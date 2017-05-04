“Rihanna’s new boyfriend might be an Olympic fencer” links

Rihanna’s new man: Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson? [LaineyGossip]
Tom Cruise & Vanessa Kirby’s scintillating sexual chemistry. [Dlisted]
Who did Drake allegedly knock up this time? [Starcasm]
Bella Thorne exists to post selfies. [Popoholic]
Does Amy Schumer want kids? [Wonderwall]
Wonder Woman is a blockbuster underdog. [Pajiba]
It’s amazing that they’re only giving this to Cher now. [JustJared]
Chloe Sevigny is suddenly very cleavage-y. [IDLY]
Olivia Munn’s job is very glamorous. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Hillary Clinton was honored by Planned Parenthood. [Socialite Life]

The Met Gala 2017

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Rihanna’s new boyfriend might be an Olympic fencer” links”

  1. QQ says:
    May 4, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    He’s only gonna be good for me if the bad Gyal wants to publicly claim him.. if not then this is “one of her lil friends, she has” Related to him, he looks amazing with no shirt and also totally my hair twinsie with more ashing toner .. I’m into obvs!

    Reply
  2. pinetree13 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Ew why did I click that Tom Cruise link? Why!!!!!

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    May 4, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    As long as he’s okay with her being who she is, and not a abusive a-hole, then sure. Get yours, Rih.

    Reply
  4. Lama Bean says:
    May 4, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Judging from the pic I get this is my +1 gay BFF. But I haven’t read a thing.

    Reply
  5. Peeking in says:
    May 4, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I thought Miles was gay for some reason. Maybe it was seeing him in Twigs’ Nike video or something like that — that gave me the impression. Hmmm

    Reply
  6. Cherrypie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Her lipstick at the Met Gala…I’m loving it!

    Reply
  7. BJ says:
    May 4, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Well I guess my new boyfriend may be Anderson Cooper.

    Reply
  8. Cherise says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Her fans will hate this but Miles should run for the hills. Rihanna is a fun casual hookup but just no good in relationships. I dont think she did the requisite post Chris Brown work on herself.

    Reply
  9. Word says:
    May 4, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Better than her last. Who’s now coupled up with Kylie.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment