Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder are pregnant, ‘never experienced anything more powerful’

Amidst all the depressing, angering news yesterday I was mildly distracted with the happy announcement that Nikki Reed is pregnant with Ian Somerhalder’s baby. I know that sounds trite and stupid like I’m taking the piss, but it did brighten my day momentarily. I saw the pregnancy announcement and smiled. These two are so in love and so demonstrative about it that there’s something comforting in that. I have personally never been that much in love and it looks smothering to me, but you know they are genuine about it – neither one of them are decent enough actors to fake it.

Here’s the pregnancy announcement which Nikki posted to her Instagram. It has a sweet message to their baby.

Ian posted the same photo with a different message that is just as heartfelt.

To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy.
Love,
Ian

[From Instagram]

Read how he phrased that – “we,” “us,” “our,” and the few “I” statements focus on how amazed he is. He loves the hell out of Nikki and their soon-to-be-born baby and he thinks of them all as a unit. This got me a little at this vulnerable time. I know that’s cheesy but it’s true!

Compare this pregnancy announcement with Justin Timberlake’s or Ryan Lochte’s, both of whom cropped their pregnant partner’s faces out of the announcements and had statements which were all about them and the gift they were getting. (Seriously, both Lochte and Timberlake called the babies their gift and didn’t thank their pregnant partners or even show their faces.)

So it’s nice to see a couple who are so crazy about each other and excited to bring a new little person into their orbit. They know it’s not about them personally, it’s about their partner and the love they have for each other and for their upcoming baby.

Congratulations to Ian and Nikki on their preexisting condition! They are going to be such over-the-top parents and I can’t wait.

31 Responses to “Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder are pregnant, ‘never experienced anything more powerful’”

  1. slowsnow says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Oh the cheesy photo!!
    Is he Rob Lowe’s son or something? They look exactly the same to me.

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:48 am

      Yeah, I also think he’s super similar to Rob Lowe, and both of them were pretty for exactly five minutes, then started aging into scary.

      Nikki, however, gets more and more beautiful with age, what an amazing strong face and warm colouring. Congratulations on the impending kid.

      Reply
  2. MaybeTomorrow says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:44 am

    He’s so pretty. She’s not bad either. But I gagged a bit over the announcement. Saccharine.

    Clearly I’m jealous.

    Reply
  3. Zuzus Girl says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Yes, they are cheesy but cute together. It’s refreshing that they are so gaga over each other and trying to be pretentious about it. Congrats on the little one.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      May 5, 2017 at 10:38 am

      She was gaga over her first husband, Paul McDonald, as well until she left him for this guy. I hate when couples say they’re pregnant. Just a pet peeve, but I’ve yet to see a dude deliver the baby! I’m so nit picky, I think I have been since trump entered the picture….and that medical bill passing. Moses smell the roses….

      Reply
      • CommentingBunny says:
        May 5, 2017 at 10:46 am

        OMG – my pet peeve too. There’s a whole host of physical stuff that happens when you are pregnant that the most wonderful and supportive partner can’t share. It’s a physical state, and saying “we” or “they” are pregnant diminishes what the woman who is actually pregnant is experiencing. I love the intent to acknowledge the partner’s involvement and excitement so I like to say SHE is pregnant and THEY are expecting.

      • Delta Juliet says:
        May 5, 2017 at 10:52 am

        Oh my HUGE pet peeve. I threw up for 9 months straight. If my husband had said “we’re pregnant” I would have been like “no dude, you just spermed it up. I’M PREGNANT”

      • Nancy says:
        May 5, 2017 at 11:01 am

        Right ladies! I gave birth last fall, 14 years after baby number 1! My husband knows his role and as @CommentingBunny said: She is pregnant, they are expecting. My kitchen is closed now, but giving birth is a solo performance.

  4. QQ says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Lordy I am gonna Need Insulin shots for the duration of this pregnancy, i Think they will attempt to heal us through the power of their love and wondrous pregnancy as they go on

    Reply
  5. Alp says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:53 am

    “Congratulations to Ian and Nikki on their preexisting condition! “LOL

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 5, 2017 at 10:48 am

      GOLD. Also this: “neither one of them are decent enough actors to fake it.”

      lol

      I like these two. Yes they are corny AF but they do seem genuinely great together. But the real reason that I like them is because of their work with animals. They seem like good peeps to me.

      Reply
  6. Emily says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:56 am

    They are truly doing the most in these captions but…I’m pretty lenient when it comes to babies so I’ll allow it.

    Reply
  7. Brunswickstoval says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:57 am

    They both look in each photo as if the photo was taken at an unexpected time. My first pregnancy was all rainbows and unicorns. Good luck to them it’s a wonderful time. Still no clue who either of them are (obv not part of their demographic) apart from what I see on here.

    Reply
  8. Wellsie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Buddy’s face is like, sickly-sweet. I can’t with that. The moment I read the headline I thought, “Now they are one step closer to a messy break-up.” I must be in a foul mood. Grumble grumble.

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Eh they are both super try hard so all I did seeing this yesterday was roll my eyes

    Reply
  10. Gene123 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I’m exhausted by this pregnancy already.

    Congrats to them, hope she has an easy and healthy pregnancy

    Reply
  11. Tess says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

    It’s cute, but man do those other guys set the bar so low.

    Reply
  12. Chelsey says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I find them both so extra.

    I can’t believe he’s 38!

    Reply
  13. Lady D says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I like this couple, mostly for their love of rescue animals. Congrats on the baby and I hope they make it.

    Reply
  14. ell says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:32 am

    maybe i’m too cynical, but the whole we love each other so much on social media never does it for me. it’s cheesy and tacky, and it gives me second hand embarrassment.

    Reply
  15. JenB says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

    “Congrats on your pre-existing condition!” – LOVE IT!
    She is beautiful and her face looks flawlessly symmetrical to me.

    Reply
  16. Aysla says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:11 am

    In total agreement with you, CB. I love the focus on “we”/”us” in his note, focusing on their little family as a unit as opposed to just himself. I would have been peeved if he had said “our pregnancy”/”we’re pregnant” ala Ashton Kutcher, but he didn’t. He focused on the beauty of starting a family. Can’t hate. I enjoyed this dose of sweetness.

    After reading Kitten’s comment above regarding their animal rescue work… My esteem for them has risen. Major kudos. I have done animal rescue work myself, and animal lovers are my kind of people. I’m feeling a little more mushy and sentimental today for some reason, so my poor pets have been truly smothered today and it’s not even noon yet! Hurray for days off.

    Reply
  17. Turtle says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:39 am

    CB really cracking wise this morning. Awesome.

    These two are seconds away from behaving as if no one has ever given birth or experienced the birth of a child. I preemptively draw the line at the inevitable mediocre children’s book, CD of lullabies and children’s clothing line. And as soon as one of them says, “It’s not about ME anymore…” I will throw something. Until then, mazel.

    Reply
  18. Sherry Phillips says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I love them! And yes, yesterday’s announcement made me smile too.

    Reply
  19. la_maga says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    I needed this. Seriously, they’ve not hurt anyone, they’re in love, they’re having a baby. And he actually seems to be so respectful of her. Good on them. If anyone is going to talk about their extra-ness on social media…I mean… everything is extra in the States right now. It’s nice to hear about people being happy.

    Reply
  20. kimbers says:
    May 5, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    What baby announcement isnt cheesy? Famous or not they’re ALL cheesy, but whatever the people should be excited about their offspring.

    Reply
  21. A says:
    May 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I thought she was his beard.

    Reply

