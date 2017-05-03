Emperor Bigly has been late-night tweeting about Hillary Clinton again

At this point in the Bigly Administration, I watch the news for about five minutes and I just get too upset. So then I need to watch tennis or HGTV to calm myself from a rage-and-sadness spiral. To all of those people keeping up with every little lie and every little impeachable offense and every unhinged utterance, God bless you. I’m being completely serious. How do journalists like Katy Tur and Maggie Haberman and Jake Tapper not go completely f–king crazy? Anyway, Bigly was tweeting again yesterday. I guess it was the perfect storm – Bigly felt ignored because people were paying attention to the Met Gala and Rihanna, so he lashed out like a child. Plus, Precious Ivanka must have been off somewhere, thus… Bigly Tweets. The first hissy fit happened yesterday morning, when Bigly bitched about the deal Republicans cut to avoid a shutdown:

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

Bless his baby heart, he’s learning that he can’t just order something to be done. He’s figuring out – at the age of 70 – that the presidency isn’t an empire, nor is he the CEO. More terrifying than that is the fact that Bigly is looking forward to a shutdown. Basically, he’s so pissed off that the Democrats got a “win” on the budget deal because they didn’t give him any funding for The Wall, plus they got funding for some of their priorities. And Bigly can’t just let them have a win.

Then, late last night, Bigly started tweeting about Hillary Clinton. Because of course.

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

This was actually in response to Hillary Clinton’s recent speech at the Women for Women International forum in New York, where she said again that she believes that FBI Director James Comey’s letter was the game-changer in the election, and that she believes she would have won if Comey had just STFU. Bigly is arguing that Comey gave Hillary “a free pass” and that the Bigly Campaign was brilliant. Sigh… I need to watch some tennis before my eye starts twitching.