Paris Jackson to make film debut opposite David Oyelowo

Well, that was quick. Paris Jackson turned 18 a year ago April. Since becoming a public figure, she decided she wanted to give modeling a go and – miraculously – she scored two magazine covers right off the bat. So what happened when Michael Jackson’s daughter wanted to try her hand at acting? She got a feature film debut almost before the words left her mouth. Pays to employ the right people, I guess? That’s not fair, she does have that one credit on her IMDb, the five-minute scene from Lee Daniels Star. I’m sure she went through a grueling audition process to get that so of course her next role would be opposite a Golden Globe/Emmy Award winning actor who was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for service to drama.
Paris Jackson is making her feature film debut in Amazon Studios’ Untitled Nash Edgerton Project. The daughter of Michael Jackson will portray Nelly, described only as “an edgy 20-year-old” in the dark comedy about a mild-mannered American businessman (David Oyelowo) who crosses a line from citizen to criminal.
Directed by Nash Edgerton, who made his feature directorial debut with the acclaimed Aussie thriller The Square, the darkly comic thriller also stars brother Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.
The film was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone and produced by Nash Edgerton, Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix and Theron.
Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, the untitled film joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries and the DEA.
This could very well be another five-minute part. Reading the concept for this film, an “edgy 20-year-old” could pop up at any point, it doesn’t sound like she’s riding shotgun. Interestingly, she played an “edgy-social-media-master” on Star. I watched it and other than her hair covering her face in the entire scene, she was fine. Her pacing was stalled in moments but she was okay – not stand out good but not stand out terrible. She really played the “edgy” thing up, though.
But I get it, this isn’t about if and how well she can act, this is about the fact that currently, Paris is snapping her fingers and people are tripping over themselves to cast her. Does her name really have that kind of draw or is this some sense of loyalty borne of the industry’s devotion to her father? I worry about her, I really do. She has never had to work for anything her entire life and it looks like life outside the bubble is going to treat her the same way – but that won’t last. She’s got enough money so she’ll be fine there but what happens if her name doesn’t bring the returns they’re hoping for? Nobody in Hollywood has loyalty beyond the bottom line.
I guess if this acting thing doesn’t work out, she’ll just find herself a record label? She’s already made it to the Grammy stage.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
I think she is rather Beautiful..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, she’s stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just looks like any cookie-cutter product of a plastic surgeon’s office to me, albeit one with striking eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok but she hasn’t had any plastic surgery so I’m not sure that’s fair to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Beautiful young lady. Lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People on here keep saying this, and I always get a bit shocked. The individual pieces of her face are attractive, but as a whole, she looks very mall girl and a bit trashy to me. It’s similar to Katy perry- you look at all the individual parts and she should be stunning, but instead is just rather plain
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Haa, it truly takes one to know one. No?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Haa I totally agree. There’s nothing eye catching about her in my opinion. Just looks like a plain girl. If she wasn’t Michael Jacksons daughter, would she still be called stunning and beautiful. Everyone has their own opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyes are very arresting and beautiful, kind of like the Afghan woman. For everyone claiming she’s “plain”, f–k off, she’s clearly not a mall girl. I just think she’s unbalanced like her father and I hope she doesn’t go too coo coo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyes are gorgeous. I just wish she’d go back to her natural brown hair. The blonde does nothing for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But is she talented? Can she really act?
Sometimes I feel deflated at the high value we still place on beauty, prioritizing it over other qualities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She acted in Lee Daniel’s (Empire) new show Star and she did pretty good.In fact my attention was drawn to her.She has a star quality,IMO.I can’t really describe it, like an x factor, where she stood out in a scene filled with attractive people. So it wasn’t just that she was just stunning,the other girls in the scene were too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what MJ would say about her desire to be in the spotlight as he always fought (at great/odd lengths) to maintain his kids privacy & out of the media/spotlight. I don’t think he ever wanted any of them involved in any capacity of the entertainment industry but at 18 it would be her choice whether he was here or not. I just hope she’ll be ok, it’s easy to get lost
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she has good people around her, hasn’t she already had issues with self harm?
She needs better people than MJ had anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she would go to college and chill for a bit. She has plenty of time to be famous. She should figure out who she is first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can make her own choices. Her dad hardly had the world’s greatest judgement
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MJ seemed odd at times, but he made the right thing for them, I also would like to remember how these kids used the media to protect themselves from the Jackson greedy family: do you remember when all their “uncles” and even Janet kept them away from their Grandma ? They were able to keep them away.
Prince Michael is going to college, I also hope he keeps an eye on his sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was actually asked about this years ago. You can watch it here, just skip to 10:55min
https://youtu.be/X-mXsCIoVyw
He basically said he’d be okay with it as long as his child knew what they were in for.
That being said I really like Paris. She seems sweet, I haven’t heard her say anything stupid or offensive. Someone in the Met Gala post said she still seems to have some kind of grounding from somewhere. There seems to be something inherently good and kind about her. Same for her brother who’s at college and started his own charity. Those kids seem worlds apart from the rest of the nepotism crowd. MJ did a good job in that department.
Anyway, I’m rooting for Paris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the link! I also hope she knows what she’s in for. It can be brutal out there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am rooting for this girl too.
She could have gone full Kardashian: she hasn’t.
She could profit from the Jackson name in any way: she doesn’t.
If she wants to use her name and connections to work and prove herself I am totally fine with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too! I really hope she succeeds. I hope she can surround herself with good people, which is not easy in that business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would all be well and good if he was still around. He would probably be the perfect person to help her navigate it all. He was eccentric but he was no fool and by all accounts a great father.
I also think more famous parents should approach their kids’ desire to follow in their footsteps like Ice Cube did. Yeah, his son was cast but he had to take acting lessons and audition quite a bit. They shouldn’t be punished for having famous parents either but let them earn it at least a little bit.
Her face though. Man, she is stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just hope she has some people around her who will still be there for her if the fame thing doesn’t work out. I can’t imagine what it would be like to loose your primary parent at such young age. She is gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they should definitely be willing to work hard and study. Her dad should be a good example for that.
I think Paris has been taking acting classes for a while. I remember her getting papped going to them, like at least 5 or 6 years ago.
Also I agree – she’s ridiculously beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhh, nepotism! A long proud Hollywood tradition. Yeah she’s pretty, so what? So are most women in Hollywood. I hope she’s getting professional help for her personal issues because while her father’s name has made her flavour of the month, if she doesn’t have the skill and talent to back it up she’ll be tossed to the D list in no time. Will she be able to handle that? This is a bad idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. If she or Depp’s daughter actually went to school to study acting before jumping into these projects I would respect them and their efforts because while they can’t avoid being who they are, they were trying to earn it. But it’s never the case, is it? They get these jobs because they hv a celebrity status due to their parents and have no problem exploring that to their advantage. It’s their right, but specially if they hv self esteem issues, how good will this attention be for them bc it is not based on merit or true recognition of talent and hard work? And how can they really be respected for it? They wont…
Paris seems to be desperate for love:/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Update: Apparently she (Paris) had classes before, so props to her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe shes really talented, but yeah it does seem like she’s getting these covers/movie roles/invites to events because she’s hollywood royalty plain and simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, that IS the reason. No dues paid, no talk of acting classes, etc. Just $$ spent on a team hired to place her everywhere. Well, that can only take her so far. Until she has to start hanging her body parts out of her non-existent clothing a la a Kartrashian,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She look like a young Madonna. I think she should play her in the new movie coming out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, I know, but I like the peacock dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m not here for nepotism, but she’s actually rather charming. let’s see how it goes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. The nepotism is annoying and boring AF but it’s undeniable that there’s something special about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she proves she can act I’m ok.
For now it seems she is doing the right thing choosing small parts: it’s a good strategy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see a post about her, I worry. She feels broken almost and I’m worried hollywood will destroy her. She is gorgeous and I hope she has the career she wants, she just seems fragile for Hollywood
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the resemblance in the candid photo and she has his smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we really pretending that she is MJ’s biological child? Come on now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL Right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She believes it wholeheartedly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not strictly nepotism. It’s hardly her fault she comes from a family in the entertainment industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made this point before: It’s not their fault they are daughters of who they are, but they don’t make any effort to actually earn it, do they? She would never get roles if not connected to MJ just like Depp’s daughter wouldn’t have roles or a contract with Channel if not bc her parents. What abt studying acting before and truly dedicate themselves to it if they want to be taken seriously? They hv the resources for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I actually went to look it up. Paris has been taking acting classes since at least 2011. Here are pap pics of her leaving one of those classes. If you look at the date, they’re from May 2011. She has put in the work so far and I hope she contines to do that.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1388658/Off-wall-Michael-Jacksons-daughter-Paris-pulls-kooky-pose.html
No idea about Lily Rose Depp, don’t know what she does or doesn’t do but I’m not a fan of her work of Chanel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Growing up surrounded by entertainers and performers is an education in and of itself. And, frankly, who wouldn’t take opportunities presented to you in favor of taking a harder route just to pay your dues? It’s human nature to take the path of least resistance. Hollywood is interested in making her happen, and she seems eager to comply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aquamarine, if true props to her and I mean it. At least she has that backing up her work which can only be good for her.
Originaltessa, I don’t agree with that at all. If you mean understanding the business yes, but acting in itself not really. I know several parents with businesses who made sure their kids were not given what they wanted only bc the opportunity was there. They made sure they were rewarded for their efforts. It doesn’t mean they don’t have an advantage, yes they have, but they shouldn’t rely only on that. Working for what you want is humbling, teaches you a lot and builds character. If we are talking abt celebrity world these values are even more important to keep their hands on the right place. Just because he easiest path is the default doesn’t mean we should encourage it or reward that mindset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying she wouldn’t benefit from hard work. I’m saying that it’s very easy for us to ask her to pay her dues and put in the work, and judge her for having it easy (and all the nepotism cases out there quite frankly) but logically, why would Kendall Jenner do a Sears Catalogue and pay her dues, when Karl Lagerfeld is willing to put her on the runway? It’s just not practical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God Paris has turned out to be an absolute stunner. Wonder who on earth her biological parents were?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well we know for a fact her mother is Debbie Rowe. That’s not a question. However, if MJ is her bio dad is up for debate. It doesn’t really matter either way since he raised her and that’s the only father she’s ever known.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sigh… If she didn’t have those ugly tats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have six tattoos, so I’m hardly one to judge. But I feel like people should stay away from hand/finger tats. I’ve never ever seen them look good on anyone. They’re extra distracting.
And she has pretty ratchet looking hand and finger tats. Her others are ok, though the shoulder spider web is a bit overdone.
Listen to me sounding judgy and I said I wasn’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That sunflower tat is just fugly as all get out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like very much her hand red “Bad” tattoo, I would get the same if I had the balls and was ten years younger
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Hollywood will protect her, like she’s royalty. No one is going to mess with her or abuse her. At least that’s what I hope. She seems fragile. But she’s undeniably gorgeous. Her looks we’re going to get her noticed in Hollywood one way or another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’d be surprised at how much her name could entice the creeps in Hollywood to do exactly that. I really hope she’s got a good support system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nepotism to be sure. But borne from a family with a legacy of deep dysfunction.
I root for Paris, but really hope (and question whether..) she has good people helping her out.
The Jacksons aren’t really known for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can any of these people ever actually work and do soemthing that doesn’t require fame. Ever?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*deep sigh*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I worry about her. She reminds me of Lindsay Lohan- she has this thirst when she’s on camera and being interviewed, like an addiction to fame or something…her brothers are super low key so hopefully they at least provide her with a genuine support system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has that “it factor” I think. It’s not even about her being pretty (which she is), she also has a lot of charisma. Willow Smith has this it factor to some degree too. All the other nepotism model/actress/whatevers pale in comparison to these two.
Shame about the tatts on Paris though. Charisma notwithstanding, I don’t see a smooth ride ahead for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With so many tattoos, I think the only part she can pull off is “edgy young adult”. Those would be a nightmare to cover with make-up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse