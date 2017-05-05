Meghan Markle makes a mean roast chicken, and she loves hummus & carrots

Oooh, I feel like the biggest stalker in the world sometimes, but I just totally obsessively watched Meghan Markle’s video-interview with Good Housekeeping. Apparently, this interview and video originated in the American issue of Good Housekeeping last fall, but the UK edition republished it this month and everyone is running it like it’s new. I hadn’t seen it, so it was new to me. Since I don’t watch Suits, I had never really seen Meghan in motion, nor had I heard her speak for any length of time. She’s got a pretty flat American accent but I can hear the California-girl in her accent too. She comes across as very confident yet she doesn’t seem self-satisfied, which is an art. She’s very pretty in motion and she is clearly comfortable in front of a camera. Get your creep on and watch this:
I enjoyed this too much probably. Because the entire time I was watching, I was thinking, “This is what Prince Harry saw, he saw her confidence and her sparkly eyes and her nice smile.” She must have been like a breath of fresh air for him. As for what she actually discussed with Good Housekeeping, this was obviously done last year, because she talks about The Tig, which she shut down less than a month ago. Here are some highlights:
What is The Tig? “I see The Tig as a conversation between girlfriends. I love connecting with the fan base and sharing my experiences. There’s so much snarky stuff on the Internet these days, so I’ve tried to create a space that’s really positive and hopefully inspires you to do something that’s uplifting and empowering.”
Whether she loves a power suit: “My wardrobe for Suits isn’t like Working Girl — dressing for work doesn’t have to be so on-the-nose these days. The key is to have your own point of view attached to it. Personally, I love cropped pants in vegan leather, a great fitted blazer and a button-down.”
Hidden talents: “I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events — that was my side job while I was auditioning. I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.”
Roasted chicken: “There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”
What five items are always in her fridge: “Hummus, carrots—because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely—a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week. So easy, so good. I really love to cook.”
I too love a good roast chicken but I have never tried roasting a whole chicken before (obviously, I’ve roasted chicken breasts, but never a whole chicken). I would be interested in tasting Meghan’s roast chicken. I also love hummus, but it’s better with tomatoes and pita bread. And I cannot wait for Meghan to start rolling up to royal events in cropped vegan leather pants. I CANNOT WAIT. I’m actually giddy with excitement at the prospect.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That red dress. I need it. Looking like her wouldn’t be bad, either, but for now I’ll settle for the dress.
Yes, that dress is gorgeous.
She looks a little bit like Stacey Dash sometimes.
I find her to be incredibly beautiful.
Oh, and I adore that dress too.
I can’t watch this while at work but … can they get engaged now? Come on. The distraction is much-needed. W&K will look like dried-out prunes next to them. Oh my god do it, do it now.
Question. Are there ever any dudes on the cover of GH?
ETA: Just googled. I mean … rarely?
Roast chicken is really easy and somehow really impressive, plus you can do some veg at the same time. Totally recommend. And if you don’t like the long cook time, spatch cock it by splitting it down the spine and opening it up flat.
Anyone have any favourite flavor combos for roast chicken? I tend to do lemon rosemary and garlic. I also really like piri piri, but haven’t braved making the sauce from scratch.
Also, this is how you do relatable, Will and Kate, not the nonsense about no help.
Not a huge fan of poultry but Mr Sixer does a good roast chicken. Stuffs it with apple/sausagemeat/sage/breadcrumbs. Bacon over the breast, but take it off at the end to crisp the skin on the breast.
This sounds HEAVENLY.
Sixer, stop, you are making me hungry!
Totally right. Roast chicken is so easy yet it is also impressive. Megan is right that Ina has the top roast chicken game. She makes it every week for her husband Jeffrey.
I also co-sign that flavour combo. I put the lemon in the chicken cavity after putting holes in the lemon with a fork.
I also like thyme, butter, salt, pepper, garlic together with stuffing thyme under the chicken skin.
I also will either brine a whole chicken for variety or make a compound butter with herbs that I will put under the chicken skin.
I think the secret to excellent roast chicken is to cook it at a high heat. Most people roast at too low a temp.
Sounds awesome – how long do you roast?
Just co-signing your post because it is exactly what I was going to write. the thyme is a more subtle flavor than rosemary and I prefer it sometimes. Also a bit of tarragon. Ina Garten’s recipe appear in her original cookbook and is so, so easy. Bake at 450 for 2.5 hours. I also assemble loads of potatoes, onions, carrots and assorted root veg around it. Delicious!!!
yup- between 2-2.5 hours is what I usually do. Then slice to see if the juices run clear.
If you do Costco, they started carrying a piri piri sauce (at least at mine in Ontario). There are always ground dry piri piri mixtures.
I usually rub it under the skin with butter and parsley and stuff a couple of cut-up lemons into the cavity.
Any good roast chicken recipes? I like the fact that she likes food. I love anyone who loves a good meal and can cook it!
I love Tyler Florence’s ultimate roast chicken
http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/the-ultimate-roast-chicken-recipe
And Thomas Keller’s truly classic recipe
https://www.buzzfeed.com/christinebyrne/roast-chicken-rules?utm_term=.wmnDAM2LYm#.tcqDlbq90d
those are good links. thank you for posting.
That Thomas Keller recipe is freakin fantastic, we cook a ton and it’s the best roast chicken I’ve ever tasted. Add a pat of butter on each piece before serving, you never knew a simple chicken could be so good!
Ina Garten’s is consistently good
http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/perfect-roast-chicken
She’s sweet. Leo confidence is attractive.
Kaiser, I am so with you on this. When you watch this woman on video, it’s impossible not to see what Harry sees in her. She is radiant. That’s why I was so bummed when she posted all that ridiculous banana spooning nonsense and really seemed too childish for the position we all hoped she would be taking on. Fortunately she seems to have gotten in gear and I have to say I’ve found myself really warming to her.
Also, Kaiser, I’m editing my comment to say that Chris Pine has a video on DM where he and Kate McKinnon are messing around in the SNL prop department AND HE LOOKS SO DAMN HOT. I know you’re a fan:)
Hahaha. Engagement chicken! That’s all I can think about with this article. Especially since Ina’s roast chicken recipe is basically engagement chicken – the dinner that tells your man you’re a good cook so propose already? (I never understood engagement chicken’s purpose lol)
A whole roasted chicken isn’t that hard, and usually comes out more moist because it hasn’t been butchered apart. You should try it. Usually less is more when cooking it, but for some reason it’s still super impressive even though you prep for 5 minutes and the oven does the rest.
Maybe brownie points if you make a sauce from the jus which adds an extra 5-10 minutes but you can do it while the chicken rests.
She comes across really great in this. Warm, friendly, interesting… like someone you could easily picture yourself being friends with. Now I feel a little bummed that I missed out on her website (never heard of it until the post here announcing she was shutting it down)… I would have loved to peek at the recipes, at least!
Speaking of which… Felíz Cinco de Mayo everyone! I am going to a casual dinner later to celebrate, and am in need of a light dish or dessert to make and take. Anyone have favorites/ideas?
Fruit salad if you have a little time to chop
Throw in some mango and/or coconut, and you’re good to go.
Flan takes longer.
Brownies with cinnamon, or whipped cream with cinnamon on brownies.
She seems like a breath of fresh air after all these years of following the Duchess of Dull.
If Meghan and Harry get married UK’s racism will be on full display for the world to see just like when the Obama’s were inaugurated. I’m sure Republicanism will be out in full force and talk of slimming down the monarchy to just the heirs will become very popular.
Much as our miserable levels of awful xenophobia have been on full display since Brexit, I think you’re entirely wrong about this.
We can continue a wait-and-see approach but typically the royal family endears more to the suburbs and rural areas and those areas tend to be nationalistic (i.e. more white). I don’t believe she’ll be embraced like Catherine who is a white English woman; subtle race-based comments will become more normal until it’s outright racist.
You can rush to judgement all you like but I actually live here.
Racism and xenophobia are alive and well in Britain. But if you think the population is going to go full Obama-style hate-paranoia or march on Buck House with pitchforks demanding a republic because a ginger prince marries a biracial American actor, you don’t understand the dynamics of the UK one tiny little bit.
It may not be as dramatic as pitch-forks demanding a republic but I bet they’ll be a lot more think pieces on ‘if monarchies belong in the 21st century’ and race-based slights by the media. It’ll be subtle and slow at first before it all goes quickly downhill.
Stop talking absolute cobblers.
Sixer,can you explain me how is racism in the U.K? Because I’m french bi-racial,and I used to think that U.K. was more “open” about diversity than US until that “Meghan” happened and “les Unes” du Daily Mail,Sun and others were so shocking…I was so horrified….
It’s pretty much the same as it is anywhere! Shitty and much too prevalent!
But what I am saying here is that aside from the troglodyte Daily Fail journalists and commenters, NOBODY WILL CARE. The idea that Harry marrying a biracial woman would lead to an uptick in republicanism is utter nonsense. Barely anybody here would consider the BRF undermined by a non-white member or do any of that stuff that Obama had to put up with as a black president. If Markle shows up and cuts ribbons, people by and large will like her. Simple as that.
The structures of racism are pretty much the same from country to country but I do think the cultural expressions are different. And they are hard to explain because cultural codes are just understood by insiders and missed by outsiders, aren’t they? That British racism would manifest itself by all the racists suddenly going republican because of a prince’s marriage is a non-starter. It’ll manifest in plenty of other ways, for sure, just not this one.
@FrenchB – you have to remember that the rags you’re referencing are permanent click-bait homes for a very small minority of international bigots, racists and all-round losers in the human race.
The ‘agenda’ of these rags and the accompanying comments are really not a reflection of the feelings of UK Joe or Joanna public.
@Sixer I hear you but I still think people are underestimating white rage and racism. A lot of times racism can be ‘dormant’ in people until something like this happens. Most of the racist comments came from Prince Harry fans. If they were to be engaged I bet the articles about how much the wedding will cost, her security, vacations, etc. will be an everyday occurrence with a likely hood of this arousing dormant white supremacists.
Jessica – literally everything you are saying misunderstands how racism manifests in the UK and how it would ever interact with attitudes towards the BRF. You are putting all the wrong cultural expressions on it. The Fail will write a few race bait and misogynist articles as it always does about everything and the bottom feeders who comment there will say racist and misogynist things as they always do about everything.
NOBODY ELSE WILL CARE.
UK racists and xenophobes and Islamophobes will insist that the immigrants are taking all the social housing and welfare benefits when they aren’t, and that the brown men are trying to steal all the white girls who should rightfully belong to the white men when they aren’t, just as they always have.
BUT NOBODY WILL CARE ABOUT HARRY AND MEGHAN.
I think people call her sparkle markle and princess sparkle as a insult, but I mean the woman really does sparkle – she just crackles with confidence and good energy and warmth in that video. Can’t blame Harry for being about that action!
This one looks like Pippa….Kate’s sister. They obviously have similar taste in women.
Are you a pippa friend? Or pippa? Sober up, pippa is nothing like Meghan Markel.
I can see a resemblance to Pippa. It’s not a bad thing or a good thing, just something I notice.
I think she looks like Pippa too. I dont know either one personally so cant say whether or not they are alike other than appearance.
Yup. When I saw the Pippa article, I said “oh, a Megan post.”
I didn’t really have an opinion of her either way other than thinking she was extremely pretty, but her confidence and warmth in this video totally won me over. It’s what I hoped Kate would be early on (waaay early on).
Please God let them get engaged soon. A royal wedding is everything I need right now.
I think the only people who will care if they marry are those on the DM site he’s not in line for the throne so I honestly don’t think they RF will mind. I watched Suits for 2 episodes so the voice is the same. I love love roast chicken any kind of chicken to be honest.
Love that black and white ensemble she is wearing. She has natural elegance and poise.
Make sure you roast the whole chicken in a bed of chicken stock. Also halfway through the Roasting time, flip the whole chicken on the other side. And I also brush in in egg yolk on the top, rights before taking it out of the oven/baking time finishes, so that it has a glaze.
I like to throw a little dry white wine over it.
I clicked on this post only because I was hungry. I watched the embedded video, so I can say: it’s so rehearsed, there is a script and she is an actress. So PR.
I would die inside if I were to make new friends because of a chicken roast I prepared. I mean, really?
As many as you want! Save the trouble and buy them at Whole Paycheck!
It’s not a script, why would u need a script to talk about ur life and roast chicken. geez,
Meghan has a lot more pizazz and personality than Kate, that’s for sure. It’s a shame that Kate either is too restraint to show us her personality or maybe she just doesn’t have one.
Me too! Is there a prince for me? (Prince Andrew-ooops, the Duke of York-is about my age. No thank you!)
I think Meghan comes across as polished, warm, approachable and vivacious. She’s going to be a great asset to the BRF.
That red dress…divine! She has good taste.
She is definitely self-satisfied and seems kind of girly. I think this is rehearsed as well. But she is beautiful and warm and seems suitable for a life of shaking hands and making speeches. I really like the Duchess as well and think she does a great job considering her husband is controlling and “private”. Harry seems like he would actually want a wife who was out and about so she’ll be able to live up to the role of public servant more easily than Kate.
Warm, confident and lively. I worry for her going into the BRF and the starchiness and grey men and protocol.
Yes I agree OTOH I get the feeling she’s got enough self confidence, and determination etc that no matter what she’ll come out the other side better off.
I love that she is a calligrapher. I took a modern calligraphy class a few weeks ago. I’m not very good at it but I do enjoy the art of a good hand written letter.
No one mentioned the striped sweater/pink skirt outfit but I LOVED IT!! Everything down to the shoes was great. That’s one way to do a dressy casual and still look fun.
Right?! I love that outfit!! I don’t even like pink that much but I would totally wear this!
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis love carrots, too:
“I sometimes help with the corgis but, let me tell you, she can do phenomenal things with those dogs. When she comes in from a ride, they line up for her in the Royal Mews and she feeds them carrots. They actually line up, even though some of them belong to other people – they’re not all hers. I said, ‘Your Majesty, you must be soaking them in bacon grease – dogs don’t eat carrots.’ And she said, ‘Watch this’, and then she names them, Fred, Joe whatever. And they line up, bam, bam, bam, bam, and she says, ‘Now, don’t be rude now. Are you ready?’ Then she feeds them in a line. One day, it might be four or six – one day my wife Pat saw ten.”
And I read an interview with Camilla a few years back where the interviewer asked her what she liked to cook and she said, “I like to make a roast chicken.”
Plus the calligraphy job as a side gig is good, too — it’s not ‘common’ like waiting tables.
My verdict: she’s in.
She’s cute and the roast chicken sounds delicious but I giggled at the “I think handwritten notes are a lost art form”. She reminded me for the second time (first one was the cool girl article) to the novel Gone Girl, when Desy tells Nick: – Amy and I believe in the lost art of letter writing-.
