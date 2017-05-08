Pippa Middleton is finally allowing Meghan Markle to come to her wedding

Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 - H&M Studio Show - Outside Arrivals

Pippa Middleton’s wedding is this coming weekend two weekends from now. I’m sure all of you know that by now, because even casual gossip readers are being inundated by cheeseball stories about Pippa’s “almost royal” wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Someone (Carole?) is really trying to make this wedding into a huge, huge deal. So… it’s a little bit funny that Prince Harry is unleashing all of this thunder-stealing qualities at this very moment, right? Like, how many times have the Middletons and Prince William thrown Harry under the proverbial bus? So many times. So, in my mind, it’s almost like Harry has dealt with years of petty grudges and decided to make his stand at Pippa’s wedding. Meghan apparently has this week off from Suits, and Harry’s apparently insisted on bringing Meghan Markle to Pippa’s wedding – all of it, not just the reception – and Pippa has finally agreed, but only after reaching a “tactful compromise.”

With Pippa Middleton supposedly tightening the guest list for her forthcoming wedding by imposing a policy to block partners unless they are engaged or married (“no ring, no bring”) a tactful compromise was reached for Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was reported to have been invited only to the reception.

Now I can disclose that Miss Markle, who mingled with the polo set as she watched Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot yesterday, has been asked to join in the full celebrations on May 20 for Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews, including the ceremony at St Mark’s church in Englefield on the Berkshire estate of Tory MP Richard Benyon. She will accompany Prince Harry to the reception, to be followed by a dinner, in a marquee at Bucklebury Manor, the Georgian house bought by Michael and Carole Middleton in 2012.

The wedding is significant for Meghan, as it will be the first semi-official event she will attend with Harry in the 10 months the couple have been dating. She has been granted a week’s break from the Toronto set of Suits, the TV legal drama in which she has starred for five years.

It is likely Meghan will stay with Harry, as she has before, in Nottingham Cottage, his bachelor pad at Kensington Palace, and being on his arm at Pippa’s wedding will inevitably lead to further speculation of an engagement.

Previously, we heard that Pippa had merely acquiesced to Meghan being Harry’s plus-one at the Middleton Manor reception. I wondered if Meghan was going to be told to basically “wait at the hotel” during the church wedding and Meghan would have sneak in the back of Middleton Manor only after Pippa pranced around for her official wedding pap stroll. But it seems like Harry fought for Meghan to be included in everything. So now paparazzi will be angling to get shots of Meghan and Harry coming and going from the church and will any of those paps even pay attention to poor Pippa?

Pippa Middleton heading to the Para Snow Ball

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

72 Responses to “Pippa Middleton is finally allowing Meghan Markle to come to her wedding”

  1. Maria says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I see Carole’s fingerprints all over this. She doesn’t want to look petty, and, face it, she, at least through Pippa, wants an invitation to Harry’s wedding when it happens.

    Reply
  2. Bridget says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:48 am

    The 20th isn’t until next weekend. The wedding is still almost 2 weeks away. So she’s going to have the week off, then go back to work for another week?

    I actually thought her coming to the polo this past weekend was Harry’s way of getting some of the press out of the way before Pippa’s wedding.

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:52 am

    There are so many stories (esp. on the DM) about this wedding, it’s getting annoying lol.

    Reply
  4. HeidiM says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:56 am

    It would make more sense for Harry to just not go to this wedding. How is this an offical event? Pippa isn’t royal.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 8, 2017 at 10:05 am

      It isn’t an official event, it is a private family event for the Middletons who have hired a PR person to handle the spin around the private event. W&K’s PR team weighed in with an official announcement about this private event, a statement which was mocked by the press and posters. It makes no sense for Harry to be there, but if he has to show up for PR to please his brother, the least they can do is let him bring his girlfriend.

      Reply
    • Anne says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Exact. It is Pippa day, she should be the most important girl and press should be foccused on her and her middel rich future husband. But then Megs and Harry overshawod her, it is rude and not nice. It should be bride day- only bride wears white dress.
      If Megs and Harry get married no one won’t overshadow them, even if Pippa and Kate be pregnant with twins (4 babies in to 2 wombs).
      I thought Harry and Meg are more sensitive

      Reply
  5. Starryfish says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:59 am

    She was always going to go. There’s no way they could tell Harry he couldn’t bring a date, when he barely has a reason to be going to this thing in the first place. The narrative of the supposed ban, and now Pippa “graciously allowing” Meghan to come was just more attention seekin from the Middletons. Let’s face it, the press is desperate for sightings of Harry & Meghan; each new appearance together signals the seriousness of their relationship, so this just helps Pippa sell her wedding photos for more $$. If anything, I think him bringing her to his best friend’s was a bigger deal, Pippa hardly features in his life.

    Reply
  6. Lulu says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Hmmm. Given how they know Markle will be a big pap draw, and they’ve already gone to the trouble of announcing through Kensington Palace that Harry and William are attending, I can’t help but see this as a deliberate trade-off; the Middletons are so desperate to bring attention to the wedding that they’ll invite Meghan to lure in the paps, even if that means sacrificing Pippa’s chance to be the centre of attention. I may just be incredibly cynical, and perhaps Pippa thoughtfully made an invitation so that Meghan wouldn’t feel left out and have to wait around for hours on her own in a foreign country. But given the Middletons’ normal treatment of anyone they can’t use (hell, just look at Kate’s bullying of the York girls) I’m very doubtful that they made this offer out of the goodness of their hearts – nor that they would be blind to the implications of Meghan attending a family wedding.

    Reply
    • Emily says:
      May 8, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Exactly. They’re so desperate to have Harry come and perpetuate this seconday-royal wedding idea, that they’ll let Meghan come even though they know it’ll take away all the attention.

      Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      May 8, 2017 at 10:49 am

      I want to know more about this bullying. I also want to know why we never see Duchess Kate with any childhood friends.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 8, 2017 at 11:18 am

        The was a story from an ISSA fashion show (during LFW) a few years ago that concerns Pippa and the York sisters. Pippa was originally sat in the 2nd row and upon discovering this demanded to be sat in the front row. The York Princesses were there in the front row and she, allegedly, stomped up to them and demanded that they make room for her, when they told her no she had a hissy fit and kept demanding that they move for her. Can’t remember what happened after but I think she ended up having to take her original seat in the 2nd row – which is considered ‘back of the queue’ for celebs at these types of events.

        Then there is the fancy dress charity roller disco Waity ‘helped’ Holly Branson organise (during the 2007 breakup). Waity invited Princess Beatrice and her BF at the last min and allegedly didn’t tell them it was fancy dress and they both turned up in normal wear. When B asked Waity why she didn’t tell her about the fancy dress it became unpleasant with Waity cussing out B, telling her to ‘f@ck off’. The Daily Mail reporter (Katie Nicholls) found B in the toilets crying about it. The only reason we know about it was that it was done in FRONT of the paps invited to the event, with Nicholl writing about it in the Fail.

      • LAK says:
        May 8, 2017 at 11:40 am

        Duchess Kate’s only friends are people that are helpful in her quest to be and to remain William adjacent.

        Any childhood friends that couldn’t help in this quest were either not made or were chucked.

        It’s quite sad to think that if William chucks her, all their friends will side with William simply because they are all his friends from all ages of his life.

      • Bridget says:
        May 8, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        I’ve seen a few versions of the Issa incident, none of which involved Pippa stomping up and demanding the York girls make space. I’ve always wondered if it even happened, as there wasn’t a single photo of this.

  7. Andrea says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Yes, no one in the press cared about this wedding, only after her pr leak about that stupid ban on Meghan. they were smart enough to use her for piggyback publicity

    Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Pippa didn’t have much choice. She wanted as many royals there as possible. Harry might have chosen not to go if Pippa tried to keep Meghan away. And if engagement is on the horizon, it would be a bad idea to piss off a potential future member of the royal family.

    Reply
  9. bettyrose says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Gah! The wedding is one freakin’ day of their lives. It’s not like Meghan is joining them on their honeymoon, right?

    Reply
  10. spidey says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Why would one (see what I did there?) invite one’s sister’s brother-in-law to one’s wedding?

    Reply
  11. mimi says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:45 am

    She’s wearing designer clothes costing thousand of dollars. Harry must be spending a lot of British taxpayer’s money for her. I doubt her money from Suits gig is enough to bankroll her designer clothes.

    Reply
    • spidey says:
      May 8, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Perhaps the designers are providing them gratis for the publicity?

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 8, 2017 at 10:52 am

      He wouldn’t be spending any Duchy money on her clothes. She is wealthy and successful in her own right (worth several million which she earned herself). As a tv actress, she may be receiving freebies from designers. She had a successful website and a line at Reitman’s long before she met Harry, so designers might have seen her as someone they wanted to dress. Until such time as she marries into a royal family, she is allowed to accept freebies.

      Reply
      • Joannie says:
        May 8, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        Nota. That’s not really true. Her website took a lot of time with hardly any hits so she shut it down. As well Reitmans sells poor quality clothes that she most likely wouldnt be caught dead wearing considering the clothes she has been seen in.aren’t exactly cheap. She wouldnt have made much endorsing that store. I think a lot of her money came from her divorce. Her ex does fairly well and looks very much like an older version of Harry. She was with her ex for a number of years and he helped her get her get a few small bit parts on movies plus her stint on Suits. When that took off he told Howard Stern she had no time for him. The marriage came to an end and she was dating a chef in Toronto when she met Harry. The chef became history.

      • Andrea says:
        May 8, 2017 at 1:13 pm

        Joannie I think u should do your research before u comment on MM, it’s okay no to like her, but use facts,MM did not ask for or receive spousal support, husband may have helped her get bit parts , but the part for Rachael in suits was open call which means tons of actress showed up for audition. As for the Mamas boy she was married to and the cheating player the chef, nuff said

      • Joannie says:
        May 8, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Andrea where are you getting your so called research? Mine came from a pretty good source. Assuming I dislike her is quite presumptuous on your part. She is not wealthy by any means but gets plenty of perks esp now. Good for her!

      • Llamas says:
        May 8, 2017 at 2:50 pm

        Joannie, please name your sources. I get that you love the shamebridges so I shouldn’t be surprised you’re putting down MM but still…

    • Merritt says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Meghan has income outside of Suits. She likely made a decent amount from her former deal with Reitmans. I wouldn’t automatically assume that Harry is buying her clothes.

      Reply
    • Naptime says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:05 am

      What an ill-informed statement you make. You have no idea of her finances. Furthermore, she hardly seems the gross, hungry type who would hit up her relatively new boyfriend for shopping money.

      Reply
    • HappyMom says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:32 am

      She’s BFFS with Jessica Mulroney who is a very well known stylist in Canada. I’m thinking she gets Meghan’s clothes comped or gets her some kind of deal.

      Reply
    • lobbit says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

      LOL Harry doesn’t have to buy her anything–and she doesn’t strike me as the type that would make the mistake of asking.

      As a working actor, she makes a very good income–supplemented with social media marketing and a couple of brand partnerships up until very recently. BUT she was also the most googled woman on the planet last year, which means that top brands are most definitely sending her free merch by the truck load. Given the fact that she’s given up ALLL her supplemental revenue streams, she would be a perfect fool not to take what’s given to her for as long as she’s able to.

      I would bet money that Meg was professionally styled for the polo event and possibly the wedding in Jamaica as well, so she was loaned or gifted the dresses she wore.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Nope. She’ll have made good money from Suits as on top of her fee for filming she will get residuals from DVDs etc…, then there is public appearance fees, PR events (mag interviews), endorsements etc..

      Plus given that the relationship is now public designers will be throwing clothes as her – the Middleton sisters certainly took full advantage of that. Most of the ISSA clothes they wore were comped, something the designer/owner admitted to (not just for the Mids but for other celebs).

      Reply
  12. Cerys says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Carole was stuck between a rock and a hard place with this one. If Meghan attends all the attention will be on her and Harry and if she is not invited the Middletons look petty. I feel a bit sorry for Pippa and TMW James if they are upstaged at their own wedding. Most people will be clamouring to see Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
    • Maria says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

      My feeling is that Harry and Meghan are sensitive enough to know that this is Pippa’s big day, and they will try to be as low-key as possible. Maybe they can sneak out the back door after the ceremony sothat the press attention will be on Pips and MW James.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 8, 2017 at 11:45 am

        That won’t matter as the press afterwards will be ALL about Harry and Meghan – they can be low key all the like but it won’t stop the press going ga ga over them.

        Chickens coming home to roost for the Middletons. Kate was notorious for this at the weddings of his friends. She’d often show up in an outfit guaranteed to make her stand out and I don’t really recall her sneaking in and out the backdoor, she made a point of going in the front entrance so she could be seen by the paps.

      • Maria says:
        May 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

        Agree, but is Pippa responsible for Kate’s actions? I like Pippa and it is her big day.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 8, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        Every bride should be the centre of attention on her wedding day but this is a dangerous game the Middletons are playing over her wedding, such is the desperation for media interest. But I guess they gotta give the sponsors what was promised, as there is no way that they are paying for it all – they will have been deals done for freebies and comp’d services/gifts in exchange for PR.

      • Maria says:
        May 8, 2017 at 12:48 pm

        The other way to avoid all the paps attention would have been to say, sorry, nope, can’t make it that day, things to do, people to see, the Middletons aren’t important enough. That would send a message to Carole.

  13. homeslice says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:24 am

    I say Karma is a Bitch, Middletons! lol! Yes, poor Carole, they must be in quiet fits over this. Oh how I’d love to be a fly on the wall…

    Let’s face it, the news will be about Megan and Harry and I love it. Who really cares about Pippa and her unattractive husband…I wonder what Megan will wear…lol!

    Reply
  14. tw says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:43 am

    The Averagetons have hyped this wedding beyond belief since the engagement. I honestly cannot wait until Megan “outranks” Pippa.

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Like there is a choice! She wants the royal family there and he wants her there. Part of the roll out.

    Reply
  16. Idky says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    I really wonder what the real story is with Meghan’s invite. I would think Meghan would be so insulted if she was told she was only invited to the reception, not the church ceremony. Then later on to have the Midds come back and say, oh nevermind. You can come to both events. Meghan strikes me as someone who is smart and knows how to present herself. She’s playing the long game as well.

    Reply
  17. mar_time says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I wonder if it was a situation where Harry said he’d miss the ceremony too and just come to the reception with Meghan so they gave in…who knows, I hate seeing articles in my Facebook feed about this wedding because people are buying it as a “royal wedding” when it’s not

    Reply
  18. Erica_V says:
    May 8, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    So everyone is just going to ignore the obvious that the reason she can now come is because she got the ring already?

    Reply

