Duchess Kate visits a working farm, wears jeggings & her sapphire

I totally forgot that one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s big dreams was to be a farmer. That’s what she said last year – she said that as a child, she always dreamt of becoming a farmer. And now she’s living the dream! Duchess Kate got to visit a working farm today in Gloucester. She visited the Farms for City Children, which is basically a program/camp situation where city kids live on a working farm for a week and get to see what it’s like. Kate met with some kids in the program and she also met with children’s author Michael Morpurgo, who started the program with his wife Clare in 1976. It sounds like a great program! I’m glad Kate got to visit.

Kate wore jeggings, a sweater I’m sure we’ve seen before and her favorite pair of 12-year-old boots. She looks pretty appropriate, even if I think her jeggings are way too tight. The one criticism I have is that… I think it’s a little bit ridiculous that Kate feels like she has to wear the sapphire ring everywhere, no matter the occasion. It’s a huge, expensive ring! She wears it camping, she wears it sailing, she wears it while doing sporty things and she wears it while mucking around on a farm. Her wedding band? Sure. Wear that every day. But the giant sapphire? Hm.

Also: I find it slightly strange that Kate didn’t seem to be exposed to farming life that much as a kid, and that she seems to romanticize it so much. She lived in Bucklebury throughout her childhood, and while I don’t know this for sure, I would assume that Bucklebury contains many working farms, even if they were just horse-and-cattle farms. Is that not a thing? Like, I live a pretty suburban existence but there are literally farms just a few miles away from me. I grew up with the children of farmers and the kids of people who owned horses and cattle and more. I knew from a young age that farm life is a really tough life, even if you have money and just a stable full of horses. Was Kate not exposed to that?