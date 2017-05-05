Meghan Markle makes a mean roast chicken, and she loves hummus & carrots

Oooh, I feel like the biggest stalker in the world sometimes, but I just totally obsessively watched Meghan Markle’s video-interview with Good Housekeeping. Apparently, this interview and video originated in the American issue of Good Housekeeping last fall, but the UK edition republished it this month and everyone is running it like it’s new. I hadn’t seen it, so it was new to me. Since I don’t watch Suits, I had never really seen Meghan in motion, nor had I heard her speak for any length of time. She’s got a pretty flat American accent but I can hear the California-girl in her accent too. She comes across as very confident yet she doesn’t seem self-satisfied, which is an art. She’s very pretty in motion and she is clearly comfortable in front of a camera. Get your creep on and watch this:

I enjoyed this too much probably. Because the entire time I was watching, I was thinking, “This is what Prince Harry saw, he saw her confidence and her sparkly eyes and her nice smile.” She must have been like a breath of fresh air for him. As for what she actually discussed with Good Housekeeping, this was obviously done last year, because she talks about The Tig, which she shut down less than a month ago. Here are some highlights:

What is The Tig? “I see The Tig as a conversation between girlfriends. I love connecting with the fan base and sharing my experiences. There’s so much snarky stuff on the Internet these days, so I’ve tried to create a space that’s really positive and hopefully inspires you to do something that’s uplifting and empowering.” Whether she loves a power suit: “My wardrobe for Suits isn’t like Working Girl — dressing for work doesn’t have to be so on-the-nose these days. The key is to have your own point of view attached to it. Personally, I love cropped pants in vegan leather, a great fitted blazer and a button-down.” Hidden talents: “I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events — that was my side job while I was auditioning. I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.” Roasted chicken: “There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.” What five items are always in her fridge: “Hummus, carrots—because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely—a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week. So easy, so good. I really love to cook.”

I too love a good roast chicken but I have never tried roasting a whole chicken before (obviously, I’ve roasted chicken breasts, but never a whole chicken). I would be interested in tasting Meghan’s roast chicken. I also love hummus, but it’s better with tomatoes and pita bread. And I cannot wait for Meghan to start rolling up to royal events in cropped vegan leather pants. I CANNOT WAIT. I’m actually giddy with excitement at the prospect.