Page Six: Chris Rock & Kerry Washington had an affair circa 2007

Chris Rock is on the latest issue of Rolling Stone – I covered his interview here. Rock went through a painful divorce for several years, and his divorce was only finalized last year. The Rolling Stone interview was pretty interesting, as RS followed Rock around for months as he put together his latest comedy tour, and as Rock worked out his comedy material, a lot of which is about his divorce. At an early stop at a standup gig, Rock told the audience that he cheated on his wife with three women specifically: “one famous, one semifamous, and one a member of the retail class.” When I covered the interview, I wondered if we would ever learn the identities of any of those women. Honestly, the name that kept popping up in my mind was “Rosario Dawson,” just because I remember many rumors about those two. But Page Six claims the “famous” woman Rock was referencing was none other than… Kerry Washington??

Rumors have swirled since Chris Rock revealed in a comedy routine he cheated on his ex-wife with three different women, including a big star. And sources tell Page Six the famous fling was with “Scandal” star Kerry Washington. A new Rolling Stone cover story reported Rock saying in a routine, “I was a piece of s–t,” of his marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. The mag adds that Rock “segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous and one a member of the retail class.” A source told Page Six: “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.” Buzz about the affair actually began around 2007, we hear, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow. But Rock reignited the rumor in the RS cover story on his “Total Blackout” world tour. “It’s the alimony tour. I’ve got to make some money first,” he told the mag. His divorce was finalized last year. A source close to Rock brushed off the routine as shtick, but admitted his marriage to Malaak was tumultuous. “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source said. “He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.” Washington’s ex Moscow was asked about the alleged affair in 2016 and reportedly responded, “No comment.” Washington is now happily married to Nnamdi Asomugha, and the couple has two kids, daughter Isabelle and son Caleb. Rock is currently dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, but said, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.” Reps for Rock and Washington did not comment.

[From Page Six]

Do you think there’s anything to this? Now that I’m thinking back, I remember some whispers around that movie, I Think I Love My Wife. But as I said, there were more rumors about Rock and Rosario Dawson. I don’t know much about Kerry’s personal life, whether it’s her marriage right now or her sexual history a decade ago. I want to believe that she would not even bother wasting six months of her life on a married man, but in 2007-ish, she would have been… 30-ish. Yeah. Old enough to know not to f–k a married man. As for Rock… who knows? He describes himself as a guy who believed he deserved to sleep with other women because he was the breadwinner. I’m glad Malaak has gotten a fresh start.