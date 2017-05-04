“Rihanna’s new boyfriend might be an Olympic fencer” links

Rihanna’s new man: Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson? [LaineyGossip]
Tom Cruise & Vanessa Kirby’s scintillating sexual chemistry. [Dlisted]
Who did Drake allegedly knock up this time? [Starcasm]
Bella Thorne exists to post selfies. [Popoholic]
Does Amy Schumer want kids? [Wonderwall]
Wonder Woman is a blockbuster underdog. [Pajiba]
It’s amazing that they’re only giving this to Cher now. [JustJared]
Chloe Sevigny is suddenly very cleavage-y. [IDLY]
Olivia Munn’s job is very glamorous. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Hillary Clinton was honored by Planned Parenthood. [Socialite Life]
He’s only gonna be good for me if the bad Gyal wants to publicly claim him.. if not then this is “one of her lil friends, she has” Related to him, he looks amazing with no shirt and also totally my hair twinsie with more ashing toner .. I’m into obvs!
+1.
Ew why did I click that Tom Cruise link? Why!!!!!
As long as he’s okay with her being who she is, and not a abusive a-hole, then sure. Get yours, Rih.
Judging from the pic I get this is my +1 gay BFF. But I haven’t read a thing.
I thought Miles was gay for some reason. Maybe it was seeing him in Twigs’ Nike video or something like that — that gave me the impression. Hmmm
Her lipstick at the Met Gala…I’m loving it!
Well I guess my new boyfriend may be Anderson Cooper.
Her fans will hate this but Miles should run for the hills. Rihanna is a fun casual hookup but just no good in relationships. I dont think she did the requisite post Chris Brown work on herself.
Better than her last. Who’s now coupled up with Kylie.
