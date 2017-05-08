Pippa Middleton is finally allowing Meghan Markle to come to her wedding

Pippa Middleton’s wedding is
this coming weekend two weekends from now. I’m sure all of you know that by now, because even casual gossip readers are being inundated by cheeseball stories about Pippa’s “almost royal” wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. Someone (Carole?) is really trying to make this wedding into a huge, huge deal. So… it’s a little bit funny that Prince Harry is unleashing all of this thunder-stealing qualities at this very moment, right? Like, how many times have the Middletons and Prince William thrown Harry under the proverbial bus? So many times. So, in my mind, it’s almost like Harry has dealt with years of petty grudges and decided to make his stand at Pippa’s wedding. Meghan apparently has this week off from Suits, and Harry’s apparently insisted on bringing Meghan Markle to Pippa’s wedding – all of it, not just the reception – and Pippa has finally agreed, but only after reaching a “tactful compromise.”
With Pippa Middleton supposedly tightening the guest list for her forthcoming wedding by imposing a policy to block partners unless they are engaged or married (“no ring, no bring”) a tactful compromise was reached for Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was reported to have been invited only to the reception.
Now I can disclose that Miss Markle, who mingled with the polo set as she watched Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot yesterday, has been asked to join in the full celebrations on May 20 for Pippa and her fiancé James Matthews, including the ceremony at St Mark’s church in Englefield on the Berkshire estate of Tory MP Richard Benyon. She will accompany Prince Harry to the reception, to be followed by a dinner, in a marquee at Bucklebury Manor, the Georgian house bought by Michael and Carole Middleton in 2012.
The wedding is significant for Meghan, as it will be the first semi-official event she will attend with Harry in the 10 months the couple have been dating. She has been granted a week’s break from the Toronto set of Suits, the TV legal drama in which she has starred for five years.
It is likely Meghan will stay with Harry, as she has before, in Nottingham Cottage, his bachelor pad at Kensington Palace, and being on his arm at Pippa’s wedding will inevitably lead to further speculation of an engagement.
Previously, we heard that Pippa had merely acquiesced to Meghan being Harry’s plus-one at the Middleton Manor reception. I wondered if Meghan was going to be told to basically “wait at the hotel” during the church wedding and Meghan would have sneak in the back of Middleton Manor only after Pippa pranced around for her official wedding pap stroll. But it seems like Harry fought for Meghan to be included in everything. So now paparazzi will be angling to get shots of Meghan and Harry coming and going from the church and will any of those paps even pay attention to poor Pippa?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I see Carole’s fingerprints all over this. She doesn’t want to look petty, and, face it, she, at least through Pippa, wants an invitation to Harry’s wedding when it happens.
Hehehehe, you are RIGHT !!
Oh yes, but if true its all PR to generate press interest for the sponsors. No one has been interested in this wedding, even with the KP press release and continued Fail articles. It will sting when the press is all about Harry and Meghan and not the renowned Buckleberry beauty and her moderately wealthy Mr Darcy.
Since he is only moderately wealthy he really should be called Mr. Bingley.
:reads the Mr. Bingley comment and spits tea everywhere:
You’ve made my day, Nic. You’ve made my day.
@Digital Unicorn – Heh heh – sting away, Harry! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving lot.
Say what you will about Carol Middleton, the woman is a MASTER social climber and a thoughtful, long-term strategist.
Hats off to her for being smart enough to compromise.
Ok. But this is Pippa’s wedding! It’s her day! She deserves to be the star of it, and (I do not believe any of this is real anyway but) if harry insisted on using it as one of his early, showy public things, that’s not right. Again, I don’t believe much of this. I think it’s manufactured drama, and I actually am curious about her wedding and dress and all that, in a vouyer way at about the same level as any other celeb I’m mildly curious in.
The 20th isn’t until next weekend. The wedding is still almost 2 weeks away. So she’s going to have the week off, then go back to work for another week?
I actually thought her coming to the polo this past weekend was Harry’s way of getting some of the press out of the way before Pippa’s wedding.
You’re right, my bad!
Just think, a whole extra week of Pippa wedding “news”!
Weren’t we told last month that all of the production staff for Suits has May 14-22nd off? That wouldn’t be her asking for time off, they’re all off that week anyway.
Bridget, that would be a smart plan. The pre-approved press pool will still be fighting for position to get pictures of her if she’s at the wedding, but the initial “get them together at a big event” photos are done.
Not sure, but film shoots for her series may be ending for the season around June 1st.
So soon? I thought they just started filming in March. I would think they’d be in production until October/November.
There are so many stories (esp. on the DM) about this wedding, it’s getting annoying lol.
It would make more sense for Harry to just not go to this wedding. How is this an offical event? Pippa isn’t royal.
It isn’t an official event, it is a private family event for the Middletons who have hired a PR person to handle the spin around the private event. W&K’s PR team weighed in with an official announcement about this private event, a statement which was mocked by the press and posters. It makes no sense for Harry to be there, but if he has to show up for PR to please his brother, the least they can do is let him bring his girlfriend.
Some people said that Harry and Pippa are friends?
In 15 years, he’s never been seen with Pippa, James Matthews, or any of the Middletons on personal time. The only exception was the year the Midds gatecrashed royal Christmas at Sandringham. William also faked a sprained ankle that year and substituted James Middleton into the annual William & Harry Christmas football match (which is papped every year).
Beatrice and Eugenie have been papped more with Pippa than Harry has.
Thanks for the info.
I had no idea that Beatrice, Eugenie and Pippa hung out together ^^ I’ve never seen a pic of them together.
I think calling B, E and Pippa friends is pushing it, BUT they have been papped at social events on two or three occassions and that’s still 2 or 3 more times than Harry and Pippa.
Exact. It is Pippa day, she should be the most important girl and press should be foccused on her and her middel rich future husband. But then Megs and Harry overshawod her, it is rude and not nice. It should be bride day- only bride wears white dress.
If Megs and Harry get married no one won’t overshadow them, even if Pippa and Kate be pregnant with twins (4 babies in to 2 wombs).
I thought Harry and Meg are more sensitive
Yeah, I’m one of those who thinks the bride is entitled to do whatever she wants, and invite whomever she wants.
I don’t know if only the bride wears white is a thing there. Pippa famously wore white to Kate’s wedding. She invited Harry to make it more Royal and get more press any overshadowing she brought on herself.
@Lindsey-to be fair-it’s not like she went rogue and wore a tight, white form fitting dress as a random guest. As Kate’s maid of honor, it was chosen with Kate. If Kate didn’t want her wearing it, she would not have been.
Pippa didn’t just show up in white to her sister’s wedding. That would have been Kate’s aesthetic choice.
She was always going to go. There’s no way they could tell Harry he couldn’t bring a date, when he barely has a reason to be going to this thing in the first place. The narrative of the supposed ban, and now Pippa “graciously allowing” Meghan to come was just more attention seekin from the Middletons. Let’s face it, the press is desperate for sightings of Harry & Meghan; each new appearance together signals the seriousness of their relationship, so this just helps Pippa sell her wedding photos for more $$. If anything, I think him bringing her to his best friend’s was a bigger deal, Pippa hardly features in his life.
WORD
Exactly.
Also didn’t Harry have a date to Kate’s wedding to his brother?
THIS. It’s all about the money and the famewhoring with Clan Middleton. Carole and Pips probably grokked, belatedly, that excluding the next potential Royal Duchess was not a good look and would spectacularly backfire on their attempts to be accepted in the upper echelons of society.
After all, Madame Parvenu still needs to find a blue-blood wife for their precious heir James…
Anyone else wondering about Pa Middleton? Do you think he’s sick of his wife’s gamesmanship?
Carole will struggle to find someone they find appropriate to foist James onto. There is something creepy and off about him. All 3 siblings have a major sense of entitlement that just shines from them. They think that they deserve whatever they want and will use whoever they need to to get it.
I don’t know much about James, apart from his failed business ventures – he seems as shrouded in mystery as his father.
I’m curious what you’ve gleaned from reports that suggest there’s something creepy/off about him. What’s the gossip?
Hmmm. Given how they know Markle will be a big pap draw, and they’ve already gone to the trouble of announcing through Kensington Palace that Harry and William are attending, I can’t help but see this as a deliberate trade-off; the Middletons are so desperate to bring attention to the wedding that they’ll invite Meghan to lure in the paps, even if that means sacrificing Pippa’s chance to be the centre of attention. I may just be incredibly cynical, and perhaps Pippa thoughtfully made an invitation so that Meghan wouldn’t feel left out and have to wait around for hours on her own in a foreign country. But given the Middletons’ normal treatment of anyone they can’t use (hell, just look at Kate’s bullying of the York girls) I’m very doubtful that they made this offer out of the goodness of their hearts – nor that they would be blind to the implications of Meghan attending a family wedding.
Exactly. They’re so desperate to have Harry come and perpetuate this seconday-royal wedding idea, that they’ll let Meghan come even though they know it’ll take away all the attention.
I want to know more about this bullying. I also want to know why we never see Duchess Kate with any childhood friends.
The was a story from an ISSA fashion show (during LFW) a few years ago that concerns Pippa and the York sisters. Pippa was originally sat in the 2nd row and upon discovering this demanded to be sat in the front row. The York Princesses were there in the front row and she, allegedly, stomped up to them and demanded that they make room for her, when they told her no she had a hissy fit and kept demanding that they move for her. Can’t remember what happened after but I think she ended up having to take her original seat in the 2nd row – which is considered ‘back of the queue’ for celebs at these types of events.
Then there is the fancy dress charity roller disco Waity ‘helped’ Holly Branson organise (during the 2007 breakup). Waity invited Princess Beatrice and her BF at the last min and allegedly didn’t tell them it was fancy dress and they both turned up in normal wear. When B asked Waity why she didn’t tell her about the fancy dress it became unpleasant with Waity cussing out B, telling her to ‘f@ck off’. The Daily Mail reporter (Katie Nicholls) found B in the toilets crying about it. The only reason we know about it was that it was done in FRONT of the paps invited to the event, with Nicholl writing about it in the Fail.
Duchess Kate’s only friends are people that are helpful in her quest to be and to remain William adjacent.
Any childhood friends that couldn’t help in this quest were either not made or were chucked.
It’s quite sad to think that if William chucks her, all their friends will side with William simply because they are all his friends from all ages of his life.
I’ve seen a few versions of the Issa incident, none of which involved Pippa stomping up and demanding the York girls make space. I’ve always wondered if it even happened, as there wasn’t a single photo of this.
Yes, no one in the press cared about this wedding, only after her pr leak about that stupid ban on Meghan. they were smart enough to use her for piggyback publicity
Pippa didn’t have much choice. She wanted as many royals there as possible. Harry might have chosen not to go if Pippa tried to keep Meghan away. And if engagement is on the horizon, it would be a bad idea to piss off a potential future member of the royal family.
Gah! The wedding is one freakin’ day of their lives. It’s not like Meghan is joining them on their honeymoon, right?
Why would one (see what I did there?) invite one’s sister’s brother-in-law to one’s wedding?
One would do it for the attention and perhaps to make sure a certain American learns her place.
We spend almost every holiday with my fiancee’s brother’s wife’s family. I’m absolutely inviting her mother, sister and her husband to our wedding. Not all families are the same.
She’s wearing designer clothes costing thousand of dollars. Harry must be spending a lot of British taxpayer’s money for her. I doubt her money from Suits gig is enough to bankroll her designer clothes.
Perhaps the designers are providing them gratis for the publicity?
He wouldn’t be spending any Duchy money on her clothes. She is wealthy and successful in her own right (worth several million which she earned herself). As a tv actress, she may be receiving freebies from designers. She had a successful website and a line at Reitman’s long before she met Harry, so designers might have seen her as someone they wanted to dress. Until such time as she marries into a royal family, she is allowed to accept freebies.
Nota. That’s not really true. Her website took a lot of time with hardly any hits so she shut it down. As well Reitmans sells poor quality clothes that she most likely wouldnt be caught dead wearing considering the clothes she has been seen in.aren’t exactly cheap. She wouldnt have made much endorsing that store. I think a lot of her money came from her divorce. Her ex does fairly well and looks very much like an older version of Harry. She was with her ex for a number of years and he helped her get her get a few small bit parts on movies plus her stint on Suits. When that took off he told Howard Stern she had no time for him. The marriage came to an end and she was dating a chef in Toronto when she met Harry. The chef became history.
Joannie I think u should do your research before u comment on MM, it’s okay no to like her, but use facts,MM did not ask for or receive spousal support, husband may have helped her get bit parts , but the part for Rachael in suits was open call which means tons of actress showed up for audition. As for the Mamas boy she was married to and the cheating player the chef, nuff said
Andrea where are you getting your so called research? Mine came from a pretty good source. Assuming I dislike her is quite presumptuous on your part. She is not wealthy by any means but gets plenty of perks esp now. Good for her!
Joannie, please name your sources. I get that you love the shamebridges so I shouldn’t be surprised you’re putting down MM but still…
Meghan has income outside of Suits. She likely made a decent amount from her former deal with Reitmans. I wouldn’t automatically assume that Harry is buying her clothes.
What an ill-informed statement you make. You have no idea of her finances. Furthermore, she hardly seems the gross, hungry type who would hit up her relatively new boyfriend for shopping money.
She’s BFFS with Jessica Mulroney who is a very well known stylist in Canada. I’m thinking she gets Meghan’s clothes comped or gets her some kind of deal.
LOL Harry doesn’t have to buy her anything–and she doesn’t strike me as the type that would make the mistake of asking.
I would bet money that Meg was professionally styled for the polo event and possibly the wedding in Jamaica as well, so she was loaned or gifted the dresses she wore.
Whoa, she was the most googled?!
Nope. She’ll have made good money from Suits as on top of her fee for filming she will get residuals from DVDs etc…, then there is public appearance fees, PR events (mag interviews), endorsements etc..
Plus given that the relationship is now public designers will be throwing clothes as her – the Middleton sisters certainly took full advantage of that. Most of the ISSA clothes they wore were comped, something the designer/owner admitted to (not just for the Mids but for other celebs).
She’s 3rd or 4th billed on a USA show. She’S making decent money, but nowhere near what you’re thinking. It’s more likely that she’s being given the hookup by her Canadian connections.
Carole was stuck between a rock and a hard place with this one. If Meghan attends all the attention will be on her and Harry and if she is not invited the Middletons look petty. I feel a bit sorry for Pippa and TMW James if they are upstaged at their own wedding. Most people will be clamouring to see Harry and Meghan.
My feeling is that Harry and Meghan are sensitive enough to know that this is Pippa’s big day, and they will try to be as low-key as possible. Maybe they can sneak out the back door after the ceremony sothat the press attention will be on Pips and MW James.
That won’t matter as the press afterwards will be ALL about Harry and Meghan – they can be low key all the like but it won’t stop the press going ga ga over them.
Chickens coming home to roost for the Middletons. Kate was notorious for this at the weddings of his friends. She’d often show up in an outfit guaranteed to make her stand out and I don’t really recall her sneaking in and out the backdoor, she made a point of going in the front entrance so she could be seen by the paps.
Agree, but is Pippa responsible for Kate’s actions? I like Pippa and it is her big day.
Every bride should be the centre of attention on her wedding day but this is a dangerous game the Middletons are playing over her wedding, such is the desperation for media interest. But I guess they gotta give the sponsors what was promised, as there is no way that they are paying for it all – they will have been deals done for freebies and comp’d services/gifts in exchange for PR.
The other way to avoid all the paps attention would have been to say, sorry, nope, can’t make it that day, things to do, people to see, the Middletons aren’t important enough. That would send a message to Carole.
I say Karma is a Bitch, Middletons! lol! Yes, poor Carole, they must be in quiet fits over this. Oh how I’d love to be a fly on the wall…
Let’s face it, the news will be about Megan and Harry and I love it. Who really cares about Pippa and her unattractive husband…I wonder what Megan will wear…lol!
The Averagetons have hyped this wedding beyond belief since the engagement. I honestly cannot wait until Megan “outranks” Pippa.
Like there is a choice! She wants the royal family there and he wants her there. Part of the roll out.
I really wonder what the real story is with Meghan’s invite. I would think Meghan would be so insulted if she was told she was only invited to the reception, not the church ceremony. Then later on to have the Midds come back and say, oh nevermind. You can come to both events. Meghan strikes me as someone who is smart and knows how to present herself. She’s playing the long game as well.
I wonder if it was a situation where Harry said he’d miss the ceremony too and just come to the reception with Meghan so they gave in…who knows, I hate seeing articles in my Facebook feed about this wedding because people are buying it as a “royal wedding” when it’s not
So everyone is just going to ignore the obvious that the reason she can now come is because she got the ring already?
I don’t think that’s why. I’d imagine they will have a William and Kate style announcement when and if it happens.
I don’t know if she has the ring yet-but clearly it’s coming soon.
