Us Weekly: Brad Pitt was drunk on the plane, that’s the big secret?

I’ve spent way too much time this week thinking about Brad Pitt and what he did or did not do on the international flight in September 2016, the flight where everything changed for Brangelina. What we know for sure is that something went down, a call was placed to Child Services and Brad has only recently started spending time with his kids again. I also know that Brad was seemingly in crisis mode for weeks, as “sources close to Brad” leaked quotes about how he maybe-probably went nose-to-nose with Maddox. We also know that Brad’s campaign against Angelina has continued all these months, but nowadays it is more undercover and shady. And we know Brad is talking like a self-help guru these days and that he says all of his problems are self-inflicted. So… I found this Us Weekly cover story to be too cute by half, basically. Us Weekly promises to dish some major dirt and the story is basically “he was drunk.”
Since the day Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of two, their split has continued to make headlines. Now, sources close to the former pair spill new details exclusively to Us Weekly about the fateful flight that ended their marriage. Over the course of a roughly 12-hour journey from Nice, France, to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016, the Allied actor, 53, “was drinking heavily,” one insider claims. About an hour before touching down at Minnesota’s Falls International Airport to refuel, the Maleficent actress, 41, grew frustrated and asked her hubby to “sober up,” the source alleges.
As the plane came in for a landing, Jolie texted a travel coordinator to hire extra cars to ferry her and the couple’s six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — to a hotel in an attempt to diffuse the situation with Pitt. “She said they could talk about everything in the morning,” the insider tells Us. Once they touched down in L.A., the kids “piled into the cars Angie pointed them to and locked the doors,” the source says, as Pitt hopped into a separate vehicle and traveled to an undisclosed location without his family.
Though many surmised that the plane incident was the final straw that pushed Jolie to file for divorce in September, an insider claims she made up her mind about ending the marriage months prior. Since then, Pitt has hired a therapist and a sober coach. “Today, Brad sees the kids and talks to Angie as little or as much as she wants,” a source close to the actor, who was cleared of child abuse allegations in November, tells Us. “He’s not making any demands. He’s just trying to do whatever he can to rebuild his relationship with Angie and his children.”
Yeah, not so revealing. Most of us following this story from the beginning already knew/surmised that it involved Brad being sh-tfaced. But even by his own admission, Drunk Brad wasn’t anything new or notable. While Angelina might have considered divorce in the previous months, whatever happened on the plane was the dealbreaker. And whatever happened on the plane was NOT “Brad got drunk and Angelina told him to sober up.”
Also: following the release of Brad’s GQ Style cover interview, E! News ran a story called “Why Brad Pitt Won the Jolie-Pitt War by Throwing Himself on His Sword.” This piece is… shady. “Cold” and “calculating” and “punitive” are ascribed to Angelina’s actions while Brad is “willingly taking the blame” for the “tortuous road.” F–king spare me.
All I know is, as a parent, there are only two things that would make me file in double quick time with no chance of reconciliation: physical abuse or sexual abuse of my kid.
Just sayin’.
The FBI found nothing, he was investigated ad nauseum. I’ m still waiting for that supposed videotape that never appeared. I agree with E! News.
I just wish them both the best in the future.
Oh, we are still going with this excuse after all these months? Do you know what the threshold is for the FBI to bring child abuse charges against someone is? Same question about DCFS. It is actually quite high. Just because they did not charge him does not mean that nothing occurred at all.
If this was such a case closed situation like you think, then why does he still not have joint custody of his kids and is currently admitting that he is starting to get back into his families’ good graces?
@Aiobhan You correct! Celebrities get a pass because of their status. Angelina custody and he has supervised visitation with his children.
I believe the report said he was cleared of any wrong doing not that they found nothing. I am not sure if I am thinking of the Child Protective Services Report or the FBI report.
The amount of corporal punishment allowed to discipline children depends on what state you are in. In some states you are allowed to hit a teenager as long as you leave no bruises. Thus, wouldn’t whether or not he did something wrong depend on what state they were flying over at the time? I remember in the beginning of the investigation they were very interested in figuring out where they were flying over at the time of the incident. My guess is this is one of the reasons why. They were trying to figure out if Pitt’s actions were illegal or not.
What I am saying is that just because he was cleared of wrongdoing it does not mean that he did not hit or push his child. It just means it wasn’t illegal to do so.
CPS findings will never be made public. Pitt can claim he was cleared all he wants but all signs point to him not being cleared. Still in therapy, a child therapist still making recommendations, still doesn’t have custody which is what he eventually wants-or so his team says. I’ve always thought he wouldn’t want joint custody anyway but of course he has to pretend like he does. 🙄
@YepIsaidit He is a weekend Dad not a full time.
Right, I don’t think there was physical or sexual abuse. I think that their personal demons are what brought them together, but since the children Angelina has largely cleaned up her substance abuse act…well, clearly it’s transferred into some type of eating disorder which can’t be a positive influence, but in the end, she’s focused on being a parent. Brad didn’t change and that’s what was the ultimate turn off for the marriage. I think she just got tired of his bleep, basically. I don’t think that going “nose to nose” with your teenage son is physical abuse unless of course it’s a common thing where boundaries don’t exist. Parents and teenagers do argue.
If protecting your children from a drunk, angry, out of control parent is cold and calculating, then I am a block of ice. I would have done exactly what she did.
Uh… It doesn’t need bruises and welts for kids to be scared of their father. Have you ever dealt with an addict? It’s hell because you can’t apply logic or argue with them. The smallest things can set them off and suddenly you’re dealing with furious yelling, agressive threats and worse,. As a wife you might want to cling to the hope that things will get better some day but as a mother you have to put your children’s safety and wellbeing first. Looks like that plane incident was Angelina’s breaking point that finally made her realize that she and the kids needed to get out of this situation.
Wasn’t that part of the story–that CPS was investigating the plane incident? They don’t investigate drunk parents who hop into waiting car services.
CPS does investigate a complaint. Sometimes not well, but with people this famous they were probably a bit more careful in their investigation. We don’t have any idea what CPS decided- good or bad. FBI said there wasn’t anything to charge. There is a wide range of various behaviors from being charged with a crime to being a drunked out Dad- which is what he is admitting to, and we don’t know where Brad fell in that spectrum. The confidentiality is really for the children, and I know people want to know, but for the kids sake I hope it doesn’t get out and that Brad straightens out his issues and it works out for all of them.
And that’s great for you to ‘know’ (though you don’t really know because life can throw you for a loop sometimes)
But if you think that makes you admirable or something because you think you’re willing to be in a miserable marriage with an alcoholic or some other kind of dysfunction you are very misguided.
And as an adult child of parents that should have divorced and stayed together way to long. Let me tell you something if you are unhappy get out. Your kids will be happier if you are apart the only thing you are doing for them is guaranteeing therapy sessions.
+100000000
and if she had, in fact, decided “months before” the plane incident, then Pitt getting physical with one or more of their kids would make it more of an immediate “I’m outta here” than just working on it quietly and with as little animosity as possible.
I think that she had been growing tired of his (allegedly) near-constant drunken state and had probably discussed it with him before. and this incident is what pushed her to act.
she did what was right for her kids and no one should blame her for that.
@doofus Thank you for your observation!
That and the fact Brad said he hasn’t been there for his kids like he should have been. Imagine their kids lives. I’m sure Angie isn’t a saint but I can’t blame her for wanting out. She deserved better and so did her children. The airplane incident was just her breaking point. We don’t know how long she had to put up with his nonsense. And I’m sure there was a lot of fighting. I’m glad she removed the kids from this situation. Her “health of the family” statement makes a lot of sense.
That’s what I said from the jump. There were already issues in that relationship and the plane incident was the last straw.
I think some people were blindsided because they thought they knew everything about this couple.
V4Real, I said something similar when it first happened. I also noted that the balcony “fight” has now taken on new/different perspective, IMO.
and boy did people NOT LIKE THAT.
I have never doubted that is how it all started.
People “didn’t like that,” @doofus, IMO, because their haters happily decided to take intrusive papz zoom lens shots and form a narrative that pleased them the most.
The problem i had with the gleeful wishful thinkers aka haters, is that there was no way they could know what was taking place in those photos – an even bigger problem for me, is that they only took *some* of the pics in the set and preceded to form the most negative scenarios while hiding and IGNORING the pics which showed them embracing lovingly.
Kinda like you not mentioning them in your post. Heh.
Yes, doofus — you know, I’m finding myself in agreement with that after reading Pitt’s acknowledgment of the severity of his alcohol abuse. I was with an alcoholic for a few years and I know how exhausting and demoralizing it can be, as well as a complete and utter turn-off. Add in the all-important element of innocent children to the situation, and thinking of it that way, it doesn’t seem in the least duplicitous that she had secured a rental property weeks or months before the plane incident. She was just preparing for the inevitable, and her concern had to be with sheltering their kids from his drunken behavior. When you also factor in his more and more frequent extended absences, what the hell was there to stay for?
Lahdidababy, exactly.
anyone who said she’s “calculating” (or duplicitous) is putting a negative spin on what was just her planning ahead/getting her ducks in a row for (as you said) the inevitable. I think she was probably hoping (for a long time) that he’d change and was preparing for the moment she realized “he ain’t gonna change so I have to”. and that moment came on the plane.
I hear what you’re saying Sweetpea…
But after reading that GQ spread I don’t give one trump f*ck what that man did on the plane, because being an MIA Ben Afflecking excuse of a father and leaving one woman and her nannies to take care of everything is a deal breaker.
But, this “throwing himself on the sword” confessional is a SLAP on Angelina’s face.
You mean to tell me you wouldn’t leave a man who was getting sh*tfaced daily while you were dealing with a demanding career and SIX children…. SIX f&*^ing children under adult age. AT 40/41years old, trying to protect your children from the drunken verbal d-baggery that was coming out of his mouth… while his main concern was Johnny Depping ( aka stocking up on wine)?????????????????????????????????????????????????????
That ALONE is a deal breaker… I’m sorry. She’s treated by the media as if she’s still the 28 year old dreadlocked chick from gone is 60 seconds…
She’s a mother of six, working in a demanding job. He disrespected her.
she said, all of 1 sentence about the divorce, while he spread his a$$ cheeks all over national parks with tears glistening down, eliciting sorrow so morose it reminds me of Ben “I’m a VICTIM” Affleck!!!!!!!
While she’s stuck with nannies taking care of SIX children and juggling a career.
I spit on the GQ sponsored, mother nature tour publication of “selfless Brad”….. He gets a 6 page interview and world wide publicity, explaining how much (at the tender age of 53) he has grown and evolved, meanwhile, his ex wife is carrying all the rest of this on her own.
At the end of the day, something Happened too Maddox. I venture to think he punched something dangerously close to Maddox head. I’ve experienced sh*t like that, and at the moment, it’s not nice AT ALL. But his general ‘confessions’ are reason ALONE too cut this 53 year old out.
i totally agree with you! people who defend him must have never met a serious drunk. if she did break up with him “because he was drunk” my guess is that is a hyperbolic oversimplification. getting drunk and being a drunk are two different things. i can image he got BEYOND drunk regularly – black out city – and never remembers what he said or did. she probably thew out ultimatums and then on that day, on that plane ride, got some clarity based on a specific behavior and stood by it. good for her.
Lizzie TRUE!!!!!!!!
Every thing you said is TRUE!!!
Does anyone remember how Scott Disick used to be back when ‘the Kardashians’ were fresh?? punching walls, missing for days, saying and doing highly inappropriate things, shoving money in people’s faces, changing hobbies often and demanding immediate support, I mean, every week there was something, and that was when they were DATING. That unstable sh*t, changed Kourtney.
Now, add “No cameras” too that type of behaviour, mix in ‘clout’ and then top it off with ‘teenagers and young children around you every day’…
It’s sweet and nice to say, “Hey I was drunk”, “I could drink a Russian down the table, I was good”, or , “I’m a wine person, I like wine very very much”… and add pictures of you crying in a desert… It starts to look …Whatever, right??
But until he’s seen live action, 2000mphd quality, no photoshop, doing things like… forcing an emergency landing, like escaping an airplane and stealing airport equipment to ride away and damaging property… people calling the DCPS, and the FBI………… it’s a different game for AN ENTIRE FAMILY!!!!!
“if she did break up with him “because he was drunk” my guess is that is a hyperbolic oversimplification.” You win the day with this quote!!!!!!
OMG BangersandMash! I applaud your comment. I too wondered why Pitt decided to have a nation wide continued pity party. You summed up every thing I think and did so in an eloquent way! He’s still throwing Angie under the bus. I’m so glad she’s moved on. I want Angie to find a partner who is truly worthy of her.
It might just the realisation that they managed to contain the situation this time, but there’s a strong possibility that abuse will happen if the alcoholic parent is not removed from the family unit, at least for a while.
(I grew up with a functional alcoholic in the house: even if they don’t hit you, it’s still scary… and as a child you cannot really process the situation like an adult would, you’re basically living in fear all the time – it’s not a good environment for any child)
I’m sure he’s an entitled ass but I’m also quite sure she is too in her own way. I don’t think that relationship was ever what the public believed it was, and they are not the people many thought they were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IAWY.
Yeah, there was a lot of acting going on in their interviews.
Exactly.
Lol, of course, let’s blame Angelina too.
Well of course.
“I don’t think that relationship was ever what the public believed it was, and they are not the people many thought they were.” – you got that right.
Reminds me of that meme of a hot chick in a bikini, captioned “Someone, somewhere is tired of her shit”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, someone certainly got tired of his shit.
And LOL, BOOM! @ladyD
Sometimes I can’t believe the misogyny that comes out of women for other women. A man drunkenly attacks his kid, admits he’s essentially been an alcoholic most of his adult life – the mother, gives him an ultimatum to get therapy and be clean and sober for ‘the health of their family.’
Some women’s (@Erandyn) reactions: i feel so much better when a beautiful woman gets left by her man. Tee-hee. Because her worth and value is solely dependent on if she’s desired and wanted by a man. That’s the most important thing. Certainly not her own life and the health of her children.
Reality check: yea, helloo. SHE left his azz. BRAD IS THE GIRL in the bikini.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Almondmilk Great Post!
Attagirl, let’s blame Angie for all Brad’s problems. Next you’ll be saying she drove him to drink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ugh.
Agreed. When a relationship ends, it’s not usually because one person is all good and one person is all bad. The truth is somewhere in the middle. It’s not misogynistic to point that both parties could have acted better.
Truth. These two marketted a brand and their public bought it hook, line and sinker. Now their public is reeling from the cognitive dissonance while A and B struggle to salvage whats left of their individual brands. Neither can talk crap of the other without damaging their own brand because that would make him/her the aggressor.
Lol, I think “brand” might be your favorite word!
I get what you mean.
So now after his “revealing” interview he has US weekly drop this “revelation” to make it seem like it truly was only him being drunk and not because he got physical with his son that happened on the plane. Nice touch on putting Jolie front and center on the cover to make it look like this story comes from her side even though anyone that has been paying attention to Pitt’s pr schemes can see this comes from his side.
But remember guys Pitt DOES NOT care about controlling the narrative. Nope, not at all. /sarcasm
ETA: Oh and he can shove that ‘taking the blame” bs. Who else should take the blame for fighting his son and making his family bolt from him? Does he want a award? Oh, how magnanimous of Pitt to take it upon himself and make such a scarifice by shouldering this heavy burden all alone. How heroic./ vom
Instead of “taking the blame,” Pitt needs to take responsibility for his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot tell you how mad I am at that GQ sponsored “calm Brad is here” world tour.
Just why in the IF YOU SEE KAY!!!! Is he acting like a ‘selfless underdog’??
So he was whining too a magazine about wanting a family when he was with Jennifer. Whining about sitting on his A$$ all day smoking and drinking while she was upping her career(5 page spread and all)…. And now he’s a guru who is all understanding because he learnt his life lesson…. Let’s make a 5 page spread about that too, and then ‘evolve’ onto other things.
While Jolie carries ALL SIX responsibilities he’s ready to ‘take the blame’ for.
And she’s faced with every Tom, Dick and Harry shoving that magazine in her face this whole week.
I absolutely abhor how easily it is for these men (read: Johnny Depp, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt) to escape the harshness of reality and ‘evolve’/move on, while semi regularly visiting ‘the past’ (aka children and ex wives)… how easy it is for them to ‘learn from their mistakes’ and survive them while dumping all consequences on the women….
There is no sense of responsibility in any of these actions or words. You’re 100% right, Megan.
So now that Us weekly is owned by American media aka national enquirer doubt anyone’s leaking to them but then again who knows when it comes to Hollywood.
UsWeekly is from now on untrustworthy. Like you said it’s the same as the NE now .
Being the high profile couple that they were it’s no surprise they’re on the cover of the rags. The election actually gave them a pass in the beginning. My goodness, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were headlines on a regular, and they don’t come close to the adoration Angelina and Brad had. These are human beings and should be able to go on with their lives. We hold celebrities to such a high standard, when at the end of the day, they’re just like us……with a whole lot more money. I pay money to see a movie with the actor portraying a character….if it doesn’t affect me, what they do in their own time is their business. Next!
Why is Pitt expected to air out his dirt laundry for us? I know we are all curious, but he’s obviously working crap out with AJ and the kids, otherwise he wouldn’t be allowed to see them. I’m not team Brad but it’s weird to see people say he’s not taking accountability for his actions when we have no idea what’s going on. Maybe Angie doesn’t want this aired out either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because his wife and kid are still taking all the heat for his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BnAfn
You say “Brad is trying to make amends with his family.”
Did Brad say that in the piece? Use those words?
If he didn’t use those words, just think how much more remorseful and recalcitrant he would have seemed. It certainly would have called the dogs off the mother of his kids.
But i don’t think he said that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people are expecting him to air his dirty laundry but if he’s gonna keep his mouth shut than keep it shut; don’t go around implying you’re blameless and it’s all your spouse’s fault. Don’t throw a pity party about how sad you are for something you did. That’s why people want him to take responsability and to stop the veiled smear campaing against his wife. I don’t think that’s unreasonable.
If he has stopped drinking as he claimed, and he’s lost this much weight, really goes to show just how much he was drinking before all this shit hit the fan. Dude was probably half-loaded all the time.
I mean… c’mon now. http://imgur.com/a/JWNwL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg wow
So bloated and a few sheets to the wind
Where are the days where we ‘haters’ were told off when Pitt’s obvious cycle of alcohol bloat – detox – botox was mentioned? Dude’s looks went downhill from about WWZ, probably even before that. It’s harder to hide when you age. He did recover well though, amazing genetics.
This story (at least in terms of how the media and public are assigning blame) is fascinating from a sociological perspective.
After reading the article it reads like the writer (not you Kaiser, the E! “writer”) is talking out of both sides of her mouth about Angelina, in the guise of being neutral on her and giving Brad more credit than he actually deserves for his interview. This is like when some people praise dads up and down for washing the dishes or clothes or “babysitting” their own kids once or twice, but say little to nothing about the fact that the mother does this almost every day and goes to work for 8 hours. A man accepting responsibility for his bad behavior does not mean he won anything at all, it means he is just starting.
Brad, does deserve credit for admitting he was at fault for the divorce, but he did the bare minimum. A lot of people of falling over themselves to praise him like cured cancer or won a race that no one else knew was being run or wanted to participate in in the first place. He is slowly starting to act like a grown man with responsibilities, big effin woop.
He is a whiner and wants pitty from everyone. Real men owns their mistakes and does not blame parents, wife or alcohol. He threw Angelina under the bus, he could have made a statement in the beginning that it was his fault.
Though I loved Brangelina together I was always more a fan of Angelina than Brad. This incident has however turned me off particularly in how she handled it – it was all so overly dramatic and excessive in every which way.
I don’t know why but this whole thing made me so disappointed and sad – my opinion of both has worsened.
It says a lot about her that she didn’t want to seal the case. She should have done that for the kids from the beginning. If she didn’t do it because she wanted him to teach a lesson, it was a bad idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was no case before he tried to ditch their signed agreement. She had to go to court.
You lost the respect for her because she filed for divorce for “the health of th family”?
Yeah, she should have waited months for Pitt to decide that it was a good time to do that….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She handled this like a scorned woman at her wits end and I think the exposure was ultimately harmful to her kids. This could have went down more privately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A scorned woman? There were no other women involved, only an alcoholic loser. She reacted like a protective parent and she probably was at her wits end. Try doing time with an alcoholic, it’s an eye-opener.
I don’t think I said anything about other women? My dad is an alcoholic, so I’m well aware, but my Mom kept that stuff private so we didn’t become a running joke around town like what easily could have happened. I’m 100% team Angelina, always have been, but the incident was messy and public and it put the spotlight on Maddox and her kids, and I think with a cooler head she would have gone about it differently. She was clearly pissed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Angelina handled the divorce very badly in the beginning, very messy or, and it backfired on her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what Originaltessa, you didn’t say anything about other women. I saw the word scorned and ran with it before thinking or clarifying what I read. I’m sorry.
I agree.
Yep, IAWY.
I’m right there with you.
She filed for divorce and left it alone. Issued one statement. The press went into overdrive, along with people.Laughing, Taunting, JA memes, celebrating that he was cheating on her. She remained silent. Marion came out swinging. Keep me out of this storm. Then they went in on her saying he left her because she was a lunatic. CH. She was cheating on him etc.
Next Wasser or Geyer told Harvey Levin she left because of alcohol and substance abuse ahead of the CPS revealing they were investigating him. A story was already coming out of MN about what the workers heard and saw. Angie was like I REFUSE TO TAKE THE BLAME AGAIN FOR HIS SHIT. That is all. Goobye
I dont fuckin blame her, this was his mess, and tell me again if you wouldn’t leave a man swingin on your child and always drinking. On a flight pissy drunk, for what in front of your kids.
Then the slander began. Angelinas name rang like Lucifer himself and all she did was take her children out of a home where dad had a problem.
Exactly.
The press went into overdrive because of her statement. And she’s savvy enough to know better.
@Cherry: Her statement didn’t go into specific details about what happened though.
I think you should give credit to her lawyer, there were not filing documents with the court until he forced her lawyer to enforce that agreement and then he was him who requested emergency hearing with the court. Even her lawyer said after the emergency hearing it was a bad move from Brad lawyer to request hearing. You should read their lawyers emails everything was handled privately by their lawyers but Brad get inpatient.
@Fa Very good observation.
@Oxy, you thought she was over dramatic? What did you think about the golden boy rolling around on the ground with sand on his face, purporting to be in sooooo much emotional pain? Nothing dramatic there, amirite?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just still disgusted after reading some blogs,I mean my goodness it’s like people(majority WOMEN)were/are actually looking for a reason to blame Angelina!After the truth comes out(which really has been out there about brads drinking)the narrative now is I’m sure he drove him,or she’s crazy etc etc OMG!..This whole Brangelina divorce has just shown me that at times women will always look to blame the woman..I Can’t even imagine what the narrative would be like had the tables were turnt & Angelina were the one investigated…& also admitted to basically being an alcoholic..just really annoying and unfair how Jolie been treated really!
Some are women angry at Angelina because he got exposed. Angelina did not stay as they would have in the relationship.
Angelina is so strong, the public will NOT break her spirit. Angelina knows that its her children health and security that is most important and she has their love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He will be always coming out with a support and an applause from the crowd, and he knows it and is using it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SaraR. Angelina does NOT whine or want pity because she has seen real suffering in the world.
Angelina is not concerned about her image,
They’re both actors that want to curry public favor and sympathy. His stupid teary-eyed photo and her teary-eyed response during the BBC interview. It’s all rehearsed and thought out ahead of time.
I saw a comment from a woman who had just read the article. She said “so he had a drink or two and smacked a kid.” She actually read the part about him drinking almost daily since college, and still had to describe it as “a drink or two” Her comment reminded me of the saying about guys being led around by their d*ck. Apparently it’s an equal opportunity disorder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“.. it’s like people (majority WOMEN)were/are actually looking for a reason to blame Angelina! After the truth comes out(which really has been out there about brads drinking)the narrative now is I’m sure he drove him,or she’s crazy etc etc OMG!..This whole Brangelina divorce has just shown me that at times women will always look to blame the woman.”
You’re not wrong. I think part of the issue is that some women (and men too- I’ve noticed elsewhere that conservative/sexist dudes really CAN’T STAND Angelina) still haven’t gotten over their Bible-Thumper Butthurt over whatever did or didn’t happen between Angelina, Brad, and Jen 2 presidencies ago. Her looks probably don’t help either. And some will sort of salivate for the ‘takedown’ of a woman like Angelina, Beyoncé, and to a lesser extent, Jennifer Lawrence. But we’re seeing now more than ever what has always been true: Some women really are the ‘bros before hoes’ type and are ready to always have a sympathetic, infantilizing spin ready for men’s bad behavior (whether it’s “she drove him to drink”, “He was a poor rich guy who got duped”, “this is how men behave”, or “locker room talk”) while automatically painting the woman in the situation as the cold calculating narcissist or some other negative or finding some other way to throw women under the bus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina made it clear and is honest about why she filed for divorce, for the health of her Family. Thank Angelina for him getting the help he needed.
You can say whatever you want about Angelina but she does not Whine or ask the public for sympathy for herself.
Here are my two cents. I was in an intense relationship with an addict. It was a vicious cycle but I tried my damndest to make it work. One day, I was just done. There was no dramatic incident that pushed me over the edge, although, we previously had dramatic incidents. I was just done.
I imagine that Angelina just was done after a time of build up. Maybe his drunken state on the flight was just it for her. Was it ever determined who called CPS? I thought it was someone on the flight crew, but please correct me if I’m wrong. Maybe she looked at him and thought, “I’m done with this shit.”
damn it. he’s smarter than I thought and his PR is ON POINT. Not just talking about his PR team, but the way he calibrates his words on the interview: they’re precise and I wouldn’t say studied but he knows exactly what he wants to project. I truly think many people still underestimate how smart he is with his PR game.
Having said this there’s a battle lost from the start: the woman will always be the witch and the (white) handsome guy will always be the victim. The fact that he’s publicly taking responsibility makes him a saint, basically. No matter his wrongdoings, he always win.
I don’t think he is smart in general but when it comes to the media he is. All one needs to remember is that he was only a few credits shy of getting his degree in Journalism. This is a man who knows how the game is played from both ends. He knows how to sell himself. He knows what tone to strike in order to get everyone dancing to his tune.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Brad isn’t smart. Obviously he isn’t a rocket scientist, lawyer or mathematician but his social and emotional intelligence seems to be extremely high. That combined with his looks has led him to a very successful career on and off the screen. He seems to be lacking in consistency and/or focus issues which he why he keeps switching projects (architecture/real estate, winery, humanitarianism). A lot of intelligent people suffer from this and it doesn’t make you ‘not smart’.
@Jessica: His “social and emotional intelligence” has more to do with his partner and less to do with himself. When he was with Paltrow he was all about the NY elite scene because that was her world. When he was with Aniston he was about her beachy Cabo life. With Jolie is when he started getting into the whole humanitarian social justice thing. Why? Because that is her thing. I’ll believe Pitt gives an actual damn about all the humanitarian stuff he did while with Jolie if he continues to be active and travel like he was when he was with her after their divorce. And I don’t mean things he is seen at during the divorce, I mean if he is still doing those things long after the dust settles and has moved on to the next woman whose personality he can borrow. Because right now it looks like he is just going back to his default chilling with bros, hanging out frat dude persona. The only thing he has stuck with through all of them is architecture and weed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree his switching projects is directly related to who he’s with at the time but that’s more lacking in constancy. I don’t think his social and emotional intelligence comes from his partners, it’s him. The fact that he is able to quickly adapt and feel comfortable in different worlds is apart of that intelligence. Boring their interests and personality, yes; borrowing their social and emotional intelligence*, no.
*GP is completely lacking in emotional intelligence btw; Jennifer is very shallow but does seem to have enough social intelligence to stay in the Hollywood A-list.
Well, just reading the interview he’s still trying to talk like Angelina and her interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jinni I have my own views about the whole Brange breakup but had to catch my breath at the end of your post I lol so hard. Someone needs borrow your catchy phrase for titling a new glossy mag for fans of sad celeb breakups, “Architecture and Weed”.
“The fact that he’s publicly taking responsibility makes him a saint.” Isn’t if funny how that works out? Him publicly taking responsibility for his bad behavior makes HIM saint, but her hinting that there was some bad behavior on his part (without going into details) just by mentioning ‘the health of my family’ when leaving him over bad behavior makes her the villain and the bad parent.
The photos from the GQ articles are hilarious. I heard Brad followed a sad puppy around for weeks ahead of time to method up for the shoot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha, sweet
Agreed! All 3 gaunt, sad faced covers: pathetic. The clothes themselves are godawful. Each photo is worse than the one before, but the eyes-overflowing-with-tears is TOO MUCH! Poor poor Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!
Ugh i can’t imagine going through a divorce with the world paying attention. I can see the next headline ” Brad dating his therapist…Angie is furious and ready to start WW3″
His therapist is an “art therapist” and is married to the guy who owns the studio he’s been visiting 🙄. I’m willing to bet that Angelina would welcome him moving on but of course that wouldn’t sell mags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina will never win with some & she knows that. The man actually said he had a drinking problem that resulted in him acting in unacceptable ways and led to his divorce, & him not seeing his kids,that should be the headline. Brad pitt admits to drinking problem. It boggles the mind that people don’t think that Pitt has been getting away with who knows what for the best part of 30 years, it’s standard hollywood male issues Depp, Affleck etc Who knew the entire time Angelina was actually raising 7 kids? E is a joke, just like Us weekly and Page 6 with their lies of New York parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still can’t get over those GQ cover photos. He looks like he’s in the middle of an ad for constipation.
“Before Unstop the PipeXR, I was embarrassed about my bowel movements. Or lack thereof, [chuckle]. But Unstop the PipeXR helped me take my life back. No more hiding in crowds. No more missing out on life. No more reasons to look wistful while staring into the camera with powdered sugar on my face. Thanks, Unstop the PipeXR!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The styling and Brads posing is embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It made me think less of his acting ability, he was obviously ‘performing’ sadness.
I agree, but so was she imo in the interviews during her Cambodian movie premiere. I honestly don’t know what to think about that.
I still hate it that some websites dragged Marion into this messy divorce.
Like I said last night it never fails.He is hailed as brave, honest, raw more attractive for opening up and she is the angry,scorned ,evil woman.
The host of The Talk were fawning over him and saying they love him more.So a man admitting to behavior that destroys his family is praised.I doubt she would be praised if the roles were reversed.
He said this is all his fault. He owned it. He didn’t blame Angie nor anyone else. Why is that not enough? I think they are both in a better place and that is what matters for them and their children. We fans and none fans regardless of who you like don’t matter.
Let them just move on and all the back and forth mean nothing. Obviously the tabloid stories are FAKE and they know squat. I’m glad Brad said the truth and Angie was not attacked by him. Big disappointment for those that were all he is trashing her. She is trashing him. MOVE ON.
i’ve said this before and i stand by it: i think part of the reason jennifer anniston didn’t have children with brad pitt is because she didn’t think he’d be a good father. she had an abusive parent and he liked to party. putting up with it in a marriage can be different when you don’t have kids. i know people who are married to alcoholics who loved to being with a charming mr. good-time, life of the party where the hangovers and occasional bad night was just part of it. then they had kids and realized it was a real problem once the stress of it raising kids changed the fun drunk into the mean drunk and that having a useless spouse several days a week due to hangovers and sickness isn’t worth the trouble.
he manipulated that narrative big time when he jumped into bed with angie. he made it t sound like jen neglected him by refusing to have kids with him. now he has his kids and he squandered that marriage too.
Agreed.
That’s a very interesting take and may be a portion of it but I also think Jennifer just doesn’t want kids and wasn’t 100% honest with herself or him about it. She has been divorced from Brad since 2005 and still doesn’t have any kids with all her resources (adoption, surrogacy, sperm donor, etc.). Nothing wrong with not wanting kids but it’s clear it was his first priority and she wasn’t as gung-ho about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that article and she definitely said she wanted kids (I don’t remember them saying that kids wasn’t important to Brad) and I can imagine she doesn’t want to be a single mom. I think Jennifer at one point probably did want kids (most people do) but after so many years and nothing, I believe she just changed her mind and that was a portion of what led to the breakdown of their marriage*. I must say if I wake up one morning and Jen and Justin are on the cover of People magazine with a baby (adopted or surrogate) I’ll be absolutely shocked.
*yes I’m speculating because this is a gossip site.
I agree also. Now, does anyone have any theories on what was the catalyst for them finally getting married after 10 years, if he’s been an addicted mess for most of that decade? It seems a bit of an odd thing to do well after the realization of “nothing is going to change” must have set in. It seems as if they’ve been having problems for quite some time. So why get married (with the resultant ongoing divorce) rather than just continue living together? Wouldn’t it have been a lot less messy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many couples marry as a last-ditch bandaid for the problems in their relationship, but there’s a lot to suggest their primary motivation was the kids’ wanting it.
@lizzy
I think part of the reason Jennifer aniston didn’t have kids with Brad Pitt, is because you can’t have kids with someone who doesn’t want kids with you and wants to not be married to you anymore. That’s not me saying that. That’s Jen herself.
As for Pitt’s narrative. He told the world, Diane Sawyer, Charlie Rose and Oprah that their marriage wasn’t working because they had stopped growing, had different interests and didn’t have much in common. He was so final about his decision to move on if things weren’t working, Oprah had him on while promoting Troy to explain himself. That was pre Angelina. Everyone knew they weren’t working out waaay before Angelina. They had separated twice and she told some mag Brad wasnt even THE love of her life. You sure wouldn’t know it by her subsequent 10yr long pity party, but she said it. There are pics of them looking miserable in Malta, where Anison had visited only once over a 3 month period then told some mag she was loving her alone time. They both released an official statement saying it was an amicable split and they were moving on as friends.
Jen’s caveat was, ‘but only if you never hook up with the most beautiful woman in the world, as I have major insecurities.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had it all the best family and wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gunnar, “the only question I want to answer by his defenders and by himself is why…” Do you really think that is any of our business? I know I would not like it if people I don’t know wanted to ask me question about my personal business between me and my husband. Remember if he says anything it would be in print to embarrass his wife and children for many years to come. I know this is a gossip site but some of us is really taking this too personal, jmo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i am not gunnar but i can tell you that nothing to do with nobody’s business…more to do with a disturbing mindset…with an ability to completely and utterly be deaf, dumb and blind.
i do want to know how his defenders keep walking straight past facts, over and over and over again.
i take that mindset personally because it literally effects the world.
(the MINDSET. despite me saying this, and bolding it, i am sure someone will choose to read this as “brad and angelina’s divorce effects the world”. i am not saying that.)
and yes, oh yes, i am calling out deplorables. this is deplorable thinking, this is deplorable behaviour. textbook.
oh well. bigly collapse coming. fuck it all, right?
so sad.
don’t look to his defenders for any logic.
at this point i have to say i have seen wood chips that display more reasoning and deducing powers than some of these comments.
i never thought i would see *this* degree of obstinate ignorance.
shameful and telling.
oh well, humans will be humans, right?
+1000000 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Yes…. Brad won again….. He now admitted tht he’s wrong… People blame angelina until now. Does brad knows really know how to love? He’s taking talking, owning and taking responsibilities.. Brad knew all the sides is on him I really feel for angelina because she took all the heat, people blame her.
@del He needs to apply action instead of words in the future. I will say again Society looks to words that will make changes, its action that make changes. He said he will try to be a better man, Pay Attention to his Actions in the future.
His premiere for War Machine is in a few weeks , he shooting a new movie in July Ad Astra (pre-production) He has not stop working
What did he win? He lost his family.
Brad could admit to beating his children from the time of their birth and some people would still bend over backwards to make that Angelina’s fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#sarcasm
Yep. It would then become “Well SHE’s the bad person because why did she stay? Think of the Children! So much for her being Pro-Woman!” Not saying that that’s what I think happened with the Jolie-Pitts at all.
I gave him the benefit of the doubt until it became clear she’s getting sole physical custody of the kids (at least it seems that way). That wouldn’t have happened if there wasn’t plenty of evidence that he had anger and substance abuse issues, had been an absent father the bulk of the time since they married etc. He probably said something really terrible to/about Maddox on the plane, and for the kids’ sake everyone agreed he needed serious therapy to learn how to commit to (co-)parenting in a healthy way. More speculation–she was the alpha, more controlling, he was the beta in the relationship, more accommodating and he had anger issues related to that. Despite the heat when they got together, they seem like such opposites–easy to see how that could spiral into an unhealthy dynamic. But good that he took responsibility–no one forced him to drink and berate his kids. That’s entirely on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@crazydaisy below, I agree she’s a classy dame. I love how she’s just with her children and true not taking swings and being graceful and mature. I loved her before this mess, I’m in awe of her even more so and not because she’s pretending to be some perfect being, but because she’s always owned who she is , flaws and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This all makes sense, too.
No Angie’s said before that Brad is the disciplinarian, she let the kids do whatever they want. But that he wanted them to have structure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of us who identify as a fan of Angelina Jolie have strong, strong feelings about what is happening with the divorce. But of course, since we don’t really know Brad and Angie, most of what we feel and think about them is projection. Our past experience—of both our parents and our own relationships or marriages—is a huge influence on how we interpret stories about these celebrities whom we’ve never even met, but do sincerely, from a distance, LOVE. Or hate, depending.
I was glad that Brad admitted in the GQ interview that he is a lifelong substance abuser and drunkard. He pretty much took full responsibility for his marriage unraveling, and his family being “ripped apart” due to his drinking and absenteeism. He didn’t go into the plane incident, or confess to any physical/violent actions, which we all suspect are what pushed Angie over the edge. He comes off as cool and suave (“I was a professional”) and not very vulnerable, despite the sad puppy face and the therapy admission. On the other hand, this is an addict, fessing up in a public way, which is a big deal—a step necessary for recovery. He also admitted that he tends to hold a grudge, get very righteous over perceived slights, probably felt very sorry for himself at first, if not still. We don’t know. (And did anyone catch the line about “affairs” that would be spotlighted if the divorce were public? More to the story…)
I feel like Brad is in a process, a process at which he may or may not succeed. I appreciate that at least he said SOMETHING to own up to his accountability, and to release Angelina from being pegged as the unhinged b*tch with “no self-regulating mechanism.” He has taken a public step that gives him the opportunity to keep walking in the right direction. We don’t know if he will. He needs to take it way further to get my respect, hence I find the media fawning over ‘Brave Brad’ meme to be repulsive. On the other hand, he did come out and state he was a drunk who hit bottom and lost everything—that’s pretty big.
Meanwhile, I project that Angelina is just being the classiest dame ever, not taking any swings, caring for all SIX children on her own, being a role model of grace and maturity, beautiful as ever. Love her. xx
Best comment. I like Angelina and I happen to think she is a strong, classy, and no-nonsense woman.
I feel like Jen has been vindicated in some ways by his GQ interview. he blamed her for being a drug addict which he never stopped and became alcoholic during his relationship with jolie. but poor Jen was trashed by brangelina fans though the backlash brad received in 2011 and 2013 was something I hadn’t witnessed before since his smear campaign against her back then but am glad you guys know how it feels now. everything has beginning and an end in this world. brad will forever be a manchild, a whiner and loser. definitely jen, and all his other girlfriends dodged a huge bullet
Poor Jen? Angelina was also trashed and still is..
Right? Angelina and Jennifer were both smeared by his camp. It’s so obvious when you see he has been leaking lies to freaking IN TOUCH magazine. One of the most dispicable mags ever.
His team liked having the -fake image – of two women fight over him. They needed to keep Aniston in his narrative because the public likes her which is why he’s always said she’s his friend. Men looked at brad as a hero because he had two women fighting for him and women hated either Aniston or Jolie but loved Pitt. 🙄 His Pr team has always been good.
I stubled upon Harry Styles a few weeks ago when that new song came out so I googled him. Some photos popped up and he was wearing some of the clothes Brad is wearing in this photo shoot (I just love this coulourful style on men so some of the pieces sort of stuck with me). I find that funny because it occured (at least to me) that Brad is trying to stay relevant and hip. In reality though he is doing what some boy probably not even half his age did a while back. He seems a bit lost and grasping for some new identity and this whole PR thing reflects that. It all seems like a well crafted image. The surface. We are yet to see what is underneath and what he truly thinks of his actions and self inflicted situation.
I remember coming here when y’all would have post about Brangelina and I toldya he was a fake good daddy -he basically confirmed that in his interview. It was all for his image and he LOVES calling the paparazzi because back then he was photographed ditching his family ALL the time . Even when Angelina would be on humanitarian missions Pitt would be photographed flying somewhere and ditching the kids. He skipped out on Father’s Day and birthdays we know this because he was photographed ditching them.
Angelina wanted us all to believe he was a good partner/parent so she lied for him A LOT.
I think Angelina lied when she told us all that he was soooooo there for her during the double mastectomy- photos of Pitt traveling around the world around the same time she would’ve been going through it exist.
I think she was with him for the kids but if he didn’t want to help raise them what’s the point? Then when he is there helping he’s a jackass to her and the kids!!!!! No point!
Plus, she’s had to deal with her own past addictions so being with an addict was probably very toxic for her own sobriety.
So glad she got out of that toxic mess it’s just unfortunate it took him hurting the kids to get out.
his little stunt with the gq interview and all of the leaks to the media 🙄 Make him look real desperate. He needs his Netflix movie to be a hit because he has had back to back flops.
A lot the male celebrities are supporting him. Right he does heve production company and some them need work.
I don’t believe he abused the kids because Angelina is a mother Bear. If he had those kids would be on the next plane to Rwanda or some other back of beyond place with a guard to keep Pitt out. She wouldn’t care about legal things, she has the money and she would protect them.
I think he was just a boozy pain in the arse, shouty husband.
He has won the PR war though- very clever
I do not believe Angelina was playing the PR game. Angelina has her children and that’s more important to her than PR image. She understands she will never be accepted by some of the public and she does not care.
Some people really believe that she cares what you think of her, ‘NOPE’. On the other hand he does care what you think of him.
he’s clever or the public is dense??
Anyway, I’ve always said he was the one controlling Brangelina image. He has CAA behind him she doesn’t. CAA gets there way from the media for Brad by using other clients as leverage.
When he recieved awards he never thanked Angelina Why?
No side here. Just a Minnesotan correcting something: It’s International Falls Airport, not Falls International Airport. Gotta represent!
Question why is brad so liked in hollyweird?
She must have known what he was like, having been together so long. Makes you wonder why she married him when she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps the reason is, like for most of the other people who get married – because she loved him? Because he promised to change his behavior? Because she knew he was good man with troubles? She probably still loves him, but what happened with the kids was just too much for her…
I never read the GQ article but had to laugh when I saw the pics. He looks ridiculous!
You should read it. My thoughts were “pretentious” and “self-absorbed”. May be just me.
Just read it and agree with you.
No-you’re right. The whole thing is eye roll inducing.
omg this: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/lostinshowbiz/2017/may/04/who-let-brad-pitt-fashotainment-gq-style-shoot-interview-happen
Where. Is. Your. Agent. Lol!
Alcoholism is a disease, even when the rich and famous suffer from it. Hope there’s healing and reconciliation for all here.
Sorry double post.
I’m happy he is doing better, I have always been a brad fan, but I was happy when he got with Angelina, now, not so much, they both had problems, the way she handle the divorce have changed my opinion of her, brad will continue to improve by contining getting the help he needs, being forced to do things like that in public is not a great ideal, and people are still not happy, brad owes us nothing, and I’m a fan.
Her negativity is with or without him its her youth and crazy style wild days that makes easy on them to have it like that for her. Not all what she is now or how she moves …
This doesn’t change anything much for her IMO except help a little bit . still her too much aggressivenes
were not smart regardless of what going down unless she has a certain proof he’s guilty and was found guilty IMO ..
I hope this won’t be like this for another year…
@candies. But how can you explain that angelina has the custody of their children?
You can all keep trying to make Brad a bad person. Angie grew tired of him and his drinking. It’s not a scandalous as anyone else’s life
Angelina once said she always married men who should’ve just been her friends. He’s probably a decent friend but he’s obviously a terrible husband and terrible father by his own admission.
I don’t know how many times his fans need to be reminded that cps will never reveal their findings but all signs point to him never being cleared. He’s going through the same steps every other child abuser does when they get caught by cps. Actually sometimes cps lets those abusers off light — his stuff must have been baaaaad!!!
She’ll come out of this and treat him the same way she treats her dad. He’s in her life because he’s family but she’ll never fully trust him.
@YepIsaidit Thank you so much for speaking the truth!
Question with all the stressors Angelina was under in the last several years, she never took to reckless behavior to jeopardize her family. Why does he get a pass for his bad behavior? What a Weak man.
Those pics good god!!!!
I honestly can’t take this guy. And that interview; how do you achieve making yourself so suave by being an alcoholic douche. “I can drink a Russian under the table with his vodka”😂😂
What a douche!
Affleck can learn a lot from him in terms of PR.
I feel bad for his kids, jeez having him as a parent must be exhausting.
Men and their luxury of still finding yourself even at the age of 53. A woman better figure herself out the moment she gets her period because everyone has an opinion of her life. This fuvking world has to be reset, ugh.
Amen!
