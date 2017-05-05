Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder are pregnant, ‘never experienced anything more powerful’

Amidst all the depressing, angering news yesterday I was mildly distracted with the happy announcement that Nikki Reed is pregnant with Ian Somerhalder’s baby. I know that sounds trite and stupid like I’m taking the piss, but it did brighten my day momentarily. I saw the pregnancy announcement and smiled. These two are so in love and so demonstrative about it that there’s something comforting in that. I have personally never been that much in love and it looks smothering to me, but you know they are genuine about it – neither one of them are decent enough actors to fake it.
Here’s the pregnancy announcement which Nikki posted to her Instagram. It has a sweet message to their baby.
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you… Love Your parents
Ian posted the same photo with a different message that is just as heartfelt.
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy.
Love,
Ian
Read how he phrased that – “we,” “us,” “our,” and the few “I” statements focus on how amazed he is. He loves the hell out of Nikki and their soon-to-be-born baby and he thinks of them all as a unit. This got me a little at this vulnerable time. I know that’s cheesy but it’s true!
Compare this pregnancy announcement with Justin Timberlake’s or Ryan Lochte’s, both of whom cropped their pregnant partner’s faces out of the announcements and had statements which were all about them and the gift they were getting. (Seriously, both Lochte and Timberlake called the babies their gift and didn’t thank their pregnant partners or even show their faces.)
So it’s nice to see a couple who are so crazy about each other and excited to bring a new little person into their orbit. They know it’s not about them personally, it’s about their partner and the love they have for each other and for their upcoming baby.
Congratulations to Ian and Nikki on their preexisting condition! They are going to be such over-the-top parents and I can’t wait.
Oh the cheesy photo!!
Is he Rob Lowe’s son or something? They look exactly the same to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I also think he’s super similar to Rob Lowe, and both of them were pretty for exactly five minutes, then started aging into scary.
Nikki, however, gets more and more beautiful with age, what an amazing strong face and warm colouring. Congratulations on the impending kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so pretty. She’s not bad either. But I gagged a bit over the announcement. Saccharine.
Clearly I’m jealous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they are cheesy but cute together. It’s refreshing that they are so gaga over each other and trying to be pretentious about it. Congrats on the little one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was gaga over her first husband, Paul McDonald, as well until she left him for this guy. I hate when couples say they’re pregnant. Just a pet peeve, but I’ve yet to see a dude deliver the baby! I’m so nit picky, I think I have been since trump entered the picture….and that medical bill passing. Moses smell the roses….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG – my pet peeve too. There’s a whole host of physical stuff that happens when you are pregnant that the most wonderful and supportive partner can’t share. It’s a physical state, and saying “we” or “they” are pregnant diminishes what the woman who is actually pregnant is experiencing. I love the intent to acknowledge the partner’s involvement and excitement so I like to say SHE is pregnant and THEY are expecting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my HUGE pet peeve. I threw up for 9 months straight. If my husband had said “we’re pregnant” I would have been like “no dude, you just spermed it up. I’M PREGNANT”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right ladies! I gave birth last fall, 14 years after baby number 1! My husband knows his role and as @CommentingBunny said: She is pregnant, they are expecting. My kitchen is closed now, but giving birth is a solo performance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lordy I am gonna Need Insulin shots for the duration of this pregnancy, i Think they will attempt to heal us through the power of their love and wondrous pregnancy as they go on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean we need all the healing we can get. I say bring it! *prepares insulin for QQ*
The throwback to Timberlake and Lochte is just too douchey for me today. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂 dying at your comment QQ, needed it today- thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Congratulations to Ian and Nikki on their preexisting condition! “LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOLD. Also this: “neither one of them are decent enough actors to fake it.”
lol
I like these two. Yes they are corny AF but they do seem genuinely great together. But the real reason that I like them is because of their work with animals. They seem like good peeps to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are truly doing the most in these captions but…I’m pretty lenient when it comes to babies so I’ll allow it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both look in each photo as if the photo was taken at an unexpected time. My first pregnancy was all rainbows and unicorns. Good luck to them it’s a wonderful time. Still no clue who either of them are (obv not part of their demographic) apart from what I see on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buddy’s face is like, sickly-sweet. I can’t with that. The moment I read the headline I thought, “Now they are one step closer to a messy break-up.” I must be in a foul mood. Grumble grumble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh they are both super try hard so all I did seeing this yesterday was roll my eyes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just a pet peeve here: She is pregnant. He is not pregnant. They are having a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m exhausted by this pregnancy already.
Congrats to them, hope she has an easy and healthy pregnancy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s cute, but man do those other guys set the bar so low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find them both so extra.
I can’t believe he’s 38!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this couple, mostly for their love of rescue animals. Congrats on the baby and I hope they make it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the same above, Lady D.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
maybe i’m too cynical, but the whole we love each other so much on social media never does it for me. it’s cheesy and tacky, and it gives me second hand embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Congrats on your pre-existing condition!” – LOVE IT!
She is beautiful and her face looks flawlessly symmetrical to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In total agreement with you, CB. I love the focus on “we”/”us” in his note, focusing on their little family as a unit as opposed to just himself. I would have been peeved if he had said “our pregnancy”/”we’re pregnant” ala Ashton Kutcher, but he didn’t. He focused on the beauty of starting a family. Can’t hate. I enjoyed this dose of sweetness.
After reading Kitten’s comment above regarding their animal rescue work… My esteem for them has risen. Major kudos. I have done animal rescue work myself, and animal lovers are my kind of people. I’m feeling a little more mushy and sentimental today for some reason, so my poor pets have been truly smothered today and it’s not even noon yet! Hurray for days off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB really cracking wise this morning. Awesome.
These two are seconds away from behaving as if no one has ever given birth or experienced the birth of a child. I preemptively draw the line at the inevitable mediocre children’s book, CD of lullabies and children’s clothing line. And as soon as one of them says, “It’s not about ME anymore…” I will throw something. Until then, mazel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them! And yes, yesterday’s announcement made me smile too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I needed this. Seriously, they’ve not hurt anyone, they’re in love, they’re having a baby. And he actually seems to be so respectful of her. Good on them. If anyone is going to talk about their extra-ness on social media…I mean… everything is extra in the States right now. It’s nice to hear about people being happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What baby announcement isnt cheesy? Famous or not they’re ALL cheesy, but whatever the people should be excited about their offspring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was his beard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse