Pippa Middleton is finally allowing Meghan Markle to come to her wedding

Pippa Middleton’s wedding is this coming weekend two weekends from now. I’m sure all of you know that by now, because even casual gossip readers are being inundated by cheeseball stories about Pippa’s “almost royal” wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Someone (Carole?) is really trying to make this wedding into a huge, huge deal. So… it’s a little bit funny that Prince Harry is unleashing all of this thunder-stealing qualities at this very moment, right? Like, how many times have the Middletons and Prince William thrown Harry under the proverbial bus? So many times. So, in my mind, it’s almost like Harry has dealt with years of petty grudges and decided to make his stand at Pippa’s wedding. Meghan apparently has this week off from Suits, and Harry’s apparently insisted on bringing Meghan Markle to Pippa’s wedding – all of it, not just the reception – and Pippa has finally agreed, but only after reaching a “tactful compromise.”

With Pippa Middleton supposedly tightening the guest list for her forthcoming wedding by imposing a policy to block partners unless they are engaged or married (“no ring, no bring”) a tactful compromise was reached for Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was reported to have been invited only to the reception. Now I can disclose that Miss Markle, who mingled with the polo set as she watched Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot yesterday, has been asked to join in the full celebrations on May 20 for Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews, including the ceremony at St Mark’s church in Englefield on the Berkshire estate of Tory MP Richard Benyon. She will accompany Prince Harry to the reception, to be followed by a dinner, in a marquee at Bucklebury Manor, the Georgian house bought by Michael and Carole Middleton in 2012. The wedding is significant for Meghan, as it will be the first semi-official event she will attend with Harry in the 10 months the couple have been dating. She has been granted a week’s break from the Toronto set of Suits, the TV legal drama in which she has starred for five years. It is likely Meghan will stay with Harry, as she has before, in Nottingham Cottage, his bachelor pad at Kensington Palace, and being on his arm at Pippa’s wedding will inevitably lead to further speculation of an engagement.

[From The Daily Express]

Previously, we heard that Pippa had merely acquiesced to Meghan being Harry’s plus-one at the Middleton Manor reception. I wondered if Meghan was going to be told to basically “wait at the hotel” during the church wedding and Meghan would have sneak in the back of Middleton Manor only after Pippa pranced around for her official wedding pap stroll. But it seems like Harry fought for Meghan to be included in everything. So now paparazzi will be angling to get shots of Meghan and Harry coming and going from the church and will any of those paps even pay attention to poor Pippa?