are considered homophobic. But in this particular case… he didn’t mean it that way and his writers probably didn’t realize it at all. Maybe he should apologize to people who were genuinely offended, however many of them are Deplorables threatening to “boycott” The Late Show and their advertisers. These right-wing snowflakes were triggered so hard, you guys. Thankfully, Colbert supporters started using the #FireColbert hashtag to troll all of the snowflakes and all was well.
To all you #FireColbert folks who suddenly care about homophobia, your choice of VP believes in conversion therapy. Look it up.
— Alexandra Gail (@AlexandraGail45) May 3, 2017
It'd be an interesting day when supporters hold their POTUS to the same standards as a tv host ✌🏼 #FireColbert
— Nic Backus (@nicbackus) May 3, 2017
Trumpsters sure are awfully upset over some harmless "locker room talk". #FireColbert
— Ragnar@theGates (@ragnarockah) May 3, 2017
#FireColbert is the new #BoycottRogueOne. I'm sure it will be equally successful.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 3, 2017
Colbert is the countervoice of this administration. He’s the inverse Fox and Friends. Long may you reign, Mr. Colbert.
+1 Amen
Lumos!
*raises wand*
Yes! I love Colbert so much.
Sometimes I hate trump so much it makes me ill. Like physically ill. God I wish Hillary had won and this nightmare would end.
Lumos!
So thaaat bothers the deplorables. Good to know they have their priorities in order.
The right’s outrage is so ridiculous. They don’t care about O’Reilly and Hannity’s harassment scandals at Fox, but they care about Colbert implying Trump is Putin’s b-tch? Yeah, sure…. Sell me another.
Laughed my ass off at that bit and it felt SO GOOD. He’s been a national treasure again in this house. Mad love.
Sorry, but using gay sex as a slur is never acceptable. Colbert and his writers know better. This was a stupid mistake that throws fuel on the deplorables raging fire of fake news.
To me that comment wasn’t about being gay, it was about Trump being Putin’s submissive puppet. There’s definitely a completely different argument about why the use of sex acts as a put-down against women and gay/bisexual/transgender people to imply ‘subservience’ is dehumanizing and anti-feminist that I totally agree with, as someone who’s bisexual, a woman, and a feminist, but the fact that he’s using it here against two straight men who actively oppress women and gay/bisexual/trans people makes a difference. Plus, we know he’s not really shaming Trump for sucking a guy’s dick.
Yup. Completely agree with everything you said. Had nothing to do with gay. Tired of people reading (misreading) things into everything. Sometimes, a banana is just a banana.
Colbert’s rant was a thing of beauty.
Agreed! It is a saucy, but appropriate comment and exactly the same joke could have been used about a female leader and it wouldn’t bother me one bit; not if her behaviour towards Putin had been the same as Trump’s. I am all for equality.
As a fellow bisexual/female/feminist, I could not have said it better myself. 100% agree. Thank you for your well-put opinion.
it’s only an insult if that activity is something you find demeaning. i still laugh about some internet coversations where guys call others cucks and it’s the funniest thing if the insulted person has either no idea what it means or doesn’t think it’s insulting. and as otaku fairy pointed out, context is important and colbert is kicking up not down.
Im seeing a lot of comments online from gay people that the tone of these jokes is really inapproprate… of course straight people here dont have a problem with it.
how do you know i’m straight?
@ Xflare This gay person has no problem with it at all.
How is it a gay slur? Have we forgotten “c*ck holster” is often directed at women? Across the board giving head is perceived as a submissive act, rightly or wrongly. That’s the context. It’s not a gay thing.
Tell you what, when Trump apologizes, Colbert can apologize.
Much like the Starbucks boycott (x 3), the star wars boycott and Hamilton boycott I’m sure Colbert is SUPER worried.
Also it’s ironic they suddenly care about the LGBTQIA community consider who they elected. Have a seat deplorables
I just hope he doesn’t issue an apology and stands by what he said. He was spot on . Thanks Colbert for saying what a lot of us have been saying. We just don’t have the platform to shout it from.
Colbert is not one to walk back apologies. So I doubt he will
I was watching when he went into his tirade. It was EPIC!!! The audience was dying with laughter. I was surprised CBS let it on, but I hope he keeps it up. Colbert has a platform to say what most of us are thinking. Love you, Stephen.
Same here. Stephen is the man.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
good times
Just to be superficial for a moment…I love his wife’s dress.
SAME.
She is SUCH an attractive woman, no? There’s a certain something about her and yes, the dress is lovely.
I haven’t seen this yet but the quote above made me laugh so hard. I don’t see how someone can be offended about the c*cksucker. He’s not attacking a gay man, this isn’t about the actual act of a beej, it’s a metaphor involving two straight men who bask in their self-proclaimed hypermasculinity while destroying our souls and their countries. I say go for it. It’s the same with c*nt. If a man calls me a c*nt as an insult, I’m offended. If he calls another man a c*nt because he’s – for example – beating his child? I mean have at it.
A slur is a slur though and I hope he doesn’t make it a habit. But homophobic? No.
i mean, context matter. if you call someone a c-k sucker as an insult, then yes it’s homophobic. in this particular context, he’s saying that trump is acting merely to please putin, which is true and that’s probably why it bothers them so much.
i’m sure some people feel genuinely let down, because slur is exhausting. like, every time someone uses slur against women i get so impatient, because wtf man be better. but like i said, it’s also about context.
that said, does anyone who supported trump actually has a right to be outraged and cry bigot anymore? trump talked of how he molests women, and they voted to have him elected as a president. in real life.
Right. I mean, it’s COMEDY FFS. It would be one thing is Putin was actually gay (and not just a guy who condemns and punishes gays) but he’s not. In fact, I think this is a particularly effective FU to Putin, a man who so clearly values alpha hetero masculinity, male virility etc.
But but but… ITS COMEDY, FFS is only an excuse you’re allowed to use if you’re on their side! It’s just LOCKER ROOM TALK, you know? But only if you support Trump.
HAHAHAHAHAHA HE MIGHT BE GAY IT’S JUST COMEDY GUYS LOLLL
WHO “might be gay”? Trump? Putin?
Sarcasm fail.
” in this particular context, he’s saying that trump is acting merely to please putin”.
Exactly, well said.
Whoops, didn’t see your post before I posted above. Yes, context matters. I would love the word “slut” to disappear too but there are degrees to which its use is offensive.
Stephen’s barrage of insults was exhilarating. I think we, as a nation, are going to have to rely on the comedians to fervently point out the ridiculous that people like John Dickerson can’t because they have to appear neutral.
I love Colbert, but I’m quiet done with straight men making this kind of joke. The idee that everything related with homosexuality is to laugh about is really dated to me.
i think they could have done better, and i see the point but idk, this is the sort of thing that could have been applied to anybody without necessarily being homophobic? they could have told the same joke about theresa may sucking up to trump (which she did). i’m not saying it wasn’t problematic, just looking at it from a different perspective.
I think they would have been eviscerated if they implied May blew Trump. Calling a woman in power sexually promiscuous seems really misogynistic. Of course this also points out that a double standard exists where men can be sexual and also powerful and professional, but women rarely can.
I agree with ell. I took it less as being a homophobic slur and more a reference to a Dom/sub relationship.
ell@ I saw your comment earlier and you’ re right context is everything. Maybe I’m overreacting, but lately I feel like this kind of jokes have been everywhere, to diferent degrees : from Garfield and Reynolds at the Golden Globes to this. I’m just puzzled by those people who thinks that using or making reference to concept or gesture associated with homosexuality is supposed to make everyone laugh.
To me it’s not automatically a slam against homosexuality just because it uses oral sex as a metaphor (especially since oral sex regularly and more acceptably gets used as a put-down against bisexual women and straight women by both conservatives, feminists, and everyone in-between). He was calling Trump a Putin-pleaser.
Bless Colbert for having the balls to say what everyone is thinking
I really don’t think trump voters’ boycott of his show is going to hurt his ratings one point..hardly his target audience
Exactly. I find a hard time believing any of them would watch Colbert. As usual they get their info out of proper context.
Trump says terrible things all the time.
Stephen Colbert is better than this joke.
Sadly, it appears he isn’t.
This was the best thing I have seen in a long time. This made me happy.
Remember when the deplorables took down Hamilton and Starbucks with their boycotts???? 😂😂😂
The gay joke was unnecessary – the tirade was vicious enough without it! But don’t you also get the sense that the joke only works against people who are super homophobic? If you don’t believe being gay is something shameful, you won’t be that miffed when someone makes a gay joke about you. You won’t feel like your sexuality can be threatened by a joke. If you are insecure and homophobic, you’ll be like HOW DARE YOU. That said, it’s never ok to turn sexual orientation into a punchline.
“If you don’t believe being gay is something shameful, you won’t be that miffed when someone makes a gay joke about you. You won’t feel like your sexuality can be threatened by a joke. If you are insecure and homophobic, you’ll be like HOW DARE YOU.”
THIS completely. Thank you so much for articulating what I could not.
This. The outrage is over being portrayed as gay, not defense of the gay community. Talk about self-indulgent hypocrisy.
Bingo.
Does it matter? Do 45 supporters watch Colbert?
I died at “Kim Jong gonna Un.”
The deplorables were never watching Colbert.
Can we please not let a sincere belief in standing against slurs not be taken over and manipulated by people who couldn’t care less about LBTQ concerns. Can we please not let perfect be the enemy of the good with these constant purity tests. Did we seriously learn nothing from the election?
Does anyone genuinely believe Colbert is homophobic or is it more likely that he never examined why this is a insult. Is it more important to rush to proclaim our own righteousness?
My thoughts exactly.
+2
“Can we please not let a sincere belief in standing against slurs not be taken over and manipulated by people who couldn’t care less about LBTQ concerns.” This. People who voted for Trump are against what they call ‘political correctness’ , so they shouldn’t get to be taken seriously when they manipulatively appropriate those struggles and make demands for ‘political correctness’ to shield members of their own party from valid criticism. I am not offended by this at all and thought it was a glorious little rant. Colbert just dropped a truth bomb that Trump sympathizers can’t handle, so the only thing they could do was stir up fauxrage about homophobia (which they really don’t give a shit about) when what they’re really mad about is the fact that they and the person they voted for were harshly criticized on national television. Just coming right out and saying “We want to censor and ban all criticism of Trump and his supporters” would just be a more honest and respectable move on these narcissists’ part at this point. Every incident where a Trump or a Trump-supporter is criticized gets spun as somehow on the same level as homophobia or racism with these people.
I’m gay and I completely agree with you! Especially the not let perfect be the enemy of good. We need to pick our battles carefully to get through and out of this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This may be my naivety showing, but I thought c*cksucker was also an insult to women? Misogyny has feminized so many insults because apparently the worst thing you can do to a man is compare him to a woman. So if you suck a d*ck like a b*tch… well that’s just the worst. However I can see now how it’s also homophobic.
No. C*cksucker is exclusively used to attack a man’s masculinity. It implies that a man is less of a man for servicing another man orally. It has a strong homophobic overtone to it, but as others have said it’s only an issue for those who believe there is something inherently wrong with being gay. The accused would typically have to respond with some sort of violent attack whether physical or verbal to save face in front of his overtly masculine and usually also homophobic friends. It wouldn’t apply to women because it is something that is considered “normal” for a woman to do.
If there is alternative for women it’s probably carpet muncher. I have seen a couple women react violently to it, but not nearly as often.
Bambilee23 is right about it not being exclusively a homophobic thing. Oral sex gets regularly used as a dehumanizing put-down for both straight and bisexual women to imply that a woman has forfeited her status as a respectable human being (and sometimes even her status as a feminist) and degraded herself to sex object status or made herself subservient to men by having oral sex. It’s also used interchangeably with labeling a woman as a whore, a slut, or promiscuous. There are both everyday misogynists and feminists who use it as a put-down not just against women who have oral sex, but as an attack against women who disagree with their ‘rules’ about what women should and should not be doing with their bodies and sexuality.
@Otaku: I know there are ways to use oral sex as a put down against women, but in this instance I cannot agree. I think this is one of those instances where feminism as a whole is overreaching and/or co-opting an expression to put “seemingly” gay men down, I won’t deny that this is a particularly grey area, but in this instance the insult has nothing to do with women. It’s all about what is considered “acceptable” for a man and his sexuality,
He said cock holster, I may be naive because are sucker and holster interchangable, do they mean the same thing? I took it as the only thing he is good for is a place for Putin to rest his d*ck. I saw nothing homophobic in that at all.
colbert’s ad lib-ber music team… is HILARIOUS
“OOOOOO COLD BLOODED!!!!!!”
“Wait, Wait I don’t know, I dont know if that what he meant?”
I howled laughing at this segment
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Any time someone remarks about Trumps love of Putin cock, the conservatives start to claim they’re being homophobic as if they give a fuck. And if we say anything against Any of the soulless wenches doing Trumps bidding, it’s all of a sudden “not very feminist of me”. As if I should blindly support women who go against everything I believe in in order to uphold a man…same goes for Le Pen.
I love Stephen, but I wouldn’t have liked if Rush said this about Obama.
“When they go low, we go high.”
If Obama was a Putin-pleaser like Trump and someone used it in that context, I wouldn’t have minded someone saying it about him either. It’s about these people’s actions, not who they are.
Well, Obama DID bow to King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia – a man who was even more despicable than Putin.
Haven’t they already tried to boycott him like three times already?
So…….”when they go low we go high” Not so much I guess. Obviously the US is a free speech society (I think?) Is Trump crazy – for sure. But. …… it appears that those against him are just as crazy. Apparently when a president is crazy those who oppose him becomejust like him. Interesting. Problem is this type of stuff turns off the average person and just will help Trump win again. Because unfortunately those against Trump are starting to look a bit more crazy then him.
It’s true, the “high ground” is a mirage. Both sides think they’re on it, yet never actually are. The Left is no better than the Right and vice versa. Anyone who doesn’t see that is just gulping their side’s Kool-Aid.
There were a couple of morons on Facebook yesterday calling for a boycott of CNN because they dared not run Orangino’s glorious 100-day propaganda “news.”
Usually I resist from commenting about it but I pointed out that that “news” was a PAID AD and CNN has a right to not run it. Fortunately, none of them responded. I think the best way to shut it all down is to just present the facts. How can it be “FAKE NEWS” (they so like to use that when they dont’ get their way) when it’s a PAID AD?
Orangino should move to russia. He is so pro propaganda.
Do the deplorables really want Colbert fired because what he said was homophobic or was it because Colbert implied the baby fists would perform a “gay act”? I think it’s the latter.
People skip over the first half of the sentence: “the only thing your mouth is good for…” It was implying the same as saying Trump was a brown-noser and more to the point it was suggesting his mouth had nothing ELSE to offer. It wasn’t demeaning the act (which is not exclusively gay, BTW), it was demeaning Trump. When they say he’s got the complexion of a carrot, it’s not the intent to demean carrots.
