GOP healthcare bill: rape, sexual assault & C-sections are ‘preexisting conditions’

I’ve gotten used to the idea that I probably won’t be able to afford health insurance after this year. While I had many problems with Obamacare, I felt good about participating in the ACA because millions of Americans were finally able to afford quality healthcare. I also felt good about the ACA because one of the major things the ACA got right was that insurance companies could no longer treat a vagina as a “pre-existing condition.” Pre-ACA, insurance companies regularly hiked women’s rates or denied coverage to women for necessary reproductive-health issues. The ACA changed that. And now Republicans are about to gut those provisions and take us back to the dark ages. Note: I wasn’t even going to write about Trumpcare today but I just read this story and I couldn’t believe what I was reading.

An amendment in the GOP health-care-reform bill will allow states to deny coverage for preexisting conditions, including sexual assault. Pre-Obamacare rape survivors who sought treatment for their injuries could be denied health care later on. Under Obamacare, preexisting conditions were guaranteed to receive coverage — among them, sexual assault. The American Health Care Act is going to change that. The new MacArthur-Meadows Amendment will allow states to discriminate based on medical history, reportedly without mitigating the subsequent high cost of health care for millions of Americans. In addition to rape, postpartum depression, Cesarean sections, and surviving domestic violence are all considered preexisting conditions. Companies can also deny coverage for gynecological services and mammograms. President Trump, who thinks Bill O’Reilly has done nothing wrong, has a litany of sexual harassment claims against him, and is responsible for the quote “grab ’em by the p-ssy,” tweeted that he will “[take] care of pre-existing conditions!” The amendment also reads, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.” Maybe Ivanka will stand up this time and explain that the majority of people who get pregnant, are domestically abused, or are raped are women.

[From NY Magazine]

Think about that. Think about being denied coverage when you are raped or sexually assaulted. Think about how in Trump’s America, rape is a pre-existing condition because hey, you’re a woman, right? What did you expect? And what are you doing having a C-section?? In Trump’s America, women should give birth naturally, in alleys and gutters, because having a vagina makes you sub-human.

Paul Ryan is really trying to sell the sh-t out of this bill too. I hope his wife and daughters are watching.