People: Duchess Kate & William don’t have ‘an army of staff to help them’

This week’s People Mag cover story is all about Princess Charlotte’s second birthday and the little princess’s life with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. People Mag didn’t get any exclusive photos or anything – their cover image is the same photo of Charlotte which was released to the media on Monday, the photo taken by Kate. People’s exclusive is more about how Will and Kate are super-normal and Just Like You!

In this week’s cover story, an insider tells PEOPLE that guests at Anmer Hall are typically greeted by Kate herself at the door, with newly 2-year-old Princess Charlotte in her arms and 3-year-old Prince George “clinging to her ankles.” “There was no formality at all,” says the insider. “It really was like any other family sitting down to lunch, with George and Charlotte eating their homemade food in their high chairs and toddling around with their toys.” And although they have plenty of help from nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, it’s often just the family of four at home. “You’d think that Kate and William would have an army of staff to help them out, but it really was just them and the children,” notes the insider. Activities include arts-and-crafts with mom Kate, kicking around a soccer ball and watching episodes of the children’s show Peppa Pig. (Though in an interview with BBC Radio 1, William admitted that George is past the Peppa Pig stage now.) “The children have good fun together,” says one friend. “They are brilliant kids — very playful and cheerful.”

[From People]

Sigh… alright, here’s what I believe: I believe that Kate enjoys being a mom and that she wants to recreate the kind of bond with her children that she and her siblings enjoy with their own mother Carole. I believe Kate is more in-tune with the kids and she spends more time with them than William does. Here’s what I don’t believe: that it’s ever just the four of them at home. I think Carole is always around and if she isn’t, Kate and the kids are at Middleton Manor. I also think they have a sh-t ton of staffers, both at Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace. The Daily Mail just said over the weekend that even though they’re moving to London this year, they just hired extra help at Anmer.

Also: apparently you guys want to talk about the ongoing trial in France about the photos taken of William and Kate in 2012? This story and case has been going on for so many years and I sort of forgot why anyone would care. From what I remember, I felt some sympathy for Kate in particular because it was her naked body being splashed around the European tabloids. At this point, I do think William is just holding onto a grudge which everyone has moved past except him. Anyway, the court case started this week and William is asking for $1.9 million in damages. And he’s invoking his mother’s memory.