Ivanka Trump’s dumb book is being called vapid, ignorant, offensive & oblivious

I’ve actually gotten requests to do more coverage of Precious Ivanka Trump and her stupid little book, Women Who Work. Ivanka got the book deal and “wrote” the book before her Bigly father won the presidency. Even if that is the excuse – that she wrote it without knowing she would be the First Daughter – the book is still trash. So, here are some stories just about Precious Ivanka and her sad book.
Ivanka is most likely in breach of ethics rules. Ivanka believes that as long as she doesn’t explicitly promote her book – like, through signings or whatever – she is not in violation of any ethics rules. This is not true, especially since she’s been tweeting and Instagramming about the book for weeks. She’s also been very visible in the past few weeks, giving interviews and dropping sympathetic stories about herself to the press. This is what’s known as a promotional tour. And it’s unethical.
The book is pretty stupid. Most book critics, casual readers and reviewers all agree: the book is dumb. The New Yorker called it “painfully oblivious” and pointed out that Ivanka tries to give the impression, in life, that she’s at least a self-aware person. The book makes it clear that she is not, and that she’s just a rich, pampered, precious princess who has no idea what real women face.
Professional reviewers/critics hate it. CNN did a piece on various professional reviews and here are some of the words and phrases used: “Witlessly derivative,” “a grab-bag of generic work-life advice,” “it is really vapid,” and “lack of awareness.”
Jane Goodall doesn’t know her. Ivanka quotes Goodall in the book. Goodall was all “I don’t know her.” Goodall also used the opportunity – the opportunity of journalists calling her up to ask what she thought of being quoted by Precious – to remind everyone that Trump hates the environment and endangered wildlife.
Reshma Saujani hates Ivanka too. Saujani is the founder of the nonprofit Girls Who Code, and Ivanka quotes from Saujani in the book. Saujani tweeted to Ivanka: “don’t use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit #askivanka.” Pulitzer-prize winning author Junot Diaz hates Ivanka too. He called out her complicity in her father’s white supremacy.
Ivanka feels like a slave too, you guys. She used a quote from Toni Morrison’s Beloved about actual slavery and she made it about women being “slaves” to a schedule. OMFG.
Ivanka Trump used a Toni Morrison quote about slavery to caution women to not be a slave to their schedules. https://t.co/cAJrrX7aM3 pic.twitter.com/LQr5sfxKbW
— Yashar (@yashar) May 4, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Her book should have been titled “Alternative Facts.”
#PippaTips
amazing
That’s the very first thing I thought too.
Honestly, I’d rather read Pippa’s “Women who marry moderately wealthy guys” over Ivanka’s “Women who work at Daddy’s”
Is her daddy on twitter telling these people off and defending Princess?
I’m sure Kellyanne will be along shortly on Fox to tell everyone to go out and buy it. And all those idiots will go out and buy it-just like they did with her clothes.
I’m sure Deplorables everywhere are buying several copies to bump up sales and support poor Ivanka.
I might read it just to see what is in it. And because I believe that you can’t criticize something without being familiar with it. This belief is the reason that I (1) sat through the first God-awful Twilight movie and (2) purchased and tried unsuccessfully to get past page 100 of the dreadful 50 Shades of Grey book). But I refuse to buy it and put money into that awful family’s pockets. I will look for it this summer at the public library!
Getting it from the library still puts money in her pocket — libraries don’t just get books for free. Hopefully ours won’t unless someone demands it.
@Neelyo, yes they are you can see some of their reviews on Amazon
If there’s anything good to come out of the Trump presidency, it’s that Ivanka who has always been seen as the Trump with substance, is actually just as clueless. She just has a better, more attractive PR game.
But she’s pretty dumb though, isn’t she? She had to be ‘helped’ into college from her fancy private NY school, yes? And so did dummy husband Jared too? His criminal father paid millions to get him in to college. They have good PR skills, as all liars do.
OMG @HHS
You are so right, before this whole election, I actually liked her. I thought she was eloquent and did not get in trouble like other rich kids. Now, am like really, so there was nothing there just a shell. I hope she a back up plan after her father is impeached because the women she wants to take her seriously will never.
Yeah in those days she was fortunate to be compared to the likes of Paris Hilton etc. All she had to do was keep her underwear on in public, not get DUI’s and ”attend” college (allegedly rarely). Oh and also be able to put a sentence together. The bar was set very low for ”wealthy socialites” and she got way too much credit for doing things most of us ”regular people” do day to day! She owes Paris, Lindsay etc a muffin basket.
I used to like Ivanka Trump before The Orange One became our POTUS. Now she’s just a big disappointment.
Many thanks for the deliciously bad hair-flipping pic!
Yes indeed : ))))
She looks… like she should be male? Is it only me who sees that?
oh the constant playing with the hair!! so juvenile!! it drives me batty!
plus it highlights her freakishly long neck……
THe slavery quote is what got me. You don’t get to profit off black women while you support the white supremacist in chief
Slavery was just like an exhausting day when you have to work AND deal with the kids because the nanny is sick, amirite? Ivanka so gets it, y’all. /s
Slavery? What slavery? Ben Carson said it was “immigrantion.”
I love you.
You win LOL
Having to attend meetings AND answer emails is like being shackled with 400 slaves in a ship’s hold for four months, don’tcha know.
Should be called “Women who are Complicit”.
I won’t be reading the book. But, I can highly recommend the reviews of the book on Amazon. Sounds as though it reads like #Ivankatips.
Ooh, I must check out those reviews.
They’re hilarious.
Looking at the pic… everybody who said she looks like an alien is right.
Oh my lord you couldn’t even make this up. That slave quote from Toni Morrison shows an incredible lack of any social, historical understanding.
It reminds me of when my sister was a teenager and we went to an old rum plantation in the Caribbean. It was a hot day and her water bottle got warm, and there were bugs. In typical self-absorbed, overly dramatic and thoughtless teenage fashion my sister declared “now I know what it is to be a slave!”. We all laughed at her and admonished her and made such fun of her, and to this day we laugh about her saying such a thing just because she was warm and uncomfortable. She laughs about it too now because she’s a grown woman who’s mind grew far, far beyond teenage dramatics and simplistic (and downright insulting!) thinking like that.
Ivanka is still that dramatic teenager making inappropriate, small-minded statements that deserve nothing more than laughter.
The problem with Ivanka (well one of the problems) is she is the smartest in the family, she is just unaware of the fact that that is not saying much. So she thinks she is smarter than she really is. Because when the bar is your father and creepy brothers, thats a pretty low bar.
Like father, like daughter. Ignorance at its finest.
I’m a Canadian and I can’t stand to see what’s happening to your country, I don’t know how you guys are coping with this sham and shameful presidency. This book is completely clueless, which shouldn’t be a shock.
Thanks for your kind words. I can’t stand it either…every day since the election has been a nightmare. I just hold out hope that he will be impeached, indicted, resign or drop dead. No real preference.
“vapid, ignorant, offensive & oblivious”
Just like the woman who “wrote” it.
LOL. Literally as dumb as I thought she is.
Yes, I almost peed myself laughing. This woman has a degree? How thick is that bubble that the trump kids were raised in are. This is what happen when you don’t encourage your kids to socialize and find out how the real world works. Stupid, vapid woman. She’s been an adult long enough to have become aware.
The State Department promoted her book
Are you serious??? I don’t even know why I am surprised anymore.
The State Department was reamed back in 2009 because they were allegedly handing out Barack Obama’s books to people (I’ll have to research that) but of course Republicans made a huge uproar about it.
Several federal agencies have.
Yep such a conflict on interest. But those self congratulating bastards won’t pursue it. I hope their dicks melt off and they have no dr to help them reattach that useless part.
I don’t even understand the title. Women Who Work. As opposed to Ladies Who Lunch??? WTF? The overwhelming majority of women in the world work. In fact, I’ve never encountered a single one who doesn’t, be it for money or at home or both. I guess I’m not rich enough to even meet one who doesn’t work. F*cking Ivanka.
Eons ago (in the ’80′s) when I was in university as a nineteen year old, I took a course on feminism. A fellow student from overseas said women had never worked before recent times. The professor corrected her and said women had ALWAYS worked but they had not always worked outside the home. I never forgot that comment. Work inside the home (but not for money) counts too!
They’ve also always worked in menial work/physical labour outside the home, in factories, farms, as housemaids, etc.
Women have always worked, they just haven’t been paid for the work they have historically done, if we are referring to managing the home, but that dialogue requires thinking far beyond what Ivanka would be willing or capable of doing.
I read an interesting article for a research paper that described how all the work that has been traditional to men (farming, carpentry, being handy with repairs) turned into paid work (which they could do outside the home), whereas the work that women did has never been monetized, and therefor valued. This is why more women live in poverty than men, even when both are ‘unskilled’. As a result, women have a ‘second shift’ when they have kids – it tends to be (although it is changing in some demographics) the mom who organizes kids’ schedules, follow up on homework, personal hygiene, preparing food, soothing emotions, etc.
F*ck this twit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she hashtag other people’s quotations as HER wise words? So offensive. So Trumpian.
I’m no expert in copyright but I don’t understand how what she did is legal. She’s taking people’s quotes (without permission) and used it in her book for profit. Can’t they sue her?
I wondered that too. Who would want to be included in this vile woman’s book?
No you can quote people as long as you do so correctly by using citations. I don’t think we want to get to a point where you cannot even use famous quotes in writing out of fear of being sued. I mean look at the reverse of what is implied by that, what if someone wanted to write an article on Trump but wouldn’t be allowed to quote him without his permission? See the slippery slope of that?
The only things you cannot do with quotes is pull them out of context to make them seem to imply something else as that would be slanderous and you could be sued. But there’s no reason she or anyone can’t quote Jane Goodall as long as they make it clear it’s Jane’s words and not their own.
I don’t think Trump understands that he’s turned his brand into toxic waste. I was never a Trump fan but wasn’t against staying at his hotels but now…
Nobody wants to be associated with him or you’ll be labeled racist (which still is a black mark) for most people and companies. There is no more neutrality associated with Trump; he no longer represents wealth and American excess but white nationalism, sexism and bigotry. He’ll still make money because there are a lot of rich white supremacists but he’s really hurt himself in the long run.
I agree. Once this family is out of the White House, I hope they are all treated like the piraiha (sp?) they are. When the Deplorables finally wake up to the fact that they too have been screwed over by the Orange Menace and his clan (what with losing their health care etc.,) , I hope they are all run out of the country.
True. The presidency has ruined his brand as it no longer symbolizes wealth and status. Now it symbolizes an idiot that has used hatred to seize power and divide a nation. And the people that have flocked to him (his “deplorables”) probably can’t afford his brand. I loathe how he has and will continue to betray his working class supporters. How many millions of them will lose medical coverage if Trump-care becomes law?
I just keep thinking about Kentuckians who love Ky-Nect but hate Obamacare. They seriously cannot make the connection that their state healthcare exchange was set up because of the ACA. That’s just how dumb and racist they are. Just like racism they will not die out, just spread and multiply. At this point I don’t know what can be done; they won’t leave the US and they aren’t dying fast enough.
I said on another thread that this is what will happen in our next door neighbor state of West Virginia.
Oh he knows, that is why they are stealing as much money as possible and forcing official business on their properties. Also, expanding aggressively abroad. Because once they are out of the office, that is it for them at least in the United States.
Every time someone compares trivial (even some not-so trivial) things in their lives to Slavery, the Holocaust, or rape I seriously want to throw a thesaurus at their face. I may be giving them them too much credit though. I’m assuming they simply don’t know more accurate, less hyperbolic ways to describe their situation. I sincerely hope they don’t actually believe the metaphors apply.
P.S, To whoever pointed out that Ivanka looks like a choad in the original post about the women’s conference, I hope you’re proud of yourself! I can’t unsee it now, lol!!!
I need to keep reminding myself that I abhor violence and am a non-violent person but Princess Nagini just makes me want to smash her plastic face with a baseball bat. Sigh. Deep breath. Sigh. Shoulder roll. Better now.
Same. Same! I must take deep breaths.
weed.
Hating her isn’t even fun, its just sickening. Princess “let them eat cake” should not be allowed to say Toni Morrison’s name.
OMFG is right. She really does not have a clue. Ugh.
Trump will tweet: “How can critics give Ivanka’s book a bad review. It is TREMENDOUS!”
It may be one of the few books he reads since his princess wrote it and she speaks his language.
How I miss Obama and his smart, well adjusted, appropriate (age and otherwise) daughters.
Naaaaaaaah. Trump OBVIOUSLY doesn’t read, ESPECIALLY about the wimmenz! Never have, never will, and ain’t gonna start now. He probably had an EXHAUSTED & EXASPERATED ghost writer and editor for his own books…
His praise will be based SOLEY on she being his genetic ooze & co-conspirator, nothing more.
His biographer said he doesn’t think Trump has read a book start to finish in his adult life.
@Sigh…
Oh my gosh you haven’t read the articles from Trump’s Ghost Writer for The Art of the Deal??! You simply must! He says he regrets writing it and how he made what Trump said sound way better than what Trump actually says and it’s super fascinating.
Vapid, ignorant, offensive and oblivious IS The Trumps. Every stinking one of them.
Wow. Beauty AND brains!
Anyway (back in the real world), the one positive to take from this is that every day, in every way, the vapid ignorance and dull-wittedness at the heart of this unutterably grim family is being exposed.
