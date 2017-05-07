Page Six: Chris Rock & Kerry Washington had an affair circa 2007

Chris Rock is on the latest issue of Rolling Stone – I covered his interview here. Rock went through a painful divorce for several years, and his divorce was only finalized last year. The Rolling Stone interview was pretty interesting, as RS followed Rock around for months as he put together his latest comedy tour, and as Rock worked out his comedy material, a lot of which is about his divorce. At an early stop at a standup gig, Rock told the audience that he cheated on his wife with three women specifically: “one famous, one semifamous, and one a member of the retail class.” When I covered the interview, I wondered if we would ever learn the identities of any of those women. Honestly, the name that kept popping up in my mind was “Rosario Dawson,” just because I remember many rumors about those two. But Page Six claims the “famous” woman Rock was referencing was none other than… Kerry Washington??
Rumors have swirled since Chris Rock revealed in a comedy routine he cheated on his ex-wife with three different women, including a big star. And sources tell Page Six the famous fling was with “Scandal” star Kerry Washington. A new Rolling Stone cover story reported Rock saying in a routine, “I was a piece of s–t,” of his marriage to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. The mag adds that Rock “segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous and one a member of the retail class.”
A source told Page Six: “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”
Buzz about the affair actually began around 2007, we hear, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow. But Rock reignited the rumor in the RS cover story on his “Total Blackout” world tour. “It’s the alimony tour. I’ve got to make some money first,” he told the mag. His divorce was finalized last year. A source close to Rock brushed off the routine as shtick, but admitted his marriage to Malaak was tumultuous.
“I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source said. “He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.”
Washington’s ex Moscow was asked about the alleged affair in 2016 and reportedly responded, “No comment.” Washington is now happily married to Nnamdi Asomugha, and the couple has two kids, daughter Isabelle and son Caleb. Rock is currently dating actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, but said, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.” Reps for Rock and Washington did not comment.
Do you think there’s anything to this? Now that I’m thinking back, I remember some whispers around that movie, I Think I Love My Wife. But as I said, there were more rumors about Rock and Rosario Dawson. I don’t know much about Kerry’s personal life, whether it’s her marriage right now or her sexual history a decade ago. I want to believe that she would not even bother wasting six months of her life on a married man, but in 2007-ish, she would have been… 30-ish. Yeah. Old enough to know not to f–k a married man. As for Rock… who knows? He describes himself as a guy who believed he deserved to sleep with other women because he was the breadwinner. I’m glad Malaak has gotten a fresh start.
“she would have been… 30-ish. Yeah. Old enough to know not to f–k a married man. ”
I really hope this rumour isn’t true but her age wouldn’t mean a thing. It’s not a complicated argument. Don’t get involved with someone who is in a relationship. Pretty basic.
Rock is really coming off as trash
“I really hope this rumour isn’t true”
Iris… *loud sigh*…… Hollywood Leading men are being exposed left, right and centre.
The Mighty are falling. My default now is … “Oh so he did it”. So yeah.
Maybe Kerry is the famous one, and Rosario is the semi-famous one? I mean It was 2007… Chris Rock was touring all over, he was hot $h*t, Kerry hadn’t landed Scandal yet, so she was small in notoriety, she hadn’t met her husband etc. etc…. It was 10 years ago.
I mean it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that something happened.
Or maybe not… Chris 2007 was hot property… who knows… it could be with ANYONE.
Either way, it’s not like this doesn’t exist in Hollywood, ladies are out here… Regardless of whether they are Halle Berry or as Chris says “Retail class” (*cough* Kardashian)… Ladies are FULLY AWARE of men’s statuses and are out here…. OUT HERE!!!!
True trash. And I feel sorry for Megalyn Echikunwoke because I think she is intelligent and drop dead gorgeous to boot… she should know to avoid this mess!
I think anything is possible but I doubt you are going to get any type of response from Kerry. At the same time it puts the lesbian and bearding rumors where?
Rosario Dawson stays undercover with her life when she wants too. I still haven’t seen any pictures of her daughter?
I think the bearding/lesbian rumors are fake. It seems as if it’s to throw people off of what is really going on.
Even the “husband’s” family hasn’t seen the daughter. Now there’s another child who has yet to be seen.
What do you think is going on? Seriously, I don’t get the conspiracies surrounding Kerry and her marraige, is it because no one has seen her kids? How is that a bad thing? Also the lesbian rumours where did those come from, wasn’t she in a 10 year relationship previously. Please shed light.
Yes, her kids not being seen plays a big role here. It’s no so much of her not posting pics on social media. It’s the fact she hasn’t been seen anywhere (kind of) nor her “husband”, with them. We (the public) only have staged photos from 3 years ago.
I don’t want to come off crazy so I won’t go through a whole list of things that makes it obvious that she lying.
I’ll just say, I’ve been following her for years, along with whole “marriage” announcement, and that there’s a whole lot of red flags. On the surface everything looks fine but if you watched her closely with her co-star vs her “husband”, it looks rather obvious.
I think part of it is no one even knew they were together and then it seemed like out of nowhere she was married and pregnant. Then they wouldn’t talk about it, so people just thought it was shady. That’s how I remember it, but I’ve never followed her closely.
It seems to me like she’d be more open if she were trying to sell a lie, like Taylor Swift or Tom Cruise.
Kerry was seen with her husband at the 2017 White House Correspondence Dinner. Quit spreading your innuendo. And maybe she has seen what has happens to celebs who over share their lives.
TTRR , no please go into details, it’s a gossip site after all. I find these stories about Kerry intriguing because I don’t get where they come from. As long as you don’t use blind gossip/ items as your source I’m good.
I personally think it’s cool that she and her husband are so low key, but I can understand a bit I guess why people find it odd. I must say I find the pairing odd if anything.
KB, she’s not open because she will get caught in lies. She’s already said some odd things.
How would you know whether her husbands family has seen the kids?
BonBon, one his relatives was on Facebook in October when the announcement of the second baby came. She was asked if her family will get to see this baby (the second one). The young lady said, ‘we haven’t even met the first one’.
Lee, they’re low key because it’s an arrangement. She’s not married to that man. It’s a coverup. It’s why their stories from their camps at the begining, were inconsistent. They weren’t on the same page. You can choose to believe that or not. I’m just giving you some of what I know. Her child is very light and bright. Quite the opposite from that dark leg a few years ago…
http://justforsports.tumblr.com/tagged/The-truth-shall-set-you-free
They were also seen just days ago at the Bronx childrens museum Gala (5/3/17)…
www1.pictures.zimbio.com/gi/Kerry+Washington+Bronx+Children+Museum+Gala+qCyNqgu92u3x.jpg
Dappadaph, where are the photos of them together at the 2013 WHCD when they were suppose to be engaged? They both attended. Yet, they were never seen together nor did they attend any after parties at the same time.
There is zero evidence that they were dating. We only have a planted video from 2014, from TMZ claiming it was 2010. Which came from her camp…Where was that video when the marriage news was announced? Everyone asked “where are they”.
They were never seen anywhere prior. Which is one of many reasons why some had early suspicions. It can’t be because she or they are low key because, whomever KW has dated or rumored to be, she’s at least been pictured with them. Can’t find a single pre-2014 pic of her and this man though.
I’d thought Rosario too, but this is believable. Older pics of Kerry just make me think how plastic she looks now.
I hope it’s not true about Kerry.
That’s kind of gross of Rock to bring the women into it again. If he chooses to talk about his own faults, fine, but now Kerry is being dragged into this?
She likely gave the okay. He’s kept it quiet for years.
Her career and profile has come a long way since 2007, I can’t imagine she’d ever give the okay for this.
Member of the retail class? Who does he think he is? Royalty? He could of just said non actress or something.
I’m not sure what he means by member of the retail class…
does it mean someone working in retail? what an entitled douche he is!
Makes me think he’s using the word retail to describe something that isn’t retail. If he’s literally talking about a girl working at a retail store then yes he’s a dbag.
This. Since when is “retail” a class of people? That’s a pretty demeaning way to describe someone. On the other hand, whoever she is she should have kept her hands off the married man, even if only to avoid having him demonstrate his contempt for her later by referring to her as retail, as though she were for sale.
I think what he was saying by retail class is certain ladies who are famous for being on instagram, or have cameras follow them around alot to show them doing a whole lot of nothing and starting drama with each other, then reunite as family members, and pushing plastic surgery as ‘workout’ and special tea, they live in Kardashia grove, Calabasas mostly.
But, I don’t have a clue who it might be…
I think Rock is actually a fairly strong actor, and first really proved that in I Think I Love My Wife, which was a really interesting movie and not at all what I expected from Rock’s previous films and his inexplicable membership in the Adam Sandler posse.
He does not seem like a particularly great human being though, given all that’s come out regarding his divorce. Both what he did, and how he’s handled, and continues to, handle it.
The alimony tour. Ha, ha! How clever. How witty. How original. As is dating someone 20 years your junior and dishing about how easy and fun she is compared to his ex. Cliche much, Chris?
What admiration I have for a man worth an estimated $70 million complaining about supporting his wife of 20 years — whom he eagerly admits to being regularly unfaithful to — the mother of his children. Not to mention refusing to even acknowledge a child that, while not his biologically, he’d raised since infancy. What a guy!
I always thought his comedy was smart, but after the Asian jokes at the Oscars and now this…I’m thinking maybe he’s not who I thought he was.
He’s not and his Asian jokes were offensive, period.
Did Chris mean famous now or then? Back then Kerry was semi-famous. Also the women may not even be co-stars. That may be the obvious route but it could women he met at events. Frankly I don’t care and it really doesn’t even matter.
Have I missed something? When I was growing up people were embarrassed and ashamed when they did something wrong but now they seem pretty proud of it and can’t wait to share all the sordid details. I just don’t get it.
Times have definitely changed. I can’t believe when I hear people like him being proud of this. Who would want to hear him almost bragging by giving the details? Most likely not his wife and family. This guy is a pig.
“Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”
Lovely.
I never thought much of Rock on a personal level so this just confirms my instincts there.
Disappointed to hear that about Washington if true (I thought a bit more of her), but in fairness I doubt it’s something she’s proud of.
Wasn’t it Chris who said “Men are only as faithful as their options”? Something like that. He’s been telling on himself for years. This is nothing new.And it is one of the most honest quotes of all time. Sad,but true. And that doesn’t just go for celebs,either.
SOME men are only as faithful as their options. Chris is just one of those men. It makes him feel better to front like it’s all men and not just those of low character.
Yep, and him saying that like it’s a fact just encourages some men to use it as an excuse/reason why they want to share their penises with everyone.
Hmmm, I don’t know how I would feel if my father was telling the world about him cheating on my mother throughout their marriage. Some things are better kept private
Not surprising. There were loads of rumours circa 2007-2009 and his wife didn’t want him to work with Washington again (Rock and Washington worked on 2 films together) so yeah, 99% true.
I don’t know why Kerry seems to have an amazing reputation, she’s a good actress but I would never hold out ‘hope’ people aren’t participating into the usual Hollywood shenanigans (drugs, cheating, backstabbing). That world is brutal.
I definitely expect it from men like Rock whose comedy and general demeanor was a dead giveaway that he ain’t shit but I think when women cultivate/have a ‘classy’ rep, people are shocked to find out the dirty details of their private life and it usually ain’t shit either.
I have no idea why people idolize Kerry Washington, she gets the untouchable good girl treatment and near-reverence appropriately given to Viola. She’s not a great actress, she’s full of plastic, she has an unbelievably stuck-up vibe in person IMO.
If this is true, I would be mad if I were Rosario — or even Kristen Stewart, who was dragged like crazy and was much younger than Kerry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with all you said.
I happen to agree with you HM. I am not a huge fan of Kerry Washington, but I hope that it is not true, but who knows MAYBE?
I never dragged Kristen Stewart into the mud like the rest because I have an excuse for her is that she is young and trying to figure out who she was at time. Now Kristen Stewart is comfortable with who is she now. I have not hear or seen Rosario Dawson in years on screen, but RD looks like someone who doesn’t give a F*** what people think, if she has done wrong, those are a few t of the things like in people.
P.S Please don’t not put Kerry Washington in the same category as Viola Davis. Viola Davis is a master of her craft,
I don’t think she can act and it’s painful to watch Scandal when she is in scenes, though I don’t know if it’s the direction. There is a funny parody of Scandal on “Dear White People”.
I do like how she publicly speaks out against racism and sexism. Then again, I think so much of what hollywood actors and actresses do is contrived and about branding. This rumour has a negative impact on her brand. Chris would know that (if it’s true) and he’s throwing all sorts of women under the bus to earn more money. Gross.
“They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.” It was a rocky, on and off situation because he couldn’t keep his dick in his pants. Why get married at all?
I guess that’s why Rock’s why was said to object to his working with Wahington.
I see no point in Rock or Page Six digging up old gossip. And I see no point in dragging someone when things may not be true. At least David Moscow is refusing to comment.
I could believe this because of the longevity of the rumors and the fact that his friend made a point to say that Rock and his wife were off and on during that time which seems a little suspicious to mention for the first time in context. Also suspicious as her relationship with David Moscow seemed to fall apart around the same time.
I’m only kind of surprised because Kerry seems very friendly with Georgina Chaoman and HArvey Weinstein. And you are the company you keep!
LMAO at how time changes perceptions..
Will Kerry be branded a Homewrecker and put on the cover of countless magazines for years to come. How different these comments are from what I have seen about other actresses; even when the proof of so called cheating was even less than this.
Chris Rock’s quotes in these last two articles really bug me. He’s not coming off well at all, to women probably, but he’s almost cloaking his disdain for women in brutal honesty as if that somehow excuses it. It doesn’t. What he’s essentially admitting to here is that he cannot commit to a woman, that he cannot commit to a marriage, that he wants to answer to no one but himself and his own sexual desires. But the underlying message he’s sending is that it’s the women who are at fault for having these expectations in the first place, for wanting his time and his total commitment. He’s a cliche. There are so many men out there (my husband is one) who have the emotional maturity to stay in long-term committed relationships and they don’t do it begrudgingly, or because society tells them they should. They do it because they actually want it. They love being family men and having children and everything that goes along with it. Not all men make decisions with their penises.
I think I’m done with this guy after the last few posts about him. He just grosses me out.
Yeah I used to love his comedy, but now…? I don’t know man. I can’t get behind this, and I can’t understand why any woman in her right mind would date him after everything he’s said lately!
Kristen, I agree completely with your comment. There are men who actually like family life and what a shit head for trying to normalize his cheating by essentializing male behaviour. Your analysis about Chris is accurate. He has no respect or value for women beyond what they can do for him.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he cheated with both Kerry and Roasario. Also really scummy how he is using all the women in his life to prop up his career. I get that comedians talk about their relationships but I really get turned off when male comedians go on and on, in this negative and cliched way, about their wives/ex-wives. It’s misogynistic, boring and unoriginal.
The only thing I liked that he did was Everybody Loves Chris. That was such a sweet depiction of his life as an adolescent/teen boy.
Page Six is part of the right wing Post. Just saying.
Chris Rock has always been problematic and messy, I dunno why people are acting surprised by his big mouth behaviour
I feel like this definitely true regarding how they’re commenting on this story (“No comment.” lol). And if it is, why Kerry? He’s such misogynist trash, is really explicit about it and always have been. Why do woman choose to be with this asshole? (slightly OT: but also @Kendall who is dating ASAP. ASAP with a history of domestic violence and has a whole posse of men who also have domestic violence records. Why??)
