Paris Jackson to make film debut opposite David Oyelowo

wenn31394805

Well, that was quick. Paris Jackson turned 18 a year ago April. Since becoming a public figure, she decided she wanted to give modeling a go and – miraculously – she scored two magazine covers right off the bat. So what happened when Michael Jackson’s daughter wanted to try her hand at acting? She got a feature film debut almost before the words left her mouth. Pays to employ the right people, I guess? That’s not fair, she does have that one credit on her IMDb, the five-minute scene from Lee Daniels Star. I’m sure she went through a grueling audition process to get that so of course her next role would be opposite a Golden Globe/Emmy Award winning actor who was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for service to drama.

Paris Jackson is making her feature film debut in Amazon Studios’ Untitled Nash Edgerton Project. The daughter of Michael Jackson will portray Nelly, described only as “an edgy 20-year-old” in the dark comedy about a mild-mannered American businessman (David Oyelowo) who crosses a line from citizen to criminal.

Directed by Nash Edgerton, who made his feature directorial debut with the acclaimed Aussie thriller The Square, the darkly comic thriller also stars brother Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.

The film was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone and produced by Nash Edgerton, Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix and Theron.

Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, the untitled film joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries and the DEA.

[From Deadline]

This could very well be another five-minute part. Reading the concept for this film, an “edgy 20-year-old” could pop up at any point, it doesn’t sound like she’s riding shotgun. Interestingly, she played an “edgy-social-media-master” on Star. I watched it and other than her hair covering her face in the entire scene, she was fine. Her pacing was stalled in moments but she was okay – not stand out good but not stand out terrible. She really played the “edgy” thing up, though.

But I get it, this isn’t about if and how well she can act, this is about the fact that currently, Paris is snapping her fingers and people are tripping over themselves to cast her. Does her name really have that kind of draw or is this some sense of loyalty borne of the industry’s devotion to her father? I worry about her, I really do. She has never had to work for anything her entire life and it looks like life outside the bubble is going to treat her the same way – but that won’t last. She’s got enough money so she’ll be fine there but what happens if her name doesn’t bring the returns they’re hoping for? Nobody in Hollywood has loyalty beyond the bottom line.

I guess if this acting thing doesn’t work out, she’ll just find herself a record label? She’s already made it to the Grammy stage.

wenn31209168

wenn31261089

wenn31342705

Photo credit: WENN Photos

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “Paris Jackson to make film debut opposite David Oyelowo”

  1. nemera34 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:02 am

    I think she is rather Beautiful..

    Reply
  2. Chelly says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I wonder what MJ would say about her desire to be in the spotlight as he always fought (at great/odd lengths) to maintain his kids privacy & out of the media/spotlight. I don’t think he ever wanted any of them involved in any capacity of the entertainment industry but at 18 it would be her choice whether he was here or not. I just hope she’ll be ok, it’s easy to get lost

    Reply
    • Lindy79 says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:15 am

      I hope she has good people around her, hasn’t she already had issues with self harm?
      She needs better people than MJ had anyway.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:18 am

      I wish she would go to college and chill for a bit. She has plenty of time to be famous. She should figure out who she is first.

      Reply
    • Lex says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:33 am

      She can make her own choices. Her dad hardly had the world’s greatest judgement

      Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:45 am

      MJ seemed odd at times, but he made the right thing for them, I also would like to remember how these kids used the media to protect themselves from the Jackson greedy family: do you remember when all their “uncles” and even Janet kept them away from their Grandma ? They were able to keep them away.
      Prince Michael is going to college, I also hope he keeps an eye on his sister.

      Reply
    • Aquamarine says:
      May 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

      He was actually asked about this years ago. You can watch it here, just skip to 10:55min
      https://youtu.be/X-mXsCIoVyw
      He basically said he’d be okay with it as long as his child knew what they were in for.
      That being said I really like Paris. She seems sweet, I haven’t heard her say anything stupid or offensive. Someone in the Met Gala post said she still seems to have some kind of grounding from somewhere. There seems to be something inherently good and kind about her. Same for her brother who’s at college and started his own charity. Those kids seem worlds apart from the rest of the nepotism crowd. MJ did a good job in that department.
      Anyway, I’m rooting for Paris.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      May 4, 2017 at 9:00 am

      I think it would all be well and good if he was still around. He would probably be the perfect person to help her navigate it all. He was eccentric but he was no fool and by all accounts a great father.

      I also think more famous parents should approach their kids’ desire to follow in their footsteps like Ice Cube did. Yeah, his son was cast but he had to take acting lessons and audition quite a bit. They shouldn’t be punished for having famous parents either but let them earn it at least a little bit.

      Her face though. Man, she is stunning.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        May 4, 2017 at 9:13 am

        I just hope she has some people around her who will still be there for her if the fame thing doesn’t work out. I can’t imagine what it would be like to loose your primary parent at such young age. She is gorgeous

      • Aquamarine says:
        May 4, 2017 at 10:24 am

        Yes, they should definitely be willing to work hard and study. Her dad should be a good example for that.
        I think Paris has been taking acting classes for a while. I remember her getting papped going to them, like at least 5 or 6 years ago.
        Also I agree – she’s ridiculously beautiful.

  3. Mia4s says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Ahhh, nepotism! A long proud Hollywood tradition. Yeah she’s pretty, so what? So are most women in Hollywood. I hope she’s getting professional help for her personal issues because while her father’s name has made her flavour of the month, if she doesn’t have the skill and talent to back it up she’ll be tossed to the D list in no time. Will she be able to handle that? This is a bad idea.

    Reply
    • Miss S says:
      May 4, 2017 at 11:54 am

      My thoughts exactly. If she or Depp’s daughter actually went to school to study acting before jumping into these projects I would respect them and their efforts because while they can’t avoid being who they are, they were trying to earn it. But it’s never the case, is it? They get these jobs because they hv a celebrity status due to their parents and have no problem exploring that to their advantage. It’s their right, but specially if they hv self esteem issues, how good will this attention be for them bc it is not based on merit or true recognition of talent and hard work? And how can they really be respected for it? They wont…

      Paris seems to be desperate for love:/

      Reply
    • Marianne says:
      May 4, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      Maybe shes really talented, but yeah it does seem like she’s getting these covers/movie roles/invites to events because she’s hollywood royalty plain and simple.

      Reply
      • Pandy says:
        May 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        Yup, that IS the reason. No dues paid, no talk of acting classes, etc. Just $$ spent on a team hired to place her everywhere. Well, that can only take her so far. Until she has to start hanging her body parts out of her non-existent clothing a la a Kartrashian,

  4. kim says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:47 am

    She look like a young Madonna. I think she should play her in the new movie coming out.

    Reply
  5. Babs says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I know, I know, but I like the peacock dress.

    Reply
  6. ell says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:54 am

    i’m not here for nepotism, but she’s actually rather charming. let’s see how it goes.

    Reply
  7. Eleonor says:
    May 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    If she proves she can act I’m ok.
    For now it seems she is doing the right thing choosing small parts: it’s a good strategy.

    Reply
  8. Gene123 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Every time I see a post about her, I worry. She feels broken almost and I’m worried hollywood will destroy her. She is gorgeous and I hope she has the career she wants, she just seems fragile for Hollywood

    Reply
  9. Felice. says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I see the resemblance in the candid photo and she has his smile.

    Reply
  10. Hattie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Not strictly nepotism. It’s hardly her fault she comes from a family in the entertainment industry.

    Reply
    • Miss S says:
      May 4, 2017 at 11:57 am

      I made this point before: It’s not their fault they are daughters of who they are, but they don’t make any effort to actually earn it, do they? She would never get roles if not connected to MJ just like Depp’s daughter wouldn’t have roles or a contract with Channel if not bc her parents. What abt studying acting before and truly dedicate themselves to it if they want to be taken seriously? They hv the resources for that.

      Reply
      • Aquamarine says:
        May 4, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        Okay, I actually went to look it up. Paris has been taking acting classes since at least 2011. Here are pap pics of her leaving one of those classes. If you look at the date, they’re from May 2011. She has put in the work so far and I hope she contines to do that.
        http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1388658/Off-wall-Michael-Jacksons-daughter-Paris-pulls-kooky-pose.html
        No idea about Lily Rose Depp, don’t know what she does or doesn’t do but I’m not a fan of her work of Chanel.

      • Originaltessa says:
        May 4, 2017 at 1:12 pm

        Growing up surrounded by entertainers and performers is an education in and of itself. And, frankly, who wouldn’t take opportunities presented to you in favor of taking a harder route just to pay your dues? It’s human nature to take the path of least resistance. Hollywood is interested in making her happen, and she seems eager to comply.

      • Miss S says:
        May 4, 2017 at 1:24 pm

        Aquamarine, if true props to her and I mean it. At least she has that backing up her work which can only be good for her.

        Originaltessa, I don’t agree with that at all. If you mean understanding the business yes, but acting in itself not really. I know several parents with businesses who made sure their kids were not given what they wanted only bc the opportunity was there. They made sure they were rewarded for their efforts. It doesn’t mean they don’t have an advantage, yes they have, but they shouldn’t rely only on that. Working for what you want is humbling, teaches you a lot and builds character. If we are talking abt celebrity world these values are even more important to keep their hands on the right place. Just because he easiest path is the default doesn’t mean we should encourage it or reward that mindset.

      • Originaltessa says:
        May 4, 2017 at 2:15 pm

        I’m not saying she wouldn’t benefit from hard work. I’m saying that it’s very easy for us to ask her to pay her dues and put in the work, and judge her for having it easy (and all the nepotism cases out there quite frankly) but logically, why would Kendall Jenner do a Sears Catalogue and pay her dues, when Karl Lagerfeld is willing to put her on the runway? It’s just not practical.

  11. Snowpea says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:40 am

    God Paris has turned out to be an absolute stunner. Wonder who on earth her biological parents were?

    Reply
  12. Toniko says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:51 am

    sigh… If she didn’t have those ugly tats.

    Reply
  13. Originaltessa says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I feel like Hollywood will protect her, like she’s royalty. No one is going to mess with her or abuse her. At least that’s what I hope. She seems fragile. But she’s undeniably gorgeous. Her looks we’re going to get her noticed in Hollywood one way or another.

    Reply
  14. Krakken says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Nepotism to be sure. But borne from a family with a legacy of deep dysfunction.
    I root for Paris, but really hope (and question whether..) she has good people helping her out.
    The Jacksons aren’t really known for it.

    Reply
  15. thaliasghost says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Can any of these people ever actually work and do soemthing that doesn’t require fame. Ever?

    Reply
  16. Milly says:
    May 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I worry about her. She reminds me of Lindsay Lohan- she has this thirst when she’s on camera and being interviewed, like an addiction to fame or something…her brothers are super low key so hopefully they at least provide her with a genuine support system.

    Reply
  17. Tripsee says:
    May 4, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    She has that “it factor” I think. It’s not even about her being pretty (which she is), she also has a lot of charisma. Willow Smith has this it factor to some degree too. All the other nepotism model/actress/whatevers pale in comparison to these two.

    Shame about the tatts on Paris though. Charisma notwithstanding, I don’t see a smooth ride ahead for her.

    Reply
  18. Nina says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    With so many tattoos, I think the only part she can pull off is “edgy young adult”. Those would be a nightmare to cover with make-up.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment