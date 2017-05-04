Paris Jackson to make film debut opposite David Oyelowo

Well, that was quick. Paris Jackson turned 18 a year ago April. Since becoming a public figure, she decided she wanted to give modeling a go and – miraculously – she scored two magazine covers right off the bat. So what happened when Michael Jackson’s daughter wanted to try her hand at acting? She got a feature film debut almost before the words left her mouth. Pays to employ the right people, I guess? That’s not fair, she does have that one credit on her IMDb, the five-minute scene from Lee Daniels Star. I’m sure she went through a grueling audition process to get that so of course her next role would be opposite a Golden Globe/Emmy Award winning actor who was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for service to drama.

Paris Jackson is making her feature film debut in Amazon Studios’ Untitled Nash Edgerton Project. The daughter of Michael Jackson will portray Nelly, described only as “an edgy 20-year-old” in the dark comedy about a mild-mannered American businessman (David Oyelowo) who crosses a line from citizen to criminal. Directed by Nash Edgerton, who made his feature directorial debut with the acclaimed Aussie thriller The Square, the darkly comic thriller also stars brother Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley. The film was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone and produced by Nash Edgerton, Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix and Theron. Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, the untitled film joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries and the DEA.

This could very well be another five-minute part. Reading the concept for this film, an “edgy 20-year-old” could pop up at any point, it doesn’t sound like she’s riding shotgun. Interestingly, she played an “edgy-social-media-master” on Star. I watched it and other than her hair covering her face in the entire scene, she was fine. Her pacing was stalled in moments but she was okay – not stand out good but not stand out terrible. She really played the “edgy” thing up, though.

But I get it, this isn’t about if and how well she can act, this is about the fact that currently, Paris is snapping her fingers and people are tripping over themselves to cast her. Does her name really have that kind of draw or is this some sense of loyalty borne of the industry’s devotion to her father? I worry about her, I really do. She has never had to work for anything her entire life and it looks like life outside the bubble is going to treat her the same way – but that won’t last. She’s got enough money so she’ll be fine there but what happens if her name doesn’t bring the returns they’re hoping for? Nobody in Hollywood has loyalty beyond the bottom line.

I guess if this acting thing doesn’t work out, she’ll just find herself a record label? She’s already made it to the Grammy stage.