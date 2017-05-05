Laura Benanti on her new baby: We would sleep for 2 hours out of 24

I know Laura Benanti, 37, from Nashville, where she played a country singer escaping a domestic abuser. You may know her for her impression of Melania Trump on Colbert, or for her role as twins on Supergirl. She’s also a Broadway star, having won a Tony and is currently starring on TBS comedy The Detour, with Natalie Zea and Jason Jones. She’s doing a two show concert with her mother, Linda, also a Broadway actress and singer, over the weekend.

So Benanti has her plate full, and she also has a new baby at home. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Ella Rose Benanti-Brown, on Valentine’s Day. (Benanti has been open about the fact that she experienced a first trimester miscarriage in 2015.) I wouldn’t normally cover her, but I found her candor about caring for her daughter so refreshing and funny. She admitted that there was a time when she and her husband barely slept because the baby would be up most of the day.

How has the transition to motherhood been?

Ella is amazing and I love her so much, but it’s hard. When you follow people on Instagram or social media, all you see are pictures of their adorable babies and animal ear hats. What you don’t see is a lot of the exhaustion and figuring stuff out. It’s a huge adjustment to suddenly be caring for this precious little person. My husband and I are absolutely in love with her and also exhausted. We don’t know what we’re doing. Why did they let us go home with a baby? Have you been sleeping at all?

Only recently. She’s had a lot of belly problems, so for a while weren’t sleeping at all. We would sleep for maybe two hours in a 24-hour period, but lately she has been doing better. What’s a typical day like with Ella?

A lot of feeding, a lot of changing of diapers, a lot of bouncing her up and down on the yoga ball, a lot of consoling her and a lot of waving a rattle in front of her… I take her for walks, but I don’t ever leave the house for me unless I’m going to a doctor’s appointment. I’m not exercising and lunching with friends [because] it’s been pretty consuming. Right now, I’m taking her to a baby osteopath. It’s essentially like a chiropractor for babies.

I love that she’s telling it like it is and isn’t pulling any punches. Her day with a newborn is challenging, it’s mundane, she sounds like she gets overwhelmed and she’s not fronting like everything is amazing. When my son was first born he also had a lot of stomach problems and I went on this crazy elimination diet (I was nursing) to try and figure out what was causing him problems. I eliminated all gluten, dairy and red meat and was just drinking rice milk and eating things like plain chicken and turkey. It was easier to lose the baby weight but I was just so tired. My husband and I got barely any sleep and I remember how hard it was – vaguely. It goes so fast too.

Also, after writing all this I found this really lovely Instagram that she wrote about her experiences as a new mom.

