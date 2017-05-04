Ivanka Trump cried after her father’s p-ssy-grabbing tape came out

Sometimes I really do have to sit here and contemplate what it would be like to be in Ivanka Trump’s position and what I would do if I found myself in similar circumstances. To be your father’s favorite child, to have to make such terrible, gross comments regularly, and to see him elevated to the highest position in the country, if not the world… what would you do? I’m not trying to be sympathetic towards Precious Ivanka at all, that’s not what I’m saying. I guess I just wonder about what it costs Ivanka on a deeper level to be so complicit, to be her father’s accomplice. So, there’s a story about Precious Ivanka’s reaction to her dad’s grab-them-by-the-p-ssy tape. Precious Ivanka cried!

Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father to issue a heartfelt apology in October after the leaked Access Hollywood tape was released showing him boasting about grabbing women by their private parts, The New York Times reports. Donald Trump, then the GOP nominee, at first denied making the comments after an aide rushed into his Trump Tower office to reveal that The Washington Post was about to break the story. With his daughter by his side, the soon-to-be president and members of his team eventually watched a video of the 2005 episode that quickly proved him wrong.

“Mr. Trump’s reaction was grudging: He agreed to say he was sorry if anyone was offended,” The Times reports, citing several sources who were present as the crisis unfolded. Advisers warned Trump that would not be enough, and Ivanka “made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology,” The Times writes.

“As she spoke, Mr. Trump remained unyielding. His daughter’s eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration.”

Trump was widely criticized for the “apology” he issued later that day, in which he dismissed his comment — “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p—y. You can do anything.” — as “locker room banter.”

Facing extraordinary backlash, including from Republican leaders, Trump released a videotaped apology hours later, saying, “Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

Did Ivanka cry because she was frustrated because her dad wasn’t listening to her, which must have been a moment she rarely faces? Did she cry because she thought her father would never win the presidency if those comments floated out there without apology? Or did she cry because somewhere deep in her soul she realized that her father was admitting to sexual assault, and she perhaps had a moment of genuine empathy towards all of her father’s victims? One thing I do know is that Precious Ivanka wants you to know that she cried. This is part of her strategy, and I believe that when it comes down to the line, Ivanka will always chose her own interests above her father’s interests or the nation’s interests.

Ivanka also told the NYT: “I’m his daughter. I’ve known him my entire life. He trusts me. I don’t have a hidden agenda. I’m not looking to hit him to help myself.” That’s an interesting way to phrase that. “I’m not looking to hit him to help myself.” Because right now, helping daddy is helping herself. When helping daddy stops helping Precious, then you better believe she’ll hit him.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

92 Responses to “Ivanka Trump cried after her father’s p-ssy-grabbing tape came out”

  1. Sarah says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:27 am

    “Poor” Ivanka is so fake, I can’t stand her.

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Do we care?
    It’s all self serving, evening leaking this story. And I agree,, Ivanka picks Ivanka when it comes to anything tough. She’s on your side when it’s convenient.

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      May 4, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Part of me thinks she might have experienced a teensy bit of empathy and genuine and realized “Oh my god, my father (who has already been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment multiple times over the years by several different women) just admitted to and bragged about sexually assaulting women.” But I really think it’s more selfish than that and she was worried about what going down in history as the daughter of the presidential candidate who talked about sexually assaulting women like that would do to her brand and her image.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        May 4, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        I’d like to think so, that shes growing a conscience, but I think you are right, its more along the lines of
        ‘oh shit, he’s really going to get in trouble for this and its going to make me look bad’

        I think she’s so deeply entrenched she probably agrees with him more than she lets on too.

  3. Nicole says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I don’t care. She’s still awful just like the rest of this heinous family

    Reply
  4. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:32 am

    She probably cried because the tape came out. Not because he offended women. He’s vulgarity personified, among other things.

    Reply
  5. eXo says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Are we supposed to feel sorry for her or what?

    Reply
  6. Tate says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:34 am

    If she was crying it was because this was going to affect her life in a negative way. It is not because there was video evidence that daddy dearest sexually assaults women.

    Reply
  7. Prince says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Oh, honey.

    Fvck off.

    Reply
  8. rachel says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:37 am

    She didn’t discovered that he was garbage when the tape coming out, she knew that already. She just felt uncomfortable

    Reply
  9. Jem says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Chip off the old block; that’s why she’s his favorite. She may not sexually harass men. But I’m sure she has some awful equivalent somewhere in her life.

    Reply
    • Lindsey says:
      May 4, 2017 at 8:16 am

      She is reportedly a nightmare to work for in her own way. She keeps her staff mistreatment at just this side legal.

      Plus, apropos of nothing she uses sweatshop labor for her fashion line. Why is this no longer an ordeal I remember when I was little Kathy Lee Gifford was all but burnt at the stake when the press learned she had connections with sweatshops. Have we just accepted we hypocrites who just want more, more, more at the lowest possible rate so we’ll overlook the suffering the people who make our stuff?

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        May 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

        “Have we just accepted we hypocrites who just want more, more, more at the lowest possible rate so we’ll overlook the suffering the people who make our stuff?”

        Yup. Especially with the rise of big box stores, fast fashion, and online shopping convenience trumps morality for a lot of people (myself included). I have been looking into paring down my consumerism and sustainable shopping though, but I’m privileged enough to do so. It’s a complicated issue which is enough for Ivanka to use as a cover and skate by.

  10. MunichGirl says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:39 am

    This alien like looking woman is just like her father.

    Reply
  11. QueenB says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:44 am

    People is obviously always a mouth piece for the powerful so this is coming directly from Ivanka.

    Reply
  12. ctgirl says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Wow. People here lack empathy. Any daughter faced with their father being so dismissive of women would be upset. If that were my father it would break my heart.

    Reply
    • Karen says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:52 am

      It’s not new information for her. I believe it was her mother who wrote in her book that Donald forced himself on her when she asked for a divorce, and his lawyer says its impossible to rape a spouse. Surely her mother’s story would have stayed with her but she picked her father to rally behind.

      Reply
      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        May 4, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Thankfully, legal systems have evolved. Unfortunately, some time ago, in some legal systems, there was no such thing as spousal rape. That was both horrible and horrifying. Patriarchy at its worst.
        Iicr those were legal systems in Catholic countries and in countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

    • cr says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

      Oh I have empathy. But I don’t have to have empathy for everyone and anyone. And she enables him. So while it probably does bother her on some level, she’s too wedded to the lifestyle to really call him out on it.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

      I mean, I hope she was upset because it was so disgusting. I really doubt he talks THAT openly crude/offensive/rapey in front of her. Not that I think he’s speaking kindly about women when she’s around – but it’s likely more of the every day levels of disgusting sh*t that women are subjected to constantly. It doesn’t make it okay AT ALL – but I doubt he’s talking about sexually assaulting a woman in front of her.

      Unfortunately, if this is why she was supposedly crying, it didn’t do a whole lot to inspire her to be better, or to disassociate herself from him. I get that she’s in a tough spot – favorite child, high expectations, and a father who would absolutely be vindictive enough to financially ruin her if she crossed him – but there’s still a certain amount she could do. She could really push to help causes that help women, she could donate a nice chunk of her money to something like education for women, or women’s shelters. There’s ways to do something positive even when on a short leash.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

      She would only get a bit of consideration if she openly and publically denounced her father and stepped away from using her name to enrich herself. Not gonna happen.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Yes. But people with integrity would stand up and denounce such appalling behavior, even from their father.

      I had a friend who, along with her siblings, was very close to her father. They found out, when they were teens, he was molesting two young kids they were fostering. Against their mother’s wishes, they reported him to authorities. It was the hardest thing they ever had to do, but it was the right thing to do. Ivanka has no such integrity.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 4, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Wow. You failed to even acknowledge what the actual issue here is. She was not upset that her father had been exposed as admitting to sexual assault on numerous women. She was crying because he didn’t use the wording she wanted when he issued his statement. THAT is what hte Trump people themselves are saying. She didn’t get her way, that’s why she was upset, not because she learned some distressing thing about her father. I’ll save my empathy for those who need it, like his victims.

      Reply
    • Kyra says:
      May 4, 2017 at 8:22 am

      If that was my father I would also be utterly horrified and probably cry.

      I wouldn’t then repeatedly lie to anyone who would listen about how great a champion for women’s rights he was.

      Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      May 4, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Lack empathy, my foot! If my father had been one tenth the monster trump is, I would have distanced myself from him. But not ivanka. No, she’s her father in a dress when it comes to lying, deflecting, and grifting. She’s always known what a pig he is. There’s the way he treated her mother(the rape, the physical abuse, the cheating with Marla among others). There’s the way he acted with her(google the pics-they’re skin crawlingly repulsive)from the time she was a preteen to the present. There’s been an onslaught recently to normalize, humanize ivanka & company-the CBS Morning Show interview, the NYT interview, the cookies for the neighbors, the treats for the SS agents handed out by jared and brood. Sorry, I’m intelligent and I don’t buy one bit of it. It’s nothing but a distraction from her toxic father and his behavior.

      Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Or did she cry because she was triggered? I mean that seriously. There are pictures of the two of them when she was very young that are distrurbing to look at. I, too, am not suggesting that we give her a pass, but there may be a deeper reason that she just won’t extricate herself from her father’s toxic orbit. Maybe an entire lifetime of grooming, gaslighting, and worse.

    Reply
  14. RussianBlueCat says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Has Ivana Trump been seen in public lately? She was such a major force on the NYC social scene for many years, I am surprised with her ex husband as President and now her daughter working in the White House, no media outlet has reached out to her for an interview?
    She may not be able to talk freely about donald but I can’t understand the silence. Ivana was not shy from what I remember

    Reply
  15. Lightpurple says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Oh boo hoo! Poor precious Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina!

    She cried because of potential damage to her own brand of “Greatest Advocate of the Empowerment of Women Named Ivanka Trump”

    Reply
  16. Who ARE these people? says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:15 am

    “Ew gross, daddy, now I might never get that White House sleepover! You promised!”

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Crocodile tears. One has to have emotion to cry. She is an ice princess. Don’t believe her.

    Reply
  18. lizzie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:27 am

    good…i hope she cries every night.

    Reply
  19. Eric says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I laughed when the recording came out. Then I cried on November 8.

    Reply
  20. SusanneToo says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Has Plastic Barbie spoken up in defense of this woman? Her shocking crime? Laughing during confirmation hearings for AG Cornpone. Arrested and charged by the DOJ.
    http://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/859989221813043201

    Reply
  21. Beth says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I’d humiliated if my father said or acted anything like Tump. She’s defended him and told the world how great and caring he is, so she doesn’t get even a bit of pity from me. Suck it up princess buttercup!

    Reply
  22. SusanneToo says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Just in case anyone’s forgotten, here’s what the “softer” face of ivanka helped to bring about.
    http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2017/04/trumps-environmental-damage-100-days

    Reply
  23. Leslie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:07 am

    For some reason, I don’t believe her.
    If my father was running for president and said that, I would have done anything to stay out of the media and not be involved

    Reply
  24. swak says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Decided to just comment (and not read other comments) because this angers me so much. Would it be hard, emotionally, to pull away from her father – probably (although I don’t think he was in their lives much as children). But if she does distant herself from her father she would not be destitute and have to live on the streets. They have their own money and life would be easy. No sympathy for her what so ever!

    Reply
  25. Margo S. says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:40 am

    We all know she cried because bigly wasn’t listening to her.

    Reply
  26. Tess says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I’ll just say I don’t believe the story, that’s it.

    Reply
  27. D says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:45 am

    She just did! Way too little wayyy too late. So she got welled up. Big friggin deal you’re still 100% Ugly Complicit Ivanka (sorry Precioua doesn’t deserve this kind of abuse! I refuse.)

    Reply
  28. Nibbi says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Poor little flower.

    Just kidding. F* her and the horse she rode in on.

    Reply
  29. MissMarierose says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I don’t believe she cried. This is all just PR to make her look like the reasonable one. She’s just trying to save her brand.
    It’s all BS. She’s just as heinous as her father.

    Reply
  30. Anastasia says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I’m not even sure I believe she got all upset and teary. If she did, it was only because her daddy might not be president and then she couldn’t get all the extra fringe benefits to shill her shit in other countries.

    $$$$$$$

    Everything about this family is about money. Everything.

    Reply
  31. Allie B. says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I don’t understand this blind loyalty. This story means nothing about her humanity. She is just as awful as he is. A righteous person would’ve stepped down from “advising” him.

    Reply
  32. Robin says:
    May 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Yo daddy is nasty.

    Reply
  33. Betsy says:
    May 4, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Am I the only one who looks forward to how hard and fast she’d throw her father under a bus? What secrets we’d learn when she’s in a sufficiently tight legal spot.

    Reply
  34. loveotterly says:
    May 4, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Is the consensus that the comments he made means he is confessing to sexual assault? I’m no fan of his but just thought he was running his mouth and being a dche

    Reply
  35. Liz says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Boo F’ing Hoo.

    She was (and still is) trying to salvage her business. Like her father, she trades on her name and when it gets dragged through the mud, she loses value. Cry me a river.

    All I want for Mother’s Day, my birthday, Christmas . . . is for her and her father to crawl back into the rat hole they crawled out of.

    If I never have to see another puff piece about those lying sacks of garbage again, it will be too soon.

    Reply
  36. why? says:
    May 4, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Ivanka didn’t cry. This is just an attempt to normalize her and make people relate to her. See, she felt “emotion” ! She knew what type of man her father was when he said that they have *** in common and that he would be date her if she wasn’t his daughter. She is just as cruel and selfish as her father. If she cried, then she wouldn’t stand by as her father signs EO after EO to hurt women.

    Why are we being hit with daily fluffpieces making Ivanka out to be a good person?Ivanka’s need for adoration is just as worse as her father’s. She is using her job as “Assistant to President” to make people throw praises upon her. This is wrong. Why did the NYT even bother to do this interview with Ivanka in the first place? The press and NYT are doing a great disservice to us. Instead of focusing on Ivanka, they should have did a piece about how Trump’s EO are hurting women.

    Reply
  37. Katebush says:
    May 4, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    All I can see now when I look at her is her disporopotionally small nose

    Reply
  38. Kitten says:
    May 4, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    I feel nothing for this woman. I am just so angry right now. I can’t wait for Pod Saves America…those guys are gonna be on FIRE with the ACA repeal.

    What a dark time it is to be an American….

    Reply

