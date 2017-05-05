Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder are pregnant, ‘never experienced anything more powerful’

Amidst all the depressing, angering news yesterday I was mildly distracted with the happy announcement that Nikki Reed is pregnant with Ian Somerhalder’s baby. I know that sounds trite and stupid like I’m taking the piss, but it did brighten my day momentarily. I saw the pregnancy announcement and smiled. These two are so in love and so demonstrative about it that there’s something comforting in that. I have personally never been that much in love and it looks smothering to me, but you know they are genuine about it – neither one of them are decent enough actors to fake it.

Here’s the pregnancy announcement which Nikki posted to her Instagram. It has a sweet message to their baby.

Ian posted the same photo with a different message that is just as heartfelt.

To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy.

Love,

Ian

[From Instagram]

Read how he phrased that – “we,” “us,” “our,” and the few “I” statements focus on how amazed he is. He loves the hell out of Nikki and their soon-to-be-born baby and he thinks of them all as a unit. This got me a little at this vulnerable time. I know that’s cheesy but it’s true!

Compare this pregnancy announcement with Justin Timberlake’s or Ryan Lochte’s, both of whom cropped their pregnant partner’s faces out of the announcements and had statements which were all about them and the gift they were getting. (Seriously, both Lochte and Timberlake called the babies their gift and didn’t thank their pregnant partners or even show their faces.)

So it’s nice to see a couple who are so crazy about each other and excited to bring a new little person into their orbit. They know it’s not about them personally, it’s about their partner and the love they have for each other and for their upcoming baby.

Congratulations to Ian and Nikki on their preexisting condition! They are going to be such over-the-top parents and I can’t wait.