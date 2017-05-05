Ivanka Trump’s dumb book is being called vapid, ignorant, offensive & oblivious

I’ve actually gotten requests to do more coverage of Precious Ivanka Trump and her stupid little book, Women Who Work. Ivanka got the book deal and “wrote” the book before her Bigly father won the presidency. Even if that is the excuse – that she wrote it without knowing she would be the First Daughter – the book is still trash. So, here are some stories just about Precious Ivanka and her sad book.

Ivanka is most likely in breach of ethics rules. Ivanka believes that as long as she doesn’t explicitly promote her book – like, through signings or whatever – she is not in violation of any ethics rules. This is not true, especially since she’s been tweeting and Instagramming about the book for weeks. She’s also been very visible in the past few weeks, giving interviews and dropping sympathetic stories about herself to the press. This is what’s known as a promotional tour. And it’s unethical.

The book is pretty stupid. Most book critics, casual readers and reviewers all agree: the book is dumb. The New Yorker called it “painfully oblivious” and pointed out that Ivanka tries to give the impression, in life, that she’s at least a self-aware person. The book makes it clear that she is not, and that she’s just a rich, pampered, precious princess who has no idea what real women face.

Professional reviewers/critics hate it. CNN did a piece on various professional reviews and here are some of the words and phrases used: “Witlessly derivative,” “a grab-bag of generic work-life advice,” “it is really vapid,” and “lack of awareness.”

Jane Goodall doesn’t know her. Ivanka quotes Goodall in the book. Goodall was all “I don’t know her.” Goodall also used the opportunity – the opportunity of journalists calling her up to ask what she thought of being quoted by Precious – to remind everyone that Trump hates the environment and endangered wildlife.

Reshma Saujani hates Ivanka too. Saujani is the founder of the nonprofit Girls Who Code, and Ivanka quotes from Saujani in the book. Saujani tweeted to Ivanka: “don’t use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit #askivanka.” Pulitzer-prize winning author Junot Diaz hates Ivanka too. He called out her complicity in her father’s white supremacy.

Ivanka feels like a slave too, you guys. She used a quote from Toni Morrison’s Beloved about actual slavery and she made it about women being “slaves” to a schedule. OMFG.

Ivanka Trump used a Toni Morrison quote about slavery to caution women to not be a slave to their schedules. https://t.co/cAJrrX7aM3 pic.twitter.com/LQr5sfxKbW — Yashar (@yashar) May 4, 2017