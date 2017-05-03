Stephen Colbert said words & now the Deplorables want to #FireColbert

Emperor Baby Fists did a full media blitz to celebrate 100 Days of Bigly, which meant that reporters are still rummaging through a mountain of unintelligible interviews, trying to figure out just how deranged our emperor really is. One of these interviews was conducted by CBS anchor John Dickerson, who got to speak to Baby Fists in the Oval Office. That’s where Dickerson tried to ask Baby Fists some specifics about his claim that President Obama wiretapped him and that Obama is “sick” and a “bad” guy. When Dickerson pressed the issue – “pressed” meaning “asked Baby Fists twice to explain his own tweets” – Trump shut down the interview and kicked him out of the Oval. You can see the exchange here.

Well, Stephen Colbert saw the interview. Colbert is another CBS property, The Late Show. And Colbert has a lot of respect for Dickerson, so he decided to launch into a special monologue addressed to Trump.

The part everyone is talking about is where Colbert, addressing Baby Fists directly, says this:

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogain. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

And so now the Deplorables are tweeting #FireColbert and suddenly all of them are the most woke LGBTQ activists around and they are SO UPSET at this blatant homophobia. Like, HOW DARE Colbert suggest that Bigly sucks Vlad P’s D. Context is important, and I’m trying to be more sensitive to the fact that many LGBTQ activists believe that variants of “c–ksucker” are considered homophobic. But in this particular case… he didn’t mean it that way and his writers probably didn’t realize it at all. Maybe he should apologize to people who were genuinely offended, however many of them are Deplorables threatening to “boycott” The Late Show and their advertisers. These right-wing snowflakes were triggered so hard, you guys. Thankfully, Colbert supporters started using the #FireColbert hashtag to troll all of the snowflakes and all was well.

To all you #FireColbert folks who suddenly care about homophobia, your choice of VP believes in conversion therapy. Look it up. — Alexandra Gail (@AlexandraGail45) May 3, 2017

It'd be an interesting day when supporters hold their POTUS to the same standards as a tv host ✌🏼 #FireColbert — Nic Backus (@nicbackus) May 3, 2017

Trumpsters sure are awfully upset over some harmless "locker room talk". #FireColbert — Ragnar@theGates (@ragnarockah) May 3, 2017

#FireColbert is the new #BoycottRogueOne. I'm sure it will be equally successful. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 3, 2017