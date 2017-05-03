Duchess Kate visits a working farm, wears jeggings & her sapphire

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Farms for City Children

I totally forgot that one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s big dreams was to be a farmer. That’s what she said last year – she said that as a child, she always dreamt of becoming a farmer. And now she’s living the dream! Duchess Kate got to visit a working farm today in Gloucester. She visited the Farms for City Children, which is basically a program/camp situation where city kids live on a working farm for a week and get to see what it’s like. Kate met with some kids in the program and she also met with children’s author Michael Morpurgo, who started the program with his wife Clare in 1976. It sounds like a great program! I’m glad Kate got to visit.

Kate wore jeggings, a sweater I’m sure we’ve seen before and her favorite pair of 12-year-old boots. She looks pretty appropriate, even if I think her jeggings are way too tight. The one criticism I have is that… I think it’s a little bit ridiculous that Kate feels like she has to wear the sapphire ring everywhere, no matter the occasion. It’s a huge, expensive ring! She wears it camping, she wears it sailing, she wears it while doing sporty things and she wears it while mucking around on a farm. Her wedding band? Sure. Wear that every day. But the giant sapphire? Hm.

Also: I find it slightly strange that Kate didn’t seem to be exposed to farming life that much as a kid, and that she seems to romanticize it so much. She lived in Bucklebury throughout her childhood, and while I don’t know this for sure, I would assume that Bucklebury contains many working farms, even if they were just horse-and-cattle farms. Is that not a thing? Like, I live a pretty suburban existence but there are literally farms just a few miles away from me. I grew up with the children of farmers and the kids of people who owned horses and cattle and more. I knew from a young age that farm life is a really tough life, even if you have money and just a stable full of horses. Was Kate not exposed to that?

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Farms for City Children

The Duchess of Cambridge visits Farms for City Children

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

60 Responses to “Duchess Kate visits a working farm, wears jeggings & her sapphire”

  1. Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:09 am

    The French pap trial started yesterday so there will be lots of visits/photo ops to distract from the narrative their French lawyer told in court – that they want 1.3 million in damages because it made Big Willy baby boy cry about his mums death. Not really over the fact that she embarrassed the family and institution she desperately wanted to be a part off by flashing her t*ts during a secret vacation that they blew off disabled olympians for. What are they scared about? But I guess it’s another opportunity to use his mothers memory for sympathy and to gloss over their bad attitude.

    The tight jeggings r inappropriate and I wonder if she kept picking them outta her ass like the last time she wore them.

    Reply
    • TheOtherOne says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:14 am

      Agreed. I was waiting for Kaiser to post about the Doolittles wanting damages and Will invoking the memory of his mother’s death b/c his wife went topless on a private vacation and got caught.

      Reply
    • Guest says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:18 am

      I read the comments on the Internet, they’re not really on her side. Said that no one talked about it anymore and forgot it. They should have just let it go.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:32 am

      The British papers are downplaying some of what happened. It was more than just flashing boobs. She changed her bikini in public and the defence lawyer made reference to “intimate marital acts” occurring.
      There was also reference in a 2012 Le Monde article that they would not be seeking damages. I guess they changed their mind.

      At the end of the day they lied about why they couldn’t show up to the Paralympic Games and should be exposed for that lie. This trial is going to bring it all out. The French defence lawyers are not going to show deference to these wannabe celebs.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

        Oh I know that there is more to this. I wonder if the mag will publish the shots of them shagging in full view of the paps who say that they could have been seen from the balcony. This has potential to blow up in their faces and cause more embarrassment to them and the RF.

      • jeanne says:
        May 3, 2017 at 11:09 am

        is there really proof they were fooling around on the balcony? was there a rumor before the trial started?

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:44 pm

        @jeanne – the editor of the mag has said that they are other shots of them engaging in an ‘act of marriage’. Take what you will from that comment.

      • nic919 says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:52 pm

        The problem with this trial for W and K is that all the photos taken will be submitted as evidence to the court and even if those photos never get published, they will be described for the court record and some of the non UK media will report on that. The defence lawyer already put it out there as to what some of the photographs contain. The lawyer is not going to lie about the photographs because that won’t help his client’s case.
        And you can bet that the defence lawyers will be arguing that Kate has already exposed herself during official state visits, so the alleged damage of these photographs is far less than it would normally be. Trials are not pretty and the defence lawyers will do whatever they can to keep their clients out of jail. This is a horrible decision on W and K’s part because the French defence lawyers do not care about British royalty and do not have to play by the same preferential rules that the UK media and law enforcement do when it comes to the BRF. Will has been in his privileged bubble way too long if he thinks that invoking his mother’s memory and paparazzi chase is in anyway comparable to the two of them getting caught frolicking in the outdoors.

      • Merritt says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        They weren’t in public, they were on private property. And apparently without a high powered lens would not have been seen.

    • eXo says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Some people are really annoyed that he uses his late mother in this case.

      Reply
  2. zan says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I like her style here, I think she can wear her sapphire wherever she wants…

    Reply
  3. Bettyrose says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I love love love that outfit. Pretty sure I used to own that coat when I lived in a colder climate. Personally, I like jeggings but I’m short and big-hipped, so regular jeans don’t always respect my curves.

    Reply
  4. spugzbunny says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I live near Bucklebury and although the whole area is very English countryside it isn’t what we would call Rural. There are farms but Bucklebury is a posh village (hamlet maybe). Farms around here are mainly crop and livestock and not somewhere someone would visit. The farmers probably wouldn’t mix in the same circles as the Middletons

    EDT – I had a quick look on google maps and there’s a lovely lane with a pig farm and some horses but its more ‘walk in the country’ than muck in with the lambs

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Pig farms are lovely until you notice the smell of pig manure. That stuff smells worse than regular cow manure. No way the uppity Middletons would be ok with living near that smell.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 3, 2017 at 11:57 am

      I continue to find it odd that she lives on a working farm, with a FIL who owns a working farm, yet apparently prefers to take her kids to petting zoo style farm attractions whilst her family brag about the freedom her kids have in being able to pet chickens and tadpoles in the grounds of a mansion that is definitely NOT a farm of any sort.

      Ditto this wanting to be a farmer malarkey when she grows up.

      Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Considering the time and energy she had to put into getting The Big Blue, you will have to pry it from her cold, dead, hand…and even then it will be difficult. #BigBlue4Life

    Reply
  6. Badoosh2678 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:18 am

    She looks great – I think it’s cute that she always wears that ring

    Reply
  7. NOLA says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I feel like she’s really been out and about lately. Lots of engagements (for her).

    For the most part, I really like her outfit. She definitely seems more at ease here. My only quibble is the weird zipper pocket on her pants.

    Her hair looks great like that. I wish she’d do it more often. I don’t think I see a wiglet. It makes me wonder why she uses the wiglets because her hair is beautiful as is. She doesn’t need all that extra hair.

    And I don’t care if she’s wearing her sapphire. It’s her engagement ring. If she wants to wear it, I say go for it.

    Reply
  8. BearcatLawyer says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I hate painted on jeggings.

    Reply
  9. Brittney B. says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:20 am

    When she’s getting physical (hiking, sailing, even a day on a farm), I hiiiighly doubt she’s wearing the original ring. It’s not just valuable, it’s a national treasure. No ones going to let it slip into the ocean.

    Reply
    • Deedee says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:44 am

      I’ve theorized all along that she wears a copy. That one time she visited the scouts and stuck her hands into the dough with the ring on, I thought about it. Since then she’s ziplined, sailed and hiked with it on. I can imagine she has more than one, while the real ring is in a vault somewhere.

      Reply
    • Felicia says:
      May 3, 2017 at 11:23 am

      I doubt it’s a copy. Sapphires, rubies and diamonds are stones that stand up easily to everyday wear, which is why they are good choices for an engagement ring. And Charles bought that ring for Diana, it’s not part of the Crown Jewels, it’s a personal possession.

      I never take my engagement ring off, unless I’m travelling to somewhere very poor, in which case it goes in the safe before leaving home. And then my hand feels naked.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        Diana had a copy made made which she wore more often than the real ring.

        The copy had more prongs all around the sapphire whilst the real ring had prongs only on the corners. Later she added 4 more prongs to the real ring.

        Every time i see Kate’s ring, with lots of prongs, i often wonder about the copy as Kate’s ring seems to have the many prongs of the copy.

      • CatherinetheGoodEnough says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        LAK, are you theorizing that not only was William too cheap/lazy/whatever to get her a new ring, he didn’t even give her the original, but a copy? I assumed that Kate wears a copy when she’s out and about, but if she was never even ceremonially offered the original to keep in a safe, or wear at state occasions … a whole new level of WTF-ery I hadn’t even considered.

      • Felicia says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        @LAK: There were actually 8 prongs originally (2 on each corner) and she added 6 with the 14 prongs being spaced evenly. Apparently she was concerned about the stone falling out originally. Adding and redistributing the prongs eliminated that worry.
        And we’re talking about Kate here…does anyone think she’d wear a fake unless she absolutely had no choice?

    • KiddVicious says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      How funny would that be if Will proposed with the fake. From what I’ve read, he carried the ring around in his pocket, then on safari where he proposed. For security purposes it makes sense to use the fake.

      Reply
  10. Nic919 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:21 am

    My grandparents were farmers and her outfit is ridiculous because if she was doing real farm work those skin tight jeggings would be causing lots of issues after a few hours of actual work. And wearing a ring like that would actually be dangerous when dealing with machinery. You risk losing a finger. But she is playing fake farmer games.

    Also, if the farm has animals, then poo gets on things, including rings and her tasseled boots. Real farmers wear coveralls to get work done. Working a farm is hard work, something this one has not done ever.

    Reply
    • Jessica says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:38 am

      I don’t think she’s trying to give the allusion she’s a real farmer; just that she’s visiting a farm. Her outfit (including ring) is fine but the pants are in general a little too tight. I feel like I can see the outline of her underwear in the 2nd picture.

      Reply
    • Lilly says:
      May 3, 2017 at 10:40 am

      “But she is playing fake farmer games.”

      Or she’s visiting a working farm that supports an initiative for kids? Because these appearances are her job, not actual farming?

      And no-one is expecting her to operate machinery or muck about with pigs- they wouldn’t expect it of any royal visiting a a farm- so her jeans not being suitable for a hard days graft or her ring being a hazard is really irrelevant.

      Reply
      • nic919 says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

        Except that she is the one that keeps pretending that she just a regular country girl, an image she made sure to emphasize in the Vogue spread, among other things. The Queen doesn’t pretend she wants to be a farmer, Kate does, and yet can’t dress appropriately for it.

        Also, manipulating animals with a ring like isn’t really sanitary. Hopefully she wore gloves because otherwise that ring is going to need a good cleaning.

  11. Wellsie says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Quite a nice tush! But chaffing in the front with such tight pants, right!? Yikes! lol

    Reply
  12. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:37 am

    It’s not like she’s working 5 days a week, I’m sure she doesn’t wear the ring around the house. We don’t see her all that much so it only appears as if she’s wearing it all the time. All the time being her engagements.

    Reply
  13. HK9 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Can we talk about the boots? I love a nice pair of leather boots, and because of the monetary investment, I wear mine until they die, but since she’s a duchess so I think she needs a pair of ‘public’ boots. There’s a fine line between, well worn and worn out.

    Reply
  14. MellyMel says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I like her hair like this. And regarding the ring, like someone mentioned above, I think she wears a copy. And even if she doesn’t, I don’t think it’s weird that she always wears it. If that was my ring I would never take it off…it’s gorgeous!

    Reply
  15. Chinoiserie says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    How she was romantizicing farming beyond saying she wanted to be one as a child? Kids don’t really have realistic view of jobs and I did not have any kids from farms in my class and I don’t think that is unsual if she did not.

    Reply
  16. homeslice says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Those pants are just so not appropriate for her station in life, sorry. Plus they are ugly. Plus that hair, my god, Kate let it go and get a style for fecks sake.

    Reply
  17. jmho says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Some people just wear their engagement rings all the time and I don’t have a problem with that. I have a decent sized ring and I wear it all the time. At home by myself, running to take the little one to daycare, when I was packing for a recent move, etc. I’m one of those people that put jewelry on and then don’t take it off for months. It gets lost, stolen, damaged — well, that’s what insurance is for. Though I do agree that she probably doesn’t wear the original – that one is probably locked in a vault.

    Reply
  18. Joannie says:
    May 3, 2017 at 11:36 am

    She looks very natural and pretty.

    Reply
  19. spidey says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Regarding the court case – and I understand that Kate is not popular on here – I have a very strong objection to the paperazzi using VERY strong zoom lenses to photograph people who are in their own homes, or not “on duty”.. Just because “they should have known better” doesn’t make it right.

    But he shouldn’t have brought his mother into it -again.

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      I feel ambivalent about this one. The paps are disgusting – but it is also true that by this time, Kate and William should have known better than to do the topless bit anywhere out of doors. I understand that they thought they were out of sight, but still. I also get the freedom to do so for Kate – but the fact is, those kinds of limitations are a rather small price to pay for the life of immense privilege she has gotten in exchange. So I sort of come down on both sides here.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm

      I think there is some debate about the whole zooming lens issue as the paps say that they could be seen from the road. I guess it will all come out during the trial.

      Reply
  20. Starlight says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    well maybe the next vogue photo shoot will be mucking out the pigs and Of course she wants to be all country girl It gives her ten brownie points with the country set. Another inferiority complex possibly. I think if she really had any idea about farms she would leave the sapphire in the jewellery box, it might get mucky or god forbid lost. As for the topless photographs I am surprised Wills has not gone further and slammed all the media photographs of Kates Maralyn Monroe, moments too many to recall. Lets face it she didn’t mind the Incy wincy yellow bikini photograph which was so teeny weeny it left nothing to the imagination It’s one rule for one and be rule for another.

    Reply
    • Joannie says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      You’re comparing apples and oranges. One was an accident the other was an invasion of privacy. I’ve had it happen to me. I’m not a well known person like Kate but it was still very intrusive and left me feeling incredibly angry, disrespected and vulnerable. Like her or not it was wrong and done simply for money.

      Reply
      • nic919 says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm

        Her previous exposures will go to the question of damages though. Kate has already been exposed in the public through her own actions and so it will be a harder argument to make that topless photos affect her personal reputation when there are photos that were published of her skirts flying up prior and following this incident. The French defence lawyers are not going to hold back on this because their job is to defend their clients. Originally in 2012, they stated that they were not going to seek damages and they should have stuck with that position. It is one thing to take issue with the invasion of privacy, but to claim damages, you have to demonstrate that this affects Kate’s reputation and she has a checkered history on being publicly exposed. Kate’s character will be put on trial for the issues of damages and it is a stupid decision on their part to expose her to this.

  21. seesittellsit says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    In this case, I do not agree re the ring. It IS her engagement ring, and Diana also wore it often with casual clothes. If it had been a three-carat diamond, it would have been just as expensive, just looked smaller (that has to be at least a six-carat sapphire). Had Diana been older and more sophisticated, she might not have chosen what is really a cocktail ring as an engagement ring. But having done so, its symbolism is just as important to the wearer. Does it look a bit off with jeggings? A bit. But she seems never NOT to wear it, so I assume that like most women, leaving off the engagement ring is hard to do . . .

    Reply
  22. HoustonGrl says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    She doesn’t wear it in pap photos where she’s out with the kids

    Reply
  23. KatM says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    I had no idea that there were more photos out there. Can you imagine if those were to come out? They would be mortified. Don’t they have bodyguards/security everywhere they go? Apparently they felt comfortable doing this outside is why I am asking. I am not victim blaming before someone jumps all over me, I just would think that they would know better. I understand they have a reasonable expectation of privacy and taking photos of them in that manner is completely disgusting and inappropriate. However that being said, I think I would have avoided going topless or engaging in any kind of “marital act” outdoors if I were the future king and queen of England.

    Reply
  24. Hazel says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Here’s my question: why is William making the statement to the court? Why not Kate? Has she no agency?

    Reply

